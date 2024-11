946 Warehouse jobs in San Antonio, Texas Metropolitan Area (2024)

Get notified about new Warehouse jobs in San Antonio, Texas Metropolitan Area .

FAQs

The average warehouse worker salary in Texas is $31,200 per year or $15 per hour. Entry level positions start at $27,303 per year while most experienced workers make up to $37,342 per year.

The hiring process at City of San Antonio takes an average of 51.15 days when considering 54 user submitted interviews across all job titles.

You can make good money in a warehouse, especially with experience or specialized skills. Many warehouses offer competitive wages, and roles such as supervisors or those involving specialized equipment often come with higher pay.

Warehouse associates can make good money.



Most entry-level warehouse associates are paid hourly, which means their paychecks reflect the exact amount of time they worked each week.

High Paying Warehousing Jobs Inventory Control Manager. ...

Inventory Control Analyst. ...

Warehouse Manager. ...

Warehouse Shipping Supervisor. ...

Export Agent. ...

Export Coordinator. Salary range: $44,000-$59,000 per year. ...

Customs Entry Writer. Salary range: $44,000-$58,500 per year. ...

Freight Forwarder. Salary range: $44,000-$56,000 per year. More items...

Highest salary that a Warehouse Manager can earn is ₹13.5 Lakhs per year (₹1.1L per month).

City of San Antonio has an employee rating of 3.7 out of 5 stars, based on 440 company reviews on Glassdoor which indicates that most employees have a good working experience there.

In most cases, you can expect to hear back from a hiring manager within one or two weeks after your interview, and in some cases, you'll only hear back if they decide to move on to a next round or if they're interested in making a job offer.

The employee will be tested for alcohol, controlled substances and illegal drugs.

Endless Opportunities



Although warehouse work offers abundant entry-level positions, these are not dead-end jobs.

Because the job often involves meeting quotas — so many orders filled per hour — warehouse work can be stressful. If this sounds familiar, there are some tried-and-true tactics for reducing stress: Reduce stress before work begins. A busy morning, difficult commute or missed meal can contribute to a stressful shift.

Working in a warehouse tips Communicate. Warehouses are active places. ... Be adaptable. ... Stay hydrated and take breaks. ... Know, understand and follow all safety protocols. ... Follow proper lifting techniques. ... Utilize time management techniques. ... Understand your equipment and your equipment's needs. Apr 15, 2024

Warehouse Cons



One downside of warehouse jobs is the potentially hazardous environment due to heavy items and machinery. Workplace safety concerns include falls and slips, overexertion from repetitive movement or lifting, accidents involving forklifts, falling items, and exposure to harmful substances.

1. Warehouse Manager. The warehouse manager is the leader of all the warehouse employees. They're responsible for the safety, productivity, and efficiency of the whole operation.

Working in a warehouse can be an excellent way to incorporate exercise into your daily routine. The constant movement and lifting of items can help to build muscle strength, improve cardiovascular health, and enhance flexibility.

The minimum wage in Texas is currently set at the federal minimum wage rate, which is $7.25 per hour.

Basic Minimum Rate (per hour): $7.25



The State law excludes from coverage any employment that is subject to the federal Fair Labor Standards Act. The Texas State minimum wage law does not contain current dollar minimums. Instead the State adopts the federal minimum wage rate by reference.

The average amazon warehouse worker salary in Texas is $32,760 per year or $15.75 per hour.