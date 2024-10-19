A Timeline of Halsey & G-Eazy’s Relationship (2024)

Table of Contents
Explore G-Eazy Halsey Related Trending on Billboard Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about? Get in the know on FAQs References

It's safe to say that not many people saw Halsey and G-Eazy's split coming. The head-over-heels couple came to an abrupt end on Tuesday with a short statement posted on Halsey's Instagram story.

A Timeline of Halsey & G-Eazy’s Relationship (1)

It’s safe to say that not many people saw Halsey and G-Eazy‘s split coming. The head-over-heels couple came to an abrupt end on Tuesday with a short statement posted on Halsey’s Instagram story.

“I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel the need to inform my fans,” Halsey’s statement read. “G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart. I’m eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and my career, and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time.”

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

Related

Halsey Responds to Fans Who Say Her 'Strangers' Video Isn't Queer Enough: 'It Literally Is a…06/21/2018

The couple was known for showing their affection for each other in public, onstage and in the studio. Their hit collaboration “Him & I” was performed together often, and G-Eazy told Billboard just days before the breakup that the two were in the studio making more songs together.

Trending on Billboard

Let’s take a look back at the whirlwind, one-year romance.

August 30, 2017

G-Eazy surprised fans by bringing Halsey onstage during his Bud Light Dive Bar Tour stop in New Orleans. The couple premiered their song “Him & I,” sparking rumors of a romance between the two. G-Eazy talked to Fuse at the time, downplaying relationship rumors and saying, “I’ve wanted to work with Halsey for a long time. I think she’s an incredibly talented artist who has accomplished so much at such a young age.”

Halsey and G-Eazy debuting their newest song, “Him And I,” at his Dive Bar tour last night! pic.twitter.com/6HqCN9o6jt

— HFK TOUR (@HFKTour) August 31, 2017

August 31, 2017

Just a day after the two premiered “Him & I,” Halsey seemingly confirmed the relationship with the simple caption “Thank u baby” on a picture of the two performing the song together. The picture, along with all other pictures of the two, have been deleted from her social media.

Halsey via IG: —— movie in NOLA. Thanks @budlight and thank u baby @G_Eazy –: @.willnichols pic.twitter.com/2MMBWpxW2N

— HALSEY PHILIPPINES (@halseyph) August 31, 2017

September 4, 2017

The two went instagram official, posting matching couple pics during a scenic getaway. Halsey’s has been taken down, but the picture can still be found on G-Eazy’s page.

The crazy kind

A post shared by G-Eazy (@g_eazy) on

September 29, 2017

During a show on her 23rd birthday, Halsey was treated to a special appearance from G-Eazy, who got the entire crowd to sing her “Happy Birthday,” as seen in this fan-captured video.

December 21, 2017

G-Eazy opened up about the relationship to Paper, confirming the special bond between the two, noticeably avoiding going into detail about how they met. “At a party — I’ll leave it at that,” the rapper asserted. The two spent time over the holidays together, with G-Eazy posting this wintry picture, putting a spin on “Him & I” with the caption “Her & I.”

Her & I ??????

A post shared by G-Eazy (@g_eazy) on

December 31, 2017

The two celebrated New Year’s Evewith a joint performance at Miami nightclub E11EVEN. They packed on the PDA onstage, with G-Eazy calling the couple “2018 Bonnie and Clyde.”

2018 Bonnie and Clyde

A post shared by G-Eazy (@g_eazy) on

January 13, 2018

Halsey got the new year off to a strong start, appearing on Saturday Night Live as the musical guest. Her boyfriend joined her for their hit “Him & I,” with Halsey summarizing the night on social media as the “Best light of my life!” adding, “Honored to have him by my side and stoked for us BOTH to prosper.”

Ladies and gentlemen, @halsey performing “Him & I” live on SNL with @G_Eazy! https://t.co/5fjNUbsBXU #HimAndI #HalseyOnSNL pic.twitter.com/hkpTD1CMCF

— Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) January 15, 2018

February 14, 2018

Valentine’s Day was a date night for the young couple. G-Eazy posted a happy picture of the “Bad at Love” singer, with the cute caption “Happy v day to this crazy one, almost as crazy as me. Thank you for putting up with me and always loving me back.”

March 11, 2018

The couple walked the red carpet together at the iHeartRadio Music Awards and engaged in heavy PDA in their seats while watching the show. G-Eazy told E! News on the carpet, “She’s a queen. I think the world of her, for real.”

MY HEART!!!! ♥? #iHeartAwards2018

A post shared by iHeartRadio (@iheartradio) on

May 3, 2018?

Halsey remained by G-Eazy’s side as he was arrested in Sweden fordrug possession and allegedly attacking security guards. G-Eazy pleaded guiltyto assault and drug charges and paid a $9,000 fine to avoid jail time and provided additional monetary settlement to the victim of the alleged attack.

May 20, 2018

Halsey walked the red carpet at the Billboard Music Awards and offered some insight into how the two found each other. “He was just really persistent. He really wanted to hang out and really wanted me to like him a lot. It took me a while to be like, ‘Fine. Okay I like you back.'”

June 16, 2018

The couple walked their final red carpet together at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

.

July 3, 2018

Halsey abruptly posted this message on her Instagram story, saying she “needed to inform her fans.”

Halsey and G-Eazy have separated
(via her Instagram story) pic.twitter.com/Lct7RxG3If

— Halsey Updates (@HalseyInsiders) July 3, 2018

Fans linked the breakup announcement to a post from Halsey hours priorly, featuring the singer enjoying the hot weather with her dog and a caption reading “kiss ur dog on the forehead and then kiss ur ass goodbye.”

kiss my dog on the forehead and then kiss ur ass goodbye ?

A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on

Get weekly rundowns straight to your inbox

Sign Up

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Visit Billboard Pro for music business news
A Timeline of Halsey & G-Eazy’s Relationship (2024)

FAQs

What is the relationship between Halsey and G-Eazy? ›

However, after a year of dating, the couple decided to take a break in July 2018, as Halsey confirmed on Instagram. "I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel the need to inform my fans. G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart," the singer wrote on their Instagram Story.

Show Me More
Did Halsey date Machine Gun Kelly? ›

Halsey then moved on and began dating the rapper in 2017 after they met on the set of Showtime's "Roadies." In addition to their cute posts on Instagram, Machine Gun Kelly briefly opened up about their romance to Rolling Stone, saying, "I won't comment exactly on titles or labels or anything, but what I will say is I ...

Continue Reading
Did Halsey date the Chainsmokers? ›

Watch above as Halsey and Chainsmoker hunk Andrew Taggart look back on their hot-and-heavy relationship—which included loads of makeout scenes and hanging out by the pool—after reuniting at a house party.

See Details
Did YungBlud date Halsey? ›

Yungblud famously dated Halsey for around a year, with the couple making several red carpet appearances together.

Read On
Did Halsey have a miscarriage with G-Eazy? ›

The miscarriage Halsey was referring to did not occur during her relationship with G-Eazy. Halsey recently opened up about having a miscarriage and called the experience "demoralizing."

Find Out More
Who is ex boyfriend of Halsey? ›

Halsey and Alev Aydin are on better terms nearly one year after their split amid the singer's new romance with Avan Jogia – and Us Weekly has exclusive pics of the exes spotted together for the first time since calling it quits.

Discover More Details
Did G-Eazy date Lana Del Rey? ›

G-Eazy (April–August 2017)

Del Rey reportedly had a brief fling with rapper G-Eazy, whom she was first spotted with in April 2017 at Coachella.

Show Me More
What did Halsey do with Kelly? ›

It was during this tumultuous time that Doctor Halsey took Kelly onto a commandeered ship and transported her to the mysterious planet of Onyx. Unwillingly thrust into the Onyx Conflict on the enigmatic planet, Kelly found herself reunited with her fellow Spartans, Fred-104 and Linda-058.

View Details
Did MGK respond to Killshot? ›

Response. Machine Gun Kelly responded in a tweet, criticizing Eminem for what he perceived as a slow response. In reality, Eminem likely waited to publish the track so that it was released on the anniversary of Patrick Swayze's death, referencing a line on the track.

Discover More Details
Did Halsey date Matty Healy? ›

After splitting from Janes, Healy sparked dating rumors with fellow musician Halsey in 2015. Though the two never officially confirmed their relationship, Halsey did share many photos of the two together and hint at it during an interview with Billboard published in August 2015.

Discover More Details

Did Halsey date Jared Leto? ›

In 2016, Halsey and actor Jared Leto sparked romance rumors after they were spotted looking cozy during Coachella. However, this connection was brief and never confirmed by either party, making it more of a rumored fling than a confirmed relationship.

Keep Reading
Are Halsey and YungBlud still friends? ›

We weren't ready to… be together all the time,” he explained. It also didn't help that the Doncaster, England-born musician hated Halsey's home of Los Angeles. “It wasn't real there. I found it very suffocating.” Thankfully, it seems like the pair is on good terms and still friends!

Read The Full Story
Who did G-Eazy date? ›

Personal life. From 2017 to 2018, G-Eazy shared a very public relationship with singer Halsey. From 2020 to 2021, G-Eazy was in a relationship with actress Ashley Benson.

Learn More Now
What happened to Evan Peters and Halsey? ›

While they never publicly commented on their relationship, in 2017 he told Rolling Stone, "What I will say is I feel 16 again." The pair had an amicable split, collaborating on "Forget Me Too" in 2020.

Get More Info Here
When did G. Eazy and Halsey get back together? ›

G-Eazy and Halsey, 25, first began dating during summer 2017. Although they briefly split in July 2018, they got back together again for a few months before calling it quits for good in October 2018.

Read The Full Story
Did Lana Del Rey date G-Eazy? ›

G-Eazy (April–August 2017)

Del Rey reportedly had a brief fling with rapper G-Eazy, whom she was first spotted with in April 2017 at Coachella. A month later, the two were photographed clubbing together in Hollywood.

Know More
Is Halsey's real name Ashley? ›

Ashley Nicolette Frangipane (born September 29, 1994 in Edison, New Jersey), known professionally as Halsey, is an American singer and songwriter. Her stage name is a reference to the Halsey Street station of the New York City Subway in Brooklyn, and is an anagram of her first name.

Keep Reading
What happened with Halsey? ›

She wrote, “I got diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, Sjogren's syndrome, Mast Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS), Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS).”

Keep Reading

References

Top Articles
10K Bloxburg House Ideas - Building on a Budget | GameGrinds
Bus Islamorada, FL nach Key Largo, FL
10 Best Bloxburg House Ideas [2022]- 1, 2 & 3 Story Mansion
Latest Posts
Bloxburg House Ideas - 11 Best Houses (2023)
Walgreens hiring Pharmacy Technician OKC- Closed Door Pharmacy in Oklahoma City, OK | LinkedIn
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Msgr. Refugio Daniel

Last Updated:

Views: 6293

Rating: 4.3 / 5 (54 voted)

Reviews: 85% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Msgr. Refugio Daniel

Birthday: 1999-09-15

Address: 8416 Beatty Center, Derekfort, VA 72092-0500

Phone: +6838967160603

Job: Mining Executive

Hobby: Woodworking, Knitting, Fishing, Coffee roasting, Kayaking, Horseback riding, Kite flying

Introduction: My name is Msgr. Refugio Daniel, I am a fine, precious, encouraging, calm, glamorous, vivacious, friendly person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.