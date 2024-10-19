A Timeline of Halsey & G-Eazy’s Relationship (2024)

It’s safe to say that not many people saw Halsey and G-Eazy‘s split coming. The head-over-heels couple came to an abrupt end on Tuesday with a short statement posted on Halsey’s Instagram story.

“I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel the need to inform my fans,” Halsey’s statement read. “G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart. I’m eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and my career, and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time.”

The couple was known for showing their affection for each other in public, onstage and in the studio. Their hit collaboration “Him & I” was performed together often, and G-Eazy told Billboard just days before the breakup that the two were in the studio making more songs together.

Let’s take a look back at the whirlwind, one-year romance.

August 30, 2017

G-Eazy surprised fans by bringing Halsey onstage during his Bud Light Dive Bar Tour stop in New Orleans. The couple premiered their song “Him & I,” sparking rumors of a romance between the two. G-Eazy talked to Fuse at the time, downplaying relationship rumors and saying, “I’ve wanted to work with Halsey for a long time. I think she’s an incredibly talented artist who has accomplished so much at such a young age.”

Halsey and G-Eazy debuting their newest song, “Him And I,” at his Dive Bar tour last night! pic.twitter.com/6HqCN9o6jt — HFK TOUR (@HFKTour) August 31, 2017

August 31, 2017

Just a day after the two premiered “Him & I,” Halsey seemingly confirmed the relationship with the simple caption “Thank u baby” on a picture of the two performing the song together. The picture, along with all other pictures of the two, have been deleted from her social media.

Halsey via IG: —— movie in NOLA. Thanks @budlight and thank u baby @G_Eazy –: @.willnichols pic.twitter.com/2MMBWpxW2N — HALSEY PHILIPPINES (@halseyph) August 31, 2017

September 4, 2017

The two went instagram official, posting matching couple pics during a scenic getaway. Halsey’s has been taken down, but the picture can still be found on G-Eazy’s page.

The crazy kind A post shared by G-Eazy (@g_eazy) on Sep 4, 2017 at 3:57pm PDT

September 29, 2017

During a show on her 23rd birthday, Halsey was treated to a special appearance from G-Eazy, who got the entire crowd to sing her “Happy Birthday,” as seen in this fan-captured video.

December 21, 2017

G-Eazy opened up about the relationship to Paper, confirming the special bond between the two, noticeably avoiding going into detail about how they met. “At a party — I’ll leave it at that,” the rapper asserted. The two spent time over the holidays together, with G-Eazy posting this wintry picture, putting a spin on “Him & I” with the caption “Her & I.”

Her & I ?????? A post shared by G-Eazy (@g_eazy) on Dec 26, 2017 at 1:58pm PST

December 31, 2017

The two celebrated New Year’s Evewith a joint performance at Miami nightclub E11EVEN. They packed on the PDA onstage, with G-Eazy calling the couple “2018 Bonnie and Clyde.”

2018 Bonnie and Clyde A post shared by G-Eazy (@g_eazy) on Dec 31, 2017 at 10:07pm PST

January 13, 2018

Halsey got the new year off to a strong start, appearing on Saturday Night Live as the musical guest. Her boyfriend joined her for their hit “Him & I,” with Halsey summarizing the night on social media as the “Best light of my life!” adding, “Honored to have him by my side and stoked for us BOTH to prosper.”

February 14, 2018

Valentine’s Day was a date night for the young couple. G-Eazy posted a happy picture of the “Bad at Love” singer, with the cute caption “Happy v day to this crazy one, almost as crazy as me. Thank you for putting up with me and always loving me back.”

March 11, 2018

The couple walked the red carpet together at the iHeartRadio Music Awards and engaged in heavy PDA in their seats while watching the show. G-Eazy told E! News on the carpet, “She’s a queen. I think the world of her, for real.”

MY HEART!!!! ♥? #iHeartAwards2018 A post shared by iHeartRadio (@iheartradio) on Mar 11, 2018 at 4:18pm PDT

May 3, 2018?

Halsey remained by G-Eazy’s side as he was arrested in Sweden fordrug possession and allegedly attacking security guards. G-Eazy pleaded guiltyto assault and drug charges and paid a $9,000 fine to avoid jail time and provided additional monetary settlement to the victim of the alleged attack.

May 20, 2018

Halsey walked the red carpet at the Billboard Music Awards and offered some insight into how the two found each other. “He was just really persistent. He really wanted to hang out and really wanted me to like him a lot. It took me a while to be like, ‘Fine. Okay I like you back.'”

June 16, 2018

The couple walked their final red carpet together at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

July 3, 2018

Halsey abruptly posted this message on her Instagram story, saying she “needed to inform her fans.”

Halsey and G-Eazy have separated

(via her Instagram story) pic.twitter.com/Lct7RxG3If — Halsey Updates (@HalseyInsiders) July 3, 2018

Fans linked the breakup announcement to a post from Halsey hours priorly, featuring the singer enjoying the hot weather with her dog and a caption reading “kiss ur dog on the forehead and then kiss ur ass goodbye.”