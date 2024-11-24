9.4: Resistivity and Resistance (2024)

What drives current? We can think of various devices—such as batteries, generators, wall outlets, and so on—that are necessary to maintain a current. All such devices create a potential difference and are referred to as voltage sources. When a voltage source is connected to a conductor, it applies a potential difference V that creates an electrical field. The electrical field, in turn, exerts force on free charges, causing current. The amount of current depends not only on the magnitude of the voltage, but also on the characteristics of the material that the current is flowing through. The material can resist the flow of the charges, and the measure of how much a material resists the flow of charges is known as the resistivity. This resistivity is crudely analogous to the friction between two materials that resists motion.

Resistivity When a voltage is applied to a conductor, an electrical field \(\vec{E}\) is created, and charges in the conductor feel a force due to the electrical field. The current density \(\vec{J}\) that results depends on the electrical field and the properties of the material. This dependence can be very complex. In some materials, including metals at a given temperature, the current density is approximately proportional to the electrical field. In these cases, the current density can be modeled as \[\vec{J} = \sigma \vec{E},\] where \(\sigma\) is the electrical conductivity. The electrical conductivity is analogous to thermal conductivity and is a measure of a material’s ability to conduct or transmit electricity. Conductors have a higher electrical conductivity than insulators. Since the electrical conductivity is \(\sigma = J/E\), the units are \[\sigma = \dfrac{|J|}{|E|} = \dfrac{A/m^2}{V/m} = \dfrac{A}{V \cdot m}.\] Here, we define a unit named the ohm with the Greek symbol uppercase omega, \(\Omega\). The unit is named after Georg Simon Ohm, whom we will discuss later in this chapter. The \(\Omega\) is used to avoid confusion with the number 0. One ohm equals one volt per amp: \(1 \, \Omega = 1 \, V/A\). The units of electrical conductivity are therefore \((\Omega \cdot m)^{-1}\). Conductivity is an intrinsic property of a material. Another intrinsic property of a material is the resistivity, or electrical resistivity. The resistivity of a material is a measure of how strongly a material opposes the flow of electrical current. The symbol for resistivity is the lowercase Greek letter rho, \(\rho\), and resistivity is the reciprocal of electrical conductivity: \[\rho = \dfrac{1}{\sigma}.\] The unit of resistivity in SI units is the ohm-meter \((\Omega \cdot m\). We can define the resistivity in terms of the electrical field and the current density. \[\rho = \dfrac{E}{J}.\] The greater the resistivity, the larger the field needed to produce a given current density. The lower the resistivity, the larger the current density produced by a given electrical field. Good conductors have a high conductivity and low resistivity. Good insulators have a low conductivity and a high resistivity. Table \(\PageIndex{1}\) lists resistivity and conductivity values for various materials. Table \(\PageIndex{1}\): Resistivities and Conductivities of Various Materials at 20 °C[1] Values depend strongly on amounts and types of impurities. Material Conductivity, \(\sigma\) \((\Omega \cdot m)^{-1}\) Resistivity, \(\rho\) \((\Omega \cdot m)\) Temperature Coefficient \(\alpha\) \((^oC)^{-1}\) Conductors Silver \(6.29 \times 10^7\) \(1.59 \times 10^{-8}\) 0.0038 Copper \(5.95 \times 10^7\) \(1.68 \times 10^{-8}\) 0.0039 Gold \(4.10 \times 10^7\) \(2.44 \times 10^{-8}\) 0.0034 Aluminum \(3.77 \times 10^7\) \(2.65 \times 10^{-8}\) 0.0039 Tungsten \(1.79 \times 10^7\) \(5.60 \times 10^{-8}\) 0.0045 Iron \(1.03 \times 10^7\) \(9.71 \times 10^{-8}\) 0.0065 Platinum \(0.94 \times 10^7\) \(10.60 \times 10^{-8}\) 0.0039 Steel \(0.50 \times 10^7\) \(20.00 \times 10^{-8}\) Lead \(0.45 \times 10^7\) \(22.00 \times 10^{-8}\) Manganin (Cu, Mn. Ni alloy) \(0.21 \times 10^7\) \(48.20 \times 10^{-8}\) 0.000002 Constantan (Cu, Ni alloy) \(0.20 \times 10^7\) \(49.00 \times 10^{-8}\) 0.00003 Mercury \(0.10 \times 10^7\) \(98.00 \times 10^{-8}\) 0.0009 Nichrome (Ni, Fe, Cr alloy) \(0.10 \times 10^7\) \(100.00 \times 10^{-8}\) 0.0004 Semiconductors [1] Carbon (pure) \(2.86 \times 10^{4}\) \(3.50 \times 10^{-5}\) -0.0005 Carbon \((2.86 - 1.67) \times 10^{-6}\) \((3.5 - 60) \times 10^{-5}\) -0.0005 Germanium (pure) \(600 \times 10^{-3}\) -0.048 Germanium \((1 - 600) \times 10^{-3}\) -0.050 Silicon (pure) 2300 -0.075 Silicon 0.1 - 2300 -0.07 Insulators Amber \(2.00 \times 10^{-15}\) \(5 \times 10^{14}\) Glass \(10^{-9} - 19^{-14}\) \(10^9 - 10^{14}\) Lucite \(< 10^{-13}\) \(> 10^{13}\) Mica \(10^{-11} - 10^{-15}\) \(10^{11} - 10^{15}\) Quartz (fused) \(1.33 \times 10^{-18}\) \(75 \times 10^{16}\) Rubber (hard) \(10^{-13} - 10^{-16}\) \(10^{13} - 10^{16}\) Sulfur \(10^{-15}\) \(10^{15}\) TeflonTM \(< 10^{-13}\) \(> 10^{13}\) Wood \(10^{-8} - 10^{-11}\) \(10^8 - 10^{11}\) The materials listed in the table are separated into categories of conductors, semiconductors, and insulators, based on broad groupings of resistivity. Conductors have the smallest resistivity, and insulators have the largest; semiconductors have intermediate resistivity. Conductors have varying but large, free charge densities, whereas most charges in insulators are bound to atoms and are not free to move. Semiconductors are intermediate, having far fewer free charges than conductors, but having properties that make the number of free charges depend strongly on the type and amount of impurities in the semiconductor. These unique properties of semiconductors are put to use in modern electronics, as we will explore in later chapters. Example \(\PageIndex{1}\): Current Density, Resistance, and Electrical field for a Current-Carrying Wire Calculate the current density, resistance, and electrical field of a 5-m length of copper wire with a diameter of 2.053 mm (12-gauge) carrying a current of \(I - 10 \, mA\). Strategy We can calculate the current density by first finding the cross-sectional area of the wire, which is \(A = 3.31 \, mm^2\), and the definition of current density \(J = \dfrac{I}{A}\). The resistance can be found using the length of the wire \(L = 5.00 \, m\), the area, and the resistivity of copper \(\rho = 1.68 \times 10^{-8} \Omega \cdot m\), where \(R = \rho \dfrac{L}{A}\). The resistivity and current density can be used to find the electrical field. Solution First, we calculate the current density: \[\begin {align*} J &= \dfrac{I}{A} \\[5pt] &= \dfrac{10 \times 10^{-3} A}{3.31 \times 10^{-6} m^2} \\[5pt] &= 3.02 \times 10^3 \dfrac{A}{m^2}. \end{align*}\] The resistance of the wire is \[\begin {align*}R &= \rho \dfrac{L}{A} \\[5pt] &= (1.68 \times 10^{-8} \Omega \cdot m) \dfrac{5.00 \, m}{3.31 \times 10^{-6}m^2} \\[5pt] &= 0.025 \, \Omega.\end{align*}\] Finally, we can find the electrical field: \[\begin {align*}E &= \rho J \\[5pt] &= 1.68 \times 10^{-8} \Omega \cdot m \left(3.02 \times 10^3 \dfrac{A}{m^2}\right) \\[5pt] &= 5.07 \times 10^{-5} \dfrac{V}{m}.\end{align*}\] Significance From these results, it is not surprising that copper is used for wires for carrying current because the resistance is quite small. Note that the current density and electrical field are independent of the length of the wire, but the voltage depends on the length. Exercise \(\PageIndex{1}\) Copper wires use routinely used for extension cords and house wiring for several reasons. Copper has the highest electrical conductivity rating, and therefore the lowest resistivity rating, of all nonprecious metals. Also important is the tensile strength, where the tensile strength is a measure of the force required to pull an object to the point where it breaks. The tensile strength of a material is the maximum amount of tensile stress it can take before breaking. Copper has a high tensile strength, \(2 \times 10^8 \, \dfrac{N}{m^2}\). A third important characteristic is ductility. Ductility is a measure of a material’s ability to be drawn into wires and a measure of the flexibility of the material, and copper has a high ductility. Summarizing, for a conductor to be a suitable candidate for making wire, there are at least three important characteristics: low resistivity, high tensile strength, and high ductility. What other materials are used for wiring and what are the advantages and disadvantages? Answer Silver, gold, and aluminum are all used for making wires. All four materials have a high conductivity, silver having the highest. All four can easily be drawn into wires and have a high tensile strength, though not as high as copper. The obvious disadvantage of gold and silver is the cost, but silver and gold wires are used for special applications, such as speaker wires. Gold does not oxidize, making better connections between components. Aluminum wires do have their drawbacks. Aluminum has a higher resistivity than copper, so a larger diameter is needed to match the resistance per length of copper wires, but aluminum is cheaper than copper, so this is not a major drawback. Aluminum wires do not have as high of a ductility and tensile strength as copper, but the ductility and tensile strength is within acceptable levels. There are a few concerns that must be addressed in using aluminum and care must be used when making connections. Aluminum has a higher rate of thermal expansion than copper, which can lead to loose connections and a possible fire hazard. The oxidation of aluminum does not conduct and can cause problems. Special techniques must be used when using aluminum wires and components, such as electrical outlets, must be designed to accept aluminum wires.

Temperature Dependence of Resistivity Looking back at Table \(\PageIndex{1}\), you will see a column labeled “Temperature Coefficient.” The resistivity of some materials has a strong temperature dependence. In some materials, such as copper, the resistivity increases with increasing temperature. In fact, in most conducting metals, the resistivity increases with increasing temperature. The increasing temperature causes increased vibrations of the atoms in the lattice structure of the metals, which impede the motion of the electrons. In other materials, such as carbon, the resistivity decreases with increasing temperature. In many materials, the dependence is approximately linear and can be modeled using a linear equation: \[\rho \approx \rho_0 [1 + \alpha (T - T_0)],\] where \(\rho\) is the resistivity of the material at temperature T, \(\alpha\) is the temperature coefficient of the material, and \(\rho_0\) is the resistivity at \(T_0\), usually taken as \(T_0 = 20.00^oC\). Note also that the temperature coefficient \(\alpha\) is negative for the semiconductors listed in Table \(\PageIndex{1}\), meaning that their resistivity decreases with increasing temperature. They become better conductors at higher temperature, because increased thermal agitation increases the number of free charges available to carry current. This property of decreasing \(\rho\) with temperature is also related to the type and amount of impurities present in the semiconductors.