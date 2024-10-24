8 Incredible New Books by Trans Women & Transfeminine Authors (2024)

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

2023 has been a banner year for trans lit, and especially transfeminine lit. I have lost count of the number of books by trans women and transfemme authors I’ve read this year. These eight are just a few of my favorites! I didn’t include the forthcoming None of the Above by Travis Alabanza, which I’ve put on basically every list I’ve made in the last few months — it’s that good. I’m also looking forward to Wild Geese by Soula Emmanuel and Love and Money, Sex and Death by MacKenzie Wark. I could go on and on! We are truly blessed. I’ve included books by both trans women and transfeminine nonbinary authors on this list. You’ll find memoirs, essay collections, and prose poetry, as well as fiction of all kinds, from a horror graphic novel to a coming-of-age story translated from French — and translated by a trans author! These books are funny and angry, silly and smart. They’re about all the messes, joys, and complexities of trans life. They’ll transport you from the Philippines to the UK, from Malaysia to Montreal. Whether you’re looking for inspiration, laughs, an escape, wisdom, or a challenge, I promise that you’ll find it in one (or two or three) of these books.