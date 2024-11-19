7 Best Blood Ketone Meters Actually Worth the Money (2024) | Bodyketosis (2024)

Blood testing is the most accurate and reliable form of ketone testing (a gold standard).

The best blood ketone meter is easy to use, can be synced to a smartphone, and comes with an all-in-one kit.

Best Blood Ketone Meters

1. FORA 6 Connect Ultimate Glucose and Ketone Meter Kit

Pros

Syncs and tracks data on your smartphone

The app also calculates the GKI index and Dr. Boz’s ratios

Measures blood glucose, blood ketone, hematocrit, hemoglobin, total cholesterol, and uric acid

Strip ejection design removes strips without contact, minimizing the possibility of cross-infection

FDA-approved provides fast and accurate readings in 5-10 seconds

Memory for 1,000 recent test results

Add up to 4 alarms to remember to take measurements

Cons

Doesn’t come with alcohol swabs

The FORA 6 is the best glucose and ketone meter on the market, offering the most accurate blood ketone readings for those who want to monitor their ketosis and glucose levels.

It’s a multi-parameter device that measures blood glucose (BG), blood ketone (KB), hematocrit (HCT), hemoglobin (HB), total cholesterol (TCH), and uric acid (UA).

It comes with the Gold Advance Strip technology that ensures high accuracy and reliability, while its strip ejection design minimizes the possibility of cross-infection.

The device is also comfortable to hold and use, with a design that doesn’t feel as bulky in hand as many competitors’ devices.

The FORA 6 ketone monitor is FDA-approved, providing fast and accurate readings in just 5-10 seconds. The device can store up to 1,000 recent test results and users can add up to 4 alarms to remember to take their measurements.

One of the best features of this ketosis blood monitor is its Bluetooth connection, which enables users to sync and track their data on their smartphones. The accompanying app also calculates the GKI index and Dr. Boz ratio, making it an excellent tool for those following a ketogenic diet.

What’s included: The package includes the FORA 6 meter, a lancing device, 100 lancets, 50 ketone and 50 glucose test strips, a user manual, and a hard carrying case. However, it doesn’t come with alcohol swabs.

2. Keto Mojo GK+ Ketone Blood Meter Kit

Pros

Easy to track measurement data through the smartphone app

Tracks blood glucose and blood ketones

Customer support was super responsive and helped me out quickly when I ordered the wrong item

Comes with a control solution to verify that the device is calibrated

FDA-approved, ensuring a high level of accuracy

The promo bundle kit offers a lot of value for the money

Cons

Strips are individually packaged and quite difficult to open

GKI readings are available only through the app, not the meter screen

The app does not automatically import results, manual sync is needed every time

Kit’s doesn’t have alcohol swabs to clean the finger

The Keto Mojo GK+ is a popular and probably the best blood glucose and ketone meter on the market.

This keto blood meter is a great option for people who follow the ketogenic diet and want to track their ketone levels accurately.

It has Bluetooth integration, which allows you to track your measurements on your smartphone, although you need to sync the data manually, which got a bit annoying after a while.

The device has up to 5 daily alarm settings to remind you to take your measurements, making it easy to stay on track with your diet.

The back-lit display and strip port light make it easy to use in low light and at night.

The ketone blood meter is also FDA-approved, ensuring a high level of accuracy, and the new super-sip strips eliminate fill issues that can lead to inaccurate results.

Keto Mojo comes with a lifetime warranty.

What’s included: The package includes 20 lancets, 70 glucose and 70 ketone strips, a travel pouch, and two AAA batteries.

3. Ortorex Accugence Blood Ketone Tester Kit

Pros

Offers lots of value for the money

Very simple and straightforward to use

Offers fast measurements (5-15 seconds)

Automatic identification of test paper type

Can read glucose (GOD), glucose (GDH-FAD), uric acid, and blood ketones

Provides quick and accurate data in either mg/dL or mmol/L

Cons

No way to sync measurements to a smartphone

Doesn’t have any bells or whistles

Extra ketone test strips need to be bought separately

The Ortorex Accugence ketone test kit is a great option if you are looking for the best blood ketone monitor that’s straightforward and no-frills.

This blood ketone tester is simple to use and offers fast measurements in just 5-15 seconds, making it a convenient tool for those following a keto diet.

One of the best features of this keto blood test kit is its automatic identification of test paper type, which makes the testing process even simpler.

Additionally, it can read glucose (GOD), glucose (GDH-FAD), uric acid, and blood ketones.

The Accugence ketone meter kit also provides quick and accurate data in either mg/dL or mmol/L, making it easy to interpret your results.

However, there is no way to sync measurements to a smartphone, and extra ketone test strips need to be bought separately.

While the device may lack some of the bells and whistles of more expensive options, it’s an excellent choice for anyone who wants a reliable blood ketone monitor that gets the job done.

What’s included: The package includes the ketone blood meter, 30 test strips, a lancet pen, lancets, a code chip, a user guide, and a carrying case.

4. Kiss My Keto Blood Meter Kit

Pros

Very simple and straightforward to use

Doesn’t need calibration

Offers results in 10 seconds

Lifetime warranty offers peace of mind

FDA certified

Very affordable compared to other brands

Cons

No way to sync data to a smartphone

Cannot read blood glucose levels

If you’re searching for the best ketone blood meter that’s simple to use and without the unnecessary bells and whistles, then this ketone blood meter kit is definitely worth considering.

The KissMyKeto keto blood test kit provides accurate and quick results in just 10 seconds without requiring any calibration.

The device is FDA certified and comes with a lifetime warranty, offering peace of mind.

Moreover, this blood ketone meter is very affordable compared to other brands, making it accessible to anyone who wants to monitor their ketone levels.

However, one of the drawbacks of this ketone meter is that it cannot read blood glucose levels.

Also, there is no way to sync the data to a smartphone, so you’ll have to manually track your results if you want to keep a record of them.

What’s included: The package comes with everything you need to get started, including the ketone meter, a lancing device, 10 strips, 10 lancets, and a carrying case.

5. Precision Xtra Blood Glucose and Ketone Monitoring System

Pros

Measures both blood glucose and blood ketone levels

The meter is intuitive and easy to use

Provides fast results in 5-10 seconds

FDA approved

Has 450 test memory with date and time

Cons

The lancing device feels low quality and the cap is difficult to remove

Cannot sync and track data on smartphone

The blood ketone value is shown with only 1 decimal place, should be at least 2

Test strips need to be bought separately

The Precision Xtra blood glucose and ketone monitor is a reliable device for measuring both blood glucose and ketone levels.

It’s one of the oldest and most well-known brands of glucose ketone meters available in the market.

The meter is very intuitive and easy to use, and it provides fast results in just 5-10 seconds. The device is FDA-approved, ensuring that it meets high standards of accuracy.

The Precision Xtra has a memory of up to 450 tests, including date and time. However, the lancing device feels low quality, and the cap is sometimes difficult to remove, which can be frustrating.

One disadvantage of this device is that it cannot sync and track data on smartphones, which is a feature that many other devices have.

The blood ketone value is also only shown with one decimal place, which is not ideal. Ideally, it should show at least two decimal places for a more accurate reading.

Overall, the Precision Xtra blood ketone meter is a reliable and accurate device that is ideal for people who need to measure both blood glucose and ketone levels.

What’s included: The kit includes the Precision Xtra meter, carrying case, lancing device, and 10 lancets.

6. Nova Max Plus Glucose and Ketone Meter

Pros

Measures glucose and blood ketones

No calibration required and free of maltitose errors

Requires only 0.3 microliter sample size making it less painful for patients

FDA approved, provides fast results in 5-10 seconds

Made by the largest privately owned diagnostics company in the United States, Nova Biomedical

Nova Max products are used in hospitals worldwide due to their accuracy and reliability

Cons

No way to sync and track measurements in a smartphone app

Only 3-year warranty, while competitors offer a lifetime warranty

Glucose test strips need to be bought separately

The Nova Max Plus keto blood tester is a reliable and user-friendly ketone meter that provides accurate measurements of glucose and blood ketones.

The keto blood tester does not require calibration and is free of maltose errors. This means that readings will be accurate and consistent.

Additionally, the Nova Max Plus requires only a small 0.3 microliter sample size, making it less painful for users and results are obtained quickly in 5-10 seconds.

While the device is FDA-approved and made by the largest privately owned diagnostics company in the US, it lacks a smartphone app to sync and track measurements.

The device has a 3-year warranty, which is shorter than its competitors who offer lifetime warranties. It is also important to note that glucose test strips need to be purchased separately.

What’s included: The starter kit includes the NovaMax Plus device, 10 ketone strips, a lancing device and lancets, 10 alcohol wipes, a carrying case, and a quick start guide.

7. KetoSens Blood Ketone Monitoring Starter Kit

Pros

Has a strip ejection button and strip expiration date indicator

Can add up to 3 alarms to remember to take measurements

Feels compact in hand and is simple to use

FDA approved

Doesn’t need calibration, which makes it convenient to use

Memory stores up to 1,000 test results, which is great

Cons

There’s an accompanying app, but you cannot sync data automatically, the data needs to be added manually

Cannot measure blood glucose, only blood ketones

The KetoSens blood ketone monitor is an excellent option for those who want a device that is solely focused on measuring blood ketones.

The device sits well in hand and is easy to use, with a strip ejection button and strip expiration date indicator that make testing convenient.

The memory can store up to 1,000 test results, which is great for those who want to track their ketone levels over time. The device does not require calibration, which makes it convenient to use.

However, while the device comes with an accompanying app, it does not offer automatic data syncing. Users will need to input the data manually, which can be a drawback for those who prefer to have all their data in one place.

What’s included: The KetoSens starter kit comes with everything needed to get started, including a ketone testing meter, 10 test strips, a lancing device and 10 lancets, 2 batteries, and a carrying case.

How do blood ketone meters work?

A blood ketone meter is a small electronic device that is used to measure the amount of ketones in your blood, and it works the same way as a glucose meter. All blood monitors have a digital display showing accurate readings described in mmol/L.

People with diabetes make sure their ketone levels are not at dangerously high which leads to a condition called ketoacidosis.

make sure their ketone levels are not at dangerously high which leads to a condition called ketoacidosis. Healthy people on a ketodiet, however, use it to see if their body is producing ketone bodies, and how deep in ketosis they are.

The testing process is similar to how people with diabetes test their blood glucose levels for high blood sugar.

Prick your finger, squeeze a drop of blood out, tap it on a testing strip and the blood meter detects your blood ketone levels.

Measuring ketone levels in your bloodstream provides the most reliable test results because it removes factors that can distort the results, such as how drinking water can dilute urine results.

Surprisingly,keto statistics show that 70% of keto dieters don’t track their blood ketone levels.

Ketone blood meter vs. breathalyzer

Blood Ketone metermeasures the amount of BHB (beta-Hydroxybutyrate) in your blood. It shows how many ketone bodies are circulating your bloodstream at a particular moment in time.Ketone breath meter indicates the amount of acetone in your breath. Acetone gets produced by the breakdown of acetoacetate in the blood. This shows that your body uses the initial ketone body and then converts it further into an additional source of energy.

When it comes to choosing which ones are the best, then for the best results you’ would want to know both: your blood ketones as well as the amount of acetone in your breath.

But if you need to choose one, then I suggest going with a blood ketone meter. It is considered as a gold standard and provides the most accurate results.

Ketone breathalyzers are a very convenient way to measure ketosis, but the initial investment is more expensive and there aren’t lot of products to choose from.

are a very to measure ketosis, but the initial investment is more expensive and there aren’t lot of products to choose from. Another reason to choose blood ketones over breathalyzers is that you can also measure your blood sugar levels (in addition to ketones). This is essential when you are starting out, as you need to have lower blood sugar levels for ketosis.

What is the optimal ketone level for ketosis?

Understanding how to read your blood ketone results is essential. Keep in mind that everyone have different pace when producing ketones and entering ketosis.

*The ketone levels chart below describes the ketone levels of healthy individuals. People with diabetes or other medical conditions will have different readings and should consult with the doctor.

When you use a blood ketone meter, you will find that you have a readout that’s generally anywhere between 0 and 3.

0.1 – 0.5 mmol/L – If your readings are between this range constantly, you are just barely in ketosis, and you are not producing enough ketones to be in the optimal, desired ketone range.

– If your readings are between this range constantly, you are just barely in ketosis, and you are not producing enough ketones to be in the optimal, desired ketone range. 0.5 – 1.5 mmol/L – You are in light nutritional ketosis. You are getting some cognitive and weight loss benefits but it is still not ideal. If you’re not on a keto diet but are diabetic, this reading means you need to call your doctor.

– You are in light nutritional ketosis. You are getting some cognitive and weight loss benefits but it is still not ideal. If you’re not on a keto diet but are diabetic, this reading means you need to call your doctor. 1.5 – 3.0 mmol/L : This range is what’s considered optimal or ideal nutritional ketosis. Within this range, you are getting maximal benefits in terms of energy, mental clarity, appetite control, and especially weight loss.

: This range is what’s considered optimal or ideal nutritional ketosis. Within this range, you are getting maximal benefits in terms of energy, mental clarity, appetite control, and especially weight loss. 3.0+ mmol/L – Numbers over 3 mmol/L are not really necessary. It’s mostly caused if you aren’t physically active enough throughout the day. Your body isn’t utilizing the ketones properly, so you are creating a lot of them. Dangerous for diabetics.

How to properly use a bloodketone monitor?

Best time to measure ketones in the blood?

Ketone levels do not remain stable throughout the day. Alcohol, exercise, food, and other factors can and will all affect your readings.

throughout the day. Alcohol, exercise, food, and other factors can and will all affect your readings. A study published by the Nutrition & Metabolism journal in 2016 found that the most reliable time to test urine ketones is either in the early morning or post-dinner. (1) ​

is either in the (1) Whatever time you choose,stick with a specific time. Like in the morning or several hours after your last meal of the day, for the best comparison.

The process of measuring blood ketones looks like this:

Load a needle into the lancet pen according to package directions. Wash your hands with soap and dry them well. Remove a test strip from the packaging and insert it into the meter. Place the lancet pen on the side of your fingertip and push the button. Squeeze(gently) your finger to get a drop of blood. You will need a large drop to load the strip properly. Touch the end of the test strip to the drop of blood until it fills the little opening and the meter registers. Wait for the meter to give you a reading (just a few seconds). Record your results.

Tips for measuring blood ketone levels

Since consistency is very important for testing ketones and glucose, the best time to test yourself is when it’s convenient for you. Make a routine to test daily, you will be able to compare your results to prior days at the same time and get some good data out of it.

to prior days at the same time and get some good data out of it. If you decide to test in the morning, note that due to the “ dawn effect ”, ketone levels are lower and blood glucose levels are higher as compared to later in the day. (2) If you, however, choose to test later in the day, the best time would be before you have a meal.

”, ketone levels are lower and blood glucose levels are higher as compared to later in the day. (2) If you, however, choose to test later in the day, the best time would be before you have a meal. If you prick your finger, then prefer the “side of the finger”. Because that part has fewer nerve endings and will be a more enjoyable process.

Another trick is to see how you are reacting to the foods you are eating. Test once before you have the meal, and then 60, and 120 minutes after eating. This shows what effect the food you eat has on your ketone levels. Also, you can do this same test for your blood glucose levels as well.

you are eating. Test once before you have the meal, and then 60, and 120 minutes after eating. This shows what effect the food you eat has on your ketone levels. Also, you can do this same test for your blood glucose levels as well. Don’t reuse test strips.You might have seen some posts suggesting to re-use your test strips or even cut them in half, but we strongly suggest against it. What usually happens is you get an error message, but even if you manage to trick the device into “thinking” it’s a new valid test strip, doing so can very likely alter the reading you get.

How to choose a blood ketone monitor?

There are multiple factors to consider when it comes to making a decision on which ketone monitor to pick.

Warranty – If a product has a long-lasting warranty, it is usually an indicator that the company strongly believes their product is of great quality and that most customers will be happy with it.

Blood glucose – Look out for ketone meters which have the ability to measure blood glucose as well – since blood glucose plays such a vital role in the ability to get into and stay in ketosis.

Bluetooth – This is not a mandatory functionality but it’s very useful for day-to-day users. It allows you to sync your data with a mobile app, adding notes to your readings, set up alarms, and even compile averages and trends based on readings.

Accuracy – Always verify that the ketone meter is FDA (Food and Drug Administration) approved, so you can be sure that you have a quality product and your readings are as accurate as they can get.

Support – You will understand the importance of this once you have an issue with the product. Luckily many manufacturers have a toll-free number that you can call if you need help.

Price – While a lot of people focus on the price of the meter itself, what’s more important is actually the price of the ketone test strips. So in addition to meter price, always calculate your ongoing costs for test strips as well.

Meter kit – If it’s your first ketone meter, then consider buying a “kit”. Usually you will get the most value for your money, and other useful goodies which you cannot buy separately. For example protective cases, log books, and much more.