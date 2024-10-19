About Sports Reference | Sports-Reference.com (2024)

Sean Forman, President, worked for six years as a math and computer science professor at Saint Joseph's University before leaving to work on Sports Reference full-time in May of 2006. He has a PhD. in Applied Mathematics from the University of Iowa and currently resides in Philadelphia. Follow him at @sean_forman.

Mike Kania, Software Engineer, hails from Cleveland and is as sanguine about their chances of winning a title as you might expect. He worked at AOL and TypePad prior to joining Sports Reference in the spring of 2011. He has managed our college and pro football sites since starting at SR and plays a mean saxophone in his spare time. Follow him at @mkania28.

Mike Lynch, Data Director, is a graduate of Boston University. A Philly native, he joined Sports Reference after stints at ESPN Research, the Big Ten Network and Comcast SportsNet Mid-Atlantic. He'll be happy to talk with you about Lionel Simmons all day long. Follow him at @sportinfo247.

Adam Wodon, Software Engineer, a Long Island native, lives outside Philadelphia. He follows the Jets, Nets, Mets & Isles. He's led work for hockey and stathead. Adam also founded the College Hockey News. Follow him at @chn_AdamWodon.

Jonah Gardner, Product Marketing Manager, joined Sports Reference in 2015. He lives in Philadelphia and is a fan of the 76ers and the films of Brian de Palma,

Jaclyn Mahoney, Director of Operations and Strategic Planning, joined Sports Reference in early 2018. Jaclyn grew up as a Philadelphia sports fan and also roots for the teams in her adopted home city of Baltimore. She’s an advocate for gender equity in sports, volunteering her time as a mentor for women entering the industry and as a leader on the Board of Directors for Leveling the Playing Field. She’s been to a game at 28/30 of the current MLB ballparks.

Jay Hutchinson, Data Developer, joined Sports Reference in early 2018. Jay is a native of Davis County, Utah and currently lives in New Jersey. They began refereeing soccer in 2010 and take special interest in sport rules and officiating. Jay is an avid traveller and has visited more than ⅔ of U.S. counties.

Alex Bonilla, Data Developer, arrives at Sports Reference from Connecticut. He joined Sports Reference in March of 2018. He follows football closely and has an affinity for unique players like Gardner Minshew and Rodrigo Blankenship. He's on Twitter at @AlexBonilla_Spt (for sports opinions) and @AlexBonilla_OVA (for animation opinions/personal updates).

Dan Hirsch, Software Engineer, joined Sports Reference in September of 2018. Dan founded The Baseball Gauge and has done a great deal to promote Ballpark and Negro League records. He previously worked as a fire fighter and lives with his family in Omaha, Nebraska where he cheers for the Rays and Gators. He's on Twitter at @DanHirsch.

Kenny Jackelen, Software Engineer, joined Sports Reference in October of 2018. Kenny will be working on our baseball site and elsewhere and brings a long history of software development to Sports Reference. He previously worked as a software developer at Epic, and lives with his family in Minnesota where he cheers on the Twins and will be leading the Joe Mauer for Hall of Fame election bandwagon. He's on Twitter at @kennyjackelen.

Charlotte Eisenberg, Data Developer, is a Maine native. She joined Sports Reference in late 2020 on a full-time basis after previously working at SR as a summer intern and also spending a season with the Texas Rangers.

Adam Darowski, Product Director, joined Sports Reference in late 2020 on a full-time basis after a long stint as a design consultant where he worked on our responsive site redesign and Stathead launch. He is a SABR member and created the Hall of Stats in 2012. He's a fan of Borussia Dortmund and baseball history. You can find him on Twitter at @baseballtwit.

Nick Pazoles, DevOps Engineer, joined Sports Reference in late 2020 after working in DevOps/Site Reliability at Cleo. He's a fan of the White Sox and Michigan football. You can find him on Twitter at @nickpazo

Katie Sharp, Customer Success Manager, joined Sports Reference at the start of 2021. She's previously worked as a researcher with ESPN's Stats and Info Group and as a writer, researcher and editor for dozens of books and articles. She's a Yankees, New York Football Giants, & UConn Huskies basketball fan. She's on Twitter at @ktsharp.

Andrew Chong, Test Engineer, joined Sports Reference in the middle of 2021. Andrew previously worked in the finance and healthcare industries as a Software Tester. He follows the Phillies, DePaul basketball, and Korean players across any sport. He's on Twitter at @testthesoftware.

Maggie Walsh Deaver, Marketing Director, joined Sports Reference in the middle of 2021. Maggie previously worked at Volo Sports as Director of National Brand and Marketing. She's a fan of Boston sports and Bill Belichick's hoodies. Follow her on Twitter at @maggiewdeaver.

Ryan Passmore, VP of Engineering, joined Sports Reference in the middle of 2021. Ryan was previously the Sr. Director of Product Development at Cleo. A Chicago-area native Ryan cheers for the Cubs, Bulls and Bears.

Zoe Surma, Software Engineer, joined Sports Reference in the middle of 2021. Zoe is a recent graduate of Notre Dame with a degree in computer engineering. She is a Cubs, Fighting Irish and Formula One fan. Follow her on Twitter at @ZoeSurma.

Chris Wong, Software Engineer, joined Sports Reference in the middle of 2021. Chris hails from St. Louis and is a recent graduate from Brown University with multiple degrees in computer science. He is a Cardinals and Blues fan.

Nicolas Westin, DevOps Engineer, joined Sports Reference towards the end of 2021. He previously worked at Redhorse Corporation as a front-end engineer. He graduated from Northeastern University in Boston. He is a big Wizards fan, and a casual Cubs fan.

Aidan Jackson-Evans, Customer Success Coordinator, joined Sports Reference at the start of 2022. Originally from the UK, Aidan now lives in New England. He enjoys baseball history and trivia, and has written biographies for the SABR BioProject. He is a fan of the San Francisco Giants and the England national football team. Follow him on Twitter at @ajacksonevans.

Adela Armstrong-Spielberg, Scrum Master, joined Sports Reference at the start of 2022. She was born and raised in the DC area, and now lives in Los Angeles after attending UCLA. She's growing into a Dodgers and Rams fan, but she would like to reassure her friends and family back east that she will always root for the Nats and Ravens first.

Ryan Walsh, Social Media Coordinator, joined Sports Reference at the start of 2022. Hailing from the great state of New Jersey, Ryan previously managed social media for Temple University and the Cape May-Lewes Ferry, among others. He remains an ardent defender of the 76ers Process, and is also a fan of NASCAR and the WNBA. You can find him on Twitter at @RyanLWalsh.

Sara Halloran, Test Engineer, joined Sports Reference at the start of 2022. She attended Northwestern University and previously worked as a data scientist for the Milwaukee Brewers, during which time she became a casual Bucks and Brewers fan. Now Philadelphia-based, she is originally from New Jersey and also supports the Mets and NY/NJ Gotham FC, as well as Tottenham Hotspur and the United States women’s national soccer team.

Sam Nipatnantaporn, Digital Marketing Manager, joined Sports Reference at the start of 2022. She previously worked as a marketing manager at the Boston Red Sox and Worcester Red Sox. Originally from Nantucket Island, she now resides in Cambridge, MA and is a fan of all things Boston sports and mascots. Follow her on Instagram at @wsamnipat.

Rajeev Lekhwar, SEO Specialist, joined Sports Reference at the start of 2022. Having worked for almost 2.5 years in the SEO Industry with brands like VWO, he moved to Sports Reference with a goal of keeping the upward trend moving. He is an avid cricket fan. You can find him on Twitter at @panditrajeev22.

Ashlie Rose, User Experience Researcher, joined Sports Reference towards the end of 2022 with a BSc in Cognitive Science from UCSC. Born in Hawaii and raised in California, she resides in the Santa Cruz Mountains among the redwoods.

Ben Wozniak, Software Engineer, joined Sports Reference towards the end of 2022. Ben lives in Milwaukee and previously worked at Brady Corporation as a Software Engineer. He is primarily a Chicago sports fan, particularly the Cubs and Bears. Follow him on Twitter at @ben_woz.

Jonathan Moore, Software Engineer, joined Sports Reference towards the end of 2022. He attended Illinois State University and Tufts University. Jonathan lives in Boston and previously worked at Left Hook, Inc. as an Integrations Engineer. He is originally from Bloomington-Normal, IL and is a Chicago Sports fan.

Matthew Carr, Software Engineer, joined Sports Reference at the start of 2023. He lives in Toronto, Canada and previously worked as a full stack developer in the healthcare industry. He was in attendance for Joey Bats’ bat flip and is a fan of the Raptors, Jays and Leafs.

Joe Zobel, Software Engineer, joined Sports Reference at the start of 2023 after interning the summer of 2022. He grew up in the suburbs of Chicago and graduated from Purdue University with a degree in Computer Engineering. He is a Chicago and Purdue sports fan.

Becky Ligon, Test Engineer, joined Sports Reference in the middle of 2023. Becky previously worked as a technical business analyst and performance/automated test engineer in the wholesale industry. She is a Virginia native and loves playing volleyball and watching soccer, hockey, and college football.

Kyle Brown, Community Marketing Coordinator, joined Sports Reference in the middle of 2023. He has worked at sports media companies such as Bleacher Report and The Athletic. He calls the Bay Area home, but currently lives in Southern California. He is a fan of the San Francisco Giants and 49ers, Warriors, Oregon Ducks, and literally anything that Steph Curry does.

Zach Bellavia, Product Manager, joined Sports Reference in April 2024. He's a Butler University alum and has an affinity for the scrappy underdog. Zach follows most Chicago sports teams. He also enjoys the niche fandom of professional track and field and distance running.

Emily Anderson, Product Manager, joined Sports Reference in 2024. Originally from Indiana, Emily now resides in Chicagoland after a long stint in Los Angeles. Emily was indoctrinated into following Michigan football and the Detroit Tigers from childhood, but her support of Arsenal, Chicago Sky, and the Chicago Red Stars is self-imposed. You can find her on Twitter at @EmCAnderson.

Kristiana Passeri, Executive Operations Coordinator, joined Sports Reference in the middle of 2024 after interning on the marketing team the previous summer. She resides in the Chicagoland area and is a fan of the Bears and Fire, as well as FC Barcelona, Argentine/US soccer and Formula One.

Marshall Nielsen, Software Engineer, joined Sports Reference in the middle of 2024. He grew up in Lexington, Kentucky (home to the greatest tradition in the history of college basketball). In addition to the University of Kentucky Wildcats, he is also a Reds and Bengals fan.

Ryan Crenny, Software Engineer, joined Sports Reference in the middle of 2024. He grew up outside Philadelphia and attended Villanova University. Ryan is a big Eagles and Phillies fan as well as an avid Sixers process defender. He currently lives in Madison Wisconsin and enjoys playing golf and disc golf in his free time.

Brett Peavler, Senior Software Engineer, joined Sports Reference in July of 2024. Brett previously worked at Microsoft which moved him from his hometown of Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Seattle, Washington where he lives today. He’s maintained his Wisconsin fandom and roots for the Brewers, Packers, and Bucks, while also embracing the Kraken and Mariners (2nd to the Brewers of course) in Seattle.

Jay Virshbo, Business Development, served as the president of Howe Sports Data, and has held other positions within the sports business world. He is a Chicago native and currently resides just outside of Boston. Follow him at @jvirshbo.

Contact Information

FAQs

Who runs Sports Reference? ›

Sean Forman formed Sports Reference, Inc. in October of 2004, and in December of 2007 the three groups joined forces with Jay Virshbo to create Sports Reference LLC (based in Pennsylvania). We currently have 39 full-time employees.

What is the mission statement of Sports Reference? ›

We will be the trusted source of information and tools that inspire and empower users to enjoy, understand, and share the sports they love.

What is sports with reference? ›

A human activity involving physical exertion and skill as the primary focus of the activity, with elements of competition or social participation where rules and patterns of behaviour governing the activity exist formally through organisations and is generally recognised as a sport.

What is the revenue of Sports Reference? ›

Annual revenue has doubled from pre-pandemic levels to roughly $10 million, and Forman said the company has gone from making moderate to healthy profits over the past half-decade as the number of statistics to sell ads on has multiplied.

Does sports-reference have an API? ›

Sportsreference is a free python API that pulls the stats from www.sports-reference.com and allows them to be easily be used in python-based applications, especially ones involving data analytics and machine learning.

What is the mission and vision reference? ›

A Mission Statement is a definition of the company's business, who it serves, what it does, its objectives, and its approach to reaching those objectives. A Vision Statement is a description of the desired future state of the company. An effective vision inspires the team, showing them how success will look and feel.

What is the mission statement? ›

A mission statement is a concise explanation of an organization's reason for existence and describes its purpose, intention and overall objectives. The mission statement supports the vision and serves to communicate purpose and direction to employees, customers, vendors and other stakeholders.

What is the slogan of the sports Authority? ›

Their sales strategy, signified by the slogan “Get out and play,” was designed to inspire consumers to participate or attend any type of sports, leisure, or recreational activity, and make it a meaningful part of their lifestyle.

What do you call a person who is good at sports? ›

The noun athlete comes from the Greek word athletes, meaning “contestant in the games.” Anyone who competes in sporting competitions can be called an athlete, but usually the term is reserved for people with a high level of dedication, skill and fitness.

What does sport stand for? ›

The principles of training can be remembered using the mnemonic 'SPORT': Specificity, Progressive Overload, Reversibility and Tedium. Specificity: making training specific to the sport or activity being played or performed, to the movements, muscles and energy systems which are used in that sport or activity.

What is the slang word sport mean? ›

Sport: mate, pal, chum, friend, etc. It isn't a nickname at all, it's a common term of endearment among friends, occasionally used in derogatory banter fashion. It's widely known and widely used in the Anglosphere, and has been for many, many years.

What sport has the highest revenue? ›

Which sports generate the most revenue? Football leads the global sports industry, with a market of $3.3 billion in 2023 and a growth rate of 3.6% until 2032.

How much money does sports generate? ›

Total sports market revenue worldwide 2022-2028

In 2022, the industry's revenue amounted to over 403 billion U.S. dollars and was expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 9.13 percent between 2022 and 2028. By 2028, the global sports market was expected to be worth over 680 billion U.S. dollars.

Where does most revenue come from for sports? ›

The sources of how sports teams and leagues make their money has not changed much over the past 40 years. Tickets, sponsorships and broadcast rights continue to be the main buckets of revenue, while concessions, parking, merchandise and non-team events fill out the income statement.

Who runs sports interaction? ›

Sports Interaction is operated by Mohawk Online, which is owned by the Mohawk Council of Kahnawake and is regulated by the Kahnawake Gaming Commission in the province of Quebec. Avid Gaming exclusively licenses the Sports Interaction product and is based in Jersey with offices in Ireland and Quebec.

Who owns the sport newspaper? ›

The Daily Sport and Sunday Sport were sold by David Sullivan to Sport Media Group in 2007.

Where does Pro Football Reference get its data? ›

The majority of our data comes from the work of Pete Palmer, Ken Pullis, and Gary Gillette.

