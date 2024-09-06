Aadhar Card Download - Print/Download e-Aadhaar Online (2024)

Govt. ID Cards Aadhaar Card 5 min read

The Aadhaar card, a 12-digit unique identification number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), has become an indispensable document for Indian residents.

It serves as a proof of identity and address for various government and private services. Whether you've misplaced your original Aadhaar card or need a digital copy for online transactions, downloading your Aadhaar is a simple and convenient process.

This article will guide you through the various methods to download the Aadhaar Card, ensuring you can easily access your Aadhaar information whenever needed.

Multiple Options

You have several options for downloading the Aadhaar Card:

e-Aadhaar: This is a password-protected electronic copy of your Aadhaar, digitally signed by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). It is a valid and secure document for most purposes.

Masked Aadhaar : This is a version of your e-Aadhaar where the first eight digits of your Aadhaar number are masked, providing an extra layer of privacy.

Aadhaar PVC Card: This is a physical PVC card with enhanced security features, offering a durable alternative to the paper Aadhaar card.

Prerequisites

Registered Mobile Number: To download your Aadhaar, ensure your mobile number is registered with UIDAI. This is crucial for receiving the One-Time Password (OTP) required for authentication.

Downloading Methods

There are several methods to download the Aadhaar card online. Below, we have discussed all the methods.

By Using Aadhaar Number

Step 1: Visit the official UIDAI website: https://uidai.gov.in/

Go to the "My Aadhaar" section and click on "Download Aadhaar."

Step 3: Select " Aadhaar Number " as your download method.

Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number and the captcha code.

Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number and the captcha code. Step 5: Click on " Send OTP " and enter the OTP received on your registered mobile number.

Step 6: Choose between " Regular Aadhaar " or " Masked Aadhaar " (if you prefer to hide the first eight digits of your Aadhaar number).

💡 A regular Aadhaar shows your full 12-digit number, while a masked Aadhaar hides the first 8 digits and shows only the last 4 for privacy.

Step 7: Click on " Verify and Download ." Your e-Aadhaar will be downloaded in PDF format.

By Using Enrollment ID (EID)

Step 1: Visit the official UIDAI website .

Go to the "My Aadhaar" section and click on "Download Aadhaar."

Select " Enrolment ID (EID) " as your download method.

💡 The enrolment ID (EID) is a unique 28-digit identifier given to each applicant. It comprises a 14-digit enrolment number and a 14-digit timestamp indicating the date and time of enrolment. You receive the EID during the Aadhaar registration process.

Step 4: Enter your 28-digit EID, enrollment date, and time, along with the captcha code.

Enter your 28-digit EID, enrollment date, and time, along with the captcha code.

Click on " Send OTP " and enter the OTP received on your registered mobile number or email.

Choose between " Regular Aadhaar " or " Masked Aadhaar ."

By Using Mobile Number

If you have lost your Aadhaar number and EID, you can retrieve them using your mobile number, name and date of birth:

Step 3: Select whether you want to retrieve your Aadhaar number or EID.

Enter your full name, registered mobile number/email ID, and captcha code.

Enter your full name, registered mobile number/email ID, and captcha code. Step 5: Click on " Send OTP " and enter the OTP received.

Step 6: Your Aadhaar number or EID will be sent to your mobile number or email.

Your Aadhaar number or EID will be sent to your mobile number or email. Step 7: Once you have your Aadhaar number or EID, follow the steps above to download your Aadhaar.

By Using Virtual ID (VID)

Step 1: Visit the UIDAI website and go to the "My Aadhaar" section.

Click on "Virtual ID (VID) Generator."

💡 The VID (Virtual ID) in Aadhaar is a 16-digit temporary code that you can use instead of your Aadhaar number for authentication, enhancing privacy and security.

Step 3: Generate or retrieve your VID by entering your Aadhaar number and OTP.

Generate or retrieve your VID by entering your Aadhaar number and OTP.

Step 5: Enter your VID and captcha, and click on " Send OTP ."

Enter the OTP and follow the instructions to download.

From mAadhaar App

Step 1: Download and install the mAadhaar app on your smartphone.

Register and log in using your Aadhaar-linked mobile number.

Register and log in using your Aadhaar-linked mobile number. Step 3: Select " Download Aadhaar " and follow the instructions to download your e-Aadhaar.

💡 The mAadhaar app is an official mobile application by UIDAI that allows you to carry your Aadhaar card digitally. It provides features like download, update requests, biometric locking/unlocking, and sharing eKYC for various services securely from your smartphone.

From DigiLocker

Step 1: Download and install the DigiLocker app or visit the official portal - https://www.digilocker.gov.in/.

Log in using your mobile number and OTP.

Log in using your mobile number and OTP. Step 3: Link your Aadhaar with DigiLocker.

Link your Aadhaar with DigiLocker. Step 4: Once linked, you can download your e-Aadhaar directly from the app.

💡 DigiLocker is a government digital storage service where you can securely store and access your Aadhaar card and other important documents online.

From UMANG

Step 1: Download and install the UMANG app or visit the portal - https://web.umang.gov.in/.

Log in using your registered mobile number.

Log in using your registered mobile number. Step 3: Access the DigiLocker section within the UMANG app.

Access the DigiLocker section within the UMANG app. Step 4: Follow the same steps as in the DigiLocker method to download your e-Aadhaar.

💡 UMANG (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance) is a government app that integrates various public services, including Aadhaar-related services like updating details, downloading Aadhaar, and checking status, all in one place.

Opening Downloaded Aadhaar

Your downloaded e-Aadhaar will be in a password-protected PDF format. To open it:

Install PDF Reader: Ensure you have a PDF reader (like Adobe Acrobat Reader) installed on your device. Open e-Aadhaar: Double-click the downloaded e-Aadhaar PDF file. Enter Password: When prompted, enter your password. The password is the first four letters of your name (in CAPITAL letters) followed by your birth year (YYYY). For example, if your name is ROHAN SHARMA and your birth year is 1995, the password would be ROHAN1995.