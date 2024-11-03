65 Madra Ln, Oceanside, CA 92058 - MLS NDP2408013 - Coldwell Banker (2024)

- Home
65 Madra Lane, Oceanside, CA 92058
$209,500Just Listed
- For Sale
- Active
- Mobile Home
- 1 Bed
- 1 Full Bath
- 900 Sq. Ft.
- Updated 3 hours ago
65 Madra Lane, Oceanside, CA 92058
65 Madra LaneOceansideCA92058
Property Description
RENT CONTROL $579 month with NO PROPERTY TAX! Singlewide 12x56 with an expanded living room that is 10x8 plus a bonus room 18x8. Total estimate of about 900 sqft. 1 bedroom with two closets and built in storage drawers. 1 full bath with upgraded step-in shower. Large kitchen with enough room for dining table and island. All appliances remain. Beachy Cottage white walls. Flooring is a caramel-colored laminate throughout with carpet in the bonus room and vinyl flooring in the bathroom. Upgraded doublepane vinyl windows. Newer large slider door that opens to lovely front porch with peek-a-boo views of the mountains. Roof was re-coated 2024. Washer/Dryer hookups in the kitchen behind the black screen in the photos. Step out the back door to an open spacious oasis cement patio. Low/No maintenance yard. Park management approval requires at least about $2500 month income with good credit. Two small pets under 30lbs. Park is level and easy to walk around and ride bikes. Clubhouse with pool. The park (Mission View West) is very close to several grocery stores, banks, Starbucks, Lowes, lots of restaurants, Walgreens, Post Office, Library, Oceanside Police Station. Located about 5 miles from the ocean, harbor, charming pier, farmers markets, beach walks, street fairs, theaters, etc.
General
- Price: $209,500
- Status: Active
- Type: Mobile Home
- Source: MRMLS
- MLS ID: NDP2408013
- Updated: Today (9/6/2024)
- Added to Site: Today
Interior
- Rooms/Areas: All Bedrooms Down, Bonus Room
Rooms
Bathrooms
- Total Bathrooms: 1
- Full Bathrooms: 1
Bedrooms
- Total Bedrooms: 1
Other Rooms
- Laundry: Washer Hookup
Additional Information
- Pool Description: Community
Exterior
- Deck/Patio: Arizona Room, Covered, Open Patio, Porch
Parking
- Carport Spaces: 2
- Parking Features: Attached Carport
Location
- County: San Diego
- Development Name: 92058 - Oceanside
- Driving Directions: enter park make immediate right then first left on to Madra Lane
School Information
- School District: Oceanside Unified
Heating & Cooling
- Cooling Type: None
Utilities
- Sewer: Public Sewer
Structural Information
- Entry Location: Front slider door and back door
- Square Feet: 900
- Year Built: 1968
Manufactured Home
- Mobile Home Type: Single Wide
- Dimensions: 56 x 12
- Home to Remain: Yes
Park Information
- Park Name: Mission View West
Lot Features
- Property View: Mountain(s), Peek-a-Boo
- Lot Size (Acres): 0.0344
- Lot Size (Sq. Ft.): 1,500
- Lot Description: Biking
Financial Considerations
- Price Per Sq. Ft.: $232.78
Listed by North Coast Homes, Sherrie Goldby
Listing agent
— 65 Madra Ln —
Sherrie Goldby
North Coast Homes
sherrie@northcoasthomes.net
Schools
School District:Oceanside Unified School District
|Rating
|Name
|Grades
|Distance
3800 Pala Rd, Oceanside, CA 92058
|K-5
|0.7 mi
Ocean Shores High (Continuation)
3131 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside, CA 92056
|9-12
|1.9 mi
1 Pirates Cove Way, Oceanside, CA 92054
|9-12
|3.4 mi
Disclaimer: School ratings provided by GreatSchools. Ratings are on a scale of 1-10. School attendance boundaries provided by Pitney Bowes and are for reference only. Contact the school directly to verify enrollment eligibility.
Date
Details
Price
Change
Source
9/06/2024
Listed
$209,500
—
MLS
Disclaimer: Historical sales information is derived from public records provided by the county offices. Information is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.
Tax History
Year
Property Taxes
Change
Tax Assessment
Change
2022
100%
100%
2021
100%
100%
2020
—
—
Disclaimer: Historical tax information is derived from public records provided by the county offices. Information is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.
Listed by North Coast Homes, Sherrie Goldby
- MLS # {{ listingStatus.mlsNumber }}
- MLS # {{ listingStatus.mlsNumber }}
65 Madra Lane, Oceanside, CA 92058 (MLS# NDP2408013) is a Mobile Home property with 1 bedroom and 1 full bathroom. 65 Madra Lane is currently listed for $209,500 and was received on September 06, 2024.
