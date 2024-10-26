A-Z List of Common Medical Abbreviations, Acronyms & Definitions (2024)

What should I know about medical abbreviations? What do they mean?

Have you ever wondered why you can't read the doctor's note or the letters and numbers on a prescription? Health care professionals often quickly scribble notes with important medical information that they would like a patient to reference in regard to the type of current, or recently diagnosed disease, syndrome, or other health condition(s). Have you ever seen the doctor's notes in your medical record and found peculiar abbreviations and jargon? Do you wonder what the letters and numbers mean on your prescriptions or other items related to a disease, syndrome, or disorder?

Doctors and other health care professionals commonly use a list of abbreviations, acronyms, and other medical terminology as a reference to rapidly search and accurately record information about, and give instructions to their patients. There is no standard or approved list used by health care professionals to search for medical acronyms or abbreviations. Therefore, it is important to understand the context in which the abbreviation or term has been used.

Abbreviations, acronyms, and medical terminology are used for many conditions, and for instructions on medication prescribed by your doctor. This is a shortlist of common abbreviations you may have seen on a doctor's notepad; a prescription drug package or bottle; lab or other test results; or in your doctor's notes.

ALL: Acute lymphoblastic leukemia .

. AMI: Acute myocardial infarction ( heart attack )

Acute ( ) B-ALL: B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia

B-cell acute lymphoblastic FSH: Follicle-stimulating hormone . A blood test for follicle-stimulating hormone is used to evaluate fertility in women.

. A blood test for follicle-stimulating hormone is used to evaluate in women. HAPE: High altitude pulmonary edema

HPS: Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome . A type of contagious , infectious disease is transmitted by rats infected with the virus.

. A type of , infectious disease is transmitted by rats infected with the virus. IBS : Irritable bowel syndrome (A medical disease that involves the gastrointestinal tract.)

(A medical disease that involves the gastrointestinal tract.) IDDM: Insulin -dependent diabetes mellitus . Type 1 diabetes .

-dependent . . MDS: Myelodysplasticsyndrome

Myelodysplasticsyndrome NBCCS: Nevoid basal cell carcinoma syndrome

Nevoid syndrome PE: Pulmonary embolism . A type of blood clot in the lungs .

. A type of in the . SIDS : Sudden infant death syndrome

TSH: Thyroid-stimulating hormone. A blood test for TSH is used to diagnose thyroid disease .

Use this list as a resource for common abbreviations and acronyms used in the health care community, to quickly search and answer your questions about those letters and numbers of a drug your doctor has prescribed to you, or other notes from your doctor or other medical professionals.