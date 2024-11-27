71 Best African-American Hairstyles & Haircuts for Black Women in 2024 (2024)

Instagram @ruteboazhair #1: Curly Lob with Volume on Top and Layers The curly lob is a great style for African American ladies. It provides lots of volume on top and layers to enhance your look. This stylish look works best with oval or round face shapes. It can be enhanced with a bit of extra curl definition.

#2 Side Cornrows Braid Style These side cornrows are super edgy and worth a try! It fits every woman’s face shape, making your appearance more appealing because it brings out your jaw structure and facial features that would normally be covered. It contours your face and neck naturally. It also makes a woman’s face look slimmer and more chiseled, regardless of body type. Only use one product when doing these side braids. I use Beeswax because it slicks down any hair texture and makes it easy to carve around. Beeswax also grows your hair fast and keeps it moisturized from the time I apply it until the time they take down the hairstyle.

#3 Knotted Updo African-American hairstyles are perfect for both naturally curly and relaxed girls.This updo style will work for all face shapes.

#4 Super Straight Hair with Blunt Bangs Try pairing full bangs with straight hair for head-turning African-American hairstyles.This style will work for all face shapes.

#5 Braided Frohawk Take on the world and get noticed when flaunting curly hair and a braided faux hawk style!This less dramatic mohawk African hairstyle will work for all face shapes.

#6 Long Pixie for Straight Hair When it comes to African-American hairstyles, this Hollywood favorite short cut is sensational! Combine this with full bangs and show off your beautiful faceline.

#7 TrendyWaves for Short Hair Here’s a wavy look that’s classic with a modern twist! Waves are trending. The waving technique allows me to be as detailed and creative while giving a woman optimum longevity. I recommend this look to any lady who enjoys a low-maintenance and trendy style. It’s ideal for those with short, chemically relaxed hair.

#8 Glamour Blowout with Long Waves Wear the right blonde with these super stylish loose curls. Bring out the S-shape of your hair and be strikingly stunning!

#9 Fulani Braids Hairstyle This style is called“Fulani Braids.” This long hair can be styled in a handful of different ways because the braids at the back of the head allow easy styling and manipulation. Ultimately, these braids can be worn in an updo, a ponytail, half up, half down, or bun. Tie the braids with a silk headscarf at night to prevent frizzing. It’s also important to moisturize, whatever your hair type, before and after braiding to prevent the hair from drying out. Remember that this is a protective style, so protect your hair and scalp.

#10 Loose Shoulder-Length Waves with a Side Part Here’s a loose wave style that uses a straightening method that allows hair texture to bounce with the body. My favorite thing about this style is that it is nice, soft, and elegant. It also allows flexibility with or without chemicals since many African-American women have transitioned from using relaxers to natural hair. This look rarely fails. It’s nice and sleek, yet youthful. It also doesn’t add any tension, so it’s a nice way to let your hair breathe from normal day-to-day styling. The only upkeep would be to wrap it at night and cover it with a silk scarf.

#11 Chic & Eccentric Swirls and Braids This hairstyle is described as chic and eccentric. This style can be worn as shown or taken out and worn as curls. I advise that knowing the hair texture is very helpful in determining which products to use and whether it would be better to do the style on dry or semi-dampened hair.

#12 Short Edgy Razor Cut Opt for disconnected and edgy razor-cut bangs with stunning highlights and a caramel base. She was placed under the dryer for 45 minutes and then combed out. I added a pea-sized amount of grapeseed oil for styling, rubbing it throughout the hair. I used a 1/2-inch flat iron to silk out and finish the hair.

#13 Feed-In High Ponytail A feed-inhigh ponytailis very versatile. You can put it to the side, directly in the middle, or into a large bun! This look can be worn for any casual or professional event.

Instagram @haircofayetteville #14: Curly Shag for Relaxed Curls If you have relaxed curls, why not try a curly shag? This style can make your loose curls stand out. It can give your hair more body, volume, and movement.

Instagram @slickback_buttahtoast #15: Dimensional and Voluminous Big Curls If you desire a bold look, try these full-bodied, large curls! This bold style becomes even more attractive with addedhints of violet. Consider adding a gentle touch of color to your curls for added depth and dramatic effect.

Instagram @yourbaddiehairgirl #16: Unique Braided Cut with Space Buns If you want a hairstyle to match your fashion sense, consider the unique braided cut with space buns. This inventive style uses aspects of braiding and accessories to give the braided cut a wholly unique touch you can personalize.

Instagram @sarahrappolt #17: Amazing Twist Out This amazing twist out gives off a soft, angelic vibe and looks even more gorgeous when combined with highlights. You could wear your hair exactly like this, or you could piece out your twists a bit for a larger, more voluminous look.

Instagram @crespacomamoor #18: Extra Tight Ringlets Are you considering styling your kinky locs into extra-tight ringlets? Styling your kinky locs into extra-tight ringlets is a stylish, low-maintenance look. It’s perfect for women of color with 4c and 4d natural hair who want a bold texture. With the right products and techniques, you can achieve a stunning, long-lasting style that enhances natural beauty. We recommend regular scalp massages and deep conditioning treatments. These are crucial for maintaining healthy, strong hair.

Instagram @voazin_atelier #19: Full, Thick, and Voluminous Curls If you like to wear your hair big and bold, go for these full, thick, and voluminous curls!

Instagram @hairbyclipperz #20: Spring Twist Wearing a spring twist is very stylish. These curled hair make you stand out at any event!

Instagram @slickback_buttahtoast #21: Curve Designed Curly Hair If you haven’t heard of the curve-designed haircut for curly hair, you are missing out! With curve-designed cuts, you don’t need to worry about the dreaded bell or triangle hair.

Instagram @kemillyfox #22: Wild and Messy Kinks Wild and messy kinks are the easiest to maintain because you can let your natural texture run wild!

Instagram @jaye_edwards #23: Wild Ringlets for Long Faces Wild ringlets can be a game-changer for ladies with long faces and thick hair. This hairstyle involves leaving your natural hair curly or coily. There's no need for straightening or heat styling. Just embrace the volume and texture. Not only is it a low-maintenance look, but it also shows your features. If you want to enhance the definition of your curls, ask for the best curl-defining product. Try a mousse or gel from your stylist, and use a scrunching technique on your hair while it's damp.

Instagram @slickback_buttahtoast #24: Rose Beige Ringlets Make a statement with rose beige ringlets. It’s the perfect hairstyle for African-American women with short hair. This style gives a unique texture to hair while adding a pop of color that will turn heads. Not only does this hairstyle look chic, but it’s also low-maintenance. It’s one of the best styles for busy women on the go. The ringlets are easy to maintain and can last up to 6 weeks with proper care. I suggest a light gloss to spray from time to time to keep the curls shining.

Instagram @studiodapreta_trancas #25: Long Side-Parted Burgundy Hair Looking for a fresh start with a bold hair color? Look no further, as a long side-parted burgundy hairdo may be the perfect fit for you! This chic look is best suited for women who love long locks. The deep wine color of the hair is a low-maintenance option that offers a subtle pop of color. Plus, it will avoid being too loud. Remember, proper maintenance is key to keeping your hair healthy with any hair dye. Ask for human hair or human hair blend because it’s the best option. It can take heat and product application whereas synthetic hair cannot.

Instagram @crespacomamoor #26: Absolutely Gorgeous Long Hair One of the best things you can do to change your look is to go long! This gorgeous long hair style is a total show-stopper.

Instagram @curlingmeecrazy #27: Thick Curls with a Pop of Color Celebrate your naturally thick hair and rock-thick curls with a pop of color on your next salon visit. If you have a ton of dense hair, don’t be afraid of it! Ask for your stylist to give it some love with conditioning, moisturizing, a trim, a patch of lightened color, and some big stunning curls. Remember that lightening and coloring your hair permanently requires maintenance. You’ll need to maintain it regularly going forward to keep it healthy. I suggest using Olaplex at the time of color and afterward to help restore your hair.

Instagram @hairbyclipperz #28: French Coils French coils are a light, bouncy style choice for weave wearers. You can opt for a wig or crochet install if you want something quick and requires little maintenance. Bear in mind that human hair is best with loose curls since it can withstand heat and product for upkeep.

Instagram @hairpreto2022 #29: Twists with Ombre Distressed faux locs, or twists with ombre, are a great hairstyle. Especially if you need help deciding if the dread loc journey fits your style. When looking for dread loc styles, consider the crochet method. It lets your stylist pull them apart, creating a distressed or natural look. Enhance with blonde curly tips for a boho look. I suggest seeking a stylist who specializes in this style. If it’s not installed properly, the takedown can cause much damage.

Instagram @jesseniaspallet #30: Soft & Relaxed Natural Curls Soft, relaxed curls are amazing for women who like little to no tension and minimal upkeep. For the best results, your hair should be straight and easy to manage. Chemically relaxed or temporarily straightened hair helps with the longevity of the style. Ask for a light-holding spray to finish. This way, your spirals will slowly drop and remain graceful as the style ages.

Instagram @crespacomamoor #31: Cute Hairstyle with a Colorful Head Scarf Wearing your hair in its natural shape and form can be a cute hairstyle. Especially with a colorful head scarf for added styling. If you’re in love with your tresses, invest in quality shampoo and care products to keep your hair healthy.

Instagram @nubiarezo #32: Full and Voluminous Rezo Cut Curls Full and voluminous Rezo cut curls are a great hair design choice for ladies with big natural hair. The Rezo cut is distinct in its form and shape because there are no layers. All while still allowing your curls to move freely and refrain from falling flat. Your best bet is to seek a cut and curl specialist, as this cut is executed on dry hair.

Instagram @curly.colorist #33: Naturally Blonde Twisted Curls Ladies who are looking for a chic style should consider blonde twisted curls. This luscious look can provide your face volume, softness, and definition. It gives you an instant boost of confidence! To get this style done right, get smaller twists – they help deliver a fuller finish. Finish off with a shine serum to maintain moisture. These blonde curls will give you exactly what you need!

Instagram @bianncabraids_ #34: Protective Bob Braids This braided bob is a protective style for most women. It’s an average short bob that’s perfect for the hot summer. What I love about it is that you can get up and go in the mornings. To recreate this look, you will need 6 to 10 packs of braiding hair, a protective styling hair jam/grease, and a flamed candle or flat iron to burn off the tips into the desired length.The type of women I would recommend for a braided bob would be those who would like a protective style that is less maintenance.

Instagram @jesseniaspallet #35: Jaw-Length Bob with Bangs Try this jaw-grazing bob with bangs for a style that’s not too short and not too long. Use Josie Moran’s 100% argan oil for soft, shiny locks. Such haircuts and styles would work best on triangle and oval face shapes.

Instagram @voazin_atelier #36: Waterfall Devacut Consider a long, luxurious, signature Waterfall Devacut for natural black hair. This type of locks creates a lovely high messy bun or just a low bun.My favorite thing is the drama that the length brings. Aclose second would be the additional curls that the added shaping in her interior brings.

Instagram @segredo_das_tranca #37: Very Thick Curly Hairstyle This thick curly hairstyle is a great way to bring out your natural beauty and confidence if your hair is of African American descent. It’s also incredibly flattering, as the curls will make any face shape look more symmetrical. Communicate with your stylist about using products tailored to naturally curly hair to achieve this style. And remember to use heat protectant before styling!

Instagram @slickback_buttahtoast #38: Full-Looking Natural Curls If you want to achieve full-looking natural curls with the right styling techniques, it’s possible! Whether you have 3a or 4c hair type, your hairstylist can be helpful to get you the look you want. To create this style, apply a curl-defining product and use an appropriate size curling iron for your hair type. For extra hold, finish with a light mist of hairspray.

Instagram @hairpreto2022 #39: Boho Gypsy Braids Can I say how much I love boho gypsy braids? They’re always so flattering, and they make a statement. The best way to achieve this style is to start with braids and add smaller hair pieces for texture. To keep your look lasting longer, use a hairspray that won’t weigh down the hair too much. With proper care, you can be sure your boho gypsy braids last!

Instagram @celystyled__me #40: Lightly Curled Long Bob This lightly curled long bob is a soft and sweet hairdo that speaks volumes. Add curls to the ends of your long bob for a sweetly chic, attention-grabbing style.

Instagram @znubim #41: Box Braids with Passion Twists Make a statement with a unique fusion of box braids and passion twists! These two styles of braiding offer the best of both worlds – the thickness and volume of box braids paired with the soft and natural look of passion twists. Achieving this hairstyle requires the skill of a braider who has experience with both techniques, so be sure to do your research and find someone who can execute this look.

Instagram @hairbyhatem #42: Thick Curled Light Brown Hair The soft styling of thick, curled light brown hair is beautiful for an evening out. Know that you’ll have to spend time in the mornings with upkeep should you plan to wear this style for more than a day. Beach waves are one of the most sought soft styles but remember they are meant for only an event or moment.

Instagram @salsalhair #43: Long Frizzy Curls When done correctly, this look can be very flattering and stylish. To get the best, you will want to use a light-hold styling product like mousse or curl cream and scrunch your hair with your hands for natural definition. For extra hold, finish off with a light mist of hairspray. If you’re looking for more volume at the roots, try using a volumizing powder before styling.

Instagram @euvallfranca #44: Thick 3C Spiral Curls I’ve found that thick 3c spiral curls are best for a long-lasting hairstyle. Each strand is tightly wound, giving your hair volume and bounce for days. To keep them looking fresh, use a leave-in conditioner to maintain their shape and hydrate the strands. With proper care, these curls can last up to two weeks!

Instagram @mxriadolores #45: Elegant Side-Parted Long Black Hair Try the elegant side-parted long black hair look. One of the best things you can do to make this style nice is to choose a professional hairstylist with technical expertise. The stylist should be able to help craft your mane into a polished, beautiful look. To get the most out of this style, communicate what type of look you’re going for and ask for specific advice on how to style it.

Instagram @michellethompsonhair #46: Bouncy Touchable Curls Bouncy, touchable curls are the perfect soft style for your natural hair. You get the most out of your curls when they’re set on Flexi rods. Ensure your ends are trimmed and healthy so you can wear your curls with a lot of movement.

Instagram @__box.braids.gyn #47: Gorgeous Long Crochet Braids You can always get the full hairstyle with gorgeous long crochet braids. The installation takes a little time, and this is a great option if you want something quick and cute. I suggest you work with your stylist to determine what curl pattern fits you well. There are many crochet curly hair options.

Instagram @luanaamariaah #48: Mid-Length Beautiful Middle-Parted Curls These mid-length beautiful middle-parted curls make great hairstyles for African American women. I’ve found that it’s flattering, and my best advice is to remember how you want your hair to move when getting a haircut. Tell your stylist you want an even cut with soft layers at the ends to get this style. When styling, use curl cream and air dry or diffuse for natural-looking curls. Be sure not to overwork the hair, as it can create frizz.

Instagram @beautyspaceke #49: Light Brown Protective Braids Protective braids are an excellent choice if you want a short-length option. If you care about longevity, ask for the Ghana technique. Ghana techniques continue to wrap around each braid at the roots. And it keeps the cornrows protected. You can wear your hair for a couple of months with proper upkeep.

Instagram @zumbahairbeauty #50: Unique Braids with Beads If you’re looking for a creative protective hairstyle, try unique braids with beads. Ladies who embrace their ethnicity should go for different braid styles. Plan to turn heads with such a unique spin on tribal braid designs.

Instagram @anhcotran #51: Hydrated Curls Women on their natural hair journey will love how easy it is to style these hydrated curls. Hydration and moisture are the keys to healthy curls, so be aware of your hair’s nutrient intake and daily moisture. The number one thing to remember is that only some products work for some hair types, so ask your stylist what products and at-home practices are best for you.

Instagram @hairbyclipperz #52: Short Afro-Textured Hairstyle Short afro-textured hair has an allure of its own. Show off your gorgeous short natural locks in this super cute short hairstyle. Try Kinky Curly’s Knot Today conditioner on your hair for defined and conditioned curls. This pixie afro style on natural curls will work for all face shapes.

Instagram @aoki_hair #53: Curly Pixie for Short Natural Hair Consider a hairstyle that is a perfect naturally curly pixie cut.Ladies need to know that short hair does mean maintenance. However, it’s all in the haircut. A good haircut can make or break any style. Find a hairstylist that specializes in pivot point cutting. This allows me to give each lady a cut, especially for their head shape and lifestyle. So, yes, the stylist who provides this cut should personalize it for you.

Instagram @hairbylaquitaburnett #54: Naturally Curly Kinky Hair Women with naturally curly kinky hair should try a reddish hue! For a black woman, hairstyles with tight coils look spectacular with expertly placed red and warm-toned highlights. Ask your stylist to place several highlights around the face to draw more attention to your best features.

Instagram @michellethompsonhair #55: Stunning 3c Curls A lightweight easy-going style for girls with 3c hair that has stunning curls. 3c textured hair has a looser curl pattern and doesn’t shrink up so tight with water. If you want to wear natural curls, moisturize them and allow your stylist to shape your hair to keep unhealthy ends away. A bob with a middle part or side part, however, you decide to wear it, natural curls on 3c hair will always be a winner.

Instagram @jhonyveiga #56: Voluminous Bright Natural Curls Bright voluminous natural curls are a gorgeous look on women with naturally full and long hair. Your stylist can refer to the 70s-style bangs, which help manage the front and create a stylish frame. Get some warm highlights to add sparkle and depth to avoid a flat one-note look. Remember to keep a serum or moisturizing cream and a finishing spray to prevent frizz!

Instagram @mastersofbalayage #57: Lovely Copper Curls Get into these lovely copper curls, especially if you want your hair to be free and worn effortlessly. Perfect for women with 3a-3c textured hair, your natural curl pattern does all of the talking with just a little moisturizer. Talk to your stylist about some balayage or lowlights to add warm depth to your curls. Be prepared to redefine your curls most mornings. African American short hairstyles are easily done with a natural hair curl refining product such as Cantu or on wet hair with a softening mousse.

Instagram @slickback_buttahtoast #58: Gorgeous Thick Natural Curls Gorgeous thick natural curls reign supreme once more! If you’ve got them, now is the time to let your curls shine. One of the best ways to keep your coils bouncy and happy is to deep condition regularly and reach for a moisturizing curly mist when needed. If you need a recommendation, try Mielle Organics. Their range of curly products will keep your curls healthy and happy.

Instagram @isso_e_dread #59: Goddess Braids with Curls Goddess braids with curls are regular braids with a textured twist. The cohesive blend creates an eye-catching protective hairstyle that lets you enjoy the youthfulness of your curly hair. A satin bonnet at night is used to preserve this hairstyle.

Instagram @nonimariecollection_22 #60: Black Girls’ Half-Shaved Style Black girls’ half-shaved style is done on a natural side part, ending behind the ear. Women wearing half-shaved hairstyles are fearless and adventurous, as they are not afraid to try something new.

Instagram @uwinshair #61: Side-Parted Curly Bob Hairstyle A side-parted curly bob hairstyle can create shape and highlight your cheekbones. Curly bob hairstyles can save you a lot of time and money when it comes to styling. However, it does limit your styling options. Tuck one side back and accessorize to personalize your style.

Instagram @cypashore #62: Dreads for Women Dreads for women is a fashion-forward hairstyle. It can be protective or permanent while promoting the growth of Afro hair. Make a statement and embrace your natural hair by sporting black girl hairstyles like this.

Instagram @nesamua #63: Long Crochet Braids Long crochet braids can be worn with little to no tension. Achieve endless benefits for your fine to thick hair with the correct braiding pattern to minimize tension on those precious follicles. Ensure hair and scalp are thoroughly cleaned, conditioned, and moisturized before installing.

Instagram @thestylistqueen56 #64: Wavy Lob A wavy lob can be effortless and chic with any hair texture. This look will introduce body and movement to your tresses when styled with a curling iron for soft waves. A good thing about such black hair styles is that women can go longer than a week without adding heat.

Instagram @essentialshairgallery #65: Vintage-Inspired Waves These vintage waves are very classic. The style speaks to the vintage 1920s flapper look that has resurfaced over the past few years. My favorite thing about this style is that it’s effortless for a stylist to achieve this look and easy for ladies to maintain at home. This style works best on fine or relaxed hair. It’s a great low-maintenance, get-up-and-go hairstyle that can work with most face shapes.

Instagram @barbeirodiegojordan #66: No-Fuss Hair Coils Opt for natural, no-fuss hair. The best thing about short black women hairstyles like this is that you can see those curls with flair! The shaved designs help to enhance her curl type. With tighter curls, sometimes the curls can get lost, but this style helps to show them off.

Instagram@styledbyesss #67: Five-Strand Feeding Braids Consider 5 feeding braids with little braids in between. It’s simple and versatile at the same time, giving you an edge without being too extreme.

Instagram @michellethompsonhair #68: Weightless Modern Long Curls This style of locks shows a diamond shape that accentuates the facial features. It’s nice how it falls weightlessly and looks effortless with her defined curls. The hair was cut curly and fully dry to create this shape. The curls were cut where they live!

Instagram@cutz_up #69: Medium-Length Pixie with Red Highlights A medium-length pixie makes a fun and playful look. This pixie cut is for the black womanup for a soft, cute, and edgy look. It’s great for women who want to take a little risk with their color. The ideal lady needs a bit of density in her texture to achieve this look, though.

Instagram @tylerjamessalonlofts #70: Sassy Short Pixie It’s fresh yet glamorous – this boyish pixie cut will leave you feeling breezy all day without the hassle of your hair getting on your pretty face.