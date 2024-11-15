A Definitive Timeline of Halsey and G-Eazy's PDA-Heavy, Drama-Filled Relationship (2024)

Halsey and G-Eazy have been making headlines ~all summer long~ thanks to their relationship drama, prompting many to ask "Wait—what's going on here?" Oh, and also, "Who is G-Eazy?"

Well, firstly, G-Eazy, aka Gerald Earl Gillum, is a rapper/producer who's songs include "Me, Myself & I," "No Limit," and "Make Me." He previously dated Lana Del Rey, and also once tried to kiss Britney Spears on stage at the VMAs which was awkward for everyone involved. As for what's going on with him and Halsey, well it's been awk at times too! Let's take a look at their relationship from the beginning:

August 2017

The couple's public debut occurs during a G-Eazy concert in New Orleans, when Halsey pops onstage for a surprise performance of their then-unreleased song "Him & I." Fuse reports that the two make out onstage, after which G-Eazy yells "Give it up for Halsey; that's my boo!"

Now, earlier that summer, TMZ had reported that Halsey had been "linked with" rapper Machine Gun Kelly—which is a little suss, because during a May 2018 interview with E! Halsey says that her and G-Eazy have been dating "around a year." You do the math!

But, OK, I'll do the math too: this seems to mean that they would have been together around the same that Machine Gun Kelly was seen with Hals (and yes, this is foreshadowing, people!).

Also, Halsey told E! that it was NOT love at first sight: "He was just really persistent, he really wanted to hang out and really wanted me to like him a lot. It took me a while to be like, ‘Fine. Okay. I like you back.'"

September 4, 2017

The coupledom is made official with matching "Hey look, we're dating!" Instagrams. Here's Halsey's:

October 2017

Hals-G (yes, they get a couple name!) hits two big relationship milestones this month. 1) They wear Halloween couples costumes—as Gatsby and Daisy—which, as everyone knows, screams "This is getting serious, you guys!" and 2) they make their very first Insta ad together—in their couple's costume, nonetheless!

November 4, 2017

TMZ reports that Halsey and G-Eazy kiss onstage again at her concert in Los Angeles. This is no surprise, as they're also posting Instagrams like this:

December 5, 2017

The couple release their joint track "Him & I," with one of G-Eazy's lyrics being "Ever catch me cheating, she would try to cut my [bleep] off." (Yes, foreshadowing again.)

December 21, 2017

In an interview with Paper magazine, G-Eazy reveals that the two met at a party. He and Halsey "could talk for hours endlessly," he says, and they relate on "almost every single level. Oh, and also that "no one fully gets what it's like to be inside of another person's skin," (which, who says that, it sounds creepy AF?) but that, for him, Halsey comes close. Someone's in love!

December 31, 2017

G-Eazy and Halsey host a New Years Eve party at a nightclub in Miami together, having also taped a joint performance for New Year's Rockin Eve. They also had some fun times on a boat!

January 11, 2018

Halsey calls G her "errything" in a photo caption, and proves that they should win an award for "Cutest Couple of Instagram."

February 2018

"Fucking incredible,” G-Eazy tells British newspaper The Evening Standard of Halsey's reciting a poem at the Women's March in NYC the month before. "It took so much bravery to stand up there in front of all those people and tell that story... I’m extremely proud of her.” He shares that when she rehearsed the poem for him, "I was completely floored. Quite honestly, I cried.”

He also acted as hype man for her music, telling PopBuzz, "Her voice is incredible. I'm really just like a super fan. I think she's like, one of the best artists alive...every thing is incredible. She writes it, it matters."

The couple performing at 11EVEN nightclub in Miami together in March 2018.

March 2018

And Halsey is also clearly in it to win it too! She comments on one of his pictures with "💍💍💍" and tells ET:

I am very happy... I knew right away when I was excited to show him off, when I wanted everyone to know how amazing he is... I've kept most of my my relationships pretty quiet and pretty secret in the past, but he's just so amazing I need everyone to know all the time. I can't help it.

May 3, 2018

OK, now for some drama! G-Eazy and Halsey are partying at a club in Stockholm when G-Eazy allegedly punches a club security guard and is arrested for assault and cocaine possession. He is convicted and released—and later posts on Instagram that he is "embarrassed & apologetic beyond words about the incident."

May 24, 2018

It's still smooth sailing for the lovebirds though! Halsey gets G a Patek Philippe watch for his birthday (which looks like it's a model that costs, wait for it, a cool $51k), and he captions the photo: "Holy grail on my wrist... I’m speechless thank you so much @iamhalsey you crazy psycho!!!! I love you so much ❤️😍❤️🙏🏼❤️ idk what I did in a past life to end up here but I’m eternally grateful, thank you thank you thank you thank you"

June 16, 2018

The two hit the MTV Movie and TV Awards red carpet looking couple-y as ever:

July 3, 2018

Except, then, in a seemingly abrupt turn of events, Halsey announces via her Instagram stories that the two have split, saying:

I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel I need to inform my fans. G-Eazy and I are taking some apart. I'm eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and career, and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best.

Halsey deletes a ton of their Instagrams together, and posts this photo with the caption "kiss my dog on the forehead and kiss ur ass goodbye ✅," suggesting that it wasn't the most amicable of breakups.

TMZ also reports that Halsey had been seen with her alleged former bae Machine Gun Kelly the week before, and that she and G-Eazy had been acting "distant."

July 4, 2018

The word on the street—or at least on social media—is that the cause for the split was G-Eazy cheating. Halsey tweets, and then deletes, a scissors emoji, which fans theorize was a reference to the "Him & I" lyric about what she'd do if G ever cheated. She also mysteriously tweets the words "pumpkin eater," which fans guess is a reference to the rhyme "cheater, cheater, pumpkin eater."

July 7, 2018

Halsey gets emotional during a concert and tries not to cry while singing the lyrics "Someone will love you, but someone isn't me." 😢

July 13, 2018

Halsey's Marie Claire cover story comes out, which is a *bit* awkward because in the interview (likely conducted months before the magazine's release), Halsey opens up big time about her relationship. She shares that due to her endometriosis she froze her eggs, and implies that she had talked about having kids with G, saying, “nothing like having a new partner and being like, ‘By the way, I need to know if you want to have kids right now, because if you don’t, I need to go date someone else.’ I have a very limited window of time. You know what I mean? Nothing like that to scare away a 27-year-old guy.”

She also talks about G-Eazy's arrest in Stockholm, suggesting that he got violent because of her. “Some dude knocked me out cold,” she says, “What would you do if someone punched your girlfriend in the face and knocked her out cold?”

Mostly untimely though, is her sharing, "I haven’t found someone who matches every version of me until him. Like, he’s my left sneaker. For every version of him, there’s a version of me to match.” 💔

July 15, 2018

At a concert Halsey warns her audience against getting back with an ex, saying “I learned recently it’s OK to be alone! Being alone is enough. The second lesson I learned is don’t sleep with your ex.” Interestinggggg.

August 21, 2018

And then, look at that, Halsey and G-Eazy are spotted holding hands while leaving a night club in NYC, hinting that a reconciliation is in the works after all.

August 30, 2018

Machine Gun Kelly comes off of the sidelines to stir up drama. During a freestyle for Hot 97, he says that he had a thing with Halsey, although it's not clear whether he was saying that "thing" was before or after she and G-Eazy got together:

Let's just keep it G, only Easy I fuck with is E

I seen he’s dyed his hair and got a hanging earring

I fucked his girl now he looks like me this shit overbearing

How dare him, I dare him, don't think about comparing

Turn that frat rap off I'm getting sick of hearing.

August 31, 2018

G-Eazy responds to Machine Gun Kelly's freestyle with his own a diss track, rapping:

MGK please stop trolling me, get over me

You wanna be me, you’re mad that you’re not as big as me...

Call a Uber, turn on the radio, imagine hearing me

Him & I’s on, mad you’re listening to Halsey sing to me …

Disrespect her again, I’ll smack you, I’m not a boy.

Machine Gun Kelly responds by posting this Insta with a now-deleted caption of his lyric: "I fucked his girl now he looks like me this shit overbearing," and TBH he might have a point about the look-alike thing:

On the same day, almost exactly a year after their first onstage kiss, (déjà vu anyone?!?). This time there is also a public crotch grab though, so that's different.

September 2, 2018

Halsey and G-Eazy don't seem to be too bothered by the Machine Gun Kelly drama, and Halsey posts a couple-y picture, which makes it seem like they're back ON.

September 30, 2018

Yep, they're definitely back on and in going in on the PDA in Italy.

October 20, 2018

G-Eazy tells a bunch of reporters that he's so in love with Halsey and that her voice sounds like an angel. He said, "I think the world of her. She's a really special person, a really special human being. Besides how great of an artist she is, but as a human, I love her."

October 24, 2018

That didn't last long. They split AGAIN after G-Eazy was reportedly "all over other girls publicly at his Halloween party this past weekend." They both unfollowed each other, which is never a good sign.

And that, friends, is the saga of Hals-G. SO FAR.

*Faints from exhaustion.*