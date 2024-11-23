7 Meanings of the Word Prego in Italian + How To Use It Like a Pro - Rosetta Stone (2024)

Imagine using a single word to communicate in a variety of everyday interactions. The word prego in Italian is that magical word. Though it may be small, it wields great linguistic influence. If you have ever spent some time in Italia, you’ve probably heard this word a thousand times a day—when you entered that gioielleria (jewelry store) on Via del Corso, or in a bar, or at a trattoria.

As you make your way through the streets of Florence or Venice or Rome, you’ll want to use the word prego yourself to fit in with the locals. It’s part of your journey to learn Italian so you can converse easily during your travels. But if you just want to know “What does prego mean in Italian?” then keep reading to find out its many meanings when used with context.

Table of Contents Origin of the word prego in Italian

1. You are welcome

2. Come in

3. After you

4. Please

5. How can I help you?

6. I beg your pardon

7. Certainly

Go beyond the meaning of prego in Italian with Rosetta Stone

The original meaning is the first person of the verb pregare (to pray), used like this: io prego (I pray). While it could have meant that you were praying to a deity, it also meant a little more. The usage frequently happened in past centuries when etiquette demanded a certain deference.

La prego di perdonarmi = I pray for your forgiveness

Presumably, it’s this original meaning that caused prego to become the instant reply to grazie (thanks). It had likely been an expression to wish someone well after they’d done a kind deed—something like “I pray for your well-being.”

Nowadays, you’ll hear expressions like: Ti prego, ascoltami, which means “Please, listen to me.” Keep in mind that when used this way, prego has a sort of pleading tone to it. Beyond these uses, prego is a versatile word that usually has to do with being polite in one form or another. Let’s break down some common meanings of the word prego in Italian so you can understand and use it correctly while you learn how to speak Italian.

1. You are welcome

The grazie–prego combination is a must in the Italian language. It’s an automatism and is considered the cornerstone of basic politeness. If someone says grazie to you and you don’t reply with prego, it’s considered quite rude.

So, you’re in your favorite bar where you order an Italian coffee (cappuccino) to start your day, and the barista hands you the mug. Now you say grazie and they will reply prego. You can use this in any situation like a mercata (market), bar, or biglietteria (ticket office). If you happen to forget it, whoever was waiting for your response might holler at you prego eh?, just as a reminder that you should have said it.

2. Come in

Perhaps you’ve been invited to someone’s house for dinner or an aperitivo, so you ring the bell and wait for them to come and open the door. When they do, they’ll smile and say prego and step aside to give you room to enter the house. As you can see, the context guides you to the right meaning: “come in” or even “you’re welcome to come in.”

The same thing might happen when you walk into a shop. The clerk will smile at you from behind the counter and say prego to invite you in. It’s just a nice way to usher someone in and show that they’re a good host.

3. After you

Another prego meaning is “after you.” Let’s say you are about to step inside a banca (bank), and there’s another person who is about to do the same. You could stop on the threshold and say prego to allow them to go first. Or you are out on a date and you want your partner to get inside the ristorante (restaurant) first, you would move to the side and say prego.

4. Please

Now, this particular meaning has different layers. Let’s say you are at your Italian friend’s house for that aperitivo, and you’re sitting in a comfortable chair. Your friend approaches you while holding a tray with some bruschetta or cicchetti. They lean towards you and say prego, which means “please, help yourself.”

Moreover, you can use this diverse word to offer someone a seat: prego, si accomodi (please, take a seat). It might also be the answer someone gives you when you ask to take something.

Posso prendere questa scatola? = Can I take this box?

= Can I take this box? Prego = Please, feel free to do so

5. How can I help you?

Don’t be taken aback if while you are taking a look around a shop, the shopkeeper comes next to you and asks, Prego, signora/signore? What they mean to ask is “How can I help you, ma’am/sir?” Again, you’ll have context for this use since they’ll state it like a question and be looking intently at you.

6. I beg your pardon

Normally you would use this kind of prego in a more formal setting. Imagine you are having a conversation with someone who is older than you, someone you don’t know very well, or a potential business partner. They might say something too quickly or quietly. You can use prego? to have them repeat the information instead of saying come? which basically means “Sorry? (I didn’t understand.)” Remember that in this particular case, there should be a tone of question in your voice. This simple rise in tone will provide the right context for your conversation partner.

7. Certainly

One more helpful meaning of prego is when you’ve asked permission to do something. Perhaps you’d like to taste nonna’s ravioli or you’d like to smell a profumo (perfume) in a shop. The response you’d get could be prego! This could be translated to something like “certainly” or “go ahead” or “of course.” Either way, it’s an easy response to yet another polite interaction.

The other word you might hear in response to such a question is certo, which has a similar meaning. But don’t be surprised if you hear this beloved “p” word again.

Posso sentire il profumo? = Can I smell the perfume?

= Can I smell the perfume? Prego! – Certainly!

Go beyond the meaning of prego in Italian with Rosetta Stone

There are lots of Italian phrases and Italian greetings to learn, but you now have a leg up with the Italian word prego as it is one of the most helpful words for polite conversation with strangers and friends. If you’re ready to accelerate your language learning journey, you’ll love Rosetta Stone’s TruAccent software that uses AI to ensure your pronunciation is perfectly on point.