8 Carat Engagement Rings - 111 For Sale at 1stDibs (2024)

Looking for an 8-carat diamond engagement ring?

Shopping for the right antique, new or vintage engagement ring can prove daunting. Whether you’re looking for that perfect Art Deco engagement ring, a vintage sapphire engagement ring or a fashionable contemporary accessory, it’s important to choose a style that speaks to you.

Rings have long been signifiers of marriage and committed relationships. The modern diamond engagement ring can be traced back to 1477, when Archduke Maximilian of Austria commissioned an expensive diamond ring for his betrothed. Diamond rings subsequently became extremely popular among the European aristocracy. Later, during the Victorian era, the popularity of diamond engagement rings had filtered down to the middle class, owing to the increasing accessibility — and affordability — of gold and diamonds.

Authentic antique Victorian-era engagement rings were frequently set in rose or yellow gold and they are highly collectible. Designs for Victorian engagement rings often featured repoussé work and chasing, in which patterns are hammered into the metal. Diamonds were likely to be small rose- or old-mine-cut (the ancestor of today’s cushion-cut) stones. The former are often associated with antique styles like Victorian or Georgian, as rose-cut diamonds are uncommon in modern jewelry. The diamonds were typically set in a group of five in a band or as a solitaire.

Victorian-era engagement rings also saw other gemstones accompanying diamonds. Small seed pearls and moonstones were popular. Other sentimental and romantic motifs such as hearts and stars took hold as well. When Prince Albert became engaged to Queen Victoria, he gave her a serpent ring with emerald eyes, her birthstone. This initiated a widespread craze for snake jewelry.

In 1886, esteemed American luxury firm introduced its solitaire diamond design, which is still among the most popular styles of engagement rings. The Tiffany Setting raises the stone above the band on six prongs, allowing its facets to catch the light and reflect through the stone.

French jewelry house Cartier, which pioneered the use of platinum in fine jewelry and helped define Art Deco, ​​sought to render the diamonds in their engagement rings and other rings as brilliantly as possible. The brand’s timeless Solitaire 1895 engagement ring gave the impression of delicate lace.

Edwardian engagement rings and, afterward, Art Deco engagement rings that followed in the wake of Queen Victoria’s death in 1901 would be characterized by complex geometric designs and platinum settings. Owing to the Art Nouveau movement, nature was a major theme for Edwardian jewelry, while the diamond ring designs of the Art Deco period were inspired by Cubism as well as ancient Egypt. Art Deco engagement rings are bold and colorful and feature gems cut in nontraditional ways.

Engagement rings designed during World War II were made from two-toned metals and smaller stones. Large stones were scarce, and platinum was reserved for the military. Postwar engagement rings were intended to be simpler and focused on the beauty of the diamond.

In 1947, De Beers Consolidated Mines, with the support of Philadelphia ad agency N.W. Ayer & Son, introduced the slogan “A diamond is forever” in a marketing campaign that emphasized a connection between diamonds and romance. Diamond sales skyrocketed, and diamond engagement rings became intertwined with the post–World War II marriage boom, which coincided with the ascension of specific diamond cuts.

The round brilliant cut, which consists of an astounding 58 facets, continues to be the most popular cut to this day. Jewelers such as Harry Winston had already gained a reputation for his talents by the time the De Beers campaign debuted, and he is said to have favored emerald-cut diamonds.

When it comes to carat weight and finding the perfect 8-carat diamond ring, you'll want to become familiar with the 4Cs, which is the official grading system that was established by the Gemological Institute of America (GIA).

According to the GIA, “Diamonds are weighed to a thousandth (0.001) of a carat and then rounded to the nearest hundredth, or point. Over a carat, diamond weights are usually expressed in carats and decimals.” Out of all the 4Cs, the weight of the diamond is the most scientific and less a matter of opinion. But the weight is also not the most important signifier of a stone’s value. A three-carat gem can be less valuable than a one-carat stone, for example, if all of the other attributes are of lesser quality in the larger diamond.

For everything from understanding the 4Cs to choosing between antique, vintage, contemporary and custom styles, get expert tips to help you find just the right ring. Additionally, explore our buying guides for a close look at antique engagement rings, Art Deco engagement rings and vintage engagement rings.

On 1stDibs, shop 8-carat diamond and sapphire engagement rings and other antique and vintage rings from top jewelers around the world.

FAQs

How much is an 8 carat diamond worth? ›

The average price of a 8 carat diamond is currently $288,948 (see price chart below). 8 carat diamonds can cost anywhere from $67,779 - $731,286 depending on the diamond's shape, color, clarity, and other factors. To see specific details on diamond pricing by shape see our 8 carat diamond prices table below.

Is $1000 a lot for an engagement ring? ›

A $1,000 budget for an engagement ring is perfect for many. With this budget, smaller diamonds or lab-grown diamonds provide better value. Focusing on the diamond cut quality will give maximum sparkle, even with a smaller stone. Remember that diamond prices vary based on diamond cut, color, clarity, and carat weight.

What is a good carat size for engagement? ›

Nearly half of all diamond engagement rings fall between 1 and 2 carat sizes. Having said that, a good diamond size will solely depend on your preferences. A 1, 1.25, or 1.50-carat diamond ring will be the best choice if size does not matter to you.

What is a respectable amount for an engagement ring? ›

Generally speaking, the average engagement ring costs between 1% – 2% of one's annual income. Many couples choose to spend 5% – 9%, while others opt for even more if they have the means.

What size diamond is best value for money? ›

If you are on a budget and want to get the most bang for your buck, it's recommended that you stick to a diamond with a VS2 or SI1 clarity grade. However, if you are buying a diamond that is larger than 1.5 carats, it's better to buy at least a VS2, since inclusions are easier to spot in larger sized diamonds.

Is an 8 carat diamond big? ›

An 8-carat diamond is a large gem that can easily be reset into a necklace and will look stunning as such. You don't have to worry about your diamond becoming impractical later on or interfering with your lifestyle.

How many carats is a $10000 engagement ring? ›

The carat weight significantly influences the price—you are purchasing not just a piece, but every point of carat in the center stone. For $10,000, you can expect to find a high-quality diamond that is between 1 and 1.5 carats, depending on the other 'Cs'.

What is the golden rule for engagement ring prices? ›

According to this 'standard,' you should spend two months of your salary on your beloved partner's engagement ring. While it's not wrong to follow this rule, it's not required! The two-month rule isn't rooted in any cultural tradition. It started out as a marketing strategy by the diamond corporation De Beers.

How much should I spend on an engagement ring if I make 100000 a year? ›

The Correct Answer to How Much to Spend
Salary (US Dollars)Minimum To Spend (US Dollars)Maximum You Should Spend (US Dollars)
$100,000$550$12,500
$125,000$550$14,400
$150,000$550$20,500
$200,000$550$25,500
7 more rows

What carat size looks best? ›

If your fingers are smaller than a 6.5 ring size, most consider a 1.0 carat or a stone that is under 1.50 carats. If your fingers are larger than a 6.5 ring size, it's recommended that you can easily wear 1.50-2.0 carat. Ultimately, the choice comes down to what you prefer!

How many carats is Kim Kardashian's ring? ›

Kim Kardashian's 20.5-carat engagement ring from Kris Humphries.

Which diamond shape looks biggest for carat size? ›

Best Diamond Shapes for a Big Look

The ones that carry mass at the top are marquise, pear, and oval cut diamonds. These diamond cuts are known as elongated shapes, and these elongated shapes actively contribute to the illusion of size.

What's the rule of thumb for buying an engagement ring? ›

It's known as the "three months' salary" rule, and it implies that a buyer should put three months of their salary toward a sparkler for their future spouse.

How much does the average man pay for an engagement ring? ›

This one is totally up to you. It's really determined by your savings and expenses. The average engagement ring cost in the USA is around $5,000. However, if you're looking for something that's less expensive, you can get a lab diamond or work with a less expensive metal like 10kt gold.

Is $2000 too little for an engagement ring? ›

According to the NY Times, which quoted a Morning Consult survey, the median amount that's spent on an engagement ring is about $1,900, with most couples spending less than $3,000 for their ring. You can look at our guide for $2500 engagement rings (and under) to get inspired.

How Big Of A Diamond Should My Engagement ...Adiamorhttps://www.adiamor.com ›

Higher quality cut diamonds will typically demonstrate better quality in color and clarity. However, most people best understand diamonds by their size, or cara...
Learn more about the average engagement ring cost is roughly $5000. Learn why natural diamonds are the best investment.
How many carats should an engagement ring be? Discover the perfect diamond carat size for your engagement band in Diamond Heaven's expert guide.

How much is a 10 carat diamond worth? ›

10 Carat Diamond Prices Table
Price IndexPrice (USD)
10 Carat Round Diamond Prices Round $509K / +10.37%$509,145
10 Carat Oval Diamond Prices Oval $418K / +3.73%$417,785
10 Carat Princess Diamond Prices Princess $441K / +29.91%$440,706
10 Carat Emerald Diamond Prices Emerald $504K / +20.71%$503,617
6 more rows

How big is a $5000 diamond? ›

Selecting the optimal diamond size and shape is crucial when choosing a diamond ring, especially when working with a $3000 to $5000 budget. The sweet spot for diamond carat weight in this price range falls between 1.00 and 2.00 carats.

How much is 7.5-carat diamond worth? ›

A 7.5-carat ring is worth an average price of $255,600. However, the price range for such rings can vary from $96,630 to $465,601.

How big is $1000 diamond? ›

With a diamond budget of about $1,000, you can find a half-carat round with great performance. At this weight, a solitaire will stand out, though halo settings are still great for additional sparkle.

