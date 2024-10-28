A.M. ATL: Chatting with Childish Gambino (2024)

Morning, y’all! Friday! Before a long weekend! We made it! Expect temperatures in the low 90s and scattered afternoon storms through Labor Day.

***

LOCAL GUY MAKES GOOD

Credit: Landon Nordeman/NYT Credit: Landon Nordeman/NYT

Donald Glover’s acting credits include “Community,” “Solo: A Star Wars Story” and “Atlanta,” his own creation. His career as a rapper and musician dates back nearly two decades now.

The AJC’s DeAsia Page touched base with the multifaceted Stone Mountain native ahead of his Labor Day tour stop at State Farm Arena — his last under the musical alias Childish Gambino.

Here are a few quick excerpts:

What role did Atlanta play in the Childish Gambino story?

“Atlanta, when I was growing up, was always like a cultural mecca, but I don’t think it was necessarily recognized as such for a long time. I remember Freaknik, I remember the Olympics coming, and hearing people say, ‘This is a special place.’ I leave that place, and I’m like, ‘Oh, I thought the world was like that.’

“I feel like in this (Childish Gambino) story, I wanted to be who I was in this place where it felt like maybe there wasn’t room for that, but I think there is room for that. There always was.”

How does it feel to perform in Atlanta?

“The first time I performed there, my cousin, who I hadn’t seen in years, showed up. I hadn’t seen him in so long. That’s the feeling I always get from being in Atlanta. Even when I’m shooting there, there’s always going to be a tinge of nostalgia that’s always going to be a part of how you navigate that space.

“I always feel like, ‘Oh, I’m home.’ But, you know, (performing there) makes it more special. I’m getting to be and do and bring this back to Atlanta because a lot of this was for Atlanta. Atlanta made me who I was and who I am, in a lot of ways.”

Glover also talked about working at the Shakespeare Tavern back in the day (we have photo proof!), his new album and the yet-to-be-released film concept accompanying it.

***

SAVANNAH STUMPING

Credit: Stephen B. Morton/AP Credit: Stephen B. Morton/AP

Vice President Kamala Harris closed out her two-day tour of South Georgia with a fiery address in front of thousands of supporters in Savannah. The Democratic nominee pledged to reverse Republican-backed anti-abortion and health care policies.

Analysis: Voter registrations surged in Georgia after Harris entered race

In-depth: Local officials brace for threats ahead of November election

***

FUNDING FIASCO

More issues at the federally investigated Fulton County jail: Contracted guards walked off the job Thursday because the company that placed them, Strategic Security, is owed about $1 million.

Sheriff Pat Labat did not deny the issue, saying he hoped to hire 50 of the guards directly.

***

DRUGS ON CAMPUS

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

A Dunwoody High student received Narcan at school this week, potentially saving their life. That’s thanks in part to one schoolmate’s mission to get the overdose-reversing drug in as many classrooms as possible.

Mady Cohen launched the effort following the fentanyl-related death of 15-year-old Mia Dieguez in May.

***

WHAT A RACKET!

Columnist Bill Torpy put on his grumpy grandpa pants to tackle one of the most important issues of our time: pickleball and the noise it creates. And he’s not alone in his displeasure.

“We have to run fans all of the time or play music just to kill the noise,” one metro resident told him. “It’s like you can’t live in your house.”

***

DOWN TO BUSINESS

Credit: Chip Towers/AJC Credit: Chip Towers/AJC

Top-ranked Georgia football is ready to take on No. 14 Clemson tomorrow at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (noon on ABC). Tate Ratledge — the newly tattooed, mullet-wearing masher of an offensive lineman — may be the most hyped.

“This is the fun part of what we do,” he said. “I definitely don’t take football for granted, seeing how fast it can be taken away from me.”

More sports highlights:

Basketball: Atlanta will host the men’s NCAA Final Four … in 2031. COVID-19 nixed the city’s previous chance to host the tournament.

Atlanta will … in 2031. COVID-19 nixed the city’s previous chance to host the tournament. Braves: A 4-0 lead turned into a 5-4 loss to the Phillies.

A 4-0 lead turned into to the Phillies. High school football: The weekend’s most interesting games include an always fun metro Atlanta vs. South Georgia showdown.

The weekend’s include an always fun metro Atlanta vs. South Georgia showdown. Tour Championship: Collin Morikawa made a charge but Scottie Scheffler leads after Round 1 at East Lake Golf Club. Photos here .

***

STILL PROUD

Organizers say the Global Black Pride conference will continue their weekend events after someone vandalized their primary gathering space at a Midtown hotel.

“Healing and joy are our priorities in a world that often harbors hate,” the LGBTQ group said.

***

***

ON THIS DATE

Aug. 30, 1953

The Atlanta papers highlighted the birthday party of 1-year-old twins — which also featured three other sets of young twins who lived nearby. Yet another three sets of twins from the same northwest Atlanta neighborhood got invites but couldn’t make it.

“Folks are really superstitious about this neighborhood,” said Mrs. C.R. Baxter, mother of the duo being feted.

Check out that picture!

Credit: File photo Credit: File photo

***

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

AJC photographer Arvin Temkar captured Melissa Bristow (center) being consoled following Thursday’s funeral for her husband, Carroll County Deputy Taylor Bristow.

***

ONE MORE THING

Seeking something outside the norm this weekend? Perhaps you should go get a whiff of the Atlanta Botanical Garden’s rare African corpse flower. It’s blooming — and stinky!

***

