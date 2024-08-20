9.3 - The P-Value Approach | STAT 415 (2024)

That's the same as saying that we should reject the null hypothesis \(H_0 \text{ if } p_0\) is not in the upper \(\left(1-\alpha\right)100\%\) confidence interval:

Left-tailed test. In this case, the critical region approach tells us to reject the null hypothesis \(H_0 \colon p = p_0\) against the alternative hypothesis \(H_A \colon p < p_0\):

That's the same as saying that we should reject the null hypothesis \(H_0 \text{ if } p_0\) is not in the \(\left(1-\alpha\right)100\%\) confidence interval!

Two-tailed test. In this case, the critical region approach tells us to reject the null hypothesis \(H_0 \colon p = p_0\) against the alternative hypothesis \(H_A \colon p

e p_0\):

One advantage of doing so is that the interpretation of the confidence interval — does it contain \(p_0\)? — is always consistent with the hypothesis test decision, as illustrated here:

By the way, to test \(H_0 \colon p = p_0\), some statisticians will use the test statistic:

If the P-value is small, that is, if \(P ≤ \alpha\), then we reject the null hypothesis \(H_0\).

Alternatively (and the way I prefer to think of P-values), the P -value is the probability that we'd observe a more extreme statistic than we did if the null hypothesis were true.

The P -value is the smallest significance level \(\alpha\) that leads us to reject the null hypothesis.

Let's close this example by formalizing the definition of a P-value, as well as summarizing the P-value approach to conducting a hypothesis test.

Because the P-value 0.055 is (just barely) greater than the significance level \(\alpha = 0.05\), we barely fail to reject the null hypothesis. Again, we would say that there is insufficient evidence at the \(\alpha = 0.05\) level to conclude that the sample proportion differs significantly from 0.90.

Now for the P-value approach . Again, needing to allow for the possibility that the sample proportion is either too large or too small, we multiply the P-value we obtain for the one-tailed test by 2:

That is, our rejection rule is that we should reject the null hypothesis \(H_0 \text{ if } Z ≥ 1.96\) or we should reject the null hypothesis \(H_0 \text{ if } Z ≤ −1.96\). Alternatively, we can write that we should reject the null hypothesis \(H_0 \text{ if } |Z| ≥ 1.96\). Because our test statistic is −1.92, we just barely fail to reject the null hypothesis, because 1.92 < 1.96. In this case, we would say that there is insufficient evidence at the \(\alpha = 0.05\) level to conclude that the sample proportion differs significantly from 0.90.

Let's first consider the critical value approach . If we allow for the possibility that the sample proportion could either prove to be too large or too small, then we need to specify a threshold value, that is, a critical value, in each tail of the distribution. In this case, we divide the " significance level " \(\alpha\)by 2 to get \(\alpha/2\):

What if we wanted to perform a " two-tailed " test? That is, what if we wanted to test:

So far, all of the examples we've considered have involved a one-tailed hypothesis test in which the alternative hypothesis involved either a less than (<) or a greater than (>) sign. What happens if we weren't sure of the direction in which the proportion could deviate from the hypothesized null value? That is, what if the alternative hypothesis involved a not-equal sign (≠)? Let's take a look at an example.

That is, we would reject if the critical value were −1.645, −1.83, and −1.92. But, we wouldn't reject if the critical value were −1.93. The \(\alpha \text{ -level}\) associated with the test statistic −1.92 is called the P-value . It is the smallest \(\alpha \text{ -level}\) that would lead to rejection. In this case, the P-value is:

We would, of course, reject any time the critical value was smaller than our test statistic −1.92:

In the first part of this example, we rejected the null hypothesis when \(\alpha = 0.05\). And, in the second part of this example, we failed to reject the null hypothesis when \(\alpha = 0.01\). There must be some level of \(\alpha\), then, in which we cross the threshold from rejecting to not rejecting the null hypothesis. What is the smallest \(\alpha \text{ -level}\) that would still cause us to reject the null hypothesis?

Because the test statistic Z = −1.92 > −2.33, we do not reject the null hypothesis. There is insufficient evidence at the \(\alpha = 0.01\) level to conclude that the rate has been reduced.

In this case, with \(\alpha = 0.01\), the rejection region is Z ≤ −2.33. That is, we reject if the test statistic falls in the rejection region defined by Z ≤ −2.33:

What if we set the significance level \(\alpha\) = P(Type I Error) to 0.01? Is there still sufficient evidence to conclude that the death rate due to lung cancer has been reduced?

Since the test statistic Z = −1.92 < −1.645, we reject the null hypothesis. There is sufficient evidence at the \(\alpha = 0.05\) level to conclude that the rate has been reduced.

Among patients with lung cancer, usually, 90% or more die within three years. As a result of new forms of treatment, it is felt that this rate has been reduced. In a recent study of n = 150 lung cancer patients, y = 128 died within three years. Is there sufficient evidence at the \(\alpha = 0.05\) level, say, to conclude that the death rate due to lung cancer has been reduced?

Up until now, we have used the critical region approach in conducting our hypothesis tests. Now, let's take a look at an example in which we use what is called the P-value approach .

FAQs

9(90%) means your results have a 90% probability of being completely random and not due to anything in your experiment. Therefore, the smaller the p-value, the more important (“significant“) your results.

A p-value less than 0.05 is typically considered to be statistically significant, in which case the null hypothesis should be rejected. A p-value greater than 0.05 means that deviation from the null hypothesis is not statistically significant, and the null hypothesis is not rejected.

For the p-value approach the likelihood (p-value) of the numerical value of the test statistic is compared to the specified significance level (α) of the hypothesis test. The p-value corresponds to the probability of observing sample data at least as extreme as the actually obtained test statistic.

For a lower-tailed test, the p-value is equal to this probability; p-value = cdf(ts). For an upper-tailed test, the p-value is equal to one minus this probability; p-value = 1 - cdf(ts). More items...

P-Value Explanation



A high P-value, between 0.5 and 1.0, means that it is more likely that the results occurred by random chance, or that the difference is not statistically significant in the case of a hypothesis test. The P-value explanation is commonly misinterpreted as the probability of a certain outcome.

The smaller the p-value the greater the discrepancy: “If p is between 0.1 and 0.9, there is certainly no reason to suspect the hypothesis tested, but if it is below 0.02, it strongly indicates that the hypothesis fails to account for the entire facts.

P values and statistical significance



The most common threshold is p < 0.05; that is, when you would expect to find a test statistic as extreme as the one calculated by your test only 5% of the time. But the threshold depends on your field of study – some fields prefer thresholds of 0.01, or even 0.001.

If a p-value reported from a t test is less than 0.05, then that result is said to be statistically significant. If a p-value is greater than 0.05, then the result is insignificant.

A small P value means that the difference (correlation, association,...) you observed would happen rarely due to random sampling. There are three possibilities: The null hypothesis of no difference is true, and a rare coincidence has occurred.

One way of thinking about the p-value is that it is the probability of getting the results you are getting, assuming that your null hypothesis is true. If the p-value is very small, this means that the probability of getting the results you get under the null hypothesis is very small.

In clinical trials and other medical studies, the minimum p-value method is often used to determine the cutpoint of a continuous clinical variable or biomarker for prediction classification to identify a subset of patients who may benefit more from a certain treatment.

Academically, the P-value is the probability of obtaining results as extreme as the observed data, assuming that the null hypothesis is correct1.

The term significance level (alpha) is used to refer to a pre-chosen probability and the term "P value" is used to indicate a probability that you calculate after a given study.

To compute a p-value by hand all you do is find the area “outside” of the test ratio value from step 6 in 'normal curve' – that is your p-value. There are two areas “outside” of your test ratio from step 6 – one on each side of the normal curve. The p-value is the area to the “outside” of the z-scores of -2.0 and 2.0.

What is a Nominal p-value? Alias: nominal significance. The nominal p-value is a calculated observed significance based on a given statistical model. When the statistical model reflects the actual test performed the nominal and actual p-value coincide.

Answer and Explanation:



To determine the correct answer, we keep in mind that a probability value must be between 0 and 1, inclusive. Probabilities can not be larger than 1 or negative.

In other words a p-value of 0.10 means that if you are 'lucky' and 'hit' the one in ten times a significant result occurs by pure chance... This is what your result is... A stroke of 'luck'!

A low p-value shows that the effect is large or that the result is of major theoretical, clinical or practical importance. A non-significant result, leading us not to reject the null hypothesis, is evidence that the null hypothesis is true. Non-significant results are a sign that the study has failed.