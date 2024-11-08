Aadhar Card Download - Print/Download e-Aadhaar Online (2024)

Table of Contents
Multiple Options Prerequisites Downloading Methods By Using Aadhaar Number By Using Enrollment ID (EID) By Using Mobile Number By Using Virtual ID (VID) From mAadhaar App From DigiLocker From UMANG Opening Downloaded Aadhaar FAQs References

Govt. ID Cards

Aadhaar Card

5 min read

The Aadhaar card, a 12-digit unique identification number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), has become an indispensable document for Indian residents.

It serves as a proof of identity and address for various government and private services. Whether you've misplaced your original Aadhaar card or need a digital copy for online transactions, downloading your Aadhaar is a simple and convenient process.

This article will guide you through the various methods to download the Aadhaar Card, ensuring you can easily access your Aadhaar information whenever needed.

Multiple Options

You have several options for downloading the Aadhaar Card:

  • e-Aadhaar: This is a password-protected electronic copy of your Aadhaar, digitally signed by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). It is a valid and secure document for most purposes.
  • Masked Aadhaar: This is a version of your e-Aadhaar where the first eight digits of your Aadhaar number are masked, providing an extra layer of privacy.
  • Aadhaar PVC Card: This is a physical PVC card with enhanced security features, offering a durable alternative to the paper Aadhaar card.

Prerequisites

  • Registered Mobile Number: To download your Aadhaar, ensure your mobile number is registered with UIDAI. This is crucial for receiving the One-Time Password (OTP) required for authentication.

Downloading Methods

There are several methods to download the Aadhaar card online. Below, we have discussed all the methods.

By Using Aadhaar Number

Aadhar Card Download - Print/Download e-Aadhaar Online (1)
  • Step 3: Select "Aadhaar Number" as your download method.
  • Step 4: Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number and the captcha code.
  • Step 5: Click on "Send OTP" and enter the OTP received on your registered mobile number.
Aadhar Card Download - Print/Download e-Aadhaar Online (2)
  • Step 6: Choose between "Regular Aadhaar" or "Masked Aadhaar" (if you prefer to hide the first eight digits of your Aadhaar number).

💡

A regular Aadhaar shows your full 12-digit number, while a masked Aadhaar hides the first 8 digits and shows only the last 4 for privacy.

  • Step 7: Click on "Verify and Download." Your e-Aadhaar will be downloaded in PDF format.

By Using Enrollment ID (EID)

  • Step 1: Visit the official UIDAI website.
  • Step 2: Go to the "My Aadhaar" section and click on "Download Aadhaar."
  • Step 3: Select "Enrolment ID (EID)" as your download method.

💡

The enrolment ID (EID) is a unique 28-digit identifier given to each applicant. It comprises a 14-digit enrolment number and a 14-digit timestamp indicating the date and time of enrolment. You receive the EID during the Aadhaar registration process.

Aadhar Card Download - Print/Download e-Aadhaar Online (3)
  • Step 4: Enter your 28-digit EID, enrollment date, and time, along with the captcha code.
  • Step 5: Click on "Send OTP" and enter the OTP received on your registered mobile number or email.
  • Step 6: Choose between "Regular Aadhaar" or "Masked Aadhaar."
  • Step 7: Click on "Verify and Download." Your e-Aadhaar will be downloaded.

By Using Mobile Number

If you have lost your Aadhaar number and EID, you can retrieve them using your mobile number, name and date of birth:

Aadhar Card Download - Print/Download e-Aadhaar Online (4)
  • Step 3: Select whether you want to retrieve your Aadhaar number or EID.
  • Step 4: Enter your full name, registered mobile number/email ID, and captcha code.
  • Step 5: Click on "Send OTP" and enter the OTP received.
Aadhar Card Download - Print/Download e-Aadhaar Online (5)
  • Step 6: Your Aadhaar number or EID will be sent to your mobile number or email.
  • Step 7: Once you have your Aadhaar number or EID, follow the steps above to download your Aadhaar.

By Using Virtual ID (VID)

💡

The VID (Virtual ID) in Aadhaar is a 16-digit temporary code that you can use instead of your Aadhaar number for authentication, enhancing privacy and security.

Aadhar Card Download - Print/Download e-Aadhaar Online (6)
  • Step 3: Generate or retrieve your VID by entering your Aadhaar number and OTP.
  • Step 4: Once you have your VID, go back to "Download Aadhaar" and select "Virtual ID (VID)."
Aadhar Card Download - Print/Download e-Aadhaar Online (7)
  • Step 5: Enter your VID and captcha, and click on "Send OTP."
  • Step 6: Enter the OTP and follow the instructions to download.
Aadhar Card Download - Print/Download e-Aadhaar Online (8)

From mAadhaar App

  • Step 1: Download and install the mAadhaar app on your smartphone.
  • Step 2: Register and log in using your Aadhaar-linked mobile number.
  • Step 3: Select "Download Aadhaar" and follow the instructions to download your e-Aadhaar.

💡

The mAadhaar app is an official mobile application by UIDAI that allows you to carry your Aadhaar card digitally. It provides features like download, update requests, biometric locking/unlocking, and sharing eKYC for various services securely from your smartphone.

From DigiLocker

  • Step 1: Download and install the DigiLocker app or visit the official portal - https://www.digilocker.gov.in/.
  • Step 2: Log in using your mobile number and OTP.
  • Step 3: Link your Aadhaar with DigiLocker.
  • Step 4: Once linked, you can download your e-Aadhaar directly from the app.

💡

DigiLocker is a government digital storage service where you can securely store and access your Aadhaar card and other important documents online.

From UMANG

  • Step 1: Download and install the UMANG app or visit the portal - https://web.umang.gov.in/.
  • Step 2: Log in using your registered mobile number.
  • Step 3: Access the DigiLocker section within the UMANG app.
  • Step 4: Follow the same steps as in the DigiLocker method to download your e-Aadhaar.

💡

UMANG (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance) is a government app that integrates various public services, including Aadhaar-related services like updating details, downloading Aadhaar, and checking status, all in one place.

Opening Downloaded Aadhaar

Your downloaded e-Aadhaar will be in a password-protected PDF format. To open it:

  1. Install PDF Reader: Ensure you have a PDF reader (like Adobe Acrobat Reader) installed on your device.
  2. Open e-Aadhaar: Double-click the downloaded e-Aadhaar PDF file.
  3. Enter Password: When prompted, enter your password. The password is the first four letters of your name (in CAPITAL letters) followed by your birth year (YYYY). For example, if your name is ROHAN SHARMA and your birth year is 1995, the password would be ROHAN1995.
Was this helpful?
Aadhar Card Download - Print/Download e-Aadhaar Online (2024)

FAQs

How can I download and print my Aadhar card online? ›

To print your Aadhaar card, visit the official UIDAI website and download the e-Aadhaar PDF by entering your Aadhaar number or VID and the OTP received on your registered mobile. Open the PDF using the provided password and print the document.

See Details
How do I download my Aadhaar PDF? ›

e-Aadhaar is a password protected electronic copy of Aadhaar, digitally signed by UIDAI. Aadhaar Number holder can download e-Aadhaar by visiting UIDAI's MyAadhaar portal - https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/genricDownloadAadhaar/en or by using mAadhaar app for mobile phones.

Know More
How to download an E-Aadhaar card without OTP? ›

Step-by-step process to download Aadhaar Card without OTP?
  1. Login to DigiLocker app/website with your credentials.
  2. Go to the 'Issued Document' section.
  3. Click on Aadhaar Card.
  4. Click on share icon to download your Aadhaar Card.
Jun 3, 2024

See More
How to download Aadhaar card online from USA? ›

Step 1 - Visit the UIDAI official website. Step 2 - Choose 'Download Aadhar' present under 'My Aadhaar.' Step 3 - Select the Enrolment ID option. Step 4 - Enter your 28-digit Enrolment ID number Enter the captcha details provided.

Get More Info Here
How to get a plastic Aadhaar card online? ›

"Aadhaar PVC Card" request can be raised by visiting the UIDAI Official Website (https://www.uidai.gov.in or https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/genricPVC ) or mAadhaar application. Please Visit https://uidai.gov.in or https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/genricPVC Click on “Order Aadhaar Card” Service.

Read On
Is there any other way to download Aadhar card? ›

Step 1 – Visit any of the UIDAI websites – https://uidai.gov.in/ or https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in. Step 2 – Click on the “My Aadhaar” tab. Step 3 – Under the “Download Aadhaar” section, click on the “Order Aadhaar Reprint” option.

Read More
How can I open Aadhar PDF online? ›

Log into https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/ using your 12-digit Aadhaar number, a Captcha code, and the OTP shared on your registered mobile number. Click on 'Verify & Download PDF.' Open your e-Aadhaar using the mentioned password, combining the first four letters of your name in capital and your birth year.

Show Me More
Can we download Aadhaar with a mobile number? ›

You can download your Aadhaar yourself from myAadhaar portal. For the same, you need to have a mobile number registered with Aadhaar.

Keep Reading
What is an E-Aadhaar card? ›

E-Aadhaar is an online service for residents to print their Aadhaar letters from the UIDAI resident portal. E-Aadhaar service allows residents to download digitally signed PDF letter once Aadhaar is generated and not wait for letter to come via post.

View Details
Can Aadhaar OTP be sent to email? ›

One-time pin based authentication: A One Time Pin (OTP), with limited time validity, is sent to the mobile number and/ or e-mail address of the Aadhaar number holder registered with the Authority, or generated by other appropriate means.

Learn More Now

Can I get Aadhar card print online? ›

After you download Aadhar card PDF from UIDAI's website, you can print your Aadhaar card online. Given below is a step-by-step guide on how to take e-Aadhaar card print after downloading it: Step 1: The e-Aadhaar that you download is in PDF format. You can open it using any PDF reader like Adobe Acrobat.

Discover More
Is printout of Aadhar card valid? ›

Downloaded Aadhaar (e-Aadhaar) is, therefore, as legally valid proof of identity under Section 4(3) of the Aadhaar Act, 2016 read together with Regulation 15 (1) of the Aadhaar (Enrolment and Update) Regulations, 2016, as printed version of Aadhaar Letter. 7.

Keep Reading
How can I print my Aadhar card from my laptop? ›

You can download your e-Aadhaar card using your Virtual ID number by following these steps:
  1. Go to the UIDAI myAadhaar page.
  2. Click on 'Download Aadhaar' option.
  3. Choose the appropriate option: Using Virtual ID Number: Select 'Virtual ID Number' option and enter your Virtual ID number. ...
  4. Download your e-Aadhaar.

Learn More Now
How can I download my Aadhar card instantly? ›

Step 1: Visit www.uidai.gov.in and click on the “Download Aadhaar” option listed under the My Aadhaar tab. Step 3: Enter the OTP received on your registered mobile number and click on “Verify And Download” to download an electronic copy of your Aadhaar Card, that is, to download Aadhar card with enrollment number.

Get More Info
Can we retrieve Aadhar card online? ›

How to Download Duplicate e-Aadhaar Card Online? Step 1: Navigate to the UIDAI self-service portal at https://ssup.uidai.gov.in/web/guest/ssup-home. Step 2: Select the 'Retrieve EID/Aadhaar number' feature to retrieve your card. Step 3: Input your full name, registered email address, and registered mobile number.

Learn More Now
Can I get my Aadhar card photo online? ›

No, you may only edit your demographic information online. These include your name, address, date of birth, gender, cellphone number, and email. You must go to the Aadhaar Enrolment/Update Center to update your biometric information (fingerprints, iris, and photo).

Read The Full Story

References

Top Articles
EA Sports FC 24: 4 Tipps, wie ihr das 10-Stunden-Trial mit EA Play voll ausnutzt
EA SPORTS FC™ Mobile Futbol Kodları (Ekim 2024) | BlueStacks
Рабочие промокоды для EA SPORTS FC™ Mobile на октябрь 2024 года | BlueStacks
Latest Posts
Les meilleures tactiques Meta pour la formation 41212 sur EA Sports FC 25
EA SPORTS FC™ 24 | PC-Update
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Foster Heidenreich CPA

Last Updated:

Views: 5442

Rating: 4.6 / 5 (76 voted)

Reviews: 83% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Foster Heidenreich CPA

Birthday: 1995-01-14

Address: 55021 Usha Garden, North Larisa, DE 19209

Phone: +6812240846623

Job: Corporate Healthcare Strategist

Hobby: Singing, Listening to music, Rafting, LARPing, Gardening, Quilting, Rappelling

Introduction: My name is Foster Heidenreich CPA, I am a delightful, quaint, glorious, quaint, faithful, enchanting, fine person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.