A Visual Guide to All the Different Types of Poodle Mixes, Also Called Doodle Dogs (2024)

There are currently over 40 different types of Poodle mixes—or doodles, as they're lovingly called. These dogs are a mix of Poodles and other purebreds, like pugs, Labradors, or co*cker Spaniels. Poodles come in three standard sizes—everything from mini Goldendoodles to the standard co*ckapoo and the larger Newfypoo—meaning there is a wide range to choose from.

The kid- and dog-friendly breed has increased in popularity since the 1980s, and it's not a wonder why. "Doodles are great pups," says Colleen Demling, dog behaviorist at Dogtopia. "They shed less and have less dander than the breed that the poodle is crossed with." Their personalities also make them ideal companions. "Doodles are also versatile family pets and can often do everything from city life to country life, hiking to relaxing at home," says Demling.

When choosing the right mix for you, it's important to look at the traits of the breed the Poodle is crossed with. For example, Bernedoodle dogs tend to be more stubborn, but they have lower energy than a Goldendoodle. You should also consider the generation of the doodle, which is how far removed it is from a purebred pairing. If a doodle is an F2 (both parents were doodles), the individual breed traits are less defined than if it had a purebred parent.

