8 Unexpected Ways You Can Clean With Shaving Cream Around The House - House Digest (2024)

When you clean, reaching for shaving cream is most likely one of the last things you'd do. However, you may be surprised to find that this bathroom staple can tackle a broad range of projects, as long as you understand that you want to strategically use this makeshift cleaner on certain projects because it won't work for everything. You're not trying to swap cleaners for novelties. Instead, you want to maximize shaving cream's properties for specific cleaning tasks.

Shaving cream has very little water and forms a thick lather, and this makes it a great option to help you clean your icky yellow mattress stains or painted walls without stripping the paint. It also works well for intricate jobs, like cleaning your air vents because it comes formulated to break down grime and polish your items without using harsh chemicals and damaging them. By understanding how shaving cream works for these jobs, you maximize how effective the results are to save you time. The goal is to take everyday items and use them as powerful cleaning agents to make your routine a bit more interesting and smoother.