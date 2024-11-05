50 Popular Poodle Mixes & Doodle Cross Breeds (with Pictures) – Dogster (2024)

You are probably familiar with the Poodle, France’s national dog. But have you ever considered bringing home a Poodle mix?Poodles are known for being one of the smartest dog breeds. You might also be surprised to learn that they are very athletic animals despite having a reputation for being a bit prissy. One of the biggest advantages to adopting a Poodle, however, is that they are considered hypoallergenic. They have hair instead of fur and do not shed like other dogs.

Poodles are a very popular parent dog for breeders looking to reproduce some of the breed’s best qualities when creating a new dog breed. In this article, we’ll discuss some of the most popular Poodle mixes and why you should consider adopting one.

Poodle Sizing

Unlike most breeds that grow to be one standard size, Poodles come in three sizes: Standard, Miniature, and Toy. Some people refer to a fourth size as medium, but medium-sized Poodles are not widely recognized and are often considered standard size instead.

Mixed breed dogs do not have a uniform size because the offspring will favor one parent or the other. Because Poodles come in different sizes, you will notice that the size of mixed breeds will vary widely. If you are interested in purchasing a mixed-breed Poodle puppy, ask your breeder what size the Poodle parent is so that you know how big you can expect your dog to get.

The Top 50 Poodle Mixes

1. Cockapoo (Cocker Spaniel x Poodle Mix)

Non-Poodle Parent: Cocker Spaniel Lifespan: 12–15 years Height: 9–18 inches Weight: 12–25 pounds Temperament: Even, friendly, loving, intelligent

This cross between the Cocker Spaniel and the Poodle is among the oldest designer dog breeds. They have been bred with Toy Poodles and Standard Poodles, resulting in a range of sizes and varieties; however, they are most often bred with Miniature Poodles. The average Cockapoo weighs in at just 15 pounds.

They usually have hair like the Poodle, though they may inherit the thicker, medium to long coat of the Cocker Spaniel, so there is no guarantee that they will be hypoallergenic. Personality-wise, Cockapoos are very intelligent, affectionate, and even-tempered animals that are easy to train. As a result, the Cockapoo is typically a good choice for first-time dog owners.

2. Schnoodle (Schnauzer x Poodle Mix)

Non-Poodle Parent: Schnauzer Lifespan: 10–18 years Height: 15–26 inches Weight: 20–75 pounds Temperament: Loyal, active, protective, strong-willed

Schnoodles are wonderful companions that are very affectionate and loyal to their families. Like the Poodle, the Schnauzer comes in three sizes—Miniature, Standard, and Giant—so the Schnoodle can vary greatly in height and weight. If you adopt a Giant Schnoodle, be prepared for a dog that likes to dominate and requires an owner who can be firm and show the dog who’s boss.

These dogs also tend to bark often, so you should work with your pet from an early age to curb that behavior. Overall, the Schnoodle may be best suited for experienced dog owners who are comfortable training their dogs. If you are a beginner Schnoodle owner, you may want to consider hiring a professional dog trainer to work with your pet.

3. Goldendoodle (Golden Retriever x Poodle Mix)

Non-Poodle Parent: Golden Retriever Lifespan: 10–15 years Height: 22–26.5 inches Weight: 50–90 pounds Temperament: Friendly, trainable, loving, energetic

Of all the doodle mixes on this list, the Goldendoodle is probably one of the most well-known. As a mix between the Poodle and the Golden Retriever, it is no surprise that the Goldendoodle is an energetic, sociable, and affectionate pet. They are excellent dogs for families with children and other pets, including other dogs.

If you bring home a Goldendoodle, you should be prepared to take them out for regular exercise; they require up to 60 minutes of vigorous exercise daily.

4. Labradoodle (Labrador Retriever x Poodle Mix)

Non-Poodle Parent: Labrador Retriever Lifespan: 12–16 years Height: 21–24 inches Weight: 50–65 pounds Temperament: Friendly, playful, loyal, energetic

The Labradoodle is another well-known Poodle mix. Like the Goldendoodle, they are very friendly and affectionate dogs that are sure to win your family over. They are slightly smaller than the Goldendoodle, making them a more manageable alternative for those who may not have a lot of space.

Still, an apartment setting is probably not ideal for a Labradoodle due to their energetic nature and high exercise needs. If you don’t provide your Labradoodle with the necessary exercise and mental stimulation, they can become restless and destructive.

5. Maltipoo (Maltese x Poodle)

Non-Poodle Parent: Maltese Lifespan: 10–15 years Height: 8–14 inches Weight: 5–20 pounds Temperament: Affectionate, intelligent, playful

The Maltipoo is a very affectionate and playful animal. They are small animals that can easily adapt to different living environments, including apartments and other small spaces. They are also great for beginners since they are relatively easy to train.

However, they are not suitable for everyone; if you work long hours, you may want to reconsider buying one of these dogs because they do not enjoy being alone.

6. Yorkiepoo (Yorkshire Terrier x Poodle Mix)

Non-Poodle Parent: Yorkshire Terrier Lifespan: 10–15 years Height: 7–15 inches Weight: 3–14 pounds Temperament: Affectionate, active, outgoing, gentle

The Yorkiepoo is a mixed breed with Toy Poodle and Yorkshire Terrier parents. While Toy Poodles are often used to create the Yorkiepoo, Miniature Poodles are occasionally used. They are one of the smallest hybrids on this list, weighing in at a maximum of 14 pounds.

Because they are so small, they don’t need much exercise and can adapt well to apartment living. Their moderate exercise needs make them perfect for seniors who cannot walk long distances.

7. St. Berdoodle (Saint Bernard x Poodle)

Non-Poodle Parent: Saint Bernard Lifespan: 10–12 years Height: 15–30 inches Weight: 70–150 pounds Temperament: Friendly, calm, watchful, loyal

The St. Berdoodle is the largest poodle mixed breed on our list, weighing in at up to 150 pounds. As a giant breed, the St. Berdoodle has a big appetite; depending on their size and the type of food you feed, your Saint Berdoodle can eat between 4 and 10 cups of food in a day!

Despite their large size, they don’t need much exercise; aim for about an hour per day of walks. The Saint Bernard is a lazy breed, so you can expect that your St. Berdoodle will enjoy napping during the day.

8. Cavapoo (Cavalier King Charles Spaniel x Poodle)

Non-Poodle Parent: Cavalier King Charles Spaniel Lifespan: 10–15 years Height: 9–14 inches Weight: 9–25 pounds Temperament: Playful, friendly, affectionate

Cavapoos are affectionate and playful dogs that get along well with children. As you can see, the Cavapoo is a relatively small dog, so you should continuously monitor your kids when they are playing with your dog to make sure that your dog doesn’t get hurt while roughhousing. Cavapoos are intelligent and eager to please, making them fairly easy to train.

Cavalier King Charles Spaniels have a medium-length coat, so if your Cavapoo favors them, you may need to brush their fur at least a few times weekly to reduce shedding.

9. Aussiedoodle (Australian Shepherd x Poodle)

Non-Poodle Parent: Australian Shepherd Lifespan: 10–13 years Height: 10–15 inches Weight: 25–70 pounds Temperament: Friendly, gentle, playful

Also known as the Aussiepoo or Aussiepoodle, the Aussiedoodle is a great family dog that quickly forms strong bonds with their human caregivers. They are sometimes used as therapy dogs for this reason. Like other Poodle mixed breeds, the Aussiedoodle is a highly intelligent and, therefore, highly trainable dog.

You will notice that there is no standard size for an Aussiedoodle as Toy, Miniature, or Standard poodles can be parent breeds for these dogs. The Australian Shepherd is a herding dog, so while the Aussiedoodle can usually get along well with other pets, they may attempt to herd them, which may not always go over well.

10. Jack-a-Poo (Jack Russell Terrier x Poodle)

Non-Poodle Parent: Jack Russell Terrier Lifespan: 12–15 years Height: 10–15 inches Weight: 13–25 pounds Temperament: Affectionate, intelligent, energetic, stubborn

Jack-a-Poos have Jack Russell Terrier and Toy or Miniature Poodle parents. With two very intelligent parents, you can expect your Jack-a-Poo to be a smart dog that learns quickly. However, they have a stubborn streak that can make training challenging if you are not experienced.

Jack-a-Poos are also energetic and need to stay active both physically and mentally.

11. Bernedoodle (Bernese Mountain Dog x Poodle)

Non-Poodle Parent: Bernese Mountain Dog Lifespan: 12–18 years Height: 12–29 inches Weight: 10–90 pounds Temperament: Intelligent, hardworking, loyal, silly

The Bernedoodle, like many Poodle mixes, comes in various sizes based on the Poodle parent. They can be 12–29 inches tall and weigh 10–90 pounds. They typically take on the good qualities of both parent breeds, often turning out to be loyal dogs that enjoy having a job to do.

They can be a little bit goofy but are good with children, strangers, and other pets if properly socialized. However, they can be stubborn, so be prepared for a challenge.

12. Sheepadoodle (Old English Sheepdog x Poodle)

Non-Poodle Parent: Old English Sheepdog Lifespan: 12–15 years Height: 16–22 inches Weight: 45–100 pounds Temperament: Good-natured, laid-back, playful, intelligent

The Sheepadoodle is a combination of a Poodle and an Old English Sheepdog, which creates a lively but trainable and good-natured dog. These large dogs can reach up to 80–100 pounds in some cases and tend to live longer than many other large dogs, thanks to the longevity of both parents.

They’re great family dogs, and their intelligence and trainable nature can make them great candidates for sports like obedience and agility. They require daily grooming, so ensure you’re up for maintaining a Sheepadoodle’s coat before bringing one home.

13. Shih-poo (Shih Tzu x Poodle)

Non-Poodle Parent: Shih Tzu Lifespan: 10–15 years Height: 8–15 inches Weight: 7–20 pounds Temperament: Friendly, playful, loving

The Shih Poo is a small dog that typically only reaches 8–15 inches tall and weighs under 20 pounds. They’re known for their playful and loving nature and are considered lap dogs that enjoy spending time with their owners.

They have a moderate energy level and regular grooming needs, though, so they are not a low-maintenance dog. They are lovely pets that get along with most people, including children, making them a good option for families.

14. Poochon (Bichon Frise x Poodle)

Non-Poodle Parent: Bichon Frise Lifespan: 12–15 years Height: 11–15 inches Weight: 6–18 pounds Temperament: Active, attentive, loving, patient

You may also see the Poochon referred to as the Bidoodle or the Bichon Poo. This toy dog is highly patient, attentive, and loving. They’re ideal for families with children, but their small size means they should be handled carefully to avoid injuries.

The Poochon is sensitive to the emotions of the people around them and is a bright, cheerful spot on a cloudy day. They require routine grooming to maintain their curly, full coat.

15. Peekapoo (Pekingese x Poodle)

Non-Poodle Parent: Pekingese Lifespan: 13–15 years Height: 6–11 inches Weight: 4–20 pounds Temperament: Dedicated, loving, gentle

The Peekapoo often takes on the loving, cuddly temperament of the Pekingese parent. They make great lap dogs and are happy to participate in whatever the family is doing. They are good with children, although very small and delicate, so teaching children to handle them with care is essential.

They have high grooming needs and may be difficult to train due to the challenges associated with training some toy dogs, like the Pekingese and Toy Poodle.

16. Pomapoo (Pomeranian x Poodle)

Non-Poodle Parent: Pomeranian Lifespan: 12–15 years Height: 8–10 inches Weight: 4–15 pounds Temperament: Friendly, reserved, affectionate

Pomapoos are a mixture of a Poodle and a Pomeranian, and they only weigh around 15 pounds and reach 10 inches tall. They are friendly dogs but may be somewhat reserved with strangers. They are typically affectionate with their people and are likely to warm up to strangers with time.

As an athletic and intelligent dog, the Pomapoo is likely to be interested in participating in games and dog sports.

17. Boxerdoodle (Boxer x Poodle)

Non-Poodle Parent: Boxer Lifespan: 10–12 years Height: 10–25 inches Weight: 20–70 pounds Temperament: Playful, friendly, goofy

Thanks to both of their parents, the Boxerdoodle is likely to be an active, silly dog with plenty of personality. They are typically sensitive and loving, making them loyal companions. They’re sensitive to harsh corrections, and it’s best to use positive reinforcement methods to maintain their confidence.

Many Boxerdoodles are protective of their family and can be good companions for children. However, their large size and active nature make them a better fit for older children than younger children.

18. Whoodle (Wheaten Terrier x Poodle)

Non-Poodle Parent: Wheaten Terrier Lifespan: 12–15 years Height: 12–20 inches Weight: 20–45 pounds Temperament: Active, playful, sociable

The Whoodle, sometimes called the Wheatendoodle, is an excellent dog for older children. Their social nature allows them to get along with people and animals. They have strong Terrier genes, and they can be a handful if not kept active.

Both parents are active and athletic, and the Whoodle is a great companion for dog sports, hiking, and obedience. They are likely to have moderate grooming needs to maintain the coat, and they may end up with an unruly coat due to the mixed genetics of both parents.

19. Newfypoo (Newfoundland x Poodle)

Non-Poodle Parent: Newfoundland Lifespan: 8–12 years Height: 18–32 inches Weight: 65–150 pounds Temperament: Docile, gentle, sociable

The Newfypoo is a large dog, regardless of the size of the Poodle parent, thanks to the large size of the Newfoundland. These gentle giants are prized for their laid-back personalities, and the Newfypoo typically takes on a similar personality.

They are usually gentle, loving dogs that make good companions for children. Due to their patient nature, they may be good companions for young children who respect the dog’s boundaries and space. Unfortunately, Newfypoos have shorter lifespans than many other Poodle mixes due to the short lifespan of their giant parent.

20. Chipoo (Chihuahua x Poodle)

Non-Poodle Parent: Chihuahua Lifespan: 12–15 years Height: 5–15 inches Weight: 5–20 pounds Temperament: Energetic, temperamental, friendly

The Chipoo is a mixture of a Chihuahua and a Poodle and is typically a toy-sized breed. These small dogs have prominent personalities and can be a little temperamental, thanks to their Chihuahua parent. Many people report finding these dogs to be good with children, but it’s a good idea to avoid combining a Chipoo with young children due to the dog’s small size and sometimes unpredictable temperament.

They tend to be loving dogs and are often loyal to their owners. The Chipoo may not have high grooming needs, especially if the Chihuahua parent is a short-haired Chi.

21. Westiepoo (West Highland White Terrier x Poodle)

Non-Poodle Parent: West Highland White Terrier Lifespan: 13–15 years Height: 11–17 inches Weight: 20–35 pounds Temperament: Loving, intelligent, friendly, temperamental

Like the Chipoo, the Westiepoo is also known to be slightly temperamental, but overall, they’re friendly and loyal. They can become nippy when pressed, so it’s best to keep them around people who understand their boundaries and respect their space.

This dog is intelligent and trainable, as well as attentive and active. Regular grooming is crucial to maintain the coat, thanks to both parents’ moderate to high-maintenance coats.

22. Bordoodle (Border Collie x Poodle)

Non-Poodle Parent: Border Collie Lifespan: 12–15 years Height: 15–22 inches Weight: 30–60 pounds Temperament: Intelligent, trainable, athletic

The Bordoodle is a combination of the Border Collie and Poodle, making for an athletic, active dog that can excel at sports and jobs. They can reach up to 60 pounds and stand as tall as 22 inches. The Bordoodle is highly trainable and aims to please at every turn.

They are fast learners who often excel at just about anything you attempt to teach them to do.

23. Poogle (Beagle x Poodle)

Non-Poodle Parent: Beagle Lifespan: 12–15 years Height: 6–16 inches Weight: 11–25 pounds Temperament: Loving, jovial, alert

The Poogle reaches up to 16 inches tall and weighs 25 pounds. They’re an excellent companion for children and also make a good watchdog, thanks to the overly vocal nature they get from the Beagle side of the family. They may not have high grooming needs and can live up to 15 years.

Training a Poogle can be a challenge at first, especially when dealing with a puppy, but they are intelligent and trainable dogs that are excited to spend time with you.

24. Huskydoodle (Siberian Husky x Poodle)

Non-Poodle Parent: Siberian Husky Lifespan: 12–15 years Height: 12–25 inches Weight: 40–60 pounds Temperament: Sociable, tolerant, excitable

The Huskydoodle usually reaches the size of a Siberian Husky and can be a good family dog for active homes. They’re sociable and enjoy the company of other dogs. They can have a high prey drive, which can make them challenging to keep in a home with cats and other small animals.

They are usually tolerant, patient with children, and responsive to training. However, the Huskydoodle is not for beginner dog owners since they’re incredibly energetic and need constant training.

25. Rottle (Rottweiler x Poodle)

Non-Poodle Parent: Rottweiler Lifespan: 9–15 years Height: 12–27 inches Weight: 60–90 pounds Temperament: Gentle, loving, protective

Rottweilers are known for their gentle but protective nature, and love of children, and the Rottle is no different. They’re great companions for children, but it’s important to socialize and train them properly to prevent standoffishness with strangers. The Rottle can reach 12–27 tall and weigh 60–90 pounds.

They are calm dogs, and they are usually confident and self-assured, making them excellent guard dogs. They aren’t likely to have high grooming needs, thanks to the short-haired coat the Rottweiler brings to the mix.

26. Bolonoodle (Bolognese x Poodle)

Non-Poodle Parent: Bolognese Lifespan: 12–15 years Height: 10–12 inches Weight: 6–12 pounds Temperament: Curious, intelligent, affectionate, devoted

The Bolonoodle is a toy dog that usually stays under 12 inches tall and weighs 12 pounds. They don’t need as much exercise as other Doodles and are generally considered low-maintenance dogs. However, they need mental stimulation every day to prevent undesirable behaviors.

They tend to be loving dogs and are exceptionally cute.

27. Cairnoodle (Cairn Terrier x Poodle)

Non-Poodle Parent: Cairn Terrier Lifespan: 12–16 years Height: 10–15 inches Weight: 10–20 pounds Temperament: Affectionate, sensitive, silly

The Cairnoodle is a small dog with a longer lifespan than most other Poodle mixes, sometimes up to 16 years (or longer!). They can be somewhat needy dogs that don’t like to be left alone for long, making them a good pick for retirees and people who work from home.

They are affectionate and very good with children. However, due to their small size, the children must be gentle and respectful of the dog’s boundaries. The Cairnoodle requires regular brushing and may need grooming, but they tend to be low shedders.

28. Springerdoodle (Springer Spaniel x Poodle)

Non-Poodle Parent: Springer Spaniel Lifespan: 10–15 years Height: 16–24 inches Weight: 30–60 pounds Temperament: Intelligent, sweet, gentle

Springerdoodles can reach 24 inches tall and weigh up to 60 pounds. They are intelligent dogs that are gentle with everyone, including children and other pets. The Springerdoodle is a good pick for hunting and dog sports. They are loyal and reliable, making them great companions for people of all ages.

The Spingerdoodle requires regular brushing but isn’t likely to have a high-maintenance coat.

29. Weimardoodle (Weimaraner x Poodle)

Non-Poodle Parent: Weimaraner Lifespan: 10–13 years Height: 20–27 inches Weight: 45–70 pounds Temperament: Intelligent, affectionate, loyal

The Weimardoodle is a relatively large dog, with large males reaching 27 inches tall and weighing 70 pounds. They have a shorter life expectancy than many other Poodle mixes due to the shorter lifespan of the Weimaraner. They are likely to have a low-maintenance coat and are known for their intelligence and loyalty.

They get along with children and are patient and gentle. The Weimaraner is prone to obesity, so it’s essential to keep your Weimardoodle active and measure their food properly.

30. Corgipoo (Pembroke Welsh Corgi x Poodle)

Non-Poodle Parent: Pembroke Welsh Corgi Lifespan: 10–18 years Height: 10–15 inches Weight: 10–25 pounds Temperament: Friendly, playful, sociable

The Corgipoo is a mixture of the Pembroke Welsh Corgi and Poodle. They are social, loving dogs that are typically good with children. They usually get along well with other pets, and due to their social and outgoing personalities, they are a good pick for people who like to take their dog places with them.

These dogs can be heavy shedders, but their grooming needs are unlikely to extend beyond regular brushing. Corgipoos have a longer life expectancy than most other Poodle mixes.

31. Shepadoodle (German Shepherd x Poodle)

Non-Poodle Parent: German Shepherd Lifespan: 12–15 years Height: 22–28 inches Weight: 50–90 pounds Temperament: Loyal, trainable, friendly

The Shepadoodle is a mixture of a Poodle and a German Shepherd, so don’t get them mixed up with the Sheepadoodle. They’re highly trainable and can excel at various jobs and dog sports. They are loyal and loving dogs that can be great with children, but proper training and socialization are vital.

They can get quite large, reaching up to 90 pounds, and are likely heavy shedders.

32. Havapoo (Havanese x Poodle)

Non-Poodle Parent: Havanese Lifespan: 10–15 years Height: 8–15 inches Weight: 6–25 pounds Temperament: Friendly, playful, gentle, intelligent

The Havapoo is a cute little dog that usually has a big personality. They are intelligent dogs that are sensitive to the needs and emotions of humans. They are playful, loving, and get along with children. However, their small size means they can easily be injured by rambunctious children, so they should be handled with care.

They are likely to have moderate grooming needs to maintain the health of the coat and prevent tangles and mats.

33. Pyredoodle (Great Pyrenees x Poodle)

Non-Poodle Parent: Great Pyrenees Lifespan: 10–12 years Height: 22–32 inches Weight: 85–100 pounds Temperament: Protective, laid-back, gentle

The Pyredoodle is a large dog that can reach and sometimes exceed 100 pounds when fully grown. Unfortunately, due to their Great Pyrenees parent, they have shorter lifespans than most Poodle mixes. They are protective dogs when needed but are usually quite laid-back and gentle, making them a good match for children.

Like their Great Pyrenees parents, these dogs are prone to wandering and are best kept in large, fenced-in properties.

34. Eskipoo (American Eskimo x Poodle)

Non-Poodle Parent: American Eskimo Lifespan: 10–13 years Height: 9–15 inches Weight: 10–20 pounds Temperament: Affectionate, happy, energetic, sensitive

If you’re looking for a small dog that can keep up with your active lifestyle, the Eskipoo may be a great fit. This energetic dog needs daily exercise to stay healthy and happy. They can be sensitive, so be prepared to give them plenty of reassurance and praise to maintain their confidence.

Eskipoos have moderate grooming needs and a thick coat, and they make great companions in the right home.

36. Irish Doodle (Irish Setter x Poodle)

Non-Poodle Parent: Irish Setter Lifespan: 10–15 years Height: 24–26 inches Weight: 40–75 pounds Temperament: Intelligent, trainable, people-pleaser

If you’re searching for a dog that wants to make you happy, the Irish Doodle may be a good fit for you. They’re intelligent and trainable, and their people-pleasing nature makes them a good pick for sports and an active lifestyle.

They require regular brushing but are not likely to have over-the-top grooming needs.

37. Flandoodle (Bouvier des Flandres x Poodle)

Non-Poodle Parent: Bouvier des Flandres Lifespan: 10–12 years Height: 22–28 inches Weight: 55–85 pounds Temperament: Gentle, loyal, clingy

The Flandoodle is a combination of two dogs with moderate to high grooming needs, which should be considered before choosing this mixed breed. Flandoodles are usually quite gentle and make great family dogs. They should be socialized early to prevent nervousness with strangers.

They can be slightly clingy, so they are not a good fit for homes where the owner is gone most of the day.

38. Great Danoodle (Great Dane x Poodle)

Non-Poodle Parent: Great Dane Lifespan: 8–13 years Height: 22–30 inches Weight: 75–110 pounds Temperament: Calm, gentle, alert

The Great Danoodle is a mixture of the Great Dane and a Poodle, making for a large dog exceeding 100 pounds and 30 inches tall. They can be nervous if not properly socialized, so early socialization is critical. They make excellent guard dogs and are generally gentle, even with children.

Their typically calm nature and low to moderate exercise needs make them a good pick for lower-activity homes. They have much shorter life expectancies than most Poodle mixes.

39. Doxiepoo (Dachshund x Poodle)

Non-Poodle Parent: Dachshund Lifespan: 10–15 years Height: 8–23 inches Weight: 5–30 pounds Temperament: Loving, silly, stubborn

If you’re interested in an unusual dog, the Doxiepoo may be what you’re looking for. They can be 8–23 tall and weigh 5–30 pounds, depending on the size of either parent. Both parent breeds come in various sizes, so there’s a wide range of possibilities with the Doxiepoo.

They can be stubborn dogs that are difficult to train, but they make up for it by being loving, silly dogs that are eternally loyal to their family. They typically have minimal grooming needs.

40. Pugapoo (Pug x Poodle)

Non-Poodle Parent: Pug Lifespan: 12–14 years Height: 8–15 inches Weight: 10–30 pounds Temperament: Fun-loving, sociable, trainable

The Pug and Poodle are two of the most popular breeds to cross with other canines, so it was only a matter of time before they came together to create the Pugapoo. The size of these dogs can vary across a wide range, but they are typically small to medium dogs.

The Pugapoo is a fun-loving, sociable dog who will enjoy meeting everyone, from strangers to other animals. They are trainable and love their family. They have the potential to be high shedders.

41. Doberdoodle (Doberman Pinscher x Poodle)

Non-Poodle Parent: Doberman Pinscher Lifespan: 12–15 years Height: 24–28 inches Weight: 60–85 pounds Temperament: Stubborn, intelligent, dominant

The Doberdoodle can be a handful of a dog due to the stubbornness and dominance the Doberman parent brings. They are trainable and loyal dogs but should be trained and socialized early to prevent behavioral issues.

They are not likely to have high grooming needs but may be prone to shedding. These are intelligent dogs that are protective of their family.

42. French Bulldoodle (French Bulldog x Poodle)

Non-Poodle Parent: French Bulldog Lifespan: 10–14 years Height: 12–15 inches Weight: 15–25 pounds Temperament: Playful, affectionate, friendly

The French Bulldoodle brings together the playful, loving personality of the French Bulldog with the intelligence and friendliness of the Poodle. They typically stay small, only growing to about 10–14 inches and weighing 15–25 pounds. They are great with children and can be wonderful family dogs.

However, their small size means rambunctious children can injure them. They have low grooming needs but may be prone to shedding.

43. Pit Boodle (American Pit Bull Terrier x Poodle)

Non-Poodle Parent: American Pit Bull Terrier Lifespan: 9–15 years Height: 15–24 inches Weight: 30–75 pounds Temperament: Active, courageous, loving

The Pit Boodle brings together the courageous and loving American Pit Bull Terrier and the intelligence of the Poodle. They are 15–25 inches tall and weigh 30–75 pounds. They are athletic and can excel at sports. Therefore, the Pit Boodle requires plenty of exercise to prevent undesirable and destructive behaviors.

44. Ratoodle (Rat Terrier x Poodle)

Non-Poodle Parent: Rat Terrier Lifespan: 12–18 years Height: 10–23 inches Weight: 20–50 pounds Temperament: Sociable, friendly, curious

You may also see the Ratoodle referred to as a Rattle dog. This dog is a combination of a Poodle and a Rat Terrier, and they are known for their sociable, friendly, outgoing personalities. They often have low grooming needs. They can be curious and require daily energy outlets to prevent destructive behaviors and excessive barking.

They can be needy dogs that like to be where the family is, so they aren’t a good fit for homes where people are usually away. Ratoodles have a longer life expectancy than most Poodle mixes.

45. Bassetdoodle (Basset Hound x Poodle)

Non-Poodle Parent: Basset Hound Lifespan: 12–15 years Height: 12–16 inches Weight: 20–40 pounds Temperament: Stubborn, loving, affectionate

For anyone who has spent time with Basset Hounds, it may be surprising to see how small Bassetdoodles can be, typically staying under 40 pounds and 16 inches. They can be stubborn and difficult to train, but they are loving and affectionate dogs.

They are loyal dogs with low-maintenance coats, and because they don’t require much exercise, they’re ideal for less-active owners.

46. Pooton (Coton de Tulear x Poodle)

Non-Poodle Parent: Coton du Tulear Lifespan: 12–16 years Height: 9–12 inches Weight: 5–15 pounds Temperament: Joyful, sociable, loving

This unusual mix is a combination of a Poodle and a Coton du Tulear, which is a lesser-known, very adorable dog breed. This mixture creates a dog that loves to have fun and spend time with their owners, strangers, and other pets. They are loving dogs with an inquisitive nature.

The Pooton may have relatively high grooming needs due to the parents’ high-maintenance coats.

47. Bossipoo (Boston Terrier x Poodle)

Non-Poodle Parent: Boston Terrier Lifespan: 13–15 years Height: 11–16 inches Weight: 25–55 pounds Temperament: Loving, social, outgoing

The Bossipoo is playful, loyal, and loving. They can be small to medium dogs, potentially reaching 50 pounds. They are social dogs that enjoy meeting new people and animals. Unfortunately, this social nature makes them prone to separation anxiety.

They have low to moderate exercise needs, making them a good fit for seniors and less active families.

48. Affenpoo (Affenpinscher x Poodle)

Non-Poodle Parent: Affenpinscher Lifespan: 12–16 years Height: 11–16 inches Weight: 25–50 pounds Temperament: Loyal, friendly, sociable

The Affenpoo is a clever, eager-to-please combination of the Poodle and the Affenpinscher. Although stubborn and occasionally independent, the Affenpoo doesn’t like to be left alone for long but can be an excellent family companion.

49. Papipoo (Papillon x Poodle)

Non-Poodle Parent: Papillon Lifespan: 10–14 years Height: 6–11 inches Weight: 6–14 pounds Temperament: Devoted, curious, intelligent

The Papipoo is a combination of the Papillon and the Poodle, making for a beautiful dog with big ears and a pretty coat. They are curious and intelligent dogs, so puzzles and regular exercise are necessary. They are devoted and loving with their family but also friendly and outgoing with strangers.

50. Akidoodle (Akita x Poodle)

Non-Poodle Parent: Akita Lifespan: 10–14 years Height: 18–25 inches Weight: 45–120 pounds Temperament: Stubborn, attentive, loyal

The Akidoodle can be a lot of dog for the average person to handle due to the stubborn nature of the Akita. They can be wary of strangers, making them excellent watchdogs. They should be socialized and trained early to prevent problems later in life.

They will likely develop a full coat that requires regular grooming at home. They may also require regular trips to the groomer.

Conclusion

There are many excellent poodle mixes or “doodle” breeds you can choose from. While most of these dogs aren’t heavy shedders, there is no guarantee that they will be hypoallergenic. However, they often inherit the Poodle’s intelligence, athleticism, and affectionate nature, which means you can’t go wrong with any Poodle mix.

