A Day Like Any Other (Love Intrudes) (2024)

Ratings & Reviews
What do you think?
Rate this book
Friends & Following
Create a free account to discover what your friends think of this book!
Community Reviews
4.49
35ratings6reviews
5 stars
24 (68%)
4 stars
7 (20%)
3 stars
2 (5%)
2 stars
1 (2%)
1 star
1 (2%)
Displaying 1 - 6 of 6 reviews
Cheran
41 reviews4 followers
I was provided with a copy of this book by Voracious Readers Only in exchange for a fair review. I picked this book as part of a reading challenge I am working on. I am so glad I did! The authors use of descriptive language allowed me to completely imagine the scenes in the story & feel like I was there. To make it 5 stars, I would have liked a bit more at the end. Maybe an epilogue of a few years down the line to find out how the main characters lives turned out.
I picked this book as part of a reading challenge I am working on. I am so glad I did! The authors use of descriptive language allowed me to completely imagine the scenes in the story & feel like I was there.
To make it 5 stars, I would have liked a bit more at the end. Maybe an epilogue of a few years down the line to find out how the main characters lives turned out.
- the-52-book-club-challenge-2023
Military Writers Society of America (MWSA)
721 reviews66 followers
ReadJune 22, 2023
MWSA Review A Day Like Any Other by Robert Every is a beautifully written story. Author Every’s writing paints a colorful picture of a love story between an anti-war Boston socialite doctor and a Navy man from South Boston. From the beginning, I was invested in the main character, Lieutenant Bill Simmons. When he meets Mary, I felt the intensity of this chance encounter as Bill experiences love at first sight. While Mary struggles with her unexpected attraction to a military man, Bill falls even more in love, and in a short time, so does Mary. Bill proposes, much to Mary’s father’s consternation. Bill’s deployment to Japan after their marriage separates the couple until Mary joins him a few weeks later. Mary isn’t sure what her husband does on his diesel-powered submarine, but she fears it is dangerous. After turning down a well-paying job at the local hospital, Mary spends her time helping out at a local orphanage and falls in love with Mikasa, a petite, dark-haired Down’s Syndrome girl. When introduced to Mikasa, Bill falls in love as well. The author’s knowledge and experiences of naval service are apparent with his definitive descriptions of the sub, Daedalus, of which Lt. Simmons is the executive officer. Simmons works hard to forge respectful relationships with his crew and runs a tight ship. Before leaving port on a potentially dangerous mission, the lieutenant and his men qualify on the weapons range in preparation for a possible enemy encounter. Bill, Mary, and Mikasa have a tearful parting as Bill sets out to sea on the Daedalus to patrol waters off the coast of North Korea. Mary has a sense of foreboding and Bill’s valid concerns went unspoken to his wife. This wonderful story captivated me. I couldn’t put the book down and wanted more when it ended. Does the sub run into trouble? Will this family be reunited? I was on the edge of my seat, and you will be, too. Review by Nancy Panko (June (2023)
A Day Like Any Other by Robert Every is a beautifully written story. Author Every’s writing paints a colorful picture of a love story between an anti-war Boston socialite doctor and a Navy man from South Boston.
From the beginning, I was invested in the main character, Lieutenant Bill Simmons. When he meets Mary, I felt the intensity of this chance encounter as Bill experiences love at first sight. While Mary struggles with her unexpected attraction to a military man, Bill falls even more in love, and in a short time, so does Mary. Bill proposes, much to Mary’s father’s consternation.
Bill’s deployment to Japan after their marriage separates the couple until Mary joins him a few weeks later. Mary isn’t sure what her husband does on his diesel-powered submarine, but she fears it is dangerous. After turning down a well-paying job at the local hospital, Mary spends her time helping out at a local orphanage and falls in love with Mikasa, a petite, dark-haired Down’s Syndrome girl. When introduced to Mikasa, Bill falls in love as well.
The author’s knowledge and experiences of naval service are apparent with his definitive descriptions of the sub, Daedalus, of which Lt. Simmons is the executive officer. Simmons works hard to forge respectful relationships with his crew and runs a tight ship. Before leaving port on a potentially dangerous mission, the lieutenant and his men qualify on the weapons range in preparation for a possible enemy encounter.
Bill, Mary, and Mikasa have a tearful parting as Bill sets out to sea on the Daedalus to patrol waters off the coast of North Korea. Mary has a sense of foreboding and Bill’s valid concerns went unspoken to his wife.
This wonderful story captivated me. I couldn’t put the book down and wanted more when it ended. Does the sub run into trouble? Will this family be reunited? I was on the edge of my seat, and you will be, too.
Review by Nancy Panko (June (2023)
- 2023 2023-finalists
Mr. K
1 review
“A Day like any other" by Bob Every is a poignant novel that explores the themes of love and redemption against the backdrop of the Vietnam War and dedicated military service. The story follows Bill, a Navy lieutenant from South Boston, and Mary, a doctor and anti-war advocate from a prominent family in Beacon Hill. Their paths cross on an ordinary day (a day like any other), and their meeting sets in motion a series of events that challenge societal norms and invoke powerful emotions. Every's writing skillfully portrays the contrasting perspectives and tensions that arise from their different backgrounds and beliefs. The tender moments of love, combined with the challenges and uncertainty they face, create a compelling narrative that captivates readers. Additionally, Every provides expert knowledge and insight into the sacrifice and commitment of military service in the Navy, and how shipmates forge unbreakable bonds of friendship, strengthened by shared experiences and unwavering support for each other, while using humor to help them navigate through the challenges they face. "A Day like any other" is a moving exploration of the transformative power of love and the possibilities for redemption even in the darkest of times, while offering an interesting perspective of dedicated service in the Navy. A great read that I highly recommend.
Every's writing skillfully portrays the contrasting perspectives and tensions that arise from their different backgrounds and beliefs. The tender moments of love, combined with the challenges and uncertainty they face, create a compelling narrative that captivates readers.
Additionally, Every provides expert knowledge and insight into the sacrifice and commitment of military service in the Navy, and how shipmates forge unbreakable bonds of friendship, strengthened by shared experiences and unwavering support for each other, while using humor to help them navigate through the challenges they face.
"A Day like any other" is a moving exploration of the transformative power of love and the possibilities for redemption even in the darkest of times, while offering an interesting perspective of dedicated service in the Navy.
A great read that I highly recommend.
Colin Limberger
1 review
I thoroughly enjoyed this book, and would recommend it to anyone looking for a well-crafted and refreshing love story. While I don't often gravitate towards the romance genre or fiction in general, I am glad I gave this one a try. Although the book centers on the story of two lovers, Bill and Mary, there is much more going on beneath the surface. Bill is a deeply principled Navy Lieutenant who's life has been one of service and sacrifice for his country. Bill's life is ordered, and makes perfect sense until he meets falls in love with Mary. Mary is the daughter of a wealthy Boston family. Mary is smart and beautiful, and principled in her own way. She is against the war in Vietnam, which provides the main conflict of the book. Bill and Mary fall in love, but both characters have to sacrifice something meaningful. What struck me most of all was that while this book was a story of love, it also really makes the reader contemplate the moral/ethical questions facing the characters. In doing this it also draws the reader's mind to the more general questions/conflicts that were borne out of the Vietnam War and the anti-war movement. This is a quality read that manages to skillfully blend love, war, seriousness, and humor into a cohesive story that will leave you wanting more.
Felina Pittman
100 reviews4 followers
The book centered upon a love relationship between a Navy man and a woman physician from a wealthy Bostonian background set during the close of the Vietnam war and Cold War era. The story portrays a classic old fashioned short courtship that unexpectedly led to a fulfilling and rewarding marriage between Bill and Mary. To satisfy his anti-war wife's wishes, Bill decides in the end to apply for a noncombatant navy job that doesn't require deployment. While attitudes towards premarital sex have become more permissive in the 1970s, Bill and Mary conducted their dating behavior in a circumspect and respectful manner. Bill asked for the blessings from Mary's parents before plunging into marriage. We could probably use a little bit more of the values shown by the couple in the 21st century where integrity and conformity are not as much appreciated.
The writer gives us a glimpse of how bonds of friendship are established and how camaraderie and teamwork are forged in the Navy and what sacrifices military service would entail to meet the challenges ahead.
This is an admirable and remarkable story that reminds us of the glorious past where perseverance and responsibility are upholded and exemplified.
Rachel Hornbuckle
51 reviews2 followers
I loved this book from the very first page.
Not my usual type of book but I wanted to give this one a chance and I’m so glad I did. The main characters Bill and Mary are a delight to read about. Their story encapsulated everything I’d hoped it would do. From their first meeting to the last page of the book, I was rooting for them. Thank you Bob for such a wonderful book.
Displaying 1 - 6 of 6 reviews