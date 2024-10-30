970 Area Code - Map, Phone Lookup, Time Zone (2024)

FAQs

This area is located in Mountain Standard Time.

This area is located in Mountain Standard Time.

The 970 area code region currently stretches as far east as Julesburg and as far west as the Utah border. It includes people in Fort Collins, Aspen, Glenwood Springs, Grand Junction and Durango, among others. Customers with existing 970 area codes will keep their phone numbers.

Area codes locator Area code Location Time Zone 209 California, US PT » 210 Texas, US CT » 212 New York, US ET » 213 California, US PT » 112 more rows

No. The (970) Area Code is not a toll-free number.

The country calling code +970 is reserved for telephone numbers in the State of Palestine. This code is mainly used when calling from Arab countries to places under the jurisdiction of the Palestinian Authority (including the Gaza Strip).

Time Zone. Arizona is on Mountain Standard Time . Arizona does not observe Daylight Saving Time, with the exception of the Navajo Nation. Arizona previously observed Daylight Saving Time beginning in 1918, but made the permanent change to Standard time in 1968.

970 is an area code located in the state of Colorado, US. The largest city it serves is Fort Collins.

Area code 907 is a telephone area code in the North American Numbering Plan (NANP) serving the entire state of Alaska in the United States. It is one of the only twelve remaining area codes serving an entire state. There are no plans for future area codes for the state until around 2049.

Starting in the first quarter of 2026, telephone customers in the 970 area code overlay region who request new service, an additional line, or to move their service may be assigned the new 748 area code, the PUC announced Monday. The 970 overlay region will service the Western and Northern portions of Colorado.

Choosing Time Zone



Universal Time Coordinated (UTC) is similar to Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) but, unlike the latter, does not adjust to account for Daylight Savings Time. You can figure out which time zone you're in by searching Time Zone Map or Time Zone [CITY] UTC.

Generalized Time Zones in United States Time Zone Abbreviation & Name Current Time PT Pacific Time Wed, 12:48:11 am MT Mountain Time Wed, 1:48:11 am CT Central Time Wed, 2:48:11 am ET Eastern Time Wed, 3:48:11 am

Time zone codes Code GMT offset Description R -8 Pacific standard time S -7 Mountain standard time T -6 Central standard time U -5 Eastern standard time 9 more rows

The 970 area code is for northern Colorado, including the cities of Fort Collins, Greeley, and Loveland.

Area code 970 is a telephone area code in the North American Numbering Plan (NANP) for most of the western and northern parts of the U.S. state of Colorado.

Ignore calls from 3-digit international area codes that are likely to be scams, including 232, 268, 284, 473, 664, 649, 767, 809, 829, 849, and 876. Be wary of calls from unknown numbers with your own area code. These may be international caller ID spoof scams that appear local.

A majority of North Dakota counties are located in the Central Time Zone, with 8 counties in the southwest, west of the Missouri River, following Mountain Time.

Time in Mongolia is officially represented by the Mongolian Standard Time (UTC+08:00).

Time Zone in Temecula, California, USA Current: PDT — Pacific Daylight Time Next Change: PST — Pacific Standard Time Current Offset: UTC/GMT -7 hours Difference: 2 hours behind Wichita

The Antarctic Peninsula follows Coordinated Universal Time -3 (UTC -3). This means that if it is 18:00 UTC-3 (6 p.m.) during your expedition cruise trip to the Antarctic Peninsula , it would be 17:00 (5 p.m.) in New York City, USA and 22:00 (10 p.m.) in London, U.K.