A Day Like Any Other (Love Intrudes) (2024)

MWSA Review A Day Like Any Other by Robert Every is a beautifully written story. Author Every’s writing paints a colorful picture of a love story between an anti-war Boston socialite doctor and a Navy man from South Boston. From the beginning, I was invested in the main character, Lieutenant Bill Simmons. When he meets Mary, I felt the intensity of this chance encounter as Bill experiences love at first sight. While Mary struggles with her unexpected attraction to a military man, Bill falls even more in love, and in a short time, so does Mary. Bill proposes, much to Mary’s father’s consternation. Bill’s deployment to Japan after their marriage separates the couple until Mary joins him a few weeks later. Mary isn’t sure what her husband does on his diesel-powered submarine, but she fears it is dangerous. After turning down a well-paying job at the local hospital, Mary spends her time helping out at a local orphanage and falls in love with Mikasa, a petite, dark-haired Down’s Syndrome girl. When introduced to Mikasa, Bill falls in love as well. The author’s knowledge and experiences of naval service are apparent with his definitive descriptions of the sub, Daedalus, of which Lt. Simmons is the executive officer. Simmons works hard to forge respectful relationships with his crew and runs a tight ship. Before leaving port on a potentially dangerous mission, the lieutenant and his men qualify on the weapons range in preparation for a possible enemy encounter. Bill, Mary, and Mikasa have a tearful parting as Bill sets out to sea on the Daedalus to patrol waters off the coast of North Korea. Mary has a sense of foreboding and Bill’s valid concerns went unspoken to his wife. This wonderful story captivated me. I couldn’t put the book down and wanted more when it ended. Does the sub run into trouble? Will this family be reunited? I was on the edge of my seat, and you will be, too. Review by Nancy Panko (June (2023)