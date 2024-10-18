7 Surprising Ways to Clean With Shaving Cream (2024)

Table of Contents
Clean Grime From Painted Walls and Trim Remove Laundry Stains Prevent Bathroom Mirror Fogging Shine Stainless Steel Shine Chrome Fixtures Clean the Bathtub or Shower Floor Tip Clean a Microfiber Couch FAQs References

Cleaning

Cleaning How-Tos

By

Mary Marlowe Leverette

7 Surprising Ways to Clean With Shaving Cream (1)

Mary Marlowe Leverette

Mary Marlowe Leverette is one of the industry's most highly-regarded housekeeping and fabric care experts, sharing her knowledge on efficient housekeeping, laundry, and textile conservation. She is also a Master Gardener with over 40+ years of experience and 20+ years of writing experience. Mary is also a member of The Spruce Gardening and Plant Care Review Board.

Learn more about The Spruce'sEditorial Process

Updated on 02/12/24

Reviewed by

Rhea Mehta

7 Surprising Ways to Clean With Shaving Cream (2)

Reviewed byRhea Mehta

Rhea Mehta, PhD, is an award-winning toxicologist who has worked to empower people to lead healthier lives, starting in their homes, for over a decade. Rhea holds a PhD in Toxicology, with over 15 scientific publications, and a certificate in integrative health coaching.

7 Surprising Ways to Clean With Shaving Cream (3)

Shaving cream contains many of the same active ingredients found in bar or liquid soap, such as surfactants, emulsifiers, and cleaning agents. That means it can be used as a substitute for cleaning your hands or wiping down a bathroom sink. Use the basic, inexpensive foaming shaving cream without added gels, moisturizers, or colors for cleaning. Learn how to use shaving cream around your home to keep your surfaces clean and fresh.

  • 01 of 07

    Clean Grime From Painted Walls and Trim

    7 Surprising Ways to Clean With Shaving Cream (4)

    Painted walls and around door knobs and light switches can quickly become grimy from our hands. Because shaving cream contains so little water, it is a good choice for quick clean-ups with no drips onto cleaner areas of the wall. It also works great on painted kitchen cabinets. Here's how to use it:

    • Dampen a microfiber cloth with water and wring until it is not dripping.
    • Spray a small dollop of shaving cream onto the cloth.
    • Gently scrub away the smudges and dirt.
    • Use a dry microfiber cloth to wipe away any residue.

    Continue to 2 of 7 below

  • 02 of 07

    Remove Laundry Stains

    7 Surprising Ways to Clean With Shaving Cream (5)

    Shaving cream can be handy to treat stains on washable clothing. Here's how to use it:

    • For spills, blot the stain with a paper towel to remove as much moisture as possible.
    • Lift any solids away from the fabric with a dull knife or spoon. Never rub a stain because it pushes the stain deeper into the fibers and makes it more difficult to remove.
    • Dampen the stained area with water.
    • Work a dab of shaving cream into the fabric with your fingers.
    • Flush the area with cold water, or wipe it with a white cloth dipped in cold water. Always use a white cloth or paper towel to prevent any color transfer from one fabric to the other.
    • Finally, blot the area with a dry white cloth or paper towel if you are wearing the garment, or add it to your regular load of laundry.

    Continue to 3 of 7 below

  • 03 of 07

    Prevent Bathroom Mirror Fogging

    7 Surprising Ways to Clean With Shaving Cream (6)

    Jill Nystul of One Good Thing by Jillee recommends using shaving cream to prevent a bathroom mirror from fogging after your shower. Here's how to use it:

    • Spray some shaving cream on a clean microfiber cloth.
    • Use the cloth to apply a thin layer of shaving cream to the mirror.
    • Do not rinse.
    • Use a second, clean, dry microfiber cloth to buff away the foam.

  • 04 of 07

    Shine Stainless Steel

    7 Surprising Ways to Clean With Shaving Cream (7)

    Stainless steel sinks and appliances are durable but can develop streaks and water spots. Shaving cream can make stainless steel shiny again. Here's how to use it:

    • Dampen a microfiber cloth and wring it out until it is not dripping.
    • Use the damp cloth to rub shaving cream on the stainless surface.
    • Use a second, clean microfiber cloth to remove the residue and buff the surface to a shine.

    Continue to 5 of 7 below

  • 05 of 07

    Shine Chrome Fixtures

    7 Surprising Ways to Clean With Shaving Cream (8)

    Many bathroom and kitchen faucets and fixtures are made from chrome. Shaving cream can help restore the shine. Here's how:

    • Spray some shaving cream onto a damp microfiber cloth.
    • Wipe the fixtures to remove soap scum and water spots.
    • Use a dry microfiber cloth to buff the fixtures to a shine.

    Continue to 6 of 7 below

  • 06 of 07

    Clean the Bathtub or Shower Floor

    7 Surprising Ways to Clean With Shaving Cream (9)

    Lynsey Crombie, self-proclaimed The Queen of Clean, offers this shaving cream and broom bathtub cleaning hack to save your back:

    • Spray shaving cream liberally over the end of a broom's bristles.
    • Scrub the tub using the broom.
    • Rinse well.

    Tip

    Be sure your broom is clean before you try scrubbing your tub—you don't want to spread dirt from the broom in the tub.

    Continue to 7 of 7 below

  • 07 of 07

    Clean a Microfiber Couch

    7 Surprising Ways to Clean With Shaving Cream (10)

    If your microfiber couch has a care tag that says it can be cleaned with a water-based cleaner, you can use shaving cream for spot-cleaning or overall cleaning. Here's how:

    • Start by vacuuming the couch to remove loose dust and soil.
    • Spray a small amount of shaving cream on a damp microfiber cloth or sponge.
    • Start at the top of a cushion or the couch back or arms, and evenly spread the shaving cream and scrub well.
    • Once an area has been cleaned, slightly dampen a microfiber cleaning cloth with plain water and wipe down the area.
    • Repeat the steps until the couch is clean.
    • Allow the fabric to air-dry completely.

FAQ

  • Is shaving foam good for cleaning?

    Shaving foam is good for cleaning because it's essentially a can of ready-to-use whipped soap.Use it in a pinch as a substitute for your normal cleaning products. But only use basic non-gel white foaming shaving cream without any additives or it could stain some surfaces.

  • Why should you use shaving cream on a bathroom floor?

    Many fans of non-gel white foaming shaving cream say it cleans bathroom floors and grout lines, in addition to removing urine odors around the base of the toilet. Spread a layer of shaving cream on the floor, leave it alone for 15 minutes, and then wipe it up.

  • Does shaving cream remove hard water stains?

    Many swear that non-gel white foaming shaving cream can remove hard water stains, especially from glass shower doors.

How to Clean Brass with 5 Simple Methods

7 Surprising Ways to Clean With Shaving Cream (2024)

FAQs

What does shaving cream do around the toilet? ›

She mentions that the foamy nature of the shaving cream will allow it to stick to surfaces and allow it to infiltrate the tiny crevices where dirt and bacteria thrive. The shaving cream hack is also excellent at removing the terrible odors of urine that seem to linger even after previous cleanings.

Find Out More
How long to leave shaving cream on bathroom floor shower? ›

According to the comments, the shaving cream should be left on the floor anywhere from 10 minutes up to an hour and then mopped up. "Not easy to clean, but the results are undeniable (and it really is only an extra mop of the area after the main bulk has been lifted the first time).

Tell Me More
What is the shaving foam trick? ›

To save yourself the expense of a professional deep-clean, first reach for the shaving foam. Similar to the sofa trick, cover the area you want to clean with shaving foam, massaging it in, and leave it for up to an hour. Wipe it off with a damp cloth or use a toothbrush to scrub at more ingrained marks.

Discover More
Does shaving cream get rid of dog urine smell? ›

While club soda is good for lifting new stains, it won't lift old odors. Shaving cream's soapy qualities will lift or mask odor. It's especially effective for pet stains, or greasy food stains. Fish oils are some of the toughest odors to remove, but quick application of a foamy shaving cream can really help.

Get More Info Here
Does shaving cream clean grout? ›

There's an assortment of options in getting the grime out of your grout. Homemade solutions include baking soda, hydrogen peroxide, and even shaving cream! Any common household grout cleaner should do the trick as well. But if you have small children or pets, we recommend using oxygen bleach.

Find Out More
Can you clean car seats with shaving cream? ›

These chemical compounds create an ionic charge that picks up dirt and carries it away in water in a process called emulsification. Most shaving foams contain emulsifiers. "But cleaning anything porous, like upholstery or carpets, with shaving foam probably won't end well," April added.

Tell Me More
Can you clean a mattress with shaving cream? ›

Application: Apply a generous layer of shaving cream directly onto the stain. Be liberal but avoid oversaturating the mattress. Gentle Scrubbing: Using a soft-bristled brush or a clean cloth, gently work the shaving cream into the stain. The motion should be more of a dabbing or patting than aggressive scrubbing.

Get More Info
What do vets use to get rid of urine smell? ›

Using an enzymatic cleaner is still the best way to eliminate urine stains (and the pet odors that come with carpet stains).

Learn More
What's the best thing to get rid of the smell of dog pee? ›

Traditional household cleaning products such as vinegar, baking soda, soap, and the like seem to work at first because they eliminate some of the components of your pet's urine. White vinegar in particular is highly alkaline, which means it can act as a deodorizer for spaces marked with dogs' urine.

Learn More
What kills dog urine smell on floors? ›

Apply Hydrogen Peroxide and Dish Soap to the Spot

Hydrogen peroxide is the best cleaner for dog urine on hardwood floors if you're looking for a DIY fix. Fill a small bowl with 3% hydrogen peroxide and a squirt of dish soap. Soak your rag in this mixture and gently wipe down the area.

Continue Reading

Does shaving cream block drains? ›

Shaving creams and soaps can also clog your drain. So, instead of shaving in the shower or over the sink, dedicate a bowl of hot water to rinse your razor. This will help prevent both hair and lather from clogging your drains.

See Details
Why put shaving cream on your bathroom floor at night? ›

Yes, shaving cream will remove the smell of urine from your bathroom floor and the trim around the toilet. I was today years old when I learned this too! You've probably never thought of using shaving cream like this before.

View More
Does shaving cream disinfect and remove odors? ›

Similar to baking soda, shaving foam is a great deodorizer and can get rid of bad smells. Simply clean the basin of your toilet with shaving foam to remove urine or other unpleasant odors. This is also great for cleaning the floor too.

View More
Does shaving foam remove urine stains? ›

Protein-Based Stains: Shaving cream excels in removing tough protein-based stains like blood, urine, and sweat. The enzymes in the shaving cream can break down these proteins, making them easier to lift from the mattress fabric.

Explore More

References

Top Articles
دانلود بازی Ben 10 بن تن برای کامپیوتر PC
As it happened: Marshall claims super-middleweight undisputed title
'Special moment for women's boxing' - relive Shields v Marshall
Latest Posts
دانلود بازی Ben 10 V2291706 - ElAmigos برای کامپیوتر - دانلود فارسی
بازی بن تن (برای کامپیوتر)
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Reed Wilderman

Last Updated:

Views: 6140

Rating: 4.1 / 5 (72 voted)

Reviews: 95% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Reed Wilderman

Birthday: 1992-06-14

Address: 998 Estell Village, Lake Oscarberg, SD 48713-6877

Phone: +21813267449721

Job: Technology Engineer

Hobby: Swimming, Do it yourself, Beekeeping, Lapidary, Cosplaying, Hiking, Graffiti

Introduction: My name is Reed Wilderman, I am a faithful, bright, lucky, adventurous, lively, rich, vast person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.