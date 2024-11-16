A Marketer's Guide To Twitter Analytics | Statusbrew (2024)

Table of Contents
What Is Twitter Analytics How To See Twitter Analytics 1. Analytics By Twitter 2. Statusbrew's Twitter Analytics What To Measure 1.Tweet Impressions, Engagement And Engagement Rate 2.Top Tweets Benefits Of Using Statusbrew's Twitter Anaylytics 1. Create Presentation Ready Reports 2. Track All key Metrics 3.Understand The Sentiment Of Your Audience 4. Compare All Twitter Profiles 5. Track Team's Performance & Response Times FAQs References

Even for the most seasoned marketers, marketing strategy on Twitter for maximum exposure and engagement can be a meaty task. Luckily, a data source can help in the planning process, which can provide valuable insight into your business account, your followers, and Twitter engagement.

Twitter analytics can help you with a wealth of information that can help create meaningful Tweets that resonate with your target audience. Twitter Analytics shows you how your audience responds to your content, what's working for you, and what's not!

Confused about where to start? Read ahead, and you will be pro from head to toe!

What Is Twitter Analytics

Twitter analytics is all in one place to find the data that can help marketers make an informed decision. With insights on post-performance and audience behaviors, it allows brands to track what resonates with their audience the most.

Twitter analytics shows you insights that are specific to your Twitter account. The analytics provide details on your tweets' engagement, clicks, re-tweets, favorites, replies, and more.

Twitter analytics enables marketers to gather vital information to step up their overall Twitter marketing strategy and maximize ROI.

How To See Twitter Analytics

There are two ways to track Twitter analytics

1. Analytics By Twitter

Analytics is an in-built tool provided by Twitter to see analytics for all Twitter profiles. To see your Analytics on Twitter follow the steps below:

Step 1. Log in to the Twitter profile you want to see analyze
Step 2. Click on the ‘More’ option

A Marketer's Guide To Twitter Analytics | Statusbrew (1)

Step 3. Click on ‘Analytics’

A Marketer's Guide To Twitter Analytics | Statusbrew (2)

Step 4. Start analyzing your data

A Marketer's Guide To Twitter Analytics | Statusbrew (3)

2. Statusbrew's Twitter Analytics

To see your Twitter Analytics report follow the steps below:

Step 1. Log in to your Statusbrew account
Step 2. Click on the 'Home' button in the top left of your screen to open Statusbrew Home and click on 'Reports'
Step 3. Under the Reports section, click on 'Twitter'

A Marketer's Guide To Twitter Analytics | Statusbrew (4)

You can filter the report for a particular Twitter Profile / Profile Group.
Compare the change in performance by using the Compare to feature in the date selector.

The Change and % Change parameter for each metric gives you a better idea about the current traction around your brand.

What To Measure

Before we understand how to get benefited from Twitter Analytics, it is crucial to understand what Analytics by Twitter can track for a business. Mentioned below are some key metrics Analytics track.

1.Tweet Impressions, Engagement And Engagement Rate

Under the section - Tweets, you will get a list of all your Tweets along with the number of impressions, engagement, and engagement rate. You can see each Tweet performance of recent months or a 28-day overview of cumulative impressions.

A Marketer's Guide To Twitter Analytics | Statusbrew (5)

The tweets section shows your Tweets engagement, i.e., the number of interactions your Tweet has received over the selected range of time. You can also see the engagement rate, which is engagements divided by impressions.

Use case

  • Capitalize on this information by repurposing Tweets that gained the most impressions in the past or create Tweets on a similar subject line
  • Cumulative overview to compare monthly activity. See how you can recreate high impression earned months
  • Promoted Ads can help your content reach more people
  • If you are receiving little engagement, you should rethink your subject matter and format. For instance, you may want to add a photo or video to your content mix, which tends to generate more engagement

Engagement: @Replies + Retweets + Mentions + Favorites


2.Top Tweets

Twitter's main analytics dashboard will display your top Tweet (by impressions) every month. Click on "View Tweet Activity" to see the specific engagement broken down by detail expands, link clicks, profile clicks, and more.

A Marketer's Guide To Twitter Analytics | Statusbrew (6)

Use case

  • Seeing all your top Tweets laid out in the same space allows brands to aggregate the learnings and measure what they have in common. These are tried-and-tested aspects that resonate with your audience over time

While this all seems ok from the outside, I have a couple of areas of concern.

  • Firstly, "impressions" could also be the new "followers". Unless you want to get into the league tables showing 'who had the most followers,' it is all relatively egotistical and pointless stuff as it leads to brands chasing follower counts

  • A focus on impressions could lead brands' target to be set on a headcount impressions number, resulting in "unethical tactics" that chase visibility rather than aiming for quality engagement

  • Also, only impressions in themselves are a meaningless thing to measure. It's just a big number at the end of the day

What agencies and marketers need to do is focus on the activities that promote some action or have a measurable influence on the user.

Within Statusbrew, you can get all this and more under the reports tab. Statusbrew's Twitter Analytics helps you measure things like:

  • Total followers gain
  • Engagements
  • Impressions
  • Audience growth
  • New followers
  • New unfollowers
  • Posts
  • Top engaged posts
  • Sentiment analysis
  • Stats by channel
  • Response rate
  • Response time

Benefits Of Using Statusbrew's Twitter Anaylytics

1. Create Presentation Ready Reports

You or your team can stop cobbing together spreadsheets and graphs. You can have presentation-ready reports to directly send to clients.

Statusbrew reporting helps you white-label reports.

Checkout tips to share effective social media reports with clients.

You can have tailored reports which fit your specific business needs and customizable according to the client. All the graphs can be customized as per choice to Bar, Line, Area, or Tabular form. Reports can be exported in the form of a PDF as well.

2. Track All key Metrics

Statusbrew Twitter Analytics helps you track key metrics in a single stream. It provides aggregated analytics of all the Twitter profiles giving you the overall Twitter performance and health of your brand.

Engagements

This widget helps you visualize trends in how your audience engages with your content across Twitter profiles, along with changes as compared to the corresponding previous period and % change.

Engagement is an aggregate number of Likes, Comments, Retweets, and Clicks you received on your Tweets during the reporting period.

A Marketer's Guide To Twitter Analytics | Statusbrew (7)

Impressions

This metrics helps you visualize trends in your content viewed by your audience across Twitter.

A Marketer's Guide To Twitter Analytics | Statusbrew (8)

Audience Growth

This metrics breaks down your followers gained, lost, and net growth for Twitter across all days along with new followers, new unfollowers and total audience growth.

A Marketer's Guide To Twitter Analytics | Statusbrew (9)

Posts

This merics has the number of outbound Tweets, excluding replies, during the reporting period.

A Marketer's Guide To Twitter Analytics | Statusbrew (10)

Top Engaged Posts

This widget provides you with Tweets with maximum engagement published during the selected date range along with their likes, retweets, comments, and clicks.

A Marketer's Guide To Twitter Analytics | Statusbrew (11)

3.Understand The Sentiment Of Your Audience

Our reporting tool offers Sentiment analysis to better understand your audience. Sentiment analysis is extremely useful as it allows brands to gain an overview of the wider public opinion.

Being able to quickly see the sentiment behind every post means being better able to strategize and plan your efforts on Twitter.

A Marketer's Guide To Twitter Analytics | Statusbrew (12)

4. Compare All Twitter Profiles

Comparing Twitter profiles against each other can help brand in many ways like:
•Bench marking the Twitter profile
•Instantly compare Twitter followers and follows
•Get quantifiable engagement metrics

5. Track Team's Performance & Response Times

"Median Reply Time" & "Median Close Time," can help you identify gaps & build robust social customer service workflows.

A Marketer's Guide To Twitter Analytics | Statusbrew (13)

With insight about post-performance and key metrics like growth, engagement, and sentiment, stay ahead of your Twitter goals. Manage Twitter profiles and show ROI on your efforts.

A Marketer's Guide To Twitter Analytics | Statusbrew (14)

Discover Meaningful Insights And Take Better Decisions With Statusbrew

Get Started

A Marketer's Guide To Twitter Analytics | Statusbrew (2024)

FAQs

How to use Twitter Analytics The Complete Guide for Marketers?

How to use Twitter Analytics to your advantage
  1. Understand Your Audience Better. ...
  2. Evaluate the Performance of Your Tweets. ...
  3. Optimize Your Posting Schedule. ...
  4. Track Growth Over Time. ...
  5. Measure the Impact of your Twitter Activity.
Aug 30, 2024

How do you analyze Twitter Analytics? ›

If you're already signed in to your account, you can access Analytics through the sidebar menu on the desktop version of Twitter. Click the ellipsis icon at the bottom of the menu and select Analytics. On the Analytics dashboard, you'll find a few different tabs where you can access the various features available.

Is Twitter Analytics no longer free? ›

Twitter Analytics | Profile data

Twitter analytics is no longer free, but is now included in X Premium. So it is free but only if you have a paid account.

How does Twitter Analytics measure engagement? ›

In Twitter, engagement metrics are calculated based on the number of favorites, retweets, and mentions your tweets are generating.

How much does Twitter Analytics cost? ›

Information for social media campaigns

You can do a one-time search for free on Keyhole, and they also offer a free 7-day trial. If you want ongoing support, different pricing plans are available starting at $99/month for hashtag analytics/monitoring section and at $29/month for profile analytics feature.

How do you master the Twitter algorithm? ›

6 tips for working with the Twitter algorithm to maximize engagement
  1. Post consistently. ...
  2. Post at the best times. ...
  3. Choose the right content types and formats. ...
  4. Optimize for engagement. ...
  5. Respond quickly to replies. ...
  6. Consider running Twitter ads.
May 28, 2024

How accurate is Twitter Analytics? ›

Twitter analytics is highly accurate as it leverages data collected directly from Twitter's servers. It offers a reliable measure of your account's engagement, reach, and growth metrics.

How to check Twitter Analytics for free? ›

Foller. me is a free Twitter analytics tool that gives you useful information on your Twitter Followers and allows you to analyse the competition. It is a very simple social media analytics tool, as all you have to do is enter your Twitter handle into the search bar. The metrics that Foller.

What is the purpose of Twitter Analytics? ›

Twitter analytics are a set of data points on how your Tweets are performing and how your audience is responding. Your Twitter analytics dashboard shows you your profile growth in terms of visits, follows and mentions.

Can anyone use Twitter analytics? ›

X (Twitter) analytics is a set of key metrics used by the social media platform to track follower count, engagement, impressions, retweets, and more. Twitter analytics are available to view for free through the platform for all users, including personal profiles, professional accounts, and X Premium subscribers.

Does Twitter analytics count your views? ›

While other social media platforms count your profile visits in analytics, Twitter doesn't include your own profile views into the Twitter profile views metric.

How can I extract Twitter data for free? ›

Go ahead and download Bardeen. It's free!
  1. Pick a scraping tool that fits your needs.
  2. Configure the tool by setting up parameters such as keywords, hashtags, geographical location, language, and the date range of the posts.
  3. Start the scraping process and wait for the tool to collect the data.
Jun 22, 2024

What is the most important metric on Twitter? ›

Twitter engagement and engagement rate

The engagement rate KPIs is one of the most popular social media metrics out there because it's a good indicator of how likable your brand is. It's often used to analyze goals related to brand loyalty.

Discover More
How to read Twitter analytics? ›

To access this information, first login to your account at Twitter.com or Analytics.twitter.com. You will be brought to a page where you can breakdown each individual Tweet's analytics. Try checking out the Tweets, Top Tweets, Tweets and replies, and Promoted tabs.

What is the key matrix of Twitter? ›

Some of the key metrics include: Followers: The number of people who follow a Twitter account. Impressions: The number of times a tweet was displayed on a user's Twitter feed. Engagement: The number of interactions with a tweet, including likes, retweets, replies, and clicks.

How to use Twitter effectively for marketing? ›

18 Powerful Twitter Marketing Tips (That Actually Work)
  1. Pick the Right Handle, Profile Photo, and Header Image. ...
  2. Optimize Your Bio to Showcase Your Brand's Personality. ...
  3. Tweet During Peak Hours. ...
  4. Keep Hashtag Use to a Minimum (and Use the Right Ones) ...
  5. Run Some Advanced Searches. ...
  6. Add Images to Tweets to Increase Retweets.

How can businesses use Twitter Analytics to measure the success of their marketing campaigns? ›

8 Twitter analytics for a better campaign
  1. Audience insights. Audience insights tells you everything you need to know about your audience. ...
  2. Impressions. ...
  3. Engagement. ...
  4. Follower growth. ...
  5. Comparison data. ...
  6. Trending topics. ...
  7. Video performance. ...
  8. Twitter ad performance.

How to use Twitter for business a practical guide? ›

How to use Twitter for business in 7 steps
  1. Create a brand voice. If you want to know how to use Twitter for business, start by establishing your brand voice. ...
  2. Post content with value. ...
  3. Post content often. ...
  4. Use hashtags. ...
  5. Interact with your audience. ...
  6. Practice social listening. ...
  7. Run paid ads.

