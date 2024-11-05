A Return To Your Roots (2024)

*Disclosure: Some of the links above are affiliate links, meaning, at no additional cost to you, Fandom will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase. Community content is available under CC-BY-SA unless otherwise noted.

Are you familiar with Crimson Nirnroot? "Crimson Nirnroot? I'd heard such a strain existed, but never imagined I'd see any in my lifetime. Where did you find this?"

When thirty are found, the Dragonborn can bring them to Avrusa Sarethi, located to the southwest of Rift Watchtower, at the Sarethi Farm.

Crimson nirnroots, unlike normal nirnroots, are found only in Blackreach. Crimson nirnroots still make the sound of chimes when they are nearby and have a white/yellow glow emanating from them. Going into audio settings and turning the music down will make the chime sound easier to hear.

The Dragonborn must find Sinderion's Field Journal , which instructs them to find thirty crimson nirnroot. If the Dragonborn picks a crimson nirnroot before finding the journal, they are given the quest objective, "Discover the significance of Crimson Nirnroot."

"I've discovered the remains of Sinderion, an alchemist from Skingrad in Cyrodiil. He was exploring Blackreach in search of the Crimson Nirnroot, and appeared to be on the brink of an amazing discovery."

A Return To Your Roots is a quest available in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim . This quest is started in Blackreach by collecting a crimson nirnroot. Additionally, one may begin the quest by reading Sinderion's Field Journal , which may also be found in Blackreach's ruins. This quest is somewhat like a follow-up to "Seeking Your Roots," a quest from The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion .

"Blackreach... why does that sound so familiar? Of course! It's where my mentor, Sinderion said he was going to do his field research."

Give Avrusa 30 Crimson Nirnroot samples to complete the quest and receive The Nirnoot Missive. You will also be provided with Sinderion's Serendipity, an ability which provides a 25% chance to mix two potions instead of one.

Like the regular Nirnroot, Crimson Nirnroot makes a loud chiming sound when the Dragonborn gets close to it. To make it easier to find, lower the music volume to a minimum, and you will find the plants you need pretty fast. In addition, we recommend that you look for them near bodies of water.

They respawn after ten in-game days, and are not affected by the Alchemy perk Green Thumb, as they only have one root. They can be easily located if their chiming is followed. One piece requires Whirlwind Sprint.

Aside from the unique jarrin root, crimson nirnroot creates the largest magnitude damage health poisons in the game; see the alchemy effects page for full details. It also makes the largest magnitude damage stamina poisons in the game.

It may take you a few hours to find all the Crimson Nirnroot in the ruin, but it's all worth it once you return it to Avrusa Sarethi at Sarethi Farm and gain Sinderion's Serendipity, which gives you a 25 percent chance of creating a second potion while crafting alchemical mixtures.

Nimroot, Crimson Nimroot, and Jarrin Root are the only three you cannot plant. The spooniest bard. Truth be told, I was kind of disappointed that I couldn't plant the crimson nirnroot, but then I realized that I love going to Blackreach anyways, so it's not a big issue for me.

Once you have harvested a plant's ingredient, some or all of its flowers and stems disappear, allowing already-harvested plants to be easily identified. Harvested plants will later respawn, at which point you can again harvest their ingredients.

Blackreach is a hidden dungeon buried deep under Skyrim. You can find it by delving deep through the Dwarven Ruins Alftand. Blackreach has a few exits in Northern Skyrim that will quickly lead back down to the gigantic dungeon: Great Lift at Alftand.

Crimson Ninroots do respawn, usually after 10 in-game days. Note that there are more roots in Blackreach than required to complete the quest "A Return to Your Roots." And if you look up "Proof of excess Crimson Nirnroot in Blackreach" by the channel Zeerin Star, you'll see video proof of the excess c.

Once the Dragonborn has thirty crimson nirnroots these should be brought to Avrusa Sarethi at her farm, to then receive Sinderion's tome The Nirnroot Missive and Sinderion's Serendipity as a reward.