7 Natural & Non-Toxic Nail Polish Brands for Healthy, Sustainable Nails (2024) — Sustainably Chic (2024)

Transitioning to using non-toxic, natural nail polish marked a significant shift in my beauty routine. It's interesting to think that I had never really considered the chemicals present in the typical nail polishes found at drugstores. I have memories of using WetnWild's black nail polish since I was young, but I never took the time to investigate its ingredients.

Health risks of traditional nail polish

Traditional nail polishes often contain harmful chemicals that can pose risks to your health. Many conventional nail polishes commonly use chemicals such as formaldehyde, toluene, and dibutyl phthalate (DPB). These toxic ingredients have been linked to various health issues, including respiratory problems, allergic reactions, and hormone disruption. When you apply traditional nail polish, these chemicals can be absorbed through your nails and into your bloodstream, potentially causing long-term health problems.

What ingredients should you avoid in nail polish?

When choosing non-toxic nail polish, it's important to be aware of certain ingredients that should be avoided. While non-toxic nail polishes are generally formulated without harmful chemicals, some brands may still include ingredients that are less desirable. Here are a few ingredients to watch out for when selecting your non-toxic nail polish:

1. Formaldehyde: This chemical is a known human carcinogen and can cause allergic reactions.

2. Toluene: Toluene is a solvent that can affect the central nervous system.

3. DBP (dibutyl phthalate): DBP is a plasticizer that has been linked to hormone disruption and reproductive issues.

4. Camphor: Camphor is a potential allergen and can cause skin irritation and respiratory problems.

5. Ethyl Tosylamide: This ingredient has been linked to antibiotic resistance and is best avoided.

6. Triphenyl Phosphate: a suspected endocrine-disrupting chemical

By familiarizing yourself with these ingredients, you can make informed decisions when purchasing non-toxic nail polishes. Remember to always check the product labels and opt for brands that prioritize transparency and safety.

Below, these nail polishes will say #-Free, and it refers to the number of toxic ingredients they did not use, which you would typically find in conventional nail polish. And good news for your nails - many brands are making non-toxic nail polish that doesn't use those ingredients, along with many other ingredients you find in conventional polish.

How to Choose a non-toxic, sustainable nail polish

Always check for the number of free ingredients they do not include. 10-Free is pretty standard for non-toxic nail polishes, but as long as you don't see the above ingredients on the label, you are already choosing better nail polish. When shopping for non-toxic nail polish, we look for the labels' Vegan' & 'Cruelty-Free,' which means no animal products are used within the ingredients, and there has been no animal testing. Since I live in the states, I also like to look for Made in the USA to lower my carbon footprint.

Here is a little guide to help you navigate the world of non-toxic nail polishes:

1. Check the labels: Look for nail polishes that explicitly state they are free from harmful chemicals like formaldehyde, toluene, and DBP. Additionally, opt for polishes that are labeled as "7-free”, "10-free," or more indicating the number of toxins they are free from.

2. Research brands: Take the time to research different non-toxic nail polish brands. Look for reviews and customer feedback to ensure that the brand delivers on its promises of safety and quality. We’ve tested several of the brands mentioned in this post, and were happy with the results!

3. Consider certifications: Some non-toxic nail polish brands may have certifications from organizations such as Leaping Bunny or PETA, indicating that they are cruelty-free and vegan-friendly.

4. Test the performance: Non-toxic nail polishes can vary in terms of performance and longevity. Consider trying out different brands and shades to find the ones that work best for you.

5. Support eco-friendly brands: Choose brands that prioritize sustainability and eco-friendly practices. Look for polishes that come in recyclable or biodegradable packaging and brands that use renewable energy sources.

By following these guidelines, you can confidently choose non-toxic nail polishes that are safe for you and the environment.

While none of these brands are perfect, the benefits of these more non-toxic nail polish extend beyond personal health. By choosing more eco-friendly products, you are making a conscious effort to reduce your carbon footprint. With the increasing demand for greener alternatives, it's clear that non-toxic nail polish is the way of the future. So indulge in a guilt-free manicure and experience the joy of beautiful nails without the harmful chemicals!

our top picks for sustainable and non-toxic nail polish: