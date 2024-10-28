A Deep Dive Into The 2022 Toyota TacoZilla (2024)

Toyota trucks and SUVs are popular among Overlanding enthusiasts, and the Tacoma has always been the most common pick. Impressive reliability and off-road capability make this mid-size truck a favorite for buyers shopping for a no-nonsense, outdoorsy vehicle.

Many aftermarket suppliers sell customized kits for the Tacoma to turn into an ideal overlanding rig. The popularity of the 'Taco' in the off-road community prompted Toyota to introduce the Trailhunter trim for the truck's 2024 model year update.

But before that came the Tacoma 'TacoZilla' - a one-off overlanding concept based on the last generation of this mid-size truck. Toyota showcased it at the 2021 SEMA show, and it had all the kit to make it an ideal camper for an Overland excursion. We take a look at what made the 'TacoZilla' so special.

In order to give you the most up-to-date and accurate information possible, the data used to compile this article was sourced from Toyota and other authoritative sources including Hagerty.

A Deep Dive Into The 2022 Toyota TacoZilla (1)

TacoZilla Is Inspired By Toyota Campers From The '70s And '80s

A Deep Dive Into The 2022 Toyota TacoZilla (2)

The TacoZilla isn't Toyota's first attempt at building a camper based on one of its trucks. In the late 70s, the brand partnered with Chinook, a company specializing in camper conversions, and created the Toyota Chinook RV. It used the chassis of a rear-wheel-drive Hilux. The TacoZilla pays homage to this iconic RV from the 70s and 80s in its exterior styling and interior design.

The Toyota Chinook RV Was A Home On Wheels

Based on the Hilux platform, the Chinook RV had several amenities on board. Despite its compact dimensions, it has enough room to accommodate two adults or a small family comfortably. Facilities included sleeping quarters over the truck's cabin, a small kitchenette, a sink, and a refrigerator.

Besides the spacious accommodation, another signature feature of these campers was their pop-up roof. Not only did it provide enough headroom for the occupants, but once on the move, it lowered down to create a more streamlined shape and kept the vehicle's overall height low.

The Chinook RVs Were Built On The Dependable Hilux

Besides their versatility, these Chinook RVs were popular because they were based on dependable and reliable Toyota trucks, such as the Hilux. On top of that, these mini-campers offered better mobility and higher fuel economy due to their compact size compared to larger and more expensive motorhomes.

Underneath The TacoZilla Lies A 2021 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport

A Deep Dive Into The 2022 Toyota TacoZilla (4)

Since the TacoZilla was a modern interpretation of the Toyota Chinook RV, the brand decided to build it on the Tacoma. The mid-size truck is the spiritual successor of the Hilux in North America. The variant that the team picked for this conversion was the access cab version of the TRD Sport.

2021 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport Engine Specifications

Engine

3.5-Liter Gasoline V6

Transmission

Six-Speed Manual

Horsepower

278 HP

Torque

265 LB-FT

Driveline

Four-Wheel-Drive

Towing Capacity

6,500 Pounds

Payload Capacity

1,260 Pounds

(Data Sourced From Toyota)

Naturally Aspirated V-6 And Four-Wheel Drive

The Toyota Chinook RVs didn't come with a high-output engine. For instance, the 1978 model year Campers had a 2.2-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine, churning out 90 horsepower and 122 pound-feet of peak torque. Interestingly, these didn't have a four-wheel-drive configuration. Instead, they were based on Toyota trucks with a rear-wheel-drive setup.

However, the Tacozilla comes with four-wheel drive. These were based on the TRD Sport trims of the previous generation Tacoma, offered standard with a rear-wheel-drive setup but available with four-wheel-drive and a six-speed manual. Under the hood, these had a naturally aspirated V6, producing 278 horsepower and 256 pound-feet of peak torque.

The TacoZilla Is Built From The Ground Up By Toyota's Motorsports Division

Martin Schwerter, the Director of Operations at Toyota Motorsport, is behind the TacoZilla build. In the video above, you can watch how Martin and his team started the project by creating renderings and engineering drawings to determine what they would put inside the camper and how many people it would accommodate.

It Is Not A Refrigerator

Schwerter didn't want the camper to look like "a refrigerator." So he and the team decided that it would have round edges. They also wanted it to tackle the off-road environment easily and agreed upon keeping the overhangs to a minimum.

A classic color scheme, reminiscent of the classic Toyota livery, was picked for the TacoZilla. And though it was a pretty straightforward build, Schwerter and his team encountered many challenges, including packaging the camper like a Mirco home in the limited space.

Building The Frame

A Deep Dive Into The 2022 Toyota TacoZilla (6)

Once the renderings were finalized, Schwerter and his team started the build by creating the camper's frame. But first, they had to remove the truck bed to get an idea of what needed to be moved to make space for the camper. They decided to go below the height of the truck's frame to ensure the occupants could stand inside the camper without exponentially increasing its height.

Once the frame was constructed, the team moved on to the arduous task of putting the outside panels. This step took a lot of patience as they had to line up all the panels carefully. The frame was designed in such a way as to ensure that the panels take a narrow shape on the top and the bottom half to clear vegetation on trails.

Once the outside of the camper was done, the team started building the inside. There was not a lot of usable space on offer, so the team had to package everything cleverly. They decided to go for sauna-style teak wood flooring to give a sense of luxury.

Standout Exterior Styling

The camper's shell was taken to Complete Customs in Texas to finish off its electrical, water, and lighting connections. Complete customs is also where the TacoZilla received its interior customizations and classic exterior paint job.

Related

History Of Toyota Pickup Trucks

We look back at the evolution of Toyota pickups over the decades and how they've earned a reputation for becoming some of the toughest trucks ever

The Tacozilla Has All The Amenities For The Perfect Weekend Excursion

The TacoZilla has many amenities, making it an ideal off-grid vehicle. While most of the add-ons on this custom camper are built exclusively or sourced from the TRD parts bun, Toyota has also used a handful of aftermarket parts from popular overlanding brands.

Comfortable On The Inside

Besides the teak wood flooring, several other things make the inside of the TacoZilla camper pretty luxurious. The living space has been designed to accommodate two adults comfortably and comes with bench seating and a bed that extends over the roof of the truck.

Onboard amenities include a hot water shower with a cartridge toilet, a two-burner stove with a sink, and a refrigerator. The power supply comes from a custom dual-battery setup placed under the hood of the truck. The TacoZilla has a 20-gallon freshwater storage tank and two nine-gallon gray water tanks.

Schwerter and his team have also taken care of aesthetics inside the TacoZilla. The driver and passenger seats come with diamond stitching and a 3-D printed central table with the map of the Zion National Park. The camper also comes with a moon roof. This feature was a last-minute addition to the build, and it helped bring more light into the living space.

This Camper Is Ready To Go Off The Beaten Path

A Deep Dive Into The 2022 Toyota TacoZilla (8)

Besides the standard off-road kit available on the Tacoma TRD Sport, the TacoZilla has a bunch of additional equipment that makes it perfect for back-country exploration. It rides on a set of 17-inch General Grabber X3 all-terrain tires wrapped around bronze TRD wheels.

The TacoZilla also has TRD-tuned suspension with a two-inch lift and TRD billet upper control arms. The stock front bumper has been slightly trimmed to accommodate a rugged bumper that Toyota has custom-built for this camper. It has an in-built winch and also two tow hooks. The stock rear bumper has also been replaced with a custom-built piece. It's designed in such a way as to act as a step into the camper but is also high enough not to hamper the departure angle.

While the headlights are stock units, the TacoZilla has LED fog lights from Rigid Industries. This camper also has a Rigid light bar on the roof to illuminate the trails at night. For higher water clearance, it has a customized TRD snorkel. This piece was sectioned and trimmed so that it could fit under the camper's shell. One other clever design feature of the TacoZilla is a small air vent in front of the camper to aid in ventilation.

A Deep Dive Into The 2022 Toyota TacoZilla (2024)

