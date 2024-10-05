AARP credit card review: Both card versions offer decent cash-back earning and no annual fee, but few benefits (2024)

Affiliate links for the products on this page are from partners that compensate us and terms apply to offers listed (see our advertiser disclosure with our list of partners for more details). However, our opinions are our own. See how we rate credit cards to write unbiased product reviews.

Review: Is the AARP credit card the best card for you?

AARP (formerly American Association of Retired Persons) is a nonprofit organization that advocates for Americans who are aged 50 or older. You don't need to be over 50 to be a member — anyone of any age can join by enrolling on the AARP website and paying the membership fee (starting at $16 per year).

Members receive discounts on a wide variety of services from hotel stays to medical care, and get access to AARP resources that can help in almost any area of their lives.

Previously, Chase issued the AARP credit card, but it's no longer available to new applicants. Now, AARP offers two different credit cards through Barclays, both of which come with no annual fee. You do not have to become an AARP member to apply, but you can use your rewards to pay for your membership fee if you prefer.

Both of the AARP credit cards are cash-back credit cards — one is geared to people who spend a lot of money on travel, and the other is ideal for expenses that are a little closer to home.

Here's what to know if you're considering either of the Barclays AARP credit cards.

AARP Essential Rewards Mastercard

AARP® Essential Rewards Mastercard® Insider’s Rating 3.7/5 Annual Fee $0 Intro APR 0% intro APR for the first 15 billing cycles after each balance transfer made within 45 days of account opening Regular APR 20.99%, 24.99% or 29.99% variable See Also Best Balance Transfer Cards With 0% APR of July 2024Best Balance Transfer Credit Cards (2024) | SmartAsset.comDiscover it® Balance Transfer OfferBest Balance Transfer Credit Cards in [y] | Several.com Recommended Credit Good to excellent Pros No annual fee

Good earning rate on gas, drug stores, and medical expenses with no limits

Long 0% APR offer on balance transfers Cons Some other cash-back cards offer a higher welcome bonus and/or better earning in non-bonus categories

Few benefits compared to other no-annual-fee cards

Foreign transaction fees Product Details The information related to the AARP® Essential Rewards Mastercard® has been collected by Business Insider and has not been reviewed by the issuer.

Earn a $100 cash back bonus after spending $500 on purchases in the first 90 days

Earn 3% cash back on gas and drug store purchases (excluding Target and Walmart)

Earn 2% cash back on medical expenses

Earn 1% cash back on all other purchases

Barclays will donate $10 to AARP Foundation for every new account

Barclays will donate 1% of eligible purchases to AARP Foundation Show Pros, Cons, and More

If you spend a lot of money on medical expenses and prescription drugs, the AARP® Essential Rewards Mastercard® could be up your alley. This card doesn't charge an annual fee, and you'll earn 3% back on gas stations and drugstore purchases (not including Walmart and Target), 2% back on medical expenses, and 1% back on everything else.

The card offers a $100 cash bonus when you spend $500 on purchases within 90 days of account opening. The rewards you can earn are unlimited, and they'll never expire as long as your account is open. You also get free access to your FICO credit score just for being a cardholder.

If you need to consolidate credit card debt or even some medical bills, you can also benefit from a 0% APR on balance transfers (made within the first 45 days of account opening) for the first 15 months, followed by a variable APR of 20.99%, 24.99% or 29.99% variable.

The AARP® Essential Rewards Mastercard® is a good choice for anyone who has a lot of medical bills or drugstore purchases, as well as those who have high-interest debt to consolidate. Just keep in mind that a 3% foreign transaction fee applies to international purchases you make with your card.

AARP Travel Rewards Mastercard

AARP® Travel Rewards Mastercard® Insider’s Rating See Also What Does 0% Interest Mean? | Uswitch 3.7/5 Annual Fee $0 Intro APR 0% intro APR for the first 15 billing cycles after each balance transfer made within 45 days of account opening Regular APR 20.99%, 24.99% or 29.99% variable Recommended Credit Good to excellent Pros No annual fee and no foreign transaction fees

Good earning rate on airfare, hotel stays, car rentals, and restaurants with no limits

Long 0% APR offer on balance transfers Cons Some other cash-back cards offer a higher welcome bonus and/or better earning in non-bonus categories

Few benefits compared to other no-annual-fee travel cards Product Details The information related to the AARP® Travel Rewards Mastercard® has been collected by Business Insider and has not been reviewed by the issuer.

Earn a $100 cash back bonus after spending $500 on purchases in the first 90 days

Earn 3% cash back on airfare, hotel stays, and car rentals

Earn 2% cash back on restaurant purchases

Earn 1% cash back on all other purchases

Barclays will donate $10 to AARP Foundation for every new account

Barclays will donate 1% of eligible purchases to AARP Foundation Show Pros, Cons, and More

You could also consider the AARP® Travel Rewards Mastercard® , which comes with no annual fee and different rewards categories geared to frequent travelers. This card offers 3% back on airfare, hotel stays, and rental cars, 2% back on restaurant purchases, and 1% back on everything else. You can also earn the same $100 cash bonus when you spend $500 on purchases within 90 days of account opening.

Since this is a travel credit card, you won't pay any foreign transaction fees. Your rewards are unlimited with this card option, and they will never expire as long as your account is open.

You'll also get access to the same offer for balance transfers made within the first 45 days of account opening, which is for 0% APR for 15 months, followed by a variable APR of 20.99%, 24.99% or 29.99% variable.

The AARP® Travel Rewards Mastercard® is almost identical to the AARP® Essential Rewards Mastercard®, although the earning categories are different and the AARP® Travel Rewards Mastercard® doesn't add foreign transaction fees. Because you'll earn 3% back on airfare, hotel stays, and rental cars and 2% back on restaurant purchases with the AARP® Travel Rewards Mastercard®, it's a much better option for frequent travelers and foodies who dine out often.

Comparison: AARP Essential Rewards vs AARP Travel Rewards card

AARP® Essential Rewards Mastercard® AARP® Travel Rewards Mastercard® Annual fee $0 $0 Rewards rate 3% back on gas stations and drugstore purchases 2% back on medical expenses 1% back on everything else 3% back on airfare, hotels, and rental cars 2% back on restaurants 1% back on everything else Welcome bonus $100 cash bonus when you spend $500 on purchases within 90 days of account opening $100 cash bonus when you spend $500 on purchases within 90 days of account opening Card benefits Barclays will donate 1% of eligible purchases at $10 for every new account to AARP Foundation Barclays will donate 1% of eligible purchases at $10 for every new account to AARP Foundation Introductory APR offer 0% intro APR on balance transfers (made within the first 45 days of account opening) for the first 15 months, then a variable APR of 20.99%, 24.99% or 29.99% variable 0% intro APR on balance transfers (made within the first 45 days of account opening) for the first 15 months, then a variable APR of 20.99%, 24.99% or 29.99% variable Foreign transaction fee Yes No

Comparison: AARP credit cards vs other cash-back credit cards

AARP® Essential Rewards Mastercard® AARP® Travel Rewards Mastercard® Chase Freedom Unlimited® Citi®Double Cash Card Annual fee $0 $0 $0 Rewards rate Essential Rewards: 3% back on gas stations and drugstore purchases 2% back on medical expenses 1% back on everything else Travel Rewards: 3% back on airfare, hotels, and rental cars 2% back on restaurants 1% back on everything else 5% cash back (5x points) on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠ 3% cash back (3x points) on dining and drugstore purchases 1.5% cash back (1.5x points) on everything else 1% cash back when you buy, plus 1% cash back when you pay your bill Welcome bonus $100 cash bonus when you spend $500 on purchases within 90 days of account opening additional 1.5% cash back on everything you buy (on up to $20,000 spent in the first year) $200 cash back, fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, after spending $1,500 on purchases in the first six months of account opening Card benefits Barclays will donate 1% of eligible purchases at $10 for every new account to AARP Foundation Purchase protection Extended warranty Secondary car rental insurance Trip interruption/cancellation insurance Travel and emergency assistance services Access to Citi Entertainment Introductory APR offer 0% intro APR on balance transfers (made within the first 45 days of account opening) for the first 15 months, followed by a variable APR of 20.99%, 24.99% or 29.99% variable 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 15 months, then a 20.49% - 29.24% Variable 0% intro APR on balance transfers for 18 months, then 19.24% - 29.24% Variable Foreign transaction fee Essential Rewards: Yes Travel Rewards: No Yes Yes Review Chase Freedom Unlimited card review Citi Double Cash card review

How to use rewards from the AARP credit card

The best way to maximize your AARP credit card is to use it for all your expenses and bills, particularly in your card's bonus categories. From there, you'll want to pay your credit card in full each month to avoid any interest payments.

How much can you earn? That depends on which card you apply for and your regular spending habits. However, it can help to understand what each bonus category includes.For example, Barclays says "medical expenses" do not include health insurance premiums. However, you will earn 2% back on other medical expenses based on the merchant category code, including:

Dentists

Orthodontists

Osteopathic physicians

Chiropractors

Optometrists

Ophthalmologists

Opticians

Optical goods and eyeglasses

Chiropodists

Podiatrists

Hospitals

Medical and dental laboratories

Hearing aids

Ambulance services

Orthopedic goods

Prosthetic devices

Nursing and personal care facilities

Medical services and health practitioners not elsewhere classified (NEC)

Doctors not elsewhere classified (NEC)

Meanwhile, drugstore purchases do not include purchases made at Target or Walmart, so that's important to keep in mind if you're filling prescriptions or buying personal care supplies at those retailers.

Both of the AARP credit cards offer the exact same redemption options, and they are fairly flexible. Once you sign up for either credit card, you have the option to redeem for:

Transfers to a bank account starting at $25

Statement credits starting at $25

Gift cards and merchandise starting at $25

AARP membership starting at $16

Your rewards won't expire as long as your card account is open and in good standing.

AARP credit card benefits and features

While the AARP credit cards are light on benefits, there are a few special features with both to be aware of.

0% APR on balance transfers

Both AARP credit cards give you a 0% introductory APR on balance transfers made within the first 45 days of account opening for 15 months. After the introductory offer is over, you'll be charged a variable rate of 20.99%, 24.99% or 29.99% variable.

This offer can be helpful if you have other debts you want to consolidate and pay down. Just keep in mind that the 0% APR only applies to balance transfers and not for purchases. Also, a 3% balance transfer fee (minimum $5) applies.

Charitable contributions

From March 22, 2021, until March 31, 2022, Barclays will automatically donate $10 for every newly approved AARP-branded credit card that is opened and used within 90 days. They'll also donate 1% of all "eligible electronic and telecommunications purchases made with the card" to the AARP Foundation.

AARP credit card fees and costs

The AARP credit cards are great for earning rewards but not that great if you plan to carry a balance.

Both the AARP® Essential Rewards Mastercard® and the AARP® Travel Rewards Mastercard® charge a high variable APR for purchases, so you'll want to steer clear if you need to carry debt for any length of time. If you plan to carry a balance, you should probably look into one of the best 0% APR credit cards that give you 0% APR on purchases for a limited time.

Both AARP credit card options are free of annual fees, and they both offer the same 0% introductory offer on balance transfers. You'll also pay the same variable APRs regardless of which card option you choose from — 20.99%, 24.99% or 29.99% variable.

Other fees both cards can charge include:

3% balance transfer fee (minimum $5)

5% cash advance fee (minimum $10)

Late fee up to $39

Returned payment fee up to $39

Finally, remember that the AARP® Essential Rewards Mastercard® charges a 3% foreign transaction fee. The AARP® Travel Rewards Mastercard® does not.

