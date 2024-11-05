About Maxey Trailers in Fort Collins CO (2024)

We are proud to provide a no-pressure buying experience at our trailer and truck equipment sales locations. We carry an extensive inventory of the best products at competitive prices, but our primary goal is to help our customers find exactly what they need.

Our trailer sales and service headquarters is conveniently located right off the interstate at I-25 and Prospect Road in Fort Collins for easy access. But it doesn’t matter where you are located – we can deliver trailers anywhere from coast to coast.

If you’re looking for an experienced trailer dealer for your next purchase, we sell a lot of trailers! We are proud to be a Top 5 Dealer for Wells Cargo, Haulmark, and Cargo Express, and a Platinum dealer for Big Tex Trailers.

We are also a member of the NTEA’s elite Member Verification Program (MVP) that recognizes companies in the work truck industry for outstanding business practices and implementing quality standards.