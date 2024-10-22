A Visual Guide to All the Different Types of Poodle Mixes, Also Called Doodle Dogs (2024)

There are currently over 40 different types of Poodle mixes—or doodles, as they're lovingly called. These dogs are a mix of Poodles and other purebreds, like pugs, Labradors, or Cocker Spaniels. Poodles come in three standard sizes—everything from mini Goldendoodles to the standard Cockapoo and the larger Newfypoo—meaning there is a wide range to choose from.
The kid- and dog-friendly breed has increased in popularity since the 1980s, and it's not a wonder why. "Doodles are great pups," says Colleen Demling, dog behaviorist at Dogtopia. "They shed less and have less dander than the breed that the poodle is crossed with." Their personalities also make them ideal companions. "Doodles are also versatile family pets and can often do everything from city life to country life, hiking to relaxing at home," says Demling.
When choosing the right mix for you, it's important to look at the traits of the breed the Poodle is crossed with. For example, Bernedoodle dogs tend to be more stubborn, but they have lower energy than a Goldendoodle. You should also consider the generation of the doodle, which is how far removed it is from a purebred pairing. If a doodle is an F2 (both parents were doodles), the individual breed traits are less defined than if it had a purebred parent.
Goldendoodle
The Goldendoodle is a cross between the Golden Retriever and Poodle. This has become one of the most sought-after "Doodle breeds" due to their winning combination of good looks, smart wits, and hypoallergenic coats. They also make reputable therapy pets.
Bernedoodle
The Bernedoodle is a cross between the Bernese Mountain Dog and Poodle. If you admire these gentle giant dogs for their goofy, placid personalities, then one of these pups might be for you.
Labradoodle
The Labradoodle is a cross between the Labrador Retriever and Poodle. This tends to be a good choice for those with allergies because the poodle coat is often inherited rather than the Labrador coat. These dogs are intelligent, friendly, and moderately active.
Sheepadoodle
The Sheepadoodle is a cross between the Old English Sheepdog and Poodle. Friendly and caring, they usually manage to stay happy with other pets and family members. And while these dogs are sweet, they may require some training to rein in their playful personalities.
Whoodle
The Whoodle is a cross between the Soft-Coated Wheaton Terrier and Poodle. They also go by the name of Wheatendoodle, the Wheatenpoo, the Sweatendoodle, and the Sweatenpoo. These are energetic dogs, but despite their high energy, they don't tend to bark much. They are a rare breed mix and may be difficult to find.
Westiepoo
The Westiepoo is a cross between the West Highland White Terrier and Poodle. This small, fluffy, high energy breed is an adorable addition to the family—especially if you are looking for a dog that's rambunctious and loves to play with kids.
Weimardoodle
The Weimardoodle is a cross between the Weimaraner and Poodle. The is likely to be a shaggy yet stately looking dog, with an obvious athleticism derived from its strong hunting poodle origins.
Pomapoo
The Pomapoo is a cross between the Pomeranian and Toy Poodle. Compact, feisty, and fun in spirit, what these dogs lack in size, they make up for in personality. They are on their best behavior in the company of their owners, as they tend to bark or dig when left alone at home.
Aussiedoodle
The Aussiedoodle is a cross between the Australian Shepherd and Poodle. Incredibly smart, energetic, and loyal, these pups have a work-hard, play-hard mindset that best suits someone with an active lifestyle.
Dalmadoodle
The Dalmadoodle is a cross between the Dalmatian and Poodle. These are big, lovable dogs that are incredibly smart and equally stubborn. But while training them takes additional patience, the reward of their loyalty and devotion is well worth it.
Schnoodle
The Schnoodle is a cross between the Miniature Schnauzer and Poodle. These dogs are charming, funny, and smart. Their alert nature makes them excellent watchdogs.
Cockapoo
The Cockapoo is a cross between the Cocker Spaniel and Miniature Poodle. These friendly, affectionate dogs are known for their sweet temperament. It's also believed to be the oldest of the designer dog breeds in America, dating back to the 1960s.
Havapoo
The Havapoo is a cross between the Havanese and Miniature Poodle. It's also commonly known as the Havadoodle or Havanoodle. Their intelligent and playful personalities make them a total joy for the whole family.
Pyredoodle
The Pyredoodle is a cross between the Great Pyrenees and Poodle. If you want a calm, sweet dog with lots of love to give, this mix fits the bill. They can grow to be as big as 100 pounds and tend to be protective of their family members.
Shih-Poo
The Shih-poo is a cross between a Shih Tzu and Toy or Miniature Poodle. Its coat texture varies—it may have the curly coat of a Poodle or the long, straight coat of a Shih Tzu.
Newfypoo
The Newfypoo is a cross between the Newfoundland and Poodle. When it comes to big breeds, this mix wins the prize—weighing anywhere between 70 to 150 pounds. These dogs are fun-loving, affectionate family companions that need lots of room to run around and plenty of food to meet their nutritional needs.
Poochon
The Poochon is a cross between the Bichon Frisé and Toy Poodle. Petite and curly-coated, this is a delightful mix that is likable in personality, if not a little feisty at times. They tend to be vocal if alerted to something, and so they make good little watchdogs.
Frequently Asked Questions
How long do poodle mixes live?
On average, standard, miniature, and toy poodles lives for about 10 to 18 years. The average lifespan may vary depending on the breed your poodle is mixed with.
Are poodle mixes hypoallergenic?
Poodle mixes have unpredictable genes and do not result in non-shedding dogs. Some mixes can be low shedding depending on what breed the Poodle is mixed with, but no dog breed is 100 percent hypoallergenic.