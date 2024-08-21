A type of bacteria that infects the stomach-Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) infection - Symptoms & causes - Mayo Clinic (2024)

Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) infection occurs when Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) bacteria infect your stomach. This usually happens during childhood. A common cause of stomach ulcers (peptic ulcers), H. pylori infection may be present in more than half the people in the world.

Most people don't realize they have H. pylori infection because they never get sick from it. If you develop signs and symptoms of a peptic ulcer, your health care provider will probably test you for H. pylori infection. A peptic ulcer is a sore on the lining of the stomach (gastric ulcer) or the first part of the small intestine (duodenal ulcer).