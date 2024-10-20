6 Transgender Fiction Novels by Trans Writers | BookRiot.com (2024)

Looking for more transgender fiction? Check out Affirming Trans Books for Trans Visibility Day and Beyondand17 Trans And Gender-Creative Books For Preschoolers.

A complex novel about grief, love, and home, Small Beauty followsChinese Canadian trans womanXiao Mei after the loss of her cousin. The story is melancholy and beautiful, and is filled with elements of magical realism and folklore. The novel muses on gender and trans existence, positioning Xiao Mei as part of a larger trans sisterhood and community.

We love a retelling, and Peter Darling is no exception. This one reimagines Peter Pan as trans (and it fits, really—a character who doesn’t want to grow up to be a man) and returning to Neverland as an adult. There is also the always wonderful enemies-to-lovers trope as Peter’s relationship with Captain Hook shifts. Honestly, I’m not sure what more you could want.

Nevada is the debut novel by Imogen Binnie, and follows theintrospective inner-monologue of New York City punk Maria. When her girlfriend reveals that she’s been cheating, Maria goes on a journey of self-exploration as she drives from New York to Nevada. It’s gritty, funny, and very real. While this might not be one for the faint-hearted (in a drugs, sex, rock&roll kind of way), it’s definitely a wild ride and worth the read.

Little Fish is a story about a 30-year-old trans woman, Wendy, who finds out her grandfather might have also been trans, and sets to work discovering more about his life in an attempt to better understand her own. A Lambda Award winner, this book presents a complex and emotional story about family and personal history, and how vital it is that these narratives be told. Plett also has several other books with trans characters, including A Safe Girl to Love .

By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox.

One for the YA crowd, If I Was Your Girl is a sweet story about a girl who is starting at a new school after transitioning. It deals with her family’s hesitation but ultimate acceptance and love, as well as navigating high school, young love, and mental health. This book is a perfect YA novel on many levels, and gives a beautiful and gentle insight into the trans experience. More than anything, this story highlights the importance of being able to exist as your truest self.

Jennifer Finny Boylan is also the author of a few iconic memoirs dealing with gender and sexuality, including She’s Not There: A Life in Two Genders . Long Black Veil begins with a tragedy that effects the lives of six friends. Later in their lives, new evidence threatens to put one of them in prison, and threatens to expose a secret that has long been kept hidden. The story deals mostly with identity and the issue of transitioning. Boylan is an expert writer, and this one won’t be what you expect it to be.

If you’re looking for your next diverse read or just something to help you feel less alone, here are some books written by trans authors, with trans characters.

But these stories are vital, especially to trans people who struggle to see themselves represented in media. It is important to look at stories geared towards all ages, and encompassing a wide range of experiences and genres. The trans experience is not a monolith, and neither is fiction.

Transgender fiction about the trans experience is one of the biggest gaps in the publishing industry today. Go ahead, do a Google search—hunting for books about queer teens coming out or finding first love are becoming more frequent, and there are autobiographies from Janet Mock, Laura Jane Grace, and Jazz Jennings—but in terms of transgender fiction, it’s a pretty small market, especially from larger publishing houses. This is an issue we need to face. Trans stories always seem to be a second thought, pushed aside in favor of more palatable narratives that fall under the broader LGBTQ+ heading.

Christina is a champion for diversity in the lit community, and is dedicated to supporting marginalized voices across the publishing industry. She lives in New York, sports seven literary tattoos, loves all media, and is a Slytherin forever. Follow her on Twitter @cxorlando

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

FAQs

Stone Butch Blues by Leslie Feinberg: Published in 1993, this brave, original novel is considered to be the finest account ever written of the complexities of a transgender existence.

Perhaps the earliest example is Man into Woman (1933), by Lili Elbe. Other acclaimed memoirs written by trans people include Gender Outlaw (1994), by Kate Bornstein; Man Enough to be a Woman (1996), by Jayne County; and Redefining Realness (2014), by Janet Mock; among others.

by Akwaeke Emezi. In this extraordinary memoir, Akwaeke Emezi weaves through transformative decisions about their gender and body, their precipitous path to success as a writer, and the turmoil of relationships on an emotional, romantic, and spiritual plane, culminating in a book that is as tender as it is brutal.

From ancient myths and legends to contemporary novels and memoirs, transgender literature has played a significant role in shaping our understanding of gender, sexuality, and identity.

Maia Kobabe's 'Gender Queer' tops list of most criticized library books for third straight year. NEW YORK (AP) — Maia Kobabe's graphic memoir “Gender Queer” continues its troubled run as the country's most controversial book, topping the American Library Association's “challenged books” list for a third straight year.

He confronts a teenager named Malcolm for delivering unwanted advertising circulars, and the boy recognizes Otto as his former teacher's husband, recounting that Sonya supported him as a transgender student.

United Kingdom



Jamie Wallis, Member of Parliament for Bridgend for the Conservative Party (UK) (2019–2024; openly transgender from 2022). Nikki Sinclaire, Member of the European Parliament for the West Midlands for We Demand a Referendum Now (2009–2014).

Mary Ann Evans (George Eliot)



The alter ego of writer Mary Ann Evans, George Eliot, became one of the most important English novelists of the 19th century, along with Charles Dickens. The latter greatly admired the works of the non-existent Eliot and was among the few who suspected the truth behind this male pen name.

Michael Dillon (1915-1962) was the first person in the world to transition from female-to-male through hormones and surgery. From an aristocratic family, Dillon led the women's rowing team to many victories while at Oxford University in the 1930s.

Beatie came out as a trans man in early 1997. Beatie had gender-affirming surgery in March 2002 and became known as "the pregnant man" after he became pregnant through artificial insemination in 2007. Beatie chose to be pregnant, with donated sperm, because his wife Nancy was sterile.

Inspired by Magnus Hirschfeld's 1923 term seelischer Transsexualismus, the term transsexual was introduced to English in 1949 by David Oliver Cauldwell and popularized by Harry Benjamin in 1966, around the same time transgender was coined and began to be popularized.

Books for All Audiences This Body I Wore. by Diana Goetsch.

On Christopher Street: Transgender Stories. ...

Autobiography of a Transgender Scientist. ...

Super Late Bloomer: My Early Days in Transition. ...

Song in a Weary Throat. ...

Redefining Realness. ...

Sissy: A Coming of Gender Story. ...

Beyond Magenta: Transgender Teens Speak Out. More items...

Emerging from feminist and queer theory, trans theory asks us to challenge essentialist and heteronormative understandings of gender, sex, and sexuality. Trans theory teaches us to critique essentialist and binary models of embodiment by attending to and centering the body in theory and in the world.

Sharing her journey from child to teen activist, Georgie Stone looks back at her life and historic fight for transgender rights in this documentary. Watch all you want. Filmed over several years, this tender portrait from acclaimed director Maya Newell was produced by Georgie Stone.

The book was marketed to adults and older teens, and Kobabe has stated that their intended audience was 16-plus.

Introducing Teddy introduces the youngest readers to understanding gender identity and transition in an accessible and heart-warming story about being true to yourself and being a good friend. Errol and his teddy, Thomas, are best friends who do everything together.

The poem is about a child who grows up to be a transgender. Transgenders have the freedom to choose what they want to be, male or female. But, there are still parts of our society which do not accept them like a normal human being is accepted.