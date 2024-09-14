8 Carat Engagement Rings - Estate Diamond Jewelry (2024)

Every diamond is unique, and its significance only increases if you’regiving it to the person you love. In our selection,Estate Diamond Jewelryhasengagement ringssuitable for everybudget.And if you’re looking for the best of the best, we have thoseas well.Our jewelers have a remarkable collection of the rarestand the most exquisite 8 caratengagement rings.

In this article, we’ll introduce you to 8-carat diamonds and offer advice on buying them.

8 Carat Engagement Rings:Beauty andRarity

Diamonds were formed years ago at high temperatures deep beneath the Earth’s surface. The more carats they have, the rarer they are.Thatmeans8-carat diamonds are incredibly rare, makingthem so special.

In addition totheir beauty and uniqueness, 8-carat engagement rings also carryspecial meaning.The number eight represents infinity and universal equilibrium.When written, the number consists of twointerconnected loops, so it’s often said it symbolizescontinuity andabundance. This is one of the reasons why 8-carat diamonds are perfect for engagement rings.

The Size of 8 Carat Engagement Rings

Typically, 8-carat engagement rings are large and look great as solitaires. Of course, this isn’t a rule. You can find 8-carat diamonds combined with other, smaller diamonds or gemstones. Also, some rings may feature a halo, which creates an illusion of an even bigger center diamond.

How an 8-carat diamond looks on you depends on the size of your finger and numerous other factors. Since every diamond is unique, it’s impossible to state thatall8-carat diamonds look big. The ring’s design and the diamond’s characteristics play a major role in the overall look.

The Price of 8 Carat Engagement Rings

Since 8-carat diamonds are extremely rare, thisfactoraffects their price. For a diamond this big, you can expect to pay anything between $12,500 to $50,000 per carat.But the price can go even higher: Engagement rings featuring a diamond of this size canoccasionallycost over a million dollars.

You don’t have to spend that amount of money if you want an 8-carat engagement ring. But, you won’t be able to get it for a few thousand dollars, either. You may be wondering how it’s possible to have such a wide price range.Primarily, carats aren’t the only factorthat affects the diamond’s price. The clarity, color, and cut are crucial for forming the price. The difference in just onelevel ofclarity or color canincrease thecostbyhundreds of dollars. We’ll discuss the fourkeycharacteristics of every diamondlater.

Understanding Diamond Terminology

Before we discuss the crucial elements for determining the quality of every diamond, it’s important to explain some terminology. Since 8-carat engagement rings are very special and rare, it’s necessary to get all the facts straight before purchasing one.

Do Carats Represent Diamond’s Size?

Many people believe the bigger a diamond is, the more carats it has. While carats can have a certain role in a diamond’s size, these two terms aren’t the same.

A diamond’s size is its height, width, and other measurements buyers find relevant. For example, the size of the diamond’s top anditsproportionalityarealways vital for potential buyers but also for determining the quality. The diamond’s top is essential because this is the most visible part when the stone is set in a ring.

On the other hand, people are generally not interested in the diamond’s depth because it’s hidden in the mounting. This doesn’t mean depth is completely irrelevant; depending on the cut, it plays a role in the brilliance.

Carats represent the diamond’s weight. Every carat is 200 milligrams or 0.2 grams. So, if a diamond has eight carats, it means it weighs 1.6 grams. Two diamonds can have the same number of carats but be completely different in size, appearance, and cut. It’s important to mention there isn’t a universal price per carat. The price increases as the number of caratsand the overall qualityincreases.

Both the size and the number of carats are important factors to consider when purchasing a ring. In some cases, a seemingly large diamond won’t have good reflection or brilliance, even if it has a high carat weight. Choose diamonds that look proportional and have a clear cut and a reasonably sized top.

Shop 8 Carat Diamond Engagement Rings

Here are some of the 4-8 carat diamond engagement rings. Click here to view our entire 8 carat diamond ring collection.

Contact us to request to view our curated private collection of 8 carat diamond rings.

5.05ct GIA Certified Emerald Cut Diamond Platinum Ring. Sanremo Ring CONTACT FOR PRICE

4.09ct Asscher-Cut Diamond Engagement Ring. Haddon Ring $140,000

4.24ct Antique Cushion Cut Diamond Ring. Vire Ring $110,000

4.26ct Old Euro Cut Diamond Engagement Ring. Yale Ring $60,000

5.15ct Cushion Cut Diamond Halo Ring. Orford Ring $68,000

8-Carat Weight(CW)vs.8 Total Carat Weight (TCW)

Although these two terms may look similar at first, it’s vital to understand the difference between them.

If a diamond ring is eight carats, you naturally assume the center stone weighs that much. However, some jewelers add the weight of the center stone and the side diamonds and display it as the total carat weight. So, an 8-carat engagement ring may feature a 6-carat center stone and 2-carat side diamonds. If you don’t pay attention to the description, you may end up with a ring that doesn’t match your criteria.

The carat weight of every center stone and the side diamonds should be listed separately, so there's no confusion.

Carat vs Karat

Although pronounced the same, carats and karats aren’t related. While carats determine the diamonds’ weight, karats have nothing to do with them.

Karats describe the purity of gold. Pure gold is 24 karats(24k), which means 24 out of 24 parts of the metal are gold. Contrary to popular belief, this type of gold isn’t often used in engagement rings because it’s soft, bright, and features an orange color. Gold is usually mixed with other metals, so you’ll see 22k gold, 18k gold, 14k gold, etc. For example, 18 k gold means there are 18 parts of gold and six parts of alloys, i.e., 75% of the metal is gold.

The 4 Csof the 8 Carat Diamond

We’ve finally come to the four characteristics determining a diamond’s quality: carat, clarity, color, and cut. They are crucial to understanding why two 8-carat diamonds can significantly differ in price, appearance, and size.

Carat

As mentioned, carats represent a diamond’s weight. Each carat is 0.2 grams, so a2-caratdiamond weighs 400 grams, a4-caratdiamond weighs 800 grams, etc. Although it limits the diamond’s size to some degree, you can find two diamonds with the same weight that are completely different in size.

It is important to note that an 8 carat diamond engagementring will not only look large based on the carat size. The cut ratio and the shape will also play a big part in how large the diamond will appear.

Clarity

Like anything else, diamonds aren’t perfect (although we’d say they’re pretty close to perfection). These stones feature inclusions and blemishes,which determine the clarity level. Inclusions refer to tiny crystals that remain inside a diamond even after cutting and polishing. On the other hand, blemishes are scratches or nicks on the diamond’s surface.

The fewer inclusions and blemishes, the more clarity a diamond has.While these features can negatively affect the diamond’s value, they also have their positive sides. Namely, clarity characteristics make establishingthata diamond isn’t a fake much easier. Since every diamond has unique inclusions and blemishes, it’s easier to identify individual stones.

According to the Gemological Institute of America (GIA), there are different clarity levels:

Included (I1, I2, I3)

Slightly included (SI1, SI2)

Very slightly included (VS1, VS2)

Very very slightly included (VVS1, VVS2)

Internally flawless

Flawless

Flawless diamonds are extremely rare, and as such, they are very expensive. A diamond can be labeled flawless if it doesn’t have any inclusions or blemishesvisibleunder 10x magnification.

What does clarity mean for an 8-carat diamond? A flawless 8-carat diamond will cost much more than a slightly included one simply because it’s much rarer. Diamonds graded as flawless look almost transparent.

Color

Color is another characteristic that determines the diamond’s appearance and value. Even a slight change in color can significantly impact the price. If you’re not a diamond expert, you may not even notice the minor color differences, which is why the price ranges might surprise you.

Diamond experts use master stones (round, brilliant diamonds with a known color grade) in controlled conditions to determine another diamond’s color.

The GIA’s scale is used to determine every diamond’s color:

Light (S, T, U, V, W, X, Y, Z)

Very light (N, O, P, Q, R)

Faint (K, L, M)

Near colorless (G, H, I, J)

Colorless (D, E, F)

The less color a diamond has, the more valuable and eye-appealing it is. A colorless diamond looks like a drop of water with no hue or yellow or brown shades. The price of two 8-carat diamonds with the same clarity and cut but different colorcanusually differ intensor hundreds of dollars.

When purchasing an 8-carat engagement ring, finding the best price and quality ratio is essential. Nearly colorless diamonds can look the same as colorless, and they are less expensive.

Cut

The final “C” that determines the diamond’s quality and value is the cut. Every diamond has facets, i.e., numerous flat surfaces that reflect light and contribute to its brilliance. If a diamond is cut proportionally and precisely, it will reflect more light. When the cut isn’t precise, the diamond looks unattractive and dull.

Three optical effects determine a diamond’s cut: brightness, color flashes, and light and dark areas (scintillation). If all three are properly combined, and there’s a balance between light and dark, a diamond will look sharp and catchthe light.

A diamond’s cut is probably the most difficult element to analyze and requires high levels of expertise. The cut is also a reflection of a craftsman’s skill and experience. Naturally, the higher the cut grade, the better the diamond looks and the more expensive it is.

Vintage vs.Modern 8-Carat Engagement Rings

Both vintage and modern engagement rings have their pros and cons. Generally, people enjoy vintage rings because they are authentic and carry history and tradition. Most vintage rings were handcrafted, which gives them a special touch. These rings often feature intricate patterns, fine milgrain, or a distinguishable design many people love. Because they were created by hand, vintage rings are often asymmetrical. While some consider this a disadvantage, others claim it only adds to the charm.

Modern rings are made using advanced technology that allows a cleaner and sleeker look. The diamonds typically feature a symmetrical cut that enhances the brilliance and sparkle. These rings usually don’t feature unusual designs and tend to be uniform, which many prefer. Since modern rings are often mass-produced, you’re less likely to find handcrafted details on them.

This doesn’t mean you can’t buy a modern handcrafted ring: Some jewelers handcraft engagement rings inspired by vintage rings. These rings feature the same amount of detail and are authentic.

What Should You Consider When Buying an 8-Carat Engagement Ring?

Buying an 8-carat engagement ring will cost you a significant amount of money, which is why it’s essential to check several factors before the purchase:

Find a Reliable Seller

If you want your purchase to go smoothly and ensureyou’re not sold something that’s not what it’s claimed to be, it’s vital to find a reliable and reputable seller. Look for sellers with excellent online reviews and years of experience. Also, you can ask for recommendations from people that have purchased engagement rings in the past. Once you find a reliable seller, check their selection to confirm they have what you’re looking for.

Manysellers can handcraft a ring for you, so even if you don’t see something you like, you can still contact them andschedule a meeting.

Check the Documentation

After you’ve found the ring you like, ask for the certifications and documents that prove its quality. All 8-carat engagement rings should be GIA-certified. Take your time to analyze the documentation before making a decision and consult with the seller if you have any questions.

You can also talk with the seller about the diamond’s history and whether it was ethically sourced. This means the diamond comes from a mine that obeys labor and environmental laws and regulations.

Insure Your Ring

An 8-carat engagement ring is extremely expensive, and just the thought of damaging or losing it can cause a headache. For your peace of mind, it’s best to consult an insurance broker regarding the ring andthe type of insurance that cancover it.

Famous 8 Carat EngagementRings

Since 8-carat diamonds are very rare and beautiful, it’s no surprise many celebrities chose them for the engagement.

Justin Theroux and Jennifer Anniston got engaged in 2012. The engagement ring featured a beautiful, 8-carat emerald-cut diamond.

The tennis player Caroline Wozniacki announced her engagement to the NBA player David Lee in 2017 and showed off her ring that featured an 8.80-carat oval diamond.

Baseball player Justin Verlander proposed to Kate Upton in 2016 with a stunning, 8-carat round-cut diamond ring.

Baseball player Justin Verlander proposed to Kate Upton in 2016 with a stunning, 8-carat round-cut diamond ring.