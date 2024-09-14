65 Madra Ln, Oceanside, CA 92058 - MLS NDP2408013 - Coldwell Banker (2024)

    65 Madra Lane, Oceanside, CA 92058

    $209,500

    For Sale
    Active
    Mobile Home
    1 Bed
    1 Full Bath
    900 Sq. Ft.
    Updated 3 hours ago
    30 Photos

    Property Description

    RENT CONTROL $579 month with NO PROPERTY TAX! Singlewide 12x56 with an expanded living room that is 10x8 plus a bonus room 18x8. Total estimate of about 900 sqft. 1 bedroom with two closets and built in storage drawers. 1 full bath with upgraded step-in shower. Large kitchen with enough room for dining table and island. All appliances remain. Beachy Cottage white walls. Flooring is a caramel-colored laminate throughout with carpet in the bonus room and vinyl flooring in the bathroom. Upgraded doublepane vinyl windows. Newer large slider door that opens to lovely front porch with peek-a-boo views of the mountains. Roof was re-coated 2024. Washer/Dryer hookups in the kitchen behind the black screen in the photos. Step out the back door to an open spacious oasis cement patio. Low/No maintenance yard. Park management approval requires at least about $2500 month income with good credit. Two small pets under 30lbs. Park is level and easy to walk around and ride bikes. Clubhouse with pool. The park (Mission View West) is very close to several grocery stores, banks, Starbucks, Lowes, lots of restaurants, Walgreens, Post Office, Library, Oceanside Police Station. Located about 5 miles from the ocean, harbor, charming pier, farmers markets, beach walks, street fairs, theaters, etc.

    Full Property Details

    Full Property Detailsfor 65 Madra Ln

    General

    • Price: $209,500
    • Status: Active
    • Type: Mobile Home
    • Source: MRMLS
    • MLS ID: NDP2408013
    • Updated: Today (9/6/2024)
    • Added to Site: Today

    Interior

    • Rooms/Areas: All Bedrooms Down, Bonus Room

    Rooms

    Bathrooms

    • Total Bathrooms: 1
    • Full Bathrooms: 1

    Bedrooms

    • Total Bedrooms: 1

    Other Rooms

    • Laundry: Washer Hookup

    Additional Information

    • Pool Description: Community

    Exterior

    • Deck/Patio: Arizona Room, Covered, Open Patio, Porch

    Parking

    • Carport Spaces: 2
    • Parking Features: Attached Carport

    Location

    • County: San Diego
    • Development Name: 92058 - Oceanside
    • Driving Directions: enter park make immediate right then first left on to Madra Lane

    School Information

    • School District: Oceanside Unified

    Heating & Cooling

    • Cooling Type: None

    Utilities

    • Sewer: Public Sewer

    Structural Information

    • Entry Location: Front slider door and back door
    • Square Feet: 900
    • Year Built: 1968

    Manufactured Home

    • Mobile Home Type: Single Wide
    • Dimensions: 56 x 12
    • Home to Remain: Yes

    Park Information

    • Park Name: Mission View West

    Lot Features

    • Property View: Mountain(s), Peek-a-Boo
    • Lot Size (Acres): 0.0344
    • Lot Size (Sq. Ft.): 1,500
    • Lot Description: Biking

    Financial Considerations

    • Price Per Sq. Ft.: $232.78

    Listed by North Coast Homes, Sherrie Goldby

    Listing agent

    65 Madra Ln

    Sherrie Goldby

      North Coast Homes

    sherrie@northcoasthomes.net

    Schools

    Schoolsserving 65 Madra Ln

    School District:Oceanside Unified School District

    RatingNameGradesDistance

    Foussat Elementary School

    3800 Pala Rd, Oceanside, CA 92058

    		K-50.7 mi

    Ocean Shores High (Continuation)

    3131 Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside, CA 92056

    		9-121.9 mi

    Oceanside High School

    1 Pirates Cove Way, Oceanside, CA 92054

    		9-123.4 mi

    Disclaimer: School ratings provided byGreatSchools. Ratings are on a scale of 1-10.Learn more about GreatSchools ratings.School attendance boundaries provided by Pitney Bowes and are for reference only. Contact the school directly to verify enrollment eligibility.

    Price & Sales Historyfor 65 Madra LnGet Price Alerts and Save Property

    Date

    Details

    Price

    Change

    Source

    9/06/2024

    Listed

    $209,500

    MLS

    Tax History

    Tax Historyfor 65 Madra Ln

    Listed by North Coast Homes, Sherrie Goldby

    $219,500Open House

    Save

    77El Prado LnOceanside, CA 92058
    • Mobile Home
    • Active
    • Updated 2 days ago

    • 2

      Beds

    • 1

      Total Bath

    • 849

      Sq. Ft.

    $209,900

    Save

    221El Camino Real 93Oceanside, CA 92058
    • Mobile Home
    • Active

    • 2

      Beds

    • 1

      Total Bath

    • 864

      Sq. Ft.

    Just Listed$200,000 - $210,000Open House

    Save

    66Maywood LnOceanside, CA 92054
    • Mobile Home
    • Active
    • Updated 1 day ago

    • 2

      Beds

    • 1

      Total Bath

    • 720

      Sq. Ft.

    Just Listed$215,000

    Save

    2130Sunset Dr#118Vista, CA 92081
    • Mobile Home
    • Active
    • Updated 5 days ago

    • 2

      Beds

    • 2

      Total Baths

    • 960

      Sq. Ft.

    Just Listed$795,000

    Save

    7311Paseo VerdeCarlsbad, CA 92009
    • Condo
    • Active
    • Updated 1 hour ago

    • 3

      Beds

    • 2

      Total Baths

    • 1,566

      Sq. Ft.

    65 Madra Ln, Oceanside, CA 92058 - MLS NDP2408013 - Coldwell Banker (78)

    Listed by McCollough and Murphy (760) 613-5263

    Just Listed$849,000Open House

    Save

    2504Navarra Dr#202Carlsbad, CA 92009
    • Townhouse
    • Active
    • Updated 49 minutes ago

    • 2

      Beds

    • 3

      Total Baths

    • 1,392

      Sq. Ft.

    65 Madra Ln, Oceanside, CA 92058 - MLS NDP2408013 - Coldwell Banker (80)

    Listed by Cindy Naval (CalRE#:01965076) (760) 402-9276

    Just Listed$2,799,000Open House

    Save

    3736Donna CtCarlsbad, CA 92008
    • Single Family
    • Active
    • Updated 4 hours ago

    • 5

      Beds

    • 4

      Total Baths

    • 3,187

      Sq. Ft.

    65 Madra Ln, Oceanside, CA 92058 - MLS NDP2408013 - Coldwell Banker (82)

    Listed by Matt Sorensen (CalRE#:01293787) (858) 204-6288

    Just Listed$325,000

    Save

    7266San Luis StCarlsbad, CA 92011
    • Mobile Home
    • Active
    • Updated 2 days ago

    • 2

      Beds

    • 2

      Total Baths

    • 1,560

      Sq. Ft.

    65 Madra Ln, Oceanside, CA 92058 - MLS NDP2408013 - Coldwell Banker (84)

    Price Reduced-$21,000 (-1.63%)$1,269,000Open House

    Save

    6826Via MarineroCarlsbad, CA 92009
    • Single Family
    • Active
    • Updated 2 days ago

    • 3

      Beds

    • 3

      Total Baths

    • 1,810

      Sq. Ft.

    65 Madra Ln, Oceanside, CA 92058 - MLS NDP2408013 - Coldwell Banker (106)

    Listed by Paul Cheyapanta (CalRE#:01362936) (760) 271-3658

    Price Reduced-$351,000 (-7.39%)$4,399,000

    Save

    2780James DrCarlsbad, CA 92008
    • Single Family
    • Active
    • Updated 6 days ago

    • 4

      Beds

    • 6

      Total Baths

    • 4,066

      Sq. Ft.

    Price Reduced-$40,000 (-4.44%)$859,900

    Save

    7304Alta VistaCarlsbad, CA 92009
    • Condo
    • Active
    • Updated 3 days ago

    • 3

      Beds

    • 2

      Total Baths

    • 1,566

      Sq. Ft.

    Price Reduced-$40,000 (-2.86%)$1,359,000

    Save

    4032Garfield StCarlsbad, CA 92008
    • Condo
    • Active
    • Updated 3 days ago

    • 2

      Beds

    • 2

      Total Baths

    • 1,514

      Sq. Ft.

    $Sold$205,000

    Save

    73El Prado DrOceanside, CA 92058
    • Mobile Home
    • Closed

    • 2

      Beds

    • 2

      Total Baths

    • 1,344

      Sq. Ft.

    $Sold$232,000

    Save

    221N El Camino Real 77Oceanside, CA 92058
    • Mobile Home
    • Closed

    • 2

      Beds

    • 2

      Total Baths

    • 672

      Sq. Ft.

    $Sold$195,000

    Save

    221N El Camino Real 16Oceanside, CA 92058
    • Mobile Home
    • Closed

    • 2

      Beds

    • 2

      Total Baths

    • 1,344

      Sq. Ft.

    $Sold$240,000

    Save

    276N El Camino Real 8Oceanside, CA 92058
    • Mobile Home
    • Closed
    • Updated 13 days ago

    • 2

      Beds

    • 2

      Total Baths

    • 1,440

      Sq. Ft.

    65 Madra Lane, Oceanside, CA 92058 (MLS# NDP2408013) is a Mobile Home property with 1 bedroom and 1 full bathroom. 65 Madra Lane is currently listed for $209,500 and was received on September 06, 2024.

