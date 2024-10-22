A Visual Guide to All the Different Types of Poodle Mixes, Also Called Doodle Dogs (2024)

Poodle mixes have unpredictable genes and do not result in non-shedding dogs. Some mixes can be low shedding depending on what breed the Poodle is mixed with, but no dog breed is 100 percent hypoallergenic.

On average, standard, miniature, and toy poodles lives for about 10 to 18 years. The average lifespan may vary depending on the breed your poodle is mixed with.

The Poochon is a cross between the Bichon Frisé and Toy Poodle. Petite and curly-coated, this is a delightful mix that is likable in personality, if not a little feisty at times. They tend to be vocal if alerted to something, and so they make good little watchdogs.

The Newfypoo is a cross between the Newfoundland and Poodle. When it comes to big breeds, this mix wins the prize—weighing anywhere between 70 to 150 pounds. These dogs are fun-loving, affectionate family companions that need lots of room to run around and plenty of food to meet their nutritional needs.

The Shih-poo is a cross between a Shih Tzu and Toy or Miniature Poodle. Its coat texture varies—it may have the curly coat of a Poodle or the long, straight coat of a Shih Tzu.

The Pyredoodle is a cross between the Great Pyrenees and Poodle. If you want a calm, sweet dog with lots of love to give, this mix fits the bill. They can grow to be as big as 100 pounds and tend to be protective of their family members.

The Havapoo is a cross between the Havanese and Miniature Poodle. It's also commonly known as the Havadoodle or Havanoodle. Their intelligent and playful personalities make them a total joy for the whole family.

The Cockapoo is a cross between the Cocker Spaniel and Miniature Poodle. These friendly, affectionate dogs are known for their sweet temperament. It's also believed to be the oldest of the designer dog breeds in America, dating back to the 1960s.

The Schnoodle is a cross between the Miniature Schnauzer and Poodle. These dogs are charming, funny, and smart. Their alert nature makes them excellent watchdogs.

The Dalmadoodle is a cross between the Dalmatian and Poodle. These are big, lovable dogs that are incredibly smart and equally stubborn. But while training them takes additional patience, the reward of their loyalty and devotion is well worth it.

The Aussiedoodle is a cross between the Australian Shepherd and Poodle. Incredibly smart, energetic, and loyal, these pups have a work-hard, play-hard mindset that best suits someone with an active lifestyle.

The Pomapoo is a cross between the Pomeranian and Toy Poodle. Compact, feisty, and fun in spirit, what these dogs lack in size, they make up for in personality. They are on their best behavior in the company of their owners, as they tend to bark or dig when left alone at home.

The Weimardoodle is a cross between the Weimaraner and Poodle. The is likely to be a shaggy yet stately looking dog, with an obvious athleticism derived from its strong hunting poodle origins.

The Westiepoo is a cross between the West Highland White Terrier and Poodle. This small, fluffy, high energy breed is an adorable addition to the family—especially if you are looking for a dog that's rambunctious and loves to play with kids.

The Whoodle is a cross between the Soft-Coated Wheaton Terrier and Poodle. They also go by the name of Wheatendoodle, the Wheatenpoo, the Sweatendoodle, and the Sweatenpoo. These are energetic dogs, but despite their high energy, they don't tend to bark much. They are a rare breed mix and may be difficult to find.

The Sheepadoodle is a cross between the Old English Sheepdog and Poodle. Friendly and caring, they usually manage to stay happy with other pets and family members. And while these dogs are sweet, they may require some training to rein in their playful personalities.

The Labradoodle is a cross between the Labrador Retriever and Poodle. This tends to be a good choice for those with allergies because the poodle coat is often inherited rather than the Labrador coat. These dogs are intelligent, friendly, and moderately active.

The Bernedoodle is a cross between the Bernese Mountain Dog and Poodle. If you admire these gentle giant dogs for their goofy, placid personalities, then one of these pups might be for you.

The Goldendoodle is a cross between the Golden Retriever and Poodle. This has become one of the most sought-after "Doodle breeds" due to their winning combination of good looks, smart wits, and hypoallergenic coats. They also make reputable therapy pets.

When choosing the right mix for you, it's important to look at the traits of the breed the Poodle is crossed with. For example, Bernedoodle dogs tend to be more stubborn, but they have lower energy than a Goldendoodle. You should also consider the generation of the doodle, which is how far removed it is from a purebred pairing. If a doodle is an F2 (both parents were doodles), the individual breed traits are less defined than if it had a purebred parent.

The kid- and dog-friendly breed has increased in popularity since the 1980s, and it's not a wonder why. "Doodles are great pups," says Colleen Demling, dog behaviorist at Dogtopia. "They shed less and have less dander than the breed that the poodle is crossed with." Their personalities also make them ideal companions. "Doodles are also versatile family pets and can often do everything from city life to country life, hiking to relaxing at home," says Demling.

There are currently over 40 different types of Poodle mixes—or doodles, as they're lovingly called. These dogs are a mix of Poodles and other purebreds, like pugs, Labradors, or Cocker Spaniels. Poodles come in three standard sizes—everything from mini Goldendoodles to the standard Cockapoo and the larger Newfypoo—meaning there is a wide range to choose from.

FAQs

These are some of the most popular poodle mixes.

Doodle dogs are a popular breed of crossbred dogs between different breeds of poodles and other dog breeds like golden retrievers, Labradors, Bernese mountain dogs, and others. These breeds are known for their adorable looks and loving temperament, making them one of the most appealing dog breeds to own.

The Doxiepoo is a small to medium-sized hybrid between the Dachshund and the Miniature Poodle with a vast range of height and weight. The height and weight variation depend on the parent breeds, which can vary from toy-sized to medium.

Goldendoodles will require a lot of toys and tend to be rather destructive if bored. Poodles – while still active dogs that require exercise – are a bit less high-strung than Goldendoodles. They usually have much better leash manners and will be less outgoing than a Goldendoodle.

Poodle mixes are called Doodles simply because it is a way to refer to the Poodle part of the mix. A Doodle is a cross between a Poodle and another dog breed. There are also Oodles and Poos, such as Schnoodles, Yorkiepoos and Cockapoos.

In essence, Goldendoodles embody the perfect blend of traits for families seeking a calm, adaptable, and affectionate dog. Their friendly demeanor, intelligence, and the natural ability to get along with everyone make them not just pets but beloved family members.

A big reason doodles tend to be costly is because a lot of effort is put into breeding them. A reputable breeder will perform genetic testing to check for common canine diseases, as well as coat testing to certify the dog is low-shedding.

Health Traits: Cavapoos generally have a low incidence of genetic diseases and good cardiovascular health. The Cavalier King Charles Spaniel contributes a friendly and affectionate nature, while the Poodle adds intelligence and a hypoallergenic coat. Life Expectancy:12-15 years.

But the doodle that has the potential to be the smartest dog, based on Dr. Stanley Coren's studies is the Bordoodle! Border Collies are working dogs that rank highest on the intelligence scale, based on instinctive, adaptive, working and obedience intelligence.

Some pups can even be bicolor or tricolor which can also raise the price. And sometimes, the purity of the parentage of the litter can also have an affect on the price. On average, Goldendoodle puppies can cost between $500 and $8,000, with the average being about $2,500.

How big do Goldendoodles get? Full-grown Goldendoodles vary in size from small to large, depending on their Poodle lineage. A large Standard Goldendoodle can stand 20–24 inches tall and weigh 50–90 pounds, while Mini Goldendoodles (who have Miniature Poodle genes) are only about 13–20 inches tall and 15–35 pounds.

Furnishings are arguably one of the first things you'll notice about a dog that helps you identify it as a quintessential “doodle.” Furnishings are longer facial hair including eyebrows, mustache, and beard found on most Goldendoodles.

If the puppy had a fluffier, low-shedding coat, she likely would've been adopted the second she arrived at the rescue. So, yes, Doodles can shed, but that shouldn't be seen as a bad thing.

A traditional cross between a Golden Retriever and a Poodle is nearly always some shade of brown, red or cream. If both parents carry a gene that creates a black coat color however, black Goldendoodle puppies can be born.

Here's a closer look at why Goldendoodles are considered the best among the calmest Doodle breeds, making them an unparalleled choice for families seeking a chill companion.

Goldendoodles are larger than most Poodles and typically weigh between 50 and 80 pounds as adults. They are usually cream or golden in color, just like their Golden Retriever parent. Their bodies are rounder than that of the Poodle, their eyes are usually darker and bigger, and their tails are longer.

The Cavapoo, also referred to as a Cavoodle or Cavadoodle, is a cross between the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and the Poodle. Known for its teddy bear looks, affectionate nature, and playful demeanor this charming and small-sized doodle is an excellent choice for most families!

Known as a designer dog, these charming little pups are a fairly new breed. Falling into the popular category of Poodle mixes, Maltipoos are a mix between the Maltese and the Poodle. With a small stature, a rounded head, and floppy ears, these dogs carry the appearance of a puppy for nearly their entire lives.