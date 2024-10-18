7 Surprising Ways to Clean With Shaving Cream (2024)

Many fans of non-gel white foaming shaving cream say it cleans bathroom floors and grout lines, in addition to removing urine odors around the base of the toilet. Spread a layer of shaving cream on the floor, leave it alone for 15 minutes, and then wipe it up.

Shaving foam is good for cleaning because it's essentially a can of ready-to-use whipped soap.Use it in a pinch as a substitute for your normal cleaning products. But only use basic non-gel white foaming shaving cream without any additives or it could stain some surfaces.

If your microfiber couch has a care tag that says it can be cleaned with a water-based cleaner, you can use shaving cream for spot-cleaning or overall cleaning. Here's how:

Be sure your broom is clean before you try scrubbing your tub—you don't want to spread dirt from the broom in the tub.

Many bathroom and kitchen faucets and fixtures are made from chrome. Shaving cream can help restore the shine. Here's how:

Stainless steel sinks and appliances are durable but can develop streaks and water spots. Shaving cream can make stainless steel shiny again. Here's how to use it:

Jill Nystul of One Good Thing by Jillee recommends using shaving cream to prevent a bathroom mirror from fogging after your shower. Here's how to use it:

Shaving cream can be handy to treat stains on washable clothing. Here's how to use it:

Painted walls and around door knobs and light switches can quickly become grimy from our hands. Because shaving cream contains so little water, it is a good choice for quick clean-ups with no drips onto cleaner areas of the wall. It also works great on painted kitchen cabinets. Here's how to use it:

Shaving cream contains many of the same active ingredients found in bar or liquid soap, such as surfactants, emulsifiers, and cleaning agents. That means it can be used as a substitute for cleaning your hands or wiping down a bathroom sink. Use the basic, inexpensive foaming shaving cream without added gels, moisturizers, or colors for cleaning. Learn how to use shaving cream around your home to keep your surfaces clean and fresh.

She mentions that the foamy nature of the shaving cream will allow it to stick to surfaces and allow it to infiltrate the tiny crevices where dirt and bacteria thrive. The shaving cream hack is also excellent at removing the terrible odors of urine that seem to linger even after previous cleanings.

According to the comments, the shaving cream should be left on the floor anywhere from 10 minutes up to an hour and then mopped up. "Not easy to clean, but the results are undeniable (and it really is only an extra mop of the area after the main bulk has been lifted the first time).

To save yourself the expense of a professional deep-clean, first reach for the shaving foam. Similar to the sofa trick, cover the area you want to clean with shaving foam, massaging it in, and leave it for up to an hour. Wipe it off with a damp cloth or use a toothbrush to scrub at more ingrained marks.

While club soda is good for lifting new stains, it won't lift old odors. Shaving cream's soapy qualities will lift or mask odor. It's especially effective for pet stains, or greasy food stains. Fish oils are some of the toughest odors to remove, but quick application of a foamy shaving cream can really help.

There's an assortment of options in getting the grime out of your grout. Homemade solutions include baking soda, hydrogen peroxide, and even shaving cream! Any common household grout cleaner should do the trick as well. But if you have small children or pets, we recommend using oxygen bleach.

These chemical compounds create an ionic charge that picks up dirt and carries it away in water in a process called emulsification. Most shaving foams contain emulsifiers. "But cleaning anything porous, like upholstery or carpets, with shaving foam probably won't end well," April added.

Application: Apply a generous layer of shaving cream directly onto the stain. Be liberal but avoid oversaturating the mattress. Gentle Scrubbing: Using a soft-bristled brush or a clean cloth, gently work the shaving cream into the stain. The motion should be more of a dabbing or patting than aggressive scrubbing.

Using an enzymatic cleaner is still the best way to eliminate urine stains (and the pet odors that come with carpet stains).

Traditional household cleaning products such as vinegar, baking soda, soap, and the like seem to work at first because they eliminate some of the components of your pet's urine. White vinegar in particular is highly alkaline, which means it can act as a deodorizer for spaces marked with dogs' urine.

Apply Hydrogen Peroxide and Dish Soap to the Spot



Hydrogen peroxide is the best cleaner for dog urine on hardwood floors if you're looking for a DIY fix. Fill a small bowl with 3% hydrogen peroxide and a squirt of dish soap. Soak your rag in this mixture and gently wipe down the area.

Shaving creams and soaps can also clog your drain. So, instead of shaving in the shower or over the sink, dedicate a bowl of hot water to rinse your razor. This will help prevent both hair and lather from clogging your drains.

Protein-Based Stains: Shaving cream excels in removing tough protein-based stains like blood, urine, and sweat. The enzymes in the shaving cream can break down these proteins, making them easier to lift from the mattress fabric.