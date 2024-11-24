A View to a Kill is a 1985 British-American action spy film, the sequel to 1983 film Octopussy, in which an investigation of a horse-racing scam leads James Bond to a mad industrialist who plans to create a worldwide microchip monopoly by destroying California's Silicon Valley. It was Roger Moore's seventh and final role as James Bond. It was followed by 1987 film The Living Daylights.

Adventure Above And Beyond All Other Bonds ( taglines )

Max Zorin [edit]

[addressing businessmen aboard his Skyship 6000] Gentlemen. For centuries alchemists tried to make gold from base metals. Today, we make microchips from silicon, which is common sand, but far better than gold. Now, for several years, we had a profitable partnership, you as manufacturers, while I acquired and passed on to you industrial information that made you competitive, successful. We are now on the unique position to form an international cartel to control not only production, but distribution of these microchips. There is one obstacle... [throws microchips onto the table, which splits up and out comes a model of a familiar city] Silicon Valley, near San Francisco.

Gentlemen. For centuries alchemists tried to make gold from base metals. Today, we make microchips from silicon, which is common sand, but far better than gold. Now, for several years, we had a profitable partnership, you as manufacturers, while I acquired and passed on to you industrial information that made you competitive, successful. We are now on the unique position to form an international cartel to control not only production, but distribution of these microchips. There is one obstacle... Silicon Valley, near San Francisco. [after one of the businessmen he convened falls to his death] So, does anyone else want to drop out?

[James Bond meets with French private detective Achille Aubergine] Emcee: Ladies and gentlemen, the beautiful Dominique. [A beautiful woman in a pink leotard sings a song while butterfly puppets surround her] Achille Aubergine: Perhaps we should add this "butterfly" to our collection, no? [chuckles] James Bond: Tell me, why do Zorin's horses beat others with far superior bloodlines? Aubergine: This is a mystery. Bond: Could he be using drugs? Aubergine: Nothing showed up in the tests. Later this month, Zorin will hold his annual sale at his stud near Paris. Security is formidable. But the key to this mystery is there. And I, Achille Aubergine, will intend to find it. [elsewhere in the hall, May Day sets up a butterfly puppet to kill Aubergine by striking him in the neck]

Max Zorin: [the morning after Bond sleeps with May Day] You slept well? James Bond: A little restless but I got off eventually.

[Zorin and his associates have captured James Bond] James Bond: My department knows I'm here. When I don't report, they'll retaliate. Max Zorin: If you're the best they've got, they're more likely to try and cover up your embarrassing incompetence. Bond: Don't count on it, Zorin. Zorin: [laughs] Ha ha, you amuse me, Mr. Bond. Bond: It's not mutual.

General Gogol: Good morning, Comrade Zorin. Zorin: General Gogol. This meeting is ill-advised. Gogol: A calculated risk. But necessary, since you refused to answer your control. Zorin: Come to the point, General. Gogol: You disregard procedure. You did not request approval before eliminating 007. Reprisals might jeopardize ongoing operations. Zorin: You jeopardized mine!! Letting the British penetrate the Siberian research center. Gogol: That was regrettable. Your racing activities attract unnecessary attention, but more disturbing are your unauthorized commercial ventures, and we cannot tolerate that. Zorin: The issue is irrelevant. I've made new associations. I no longer consider myself a KGB agent. Klotkoff: We trained you. Financed you. Huh. What would you be without us? A biological experiment? [Zorin scoffs and chuckles] A physiological freak? [Zorin coldly glares at him] [May Day lifts Klotkoff off the ground and over her head while Jenny Flex arrives and points a gun at the rest of General Gogol's men] Gogol: [to his own men] Enough of this!! Control yourselves!! [May Day throws Klotkoff down to the ground while General Gogol confronts Zorin] You will come back to us, Comrade. No one ever leaves the KGB.

May Day: [In Zorin's dirigible looking at San Francisco] Wow! What a view... Max Zorin: ...to a kill!

[Zorin and May Day bring Bond and Stacey Sutton to Chief Geologist Howe's office, where Howe is asked to call the police on a break-in.] Chief Geologist WG Howe: What have they done? Max Zorin: You discharged her, so she and her accomplice came here to kill you. Then they set fire to the office, to conceal the crime but they were trapped in the elevator [switches pistols with May Day] and perished in the flames. Howe: But that means I would have to be... Zorin: Dead! [shoots him; Jenny Flex appears at a nearby door. to Bond] That's rather neat, don't you think? James Bond: Brilliant. I'm almost speechless with admiration. Zorin: Intuitive improvisation is the secret of genius. Bond: Herr Doktor Mortner would be proud of his creation. [Zorin signals Flex to start dousing gasoline on Howe's office]

[at the mine] Scarpine: It's time to flood the fault. [Zorin gets a remote detonator from Scarpine's hard case] Bob Conley: But May Day and my men! Zorin: Yes. A convenient coincidence. Conley: Mr. Zorin, those men are LOYAL to you! [Scarpine knocks him out; Conley falls to the bottom of the cavern]

[After surviving the flood in the mines.] May Day: And I thought that creep loved me! James Bond: [sees a dead miner's body float by] You're not the only one he double-crossed.

[Bond is in the shower with Stacey and Q is using Snooper to spy on them. Phone rings] Q: Hello? Minister: Grandfather is calling Q. What's the situation? Q: 007 alive. Minister: Where is he? What's he doing? Q: Just cleaning up a few details. Stacey Sutton: Oh, James!

Taglines [edit]

Adventure Above And Beyond All Other Bonds

Has James Bond finally met his match?

Cast [edit]

External links [edit]