9 Best Twitter Analytics Tools to Uplift Your Strategy (2024)

In the fast-paced world of social media, Twitter (X) stands out as a powerful tool for brand engagement and marketing. The secret to maximizing its potential lies in Twitter analytics, which provide crucial insights into audience interactions and tweet success.

Overseeing Twitter metrics is essential for refining Twitter marketing strategies and enhancing overall social media efforts. This article examines the leading Twitter analytics tools, their benefits for Twitter marketing, and their role in crafting an effective social media strategy.

What is Twitter Analytics?

Why is it important to use Twitter Analytics tools? Top 10 Twitter analytics tools in 2024

1.Socialinsider

2.Fedica

3.Twitonomy

4.SocialPilot

5.AgoraPulse

6.Whatagraph

7.Quintly

8.Keyhole

9.Twitter Analytics (Native App) FAQs about Twitter analytics tools

What are Twitter Analytics tools?

Twitter analytics tools are software or third-party apps that enable marketers or businesses to run a social media analysis in order to measure their Twitter content and marketing effectiveness.

These Twitter reporting tools offers valuable insights into content and advertising data, allowing professionals to take informed decisions, not playing a game of chance. Usually, some of these tools are offering twitter audience analytics that can help at content personalisation.

If you are wondering how to access twitter analytics, there are two options:

using Twitter's analytics app, which offers basic analytical data.

using third-party Twitter analysis tools, which go more in-depth. Some offer ideal posting time suggestions, enable audience sentiment analysis , or help you discover influencers relevant to your niche, for instance—features unavailable in Twitter’s native analytics platform.

Twitter has changed a lot in the last few years, pushing companies to reassess their marketing strategies on the platform. Besides its rebranding, the social network also experienced a considerable shift in its demographics.

As of January 2024, people aged between 18 and 24 years old make up 28.93% of Twitter’s user base—a 12% increase from 2021. In other words, the rise of Gen Zers on the platform requires companies to change their Twitter approach to attract new audiences and maintain relevance.

So, using Twitter measurement tools is always a good idea to know everything about your audience's preferences and needs. Refining the strategy according to your target audience is one of the best practices in social media marketing, and with the use of a Twitter analytics platform, it’s easier and quicker than doing it by hand.

In other words, Twitter analytics tools can improve your Twitter strategy by assessing where the gap is in your social media content content and giving recommendations on how to fill that gap.

Top 9 Twitter analytics tools to try in 2024

These Twitter analytics tools have been carefully selected based on G2 reviews.

Socialinsider

Socialinsider is one of the best Twitter analytics tools, that offers premium features to help you improve your Twitter content performance. Using Socialinsider, you can measure your Twitter engagement rates, impressions, compare performance across channels and perform a Twitter audit.

Using this tool, you can analyze tweets, retweets, and quote retweet performance in order to keep track of your audience preferences in terms of content types.

The best part about Socialinsider's Twitter analytics dashboard is that it offers a comprehensive Twitter competitor analysis, where you can compare your metrics with those of your competitors and start outperforming them.

With Socialinsider’s Twitter reporting tool, you can quickly get history data for one year or customize the time range. This allows you to identify what type of content works in the long run and what’s not.

With Socialinsider’s Twitter analytics tool, you can:

Analyze and measure performance for any Twitter public profile

Perform a quick Twitter analysis for competitors

Understand the content patterns for any Twitter profiles

Benchmark social media performance across channels

Identify top-performing tweets

Get Twitter performance data at an industry level

Compare past performance and run Twitter audits

Export Twitter data in multiple formats: CSV, XLS, PDF, PPT, or import your social media data to Looker (Google Data Studio) or Microsoft Power BI.

In addition, in the Twitter analytics app provided by Socialinsider, you can choose the social media metrics and charts you want to look at and filter by campaigns.

Socialinsider is specially designed for busy marketers who want to assess the effectiveness of their Twitter strategy and improve their progress quickly.

Pricing: Socialinsider plans starts from $99 per month, with a 14-day free trial available for all pricing packages.

“It's extremely helpful for social media publishers and content creators like myself to do a deep analysis of trending content. I personally use it every day to get new ideas for my social accounts. It has given me many ideas by seeing what other content is performing well. Using this data, I've grown my social accounts millions of followers! I use it all the time for this purpose and it's very worth the money and quite affordable when you think of how fast you can grow using the tools it provides." - User in Online Media, Small Business, G2

Fedica

Fedica is an analytics software that provides Twitter engagement stats alongside Twitter follower demographics.

This Twitter measurement tool provides AI-powered analytics and a publishing platform designed to streamline your social media marketing efforts across the platform.

As for Twitter analytics data, Fedica offers the following:

Community analysis: Segment your followers based on numerous filters (location, gender, occupation, etc.) and generate interactive demographics charts.

Twitter listening: You can discover popular hashtags and identify posts from popular influencers using them. Then, you can get into the details by checking the number of views, retweets, likes, and shares.

Social media competitor analysis : Track competitor performance, demographics, and activity, as well as identify common followers.

Pricing: Fedica's plans start at $10 per month (billed annually). All pricing packages include one account per social network. Each extra account costs an additional $10 per month.

“Fedica has been instrumental in helping me keep track of my followers, their activity and distribution across the globe. It's a simple yet highly useful tool that I rely on to manage my online presence." - Freelancer Animation Director, ProductHunt

Twitonomy

Twitonomy is a straightforward Twitter followers analysis tool. You can easily identify your top followers, the languages they speak, as well as the countries and cities they come from.

This tool also tracks Twitter followers over time and the top hashtags your followers use.

With Twitonomy, you can craft follower reports and identify the user base’s top tweets, popular hashtags, and more. Plus, you’ll get Twitter stats by user, such as the total number of retweets, shares, likes, and mentions.

Pricing: A free version is available, while the Premium package costs $19 per month (billed monthly).

“The ability to see combinations of who I'm following plus who is following me. I also like to see the timeframe in which followers have been active on Twitter." - User in Health, Wellness, and Fitness, Small Business, G2

SocialPilot

Social Pilot is a Twitter analytics software that offers various metrics in order to identify your best-performing posts and enhance your content optimization.

More specifically, Social Pilot offers:

Performance tracking: The Twitter profile analyzer feature allows you to track the performance of daily tweets to identify engagement patterns and get posting time suggestions.

Social monitoring: Track brand mentions to reply to feedback and foster community engagement easily.

Hashtag analysis: Quickly identify popular hashtags by generating a list of trending terms, along with their post counts as well as average reach and engagement.

Pricing: Social Pilot starts at $30 per month (billed annually), with a 14-day free trial available across all pricing packages.

“The Twitter aacount analytics provided by SocialPilot are comprehensive and insightful. The reports are easy to understand and provide valuable data that has helped me make informed decisions - Chef, Small Business, G2”

AgoraPulse

AgoraPulse is a social media management software that offers a Twitter analytics report that allows you to gain insights on how to improve your content performance.

It provides key Twitter metrics such as engagement rate, impressions, and follower growth.

Using this Twitter analytics tool you can track mentions and positive, negative, and neutral sentiment across your Twitter profile. Using its social listening feature you can search keywords around current trends within your industry and find new opportunities to improve.

Pricing: There’s a free version available, but its Twitter capabilities are limited to publishing. Twitter analytics tools are available starting from the Standard plan, which costs $69 per user per month

“Very useful for managing Twitter platforms - easy to post, schedule, interact, follow, and monitor. Very useful for basic engagement, and the interface is easy-to-use and intuitive." - User in Consumer Goods, Small Business, G2

Whatagraph

Whatagraph is a marketing data platform that pulls in data from Twitter and turns it into highly customized, interactive, and digestible reports.

This Twitter report tool offers numerous customised templates in order to monitor the metrics you wish (video views, organic and promoted post click-throughs, retweet counts, engagement rates, and much more. Also, you can receive automatic social media reports according to your criteria (frequency, delivery day, and time of day).

Pricing: Pricing starts at $219 per month (billed annually), with a free trial available upon request.

" Whatagraph is a platform designed to simplify the process of data visualization and reporting, offering users a comprehensive solution for transforming complex data into clear and visually appealing reports. " - Head of Marketing, Small Business, G2

Quintly (Facelift Data Studio)

Quintly is a Twitter reporting and monitoring tool offering a range of metrics and measuring follower growth. Its Twitter analytics dashboard is also customizable, making it easy for you to track your social media goals.

With Quintly, you can generate reports covering audience interests, follower change, average response times, total retweets, and more. You can also export data to PDF, JPG, XLS, and CLV or turn your reports into dynamic web pages.

This Twitter analytics tool also provides benchmarking analysis to generate side-by-side performance comparisons with your competitors.

Pricing: Pricing starts at $345 per month (billed annually) with three social profiles included. Pricing is flexible based on the number of users and social profiles you wish to connect.

"Quintly is an excellent social media analytics tool that helps businesses track and optimize their online presence. It empowers companies to make data-driven decisions & improve their social media strategies." - Social Media Inter, Small Business, G2

Keyhole

Keyhole stands among the social media listening tools that offer reports on Twitter mentions and hashtags with real-time data. This tool, with its feature QuickTrends, lets you track Twitter's historical data to identify any potential social media trends worth capitalizing on.

With this Twitter profile analysis tool, you can view Twitter analytics and get aggregated engagement metrics like reach and impressions for keywords related to your brand. You can also customize the export of data in XLS or CSV.

Pricing: Keyhole starts at $89 per month, with a seven-day free trial across all pricing packages.

" The metrics given on keyhole are unmatched and help us in setting KPIs and measuring results accordingly. The layout is also very user friendly and everything is exportable so that's wonderful." - Digital PR Manager, Small Business, G2

Twitter Analytics (Native App)

Twitter (X) offers its own free Twitter analytics tool that provides basic metrics to measure profile performance, such as post engagement, impressions, clicks, and followers' growth.

By using this Twitter account analytics tool, you can spot your top-performing tweets with a data history of up to 60 days. You can export the data by tweets or by day in CSV.

How to access Twitter analytics within the app:

You must log in, click “more” on the three dots in your profile sidebar, and press “Analytics.”

Or you can go to analytics.twitter.com and just log in, and you’ll see only your profile analytics.

Pricing: The Native Twitter Analytics app is completely free to use.

“Twitter Analytics was built with the user in mind where they compile visually punching summaries of this month vs last month. I like how they automatically pull in your top tweets and provide helpful insights into how to perform better." - Graphic Designer, Mid-Market, G2

Final Thoughts

And there you have it—the best Twitter analytics tool currently available.

Although some focus on specific aspects of Twitter marketing, like influencer or follower analysis, consider something that helps your business goals.

A Twitter analytics tool can give your work precision and great spots for improvement, enabling you to gain well-deserved success and outperform your competitors.

Optimizing your strategy is a secret weapon in this social media maze, and I hope this list helps you choose the most suitable tool. Get started for free here!

1. Does Twitter have an analytics tool?

Yes, you can access Twitter’s native analytics tool on analytics.twitter.com. It’s an excellent platform for small businesses that are just getting started with Twitter marketing. It uncovers valuable data, like demographic breakdowns and trending topics.

2. How do you see Twitter analytics?

Simply log in to analytics.twitter.com with your Twitter username and password, and you’re all set.

Alternatively, you can use a social media analytics tool to gain deeper insights into your Twitter strategy, such as brand mentions, the best posting times for maximized engagement, and more.

