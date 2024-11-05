About Maxey Trailers in Fort Collins CO (2024)

Since 1969, Maxey Trailer Sales and Truck Fitting of Fort Collins, Colorado, a member of the Trailer Products Division of MGS Incorporated, has been the trailer and truck equipment sales and service expert in Colorado and the surrounding regions for hard-working business owners, outdoor adventurers, and anyone with a need for hauling.
Our lineup of trailers is from leading manufacturers including Aluma, Big Tex, Cargo Express, Stealth, CargoPro, Felling, Haulmark, and Wells Cargo, providing options for hauling just about anything. Our truck body offering comes from top manufacturers including CM, Stahl, and Rugby. In our manufacturing facility, our craftsmen build custom, turnkey trailers expertly designed for any application and premium platform, stake, and hauler truck bodies with options available to meet specific needs.
As an active member of the North American Trailer Dealers Association (NATDA), National Association of Trailer Manufacturers (NATM), and National Truck Equipment Association (NTEA), we stay on top of the ever-changing trailer and truck equipment industries in order to provide leading-edge products and up-to-date information to our customers.
Trailer and Truck Equipment Sales
We are proud to provide a no-pressure buying experience at our trailer and truck equipment sales locations. We carry an extensive inventory of the best products at competitive prices, but our primary goal is to help our customers find exactly what they need.
Our trailer sales and service headquarters is conveniently located right off the interstate at I-25 and Prospect Road in Fort Collins for easy access. But it doesn’t matter where you are located – we can deliver trailers anywhere from coast to coast.
If you’re looking for an experienced trailer dealer for your next purchase, we sell a lot of trailers! We are proud to be a Top 5 Dealer for Wells Cargo, Haulmark, and Cargo Express, and a Platinum dealer for Big Tex Trailers.
We are also a member of the NTEA’s elite Member Verification Program (MVP) that recognizes companies in the work truck industry for outstanding business practices and implementing quality standards.
Service
We service all makes and models of trailers and truck bodies in our trailer-specific and truck equipment-specific facilities. The capabilities of our qualified, trained technicians exceed the guidelines established by the National Truck Equipment Association (NTEA).
If you need to schedule service, maintenance, or repair on your trailer or truck equipment, contact us by phone or email or text us using the link below.
Parts and Accessories
Our truck and trailer parts and accessories departments offer a wide range of in-stock components and can order just about anything you might need. You are welcome to come in and browse, give us a call, or text us using the link below to see what we have in stock or ask about a special order.
History of Maxey Trailer Sales and Truck Fitting
Maxey Trailer Sales and Truck Fitting began as Maxey Manufacturing in 1969 when agricultural engineer Loren Maxey purchased a small manufacturing business in Fort Collins, Colorado. He needed to design and build trailers for the center pivot irrigation business he also owned, and word quickly spread about the quality of his work. Being an engineer, every trailer he built was high quality and precisely engineered.
Soon the manufacturing company became Maxey Inc., and Loren found himself building innovative trailers and truck bodies for the needs of farmers, ranchers, and businesses throughout northern Colorado, southern Wyoming, and southwestern Nebraska.
Eventually, customer demand led Maxey to begin selling other trailer lines under the business name Max-Air Trailer Sales. Then Maxey Truck Equipment was separated from Maxey Manufacturing and added to the Maxey family of companies to provide commercial customers with the truck bodies and accessories they needed to do their jobs. We were known as being a family-owned company with local roots that had significant involvement in the Northern Colorado community.
Carl Maxey, then president of Maxey Manufacturing, and Andy Gehman, president of MGS Incorporated of Denver, Pennsylvania, met each other while serving on the board of directors for the National Association of Trailer Manufacturers. A friendship turned into a working relationship. After working together for many years, Maxey Companies was acquired by MGS in 2014, and Carl Maxey joined the MGS leadership team. Today the regional retail store is known as Maxey Trailer Sales and Truck fitting, a part of the MGS Trailer Products Division.
"Great experience buying our trailer through Maxey Trailer Sales. Elle, our sales person, was absolutely the best!! We traveled a few hours to pick it up as it was a hard to find product. When we arrived Elle had everything in order and ready to go. She had us in and out of there in no time – but took the time to thoroughly go through every detail of the trailer with us. Definitely a 5 Star review…thanks Elle!!!"
— KB
"Easy, quick and accurate. I was done in less than 20 minutes."
— RH
"Have had great luck with Maxey both on the purchase of a trailer and a repair after someone ran into our trailer. Ozzie was great to work with. He helped us quickly determine what needed to be done for our repair and had it back to us in 2 days! Would definitely recommend them."
— KD
"Rolled out with a trailer that was perfect in less that an hour."
— CS
"Great service, great sales staff"
— PJ
"Helpful sales staff, and a pleasure to do business with! George assisted me in the selection of a trailer that suited my needs."
— TS
"Maxey Trailer Sales is a one stop shop,for trailers, accessories- repair or services! Friendly staff- clean, fast and reliable work that will last a long time! 10/10"
— JC
"I had such a great experience at Maxey trailers - I was driving across the country and needed a trailer ASAP!! Elle and the team got me set up with a great trailer, outfitted it with my requested modifications while I waited, ensured it mounted well to my truck and even helped with a better route for weather avoidance. Could not recommend higher!!! Look forward to seeing them next time I drive through town. Thank you again!!"
— AM
Needed to replace my weld-on trailer jack and repair the fender supports on our boat trailer. Service was efficient and a pleasure to work with. I highly recommend this shop."
— JC
Great people to do business with! Elle and Jeff were very knowledgeable and extremely helpful ordering my trailer. They had some suggestions on options I didn’t know existed. Never any pressure and they kept me informed during the build process. I would not hesitate purchasing from them again. Great experience all around!"
— WB
Previous
Next