7 Surprising Ways to Clean With Shaving Cream (2024)

Mary Marlowe Leverette
Mary Marlowe Leverette is one of the industry's most highly-regarded housekeeping and fabric care experts, sharing her knowledge on efficient housekeeping, laundry, and textile conservation. She is also a Master Gardener with over 40+ years of experience and 20+ years of writing experience. Mary is also a member of The Spruce Gardening and Plant Care Review Board.
02/12/24
Rhea Mehta
Rhea Mehta, PhD, is an award-winning toxicologist who has worked to empower people to lead healthier lives, starting in their homes, for over a decade. Rhea holds a PhD in Toxicology, with over 15 scientific publications, and a certificate in integrative health coaching.
Shaving cream contains many of the same active ingredients found in bar or liquid soap, such as surfactants, emulsifiers, and cleaning agents. That means it can be used as a substitute for cleaning your hands or wiping down a bathroom sink. Use the basic, inexpensive foaming shaving cream without added gels, moisturizers, or colors for cleaning. Learn how to use shaving cream around your home to keep your surfaces clean and fresh.
Clean Grime From Painted Walls and Trim
Painted walls and around door knobs and light switches can quickly become grimy from our hands. Because shaving cream contains so little water, it is a good choice for quick clean-ups with no drips onto cleaner areas of the wall. It also works great on painted kitchen cabinets. Here's how to use it:
- Dampen a microfiber cloth with water and wring until it is not dripping.
- Spray a small dollop of shaving cream onto the cloth.
- Gently scrub away the smudges and dirt.
- Use a dry microfiber cloth to wipe away any residue.
Remove Laundry Stains
Shaving cream can be handy to treat stains on washable clothing. Here's how to use it:
- For spills, blot the stain with a paper towel to remove as much moisture as possible.
- Lift any solids away from the fabric with a dull knife or spoon. Never rub a stain because it pushes the stain deeper into the fibers and makes it more difficult to remove.
- Dampen the stained area with water.
- Work a dab of shaving cream into the fabric with your fingers.
- Flush the area with cold water, or wipe it with a white cloth dipped in cold water. Always use a white cloth or paper towel to prevent any color transfer from one fabric to the other.
- Finally, blot the area with a dry white cloth or paper towel if you are wearing the garment, or add it to your regular load of laundry.
Prevent Bathroom Mirror Fogging
Jill Nystul of One Good Thing by Jillee recommends using shaving cream to prevent a bathroom mirror from fogging after your shower. Here's how to use it:
- Spray some shaving cream on a clean microfiber cloth.
- Use the cloth to apply a thin layer of shaving cream to the mirror.
- Do not rinse.
- Use a second, clean, dry microfiber cloth to buff away the foam.
Shine Stainless Steel
Stainless steel sinks and appliances are durable but can develop streaks and water spots. Shaving cream can make stainless steel shiny again. Here's how to use it:
- Dampen a microfiber cloth and wring it out until it is not dripping.
- Use the damp cloth to rub shaving cream on the stainless surface.
- Use a second, clean microfiber cloth to remove the residue and buff the surface to a shine.
Shine Chrome Fixtures
Many bathroom and kitchen faucets and fixtures are made from chrome. Shaving cream can help restore the shine. Here's how:
- Spray some shaving cream onto a damp microfiber cloth.
- Wipe the fixtures to remove soap scum and water spots.
- Use a dry microfiber cloth to buff the fixtures to a shine.
Clean the Bathtub or Shower Floor
Lynsey Crombie, self-proclaimed The Queen of Clean, offers this shaving cream and broom bathtub cleaning hack to save your back:
- Spray shaving cream liberally over the end of a broom's bristles.
- Scrub the tub using the broom.
- Rinse well.
Tip
Be sure your broom is clean before you try scrubbing your tub—you don't want to spread dirt from the broom in the tub.
Clean a Microfiber Couch
If your microfiber couch has a care tag that says it can be cleaned with a water-based cleaner, you can use shaving cream for spot-cleaning or overall cleaning. Here's how:
- Start by vacuuming the couch to remove loose dust and soil.
- Spray a small amount of shaving cream on a damp microfiber cloth or sponge.
- Start at the top of a cushion or the couch back or arms, and evenly spread the shaving cream and scrub well.
- Once an area has been cleaned, slightly dampen a microfiber cleaning cloth with plain water and wipe down the area.
- Repeat the steps until the couch is clean.
- Allow the fabric to air-dry completely.
FAQ
Is shaving foam good for cleaning?
Shaving foam is good for cleaning because it's essentially a can of ready-to-use whipped soap.Use it in a pinch as a substitute for your normal cleaning products. But only use basic non-gel white foaming shaving cream without any additives or it could stain some surfaces.
Why should you use shaving cream on a bathroom floor?
Many fans of non-gel white foaming shaving cream say it cleans bathroom floors and grout lines, in addition to removing urine odors around the base of the toilet. Spread a layer of shaving cream on the floor, leave it alone for 15 minutes, and then wipe it up.
Does shaving cream remove hard water stains?
Many swear that non-gel white foaming shaving cream can remove hard water stains, especially from glass shower doors.
