Aadhar Card Download - Print/Download e-Aadhaar Online (2024)

Your downloaded e-Aadhaar will be in a password-protected PDF format. To open it:

UMANG (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance) is a government app that integrates various public services, including Aadhaar-related services like updating details, downloading Aadhaar, and checking status, all in one place.

DigiLocker is a government digital storage service where you can securely store and access your Aadhaar card and other important documents online.

The mAadhaar app is an official mobile application by UIDAI that allows you to carry your Aadhaar card digitally. It provides features like download, update requests, biometric locking/unlocking, and sharing eKYC for various services securely from your smartphone.

The VID (Virtual ID) in Aadhaar is a 16-digit temporary code that you can use instead of your Aadhaar number for authentication, enhancing privacy and security.

If you have lost your Aadhaar number and EID, you can retrieve them using your mobile number, name and date of birth:

The enrolment ID (EID) is a unique 28-digit identifier given to each applicant. It comprises a 14-digit enrolment number and a 14-digit timestamp indicating the date and time of enrolment. You receive the EID during the Aadhaar registration process.

A regular Aadhaar shows your full 12-digit number, while a masked Aadhaar hides the first 8 digits and shows only the last 4 for privacy.

There are several methods to download the Aadhaar card online. Below, we have discussed all the methods.

You have several options for downloading the Aadhaar Card:

This article will guide you through the various methods to download the Aadhaar Card, ensuring you can easily access your Aadhaar information whenever needed.

It serves as a proof of identity and address for various government and private services. Whether you've misplaced your original Aadhaar card or need a digital copy for online transactions, downloading your Aadhaar is a simple and convenient process.

The Aadhaar card, a 12-digit unique identification number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) , has become an indispensable document for Indian residents.

FAQs

To print your Aadhaar card, visit the official UIDAI website and download the e-Aadhaar PDF by entering your Aadhaar number or VID and the OTP received on your registered mobile. Open the PDF using the provided password and print the document.

e-Aadhaar is a password protected electronic copy of Aadhaar, digitally signed by UIDAI. Aadhaar Number holder can download e-Aadhaar by visiting UIDAI's MyAadhaar portal - https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/genricDownloadAadhaar/en or by using mAadhaar app for mobile phones.

Step-by-step process to download Aadhaar Card without OTP? Login to DigiLocker app/website with your credentials. Go to the 'Issued Document' section. Click on Aadhaar Card. Click on share icon to download your Aadhaar Card. Jun 3, 2024

Step 1 - Visit the UIDAI official website. Step 2 - Choose 'Download Aadhar' present under 'My Aadhaar.' Step 3 - Select the Enrolment ID option. Step 4 - Enter your 28-digit Enrolment ID number Enter the captcha details provided.

"Aadhaar PVC Card" request can be raised by visiting the UIDAI Official Website (https://www.uidai.gov.in or https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/genricPVC ) or mAadhaar application. Please Visit https://uidai.gov.in or https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/genricPVC Click on “Order Aadhaar Card” Service.

Step 1 – Visit any of the UIDAI websites – https://uidai.gov.in/ or https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in. Step 2 – Click on the “My Aadhaar” tab. Step 3 – Under the “Download Aadhaar” section, click on the “Order Aadhaar Reprint” option.

Log into https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/ using your 12-digit Aadhaar number, a Captcha code, and the OTP shared on your registered mobile number. Click on 'Verify & Download PDF.' Open your e-Aadhaar using the mentioned password, combining the first four letters of your name in capital and your birth year.

You can download your Aadhaar yourself from myAadhaar portal. For the same, you need to have a mobile number registered with Aadhaar.

E-Aadhaar is an online service for residents to print their Aadhaar letters from the UIDAI resident portal. E-Aadhaar service allows residents to download digitally signed PDF letter once Aadhaar is generated and not wait for letter to come via post.

One-time pin based authentication: A One Time Pin (OTP), with limited time validity, is sent to the mobile number and/ or e-mail address of the Aadhaar number holder registered with the Authority, or generated by other appropriate means.

After you download Aadhar card PDF from UIDAI's website, you can print your Aadhaar card online. Given below is a step-by-step guide on how to take e-Aadhaar card print after downloading it: Step 1: The e-Aadhaar that you download is in PDF format. You can open it using any PDF reader like Adobe Acrobat.

Downloaded Aadhaar (e-Aadhaar) is, therefore, as legally valid proof of identity under Section 4(3) of the Aadhaar Act, 2016 read together with Regulation 15 (1) of the Aadhaar (Enrolment and Update) Regulations, 2016, as printed version of Aadhaar Letter. 7.

You can download your e-Aadhaar card using your Virtual ID number by following these steps: Go to the UIDAI myAadhaar page. Click on 'Download Aadhaar' option. Choose the appropriate option: Using Virtual ID Number: Select 'Virtual ID Number' option and enter your Virtual ID number. ... Download your e-Aadhaar.

Step 1: Visit www.uidai.gov.in and click on the “Download Aadhaar” option listed under the My Aadhaar tab. Step 3: Enter the OTP received on your registered mobile number and click on “Verify And Download” to download an electronic copy of your Aadhaar Card, that is, to download Aadhar card with enrollment number.

How to Download Duplicate e-Aadhaar Card Online? Step 1: Navigate to the UIDAI self-service portal at https://ssup.uidai.gov.in/web/guest/ssup-home. Step 2: Select the 'Retrieve EID/Aadhaar number' feature to retrieve your card. Step 3: Input your full name, registered email address, and registered mobile number.

No, you may only edit your demographic information online. These include your name, address, date of birth, gender, cellphone number, and email. You must go to the Aadhaar Enrolment/Update Center to update your biometric information (fingerprints, iris, and photo).