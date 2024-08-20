9 Different Types of Monkeys (Species List) - AnimalStart (2024)

There are many different types of monkeys living all around the world. While we can’t mention every species of monkeys in one post, we can at least learn something new about some of them.

In this post, we’ll closely look at 9 different types of monkeys. All of them have unique, and quite frankly, somehow funny characteristics.

Before we dive into the article let’s make a short introduction to this group of animals.

Monkeys are species of mammals, specifically primates. They are divided into two different groups, the New World monkeys and the Old World monkeys.

Most of them are tree-dwelling species, however, some of them are terrestrial, such as the baboons. Like the other primates, monkeys are considered to be highly intelligent animals.

Different Types of Monkeys

1. Mandrill

Mandrills are monkeys that belong in the Old World monkey family.

They used to be classified as baboons, however, nowadays, they stand alone as a different species, along with the Drills.

Both species, the Mandrills, and the Drills are part of the genus Mandrillus.

They are the largest type of monkey in the world. Mandrills are easily recognized by their distinctive appearance, such as vibrant red and blue colors on their faces, especially on male individuals.

According to Charles Darwin, no other mammal has as extraordinary colors as the mandrill monkey.

Dominant males are more colorful, with an average weight of 33 kg (71 lb). Females, on the other hand, have an average weight of 13 kg (27 lb), almost half of the weight of males.

Mandrills are native to Gabon, Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, and Congo, where they inhabit tropical rainforests. Unfortunately, due to deforestation and hunting for bushmeat, their wild population is slowly decreasing.

2. Capuchin Monkey

If you are a fan of the TV show Friends, you certainly know who Marcel is.

That’s right, Marcel was a white-faced capuchin! Capuchin monkeys have been used as actors in many other movies and TV shows.

Ace Ventura, Outbreak, and Pirates of the Caribbean are all popular movies that feature a Capuchin monkey as an actor.

They are part of the New World monkeys group. Capuchin monkeys are found in Central America, and South America, where they inhabit tropical forests.

Due to their high reproductive rate, they are not affected by deforestation which means their wild population remains fairly stable. However, they still have a lot of natural predators such as jaguars, coyotes, and eagles.

These monkeys are highly intelligent and easy to train. Some people keep them as pets, as well. Be aware, capuchin monkeys can live up to 50 years in captivity. It’s something to be kept in mind if you are interested in keeping these monkeys as pets.

3. Macaque

Macaques are species from the Old World monkey family. Currently, there are identified 23 species of macaques. They are native to the forests of Asia, North Africa, and Gibraltar.

Macaques live in a matriarchal system, in which the females hold the dominant position in the group.

Unlike many primates, the macaques are not endangered, mainly because of their ability to adapt to almost every environment. In some parts of the world, they are even classified as invasive species.

Macaques are not kept as pets because they are carriers of herpes B virus. It is not harmful to them, however, it can be potentially fatal for humans.

It’s not rare for these animals to be used for animal testing, as well.

4. Tamarin

Tamarins are small monkeys that resemble squirrels. They belong in the New World monkeys group, specifically in the genus Saguinus.

There are different types of tamarins, all with different characteristics, however, many of them share the typical mustache like facial hair.

They are found in Central America, and South America, where they inhabit tropical rainforests or open forest areas.

Tamarins are small monkeys with an average weight of 200 to 900 grams (8 to 32 oz). Due to their size, they are target to predators, such as birds, snakes, and mammals.

5. Spider Monkey

The spider monkey is another species from the New World monkeys group. They are native to tropical forests in Central and South America.

They are the largest type of monkey from the New World monkeys family, with an average weight of 11 kg (24 lb) on males, and an average weight of 9.67 kg (21.3 lb) on females.

Spider monkeys are very agile and spend most of their days jumping from tree to tree. They live in groups, usually around 20 individuals. Their diet mainly consists of different types of fruits, and nuts.

Many of the types of spider monkeys are on the list of endangered animals. It’s not uncommon for spider monkeys to be hunted for food by local people. Of course, like any other primate, their biggest threat of extinction is habitat destruction.

Spider monkeys are highly intelligent, and it’s believed that they are the smartest monkeys from the New World monkeys family.

6. Marmosets

Marmosets are very small monkeys with a size of only 20 cm (8 in). They are also known as zaris and belong to the New World monkeys family.

They live in groups, up to 15 individuals. Most of their diet consists of insects, fruits, and leaves. They live in South America, predominantly in Brazil, Columbia, and Peru. Marmosets are also kept as exotic pets, as well.

7. Proboscis Monkey

Proboscis monkeys, commonly referred to as long nose monkeys, are monkeys that belong in the Old World monkey family.

They are native to southeast Asia, where they inhabit mangrove forests.

They are fairly large monkeys. Males have an average weight of 16 to 22 kg (35 to 50 lb), compared to females, that have an average weight of 7 to 12 kg (15 to 26 lb).

Proboscis monkeys are on the list of endangered animals. In the last 40 years, their wild population has decreased almost by half.

8. Gray langur

The Gray Langur is a monkey that also belongs in the group of Old World monkeys.

The Gray Langur, also known as the Hanuman monkey, it’s easily recognized by its grey body colors, with a black face and ears.

There are terrestrial monkeys, found in the Indian subcontinent, where they inhabit forests and open wooded habitats.

While most of the species live in low altitudes, some of them are found in the Himalayas, on altitudes up to 4000 m (13, 000 ft).

Gray Langurs have a stable wild population in some areas, and declining in others, depending on where they live. For example, the Kashmir gray Langur is most threatened, with only 250 individuals left alive in the wild.

9. Baboon

Baboons are monkeys that belong in the Old World monkey family.

There are five different types of baboons: Guinea baboons, Hamadryas baboons, Olive baboons, Yellow baboons, and Chacma baboons.

All types of baboons vary in size in weight.The smallest among them is the Kinda Baboon.

Baboons are terrestrial monkeys, native to Africa, where they inhabit savannah and open wooded areas.

Their predator list includes different types of animals such as lions, leopards, and cheetahs.