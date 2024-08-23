7 Best Jerkbait Rods in 2022 and beyond - Fish Gear Essentials (2024)

"This site contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links."

With the tremendous surges in the fishing industry, Jerkbait lures have become increasingly popular. Their quick-minute retrieve and tendency to make the most snap-and-pause mechanics makes them widely popular.

Cold waters and appropriate Rods make Jerkbait fishing a lucrative opportunity. Wondering which rod will be the best one for your Jerkbait fishing experience? Keep the rod specifics like rod size, mechanism, material used in construction and other product designs and I’ve got the rest covered for you.

Here are some of the best Jerkbait rods to scale your fishing skills to new heights.

KastKing Speed Demon Pro Jerkbait Rod

KastKing has a reputation for delivering the most well-suited and powerful fishing gears in the industry. Most of the rods built by KastKing prove themselves to be amongst the best rods of all time. The KastKing Speed Demon Pro Jerkbait Rod is no different in that aspect.

The ideal size range of 6’8″ to 7’6″ makes it a great option for Jerkbait fishing. Built out of light carbon blanks and nano tube resins of the same material, this rod is extremely light yet strong in its usage.

The latest technology that goes into the making of this rod simply discards the other rods that are still stuck in the loop of using older technology to build heavier rods. The Fuji guides and reel seats are a quality statement in themselves. Comfort is maintained via the WNN grips which make the hold on your rod easier and less painful.

Be it spinning, casting or crankbait techniques, this Speed Demon manages its functions like a champ. So it’s more than established that this devilishly elegant rod isn’t just all smooth and sleek looks, it also packs in some amazing features.

Pros

Fuji reel guides and seats provide secure comfort and quick retrieval.

High quality carbon makes the rod strong and flexible at the same time.

WNN grips ensure a comfortable and efficient hold on the rod.

The rod features fifteen techniques of fishing making it an incredibly versatile rod.

Perfect balance of lightness and sensitivity in one rod.

Cons

The bottom reel foot of this rod has created several problems for lots of anglers.

Some anglers complain about it’s often short-term durability.

Conclusion

Overall, KastKing Speed Demon is a beautifully made rod that suits all kinds of anglers and all fishing techniques.

Cadence Spinning Rod CR5

Cadence has been a trusted name through years. The rods manufactured by Cadence promise premium quality at an affordable price. The Cadence Spinning Rod CR5 serves this very purpose, adding its own unique spin to classic Jerkbait fishing.

CR5 series comes in a variety of lengths from 4’8″ to 7’0″. This very variety is the reason why anglers with polar opposite preferences go for this rod. The lightweight 30-ton carbon makes it powerful and provides sensitivity. It is a medium fast-action rod. Split and full grip, both kinds of handles are supported in this rod. With combined EVA and cork grip for these handles, effortless performance comes at ease.

Steel frames coupled with the SiC guides ensure a smooth and steady experience. Fuji reel seats add in to the fantastic features of the rod.

Personally, I think any of the CR5 rods give you lots of room for growth and improvement at an affordable rate.

Pros

The rod is flexible, sturdy and constructed to stand the test of time.

It is a great rod for all kinds of fishes, be it trout, bass or walleye.

The guides and inserts combined with Fuji reel seats give you a comfy fishing experience.

Powerful mechanism of the rod combined with its carbon fiber construct, gives an added boost to its overall value.

All rods of CR5 series come at a pocket friendly price.

Cons

It is not as long lasting as the other rods in the market.

It can get tangled in itself and cause you to lose balance.

Conclusion

CR5 provides a great value for money deal and should definitely suit you if you’re looking for quality rod at a lower price.

St. Croix Triumph Spinning Rods

St. Croix is one of those brands of fishing rods that qualifies for the elite status amongst premium rods. The outstanding features of St. Croix Triumph Spinning Rods make them instantly likeable.

These spinning rods vary in lengths between 5’0″ to 7’6″ but almost all of them are suited for jerkbait fishing. The guides are made out of pure aluminium oxide in this rod series. The Triumph series rods also feature a DPS, ECS and TCS reel seats built by Fuji along with hoods that make the rods fast-action rods with a powerful drive. These reel seats are built for casting as well as spinning techniques corresponding to the respective rod.

The strong graphite material and sensitivity that comes from its premium construction make the rods a trustworthy option.

Apart from this the 5-year warranty backed St. Croix gives it a positive check of confidence.

Pros

Premium quality assurance via a unique 5-year warranty for the rods.

Strength and endurance that comes along with SCII graphite makes the rod great for daily use.

Any rod of this series is highly sensitive and you’ll be able to feel the lightest sensations.

Favors beginners as well as experienced anglers.

Adjusts to the environment that you choose for fishing.

Cons

These rods are premier rods and come at an expensive price

The reel seat locks might be a bit problematic at times.

Conclusion

If you’re serious about getting a standard jerkbait fishing rod which doesn’t compromise on any aspect of its quality then a Triumph rod might be a stellar choice for you.

Lew’s Tournament Performance Rod

Lew’s Tournament Performance Rod is not just a sleek, beautiful, aesthetically pleasing rod, it also includes some amazing features. The design and construct of this rod make it especially suitable as a jerkbait rod for catching a bass.

The size of this rod ranges from 5’9″ to 7’0″. The IM8 graphite blanks that form this rod, make it a super strong, light in weight and ultra sensitive. The split grips that are handled by the Tac technology ensure a firm and stable hold on the rod. The amazing technology of MicroWave guide system manufactured by American Tackle gives the guides that are attached to this rod a distinguished efficiency and keep the rod from turning into a tangled mess.

The casting distance of this rod as well as its spot-on technique makes the rod superior to other rods in those very aspects. The super thin graphite reel seats that are exclusively made for Lew’s rods gives this rod an edge.

If you’re looking for a medium to light action rod that specializes in jerkbait fishing then this rod might be a catch for you.

Pros

Supremely strong and sensitive graphite construction pair well in this rod.

The guide system by American Tackle prevents wind knots.

Casting distance on the rod is phenomenal.

It is the best jerkbait rod if you’re aiming for bass.

Cons

The rod seat area might be a bit uncomfortable for some anglers who are new to Lew’s rods.

It might snap after intensive use.

Conclusion

If you’re aiming for good casting distance and your focus is on catching a bass then this might be a great rod for you.

Ugly Stik GX2 Casting Rod

Ugly Stik has been producing best-selling rods for quite some time now. Its consistent quality and affordable prices never disappoint. Ugly Stik GX2 Casting Rod does not deviate from these goals.

GX2’s size ranges between 5’6″ to 7’6″ in length. It is a lightweight, sensitive rod. Made out of the standard Ugly tech construction of graphite paired with fiberglass, this rod has an interesting combination of strength and sensitivity. The innovative Ugly Tuff guides are made out of stainless steel and work with all kinds of line.

The EVA grips on this rod give it a light and comfy hold. This rod is also appealing to the eye because of its top-of-the-line, contemporary design.

Pros

This rod features an easy hold with its EVA grip.

It features an up-to-date stainless steel guide system.

It works well with all kinds of fishing methods and complements the anglers well.

The rod is very light and supremely sensitive.

It has a better reel seat than most other jerkbait fishing rods.

Cons

The rod might snap when it’s under continuous strain.

The tip might break if the rod is stored in an improper manner.

Conclusion

Ugly Stik has a reputation for quality and this rod is definitely a classic so go for it if you like lightweight and extremely sensitive rods.

Dobyns Fury Series Casting Rods

Dobyns’ rods are nominated as the best multipurpose rods by almost all anglers I meet. Fury series packs in the power and fast action in a moderately heavy rod.

Dobyns Fury Series Casting Rods range from the size of 6’6″ to 8’0″ which makes their casting distance way above average. The well-built structure of graphite gives the rods extra sensitivity and strength. There’s also a timely accuracy to casting the rod.

The Fury series is great for Jerkbait fishing as it has a quick snap retrieval system and operates on a fast action mechanism. With its wonderfully sensitive tip, it packs within it some qualitative features like Kevlar guides and Fuji reel seats.

Hypalon butts that are built in these rods pair well with their premium AA cork grips to give you a steady and unyielding grip on the rod. It is definitely the best amongst best when you go for jerkbait fishing.

Pros

Fast action and a comfy hold drive this rod’s mechanism.

All rods in this series are versatile and durable.

The rods maintain a great balance between the weight and holding capacity.

Amazingly sensitive and easy to use because of its light weight.

The quality of rods doesn’t deteriorate over time.

Cons

The threads of the reel seats are shorter and might be a bit of a hindrance to some anglers.

For anglers who prefer longer butts on their rods, this might not be the best option.

Conclusion

Overall, the Fury Series provides great quality and is durable and reliable. If you’re looking for strength and versatility, go for one of these rods.

Enigma Fishing IPPON Pro Tournament Series Bass Fishing Rods

The Enigma Fishing IPPON Pro Tournament Series Bass Fishing rods are specially designed for bass fishing but go really well for generalised jerkbait fishing as well.

With an ideal length from 6’6″ to 7’6″, this rod series is moderately heavy and fast-action oriented. The rods are built from Japanese Toray Graphite which results in a sturdy and sensitive build. Frames of titanium that are a part of the Alps Guide system, give these rods greater casting distance and accuracy.

The super firm E-grip ensures a strong and comfy hold. An added perk of this series is that all rods come with a customized storage case with in-depth instructions on the procedure for operating the rod.

Pros

The series contains a sturdy yet sensitive build.

Titanium frames ensure greater casting distance.

All the rods are incredibly action oriented.

The comfortable grip won’t hurt your arms.

Super sensitivity makes you feel every inch of your fishing experience

Cons

The tip might break under pressure.

The rod might snap if not maintained in a correct manner.

Conclusion

It’s a good rod if you know your way around jerkbait fishing and how to make full use of quality rods.

Conclusion

Jerkbait fishing has definitely become a classic with time. It is just one of those fishing methods that is ever effective and always delivers great fish. Choosing the right rod is fundamental and ultimately determines how well your fishing trip will turn out to be.

Screen through the list and make sure whatever rod you select for your jerkbait fishing experience sits well in your hand. Keep in mind that the rod should allow you to operate it in the way it’s most comfortable to you.

Just keep the specifics in mind and you’ll have a great time!