About - The Temptations (2024)

The Temptations, often referred to as American Music Royalty, are world-renowned superstars of entertainment, revered for their phenomenal catalog of music and prolific career. The group are celebrating their 60thAnniversary through 2022.To mark this milestone, The Temptations released a brand-new album,Temptations 60,with nearly all-original songs in January of 2022 and, are touring in the U.S, as well as abroad to the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Belgium, and the Netherlands, fall of 2022.Dr. Otis Williams, the sole surviving, original member of The Temptations, turned 80 on October 30thof 2021. Ranked #1 in Billboardmagazine’s most recent list of the “Greatest R&B/Hip-Hop Artists of All Time,” The Temptations also appear in the magazine’s 125thAnniversary list of the “125 Greatest of All Time Artists.” In addition,Rolling Stonemagazine named the group among the “100 Greatest Artists of All Time.” In September of 2020, the editors ofRolling Stonemagazine commented that The Temptations are “Indisputably the greatest black vocal group of the Modern Era…,” and listed the group’sAnthologyalbum among the “500 Greatest Albums of All Time.” TheAnthologyalbum has appeared in all three ofRolling Stone’s500 Greatest Albums’ lists. The Temptations’ heritage, influence and contributions to, not only American culture and African American communities but also to the global music landscape are monumental. The influence that The Temptations had on mainstream and global artists, such as The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan and others, is undeniable. The group’s popularity is ever-increasing and they are one of the most iconic, bestselling brands in the entertainment world today. While the group has evolved over the years, Dr. Otis Williams has continued to lead the group and carry the torch forward for the next generation of Temptations’ fans. The Temptations have been the subject of a smash hit Broadway musical,Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations, which opened on Broadway at the Imperial Theatre on March 21st, 2019. The electrifying Broadway musical received 12 Tony nominations and won the Tony Award for Best Choreography at the 73rdTony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on June 10, 2019.It captivated thousands of theatergoers during sold-out performances on Broadway. At year-end of 2019,Ain’t Too Proudhad broken the house record at the Imperial Theatre for a second time. The week ending December 29ththe musical had the highest grossing week in the history of the Imperial Theatre. In June of 2019, the show’s producers announced plans for a national touring production of the musical to travel to more than 50 cities, in 100+ weeks.The national touring production of the smash hit Broadway musical kicked off their tour in December 2021 at The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. The touring productionis scheduled to open in theaters in more than 50 cities across the U.S. during the next several years.Ain’t Too Proudis also scheduled to open in the UK, in the West End of London, at the Prince Edward Theatre on March 31, 2023. Also in 2019, the original cast album for the smash hit Broadway musical,Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptationswas nominated for a Grammy® Award in the “Best Musical Theater Album” category. In addition to the musical, The Temptations’ journey, as seen through the lens of Otis Williams, a founding member of the group, was also a blockbuster television mini-series which aired in 1998. The mini-series,Temptations, was produced by long-time Temptations’ manager Shelly Berger, Dr. Otis Williams, and Suzanne de Passe, head of de Passe Entertainment, and was reportedly viewed by 45 million fans when it originally aired. The television mini-series went on to win an Emmy for Outstanding Direction for a Mini-series or Movie, as well as the 1999 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Television Movie or Mini-series. The mini-series is still on air or streaming every day somewhere in the world. In 2018, Universal Music Enterprises (“UMe”) released worldwide The Temptations’ studio album,All the Time, which was the group’s first new album in eight years. It was released in CD, vinyl LP, limited edition white vinyl LP and digital formats. It featured three new, original Temptations’ songs, in addition to inspired renditions of songs from Maxwell, The Weeknd, Sam Smith, Bruno Mars and others. At the time of the album’s release,Dr. Otis Williams, founding member of The Temptations said, “…Looking back, I never could have imagined where my life has taken me. I’m proud of what The Temptations have achieved, and I’m grateful for every opportunity we’ve been so fortunate to receive. The music carries me. Together, we lift our voices with love and wonder…” The group’s 60-year history spans the 20thand 21stcenturies, and their music transcends generations. The Temptations’ story is a road map through American history. What began in Detroit, when a remarkable combination of soulful voices united, was the genesis of an epic journey that introduced multiple superstars to the world and produced some of the greatest music of our era. Motown auditioned and signed the original Temptations (Otis Williams, Melvin Franklin, Paul Williams, Eddie Kendricks, and Elbridge “Al” Bryant) in May of 1961. When the legendary “Classic Five,” (Otis Williams, Melvin Franklin, Eddie Kendricks, Paul Williams and David Ruffin) released the single, “The Way You Do the Things You Do,” in 1964, which peaked at #11 on theBillboardHot 100 Chart and remained on the list for 11 weeks, it marked the beginning of a multitude of award-winning and chart-topping singles and albums that would be embraced by popular music audiences globally. Considered trailblazers in the 60’s, leading the way not only for themselves but for other R&B artists, and successfully reaching mainstream audiences here and abroad, The Temptations’ rise to fame was meteoric. It was on March 6, 1965 that their first million copy, bestselling single, “My Girl” hit #1 onBillboard’sHot 100 chart.The Temptations’ role as artists, and how they used their voices to speak to the times they lived through, especially during the 60’s-one of the most turbulent decades in our nation’s history, is compelling. They were among the first African American musical artists to crossover into mainstream America and appear on popular, national mainstream television programs, such asThe Ed Sullivan Show, andThe Hollywood Palace. The group’s star power was so striking that these top-rated, national programs, and many others, scheduled appearances for The Temptations multiple times during a single year. At the time, this was an unparalleled accomplishment for African American entertainers. On December 9, 1968, Diana Ross & The Supremes and The Temptations headlined a network television specialTCB (Taking Care of Business), a first for two African American music groups. According to published reports at the time, the special won its time slot, was the top-rated television variety show in 1968 and received an Emmy nomination. The original cast soundtrack album,TCB, was released a week prior to the special and reached #1 on the Billboard Top 200 Albums’ chart. In July 1969, Motown put together a major television special for the group calledThe Temptations Show. In November of that same year, a third national television special, G.I.T. (Gettin’ It Together) on Broadway,starring Diana Ross & The Supremes and The Temptations aired, and according to published reports won the primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Achievement in Costume Design. An accompanying soundtrack album by Diana Ross & the Supremes and The Temptations was released in advance of the television special. The Temptations helped change the face of primetime television and fueled the growth in the performing arts and entertainment world for African American artists forever. The Temptations, throughout the group’s evolution, have produced 53 Billboard Hot 100 singles, including fourBillboardHot 100 #1 singles: “My Girl,” “I Can’t Get Next to You,” “Just My Imagination,” and “Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone.” Additionally, they released 44 Top 10 R&B chart hits, 14 of which were #1 R&B singles, including timeless classics such as “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg,” “Beauty Is Only Skin Deep,” “I Wish It Would Rain,” and songs influenced by their funk/psychedelic soul sound including “Happy People,” and “Shakey Ground.” The group also has 16 #1 R&B Chart albums. The group’s music, then and now, continues to raise the spirit of the country and uplift a nation searching for common bonds and glimmers of hope and humanity. The Temptations are the recipients of numerous awards and honors. The group has been awarded more than 50 Gold, Platinum, and Multi-Platinum awards all combined. They have been awarded five Grammy® Awards (and have received nine Grammy® nominations), including the Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Grammy® Award at the 56thAnnual Grammy® Awards (2013). The Temptations delivered Motown’s and their first-ever, GRAMMY® at the 11thAnnual Grammy® Awards in 1969 for Best Rhythm & Blues Performance by a Duo or Group, Vocal or Instrumental, for their song, “Cloud Nine.” They won their next two GRAMMYS® at the 15thAnnual Grammy® Awards in 1973 for the #1 Billboard Hot 100 Single, “Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone,” which won a total of three Grammy® Awards that year: Best Rhythm & Blues Vocal Performance by a Duo, Group or Chorus, awarded to The Temptations; Best Rhythm & Blues Instrumental Performance, awarded to The Temptations and Paul Riser, and Best Rhythm & Blues Song, awarded to Barrett Strong and Norman Whitfield as songwriters. The group won their fourth GRAMMY® at the 43rdannual Grammy® Awards in 2001 for their Top 20 R&B Chart Album,Ear-Resistiblefor Best Traditional Rhythm & Blues Vocal Performance. “My Girl,” what many call their magnum opus, was inducted into the Grammy® Hall of Fame in 1998, followed by “Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone” a year later in 1999. In 1974, The Temptations were the very first group to be awarded Favorite Soul/Rhythm & Blues Band/Duo/ Group at the inaugural American Music Awards Ceremony. In 1975, The Temptations recorded their album,A Song for You, that won the American Music Award for Best Soul/Rhythm & Blues Album, at the third annual American Music Awards ceremony in 1976. The album includes two wildly popular and bestselling #1 R&B singles, “Happy People,” (co-written by Lionel Richie) featuring the Commodores as instrumentalists, and “Shakey Ground” featuring instrumentals by Parliament-Funkadelic’s Eddie Hazel with Billy “Bass” Nelson. In August 1998, The Temptations released the album, Phoenix Rising,featuring the debut of Terry Weeks, a lead vocalist for the group then, and now, and it won the Soul Train Music Award for Best Rhythm & Blues/Soul Album by a Duo or Group at the 12thannual Soul Train Music Awards in 1999. The single, “Stay,” from that album became a “Top 30” R&B single. In 1983, Ron Tyson, one of the group’s current lead vocalists, joined The Temptations. In May of 1983, the televised anniversary specialMotown 25: Yesterday, Today, Forever,aired on NBC-TV and the extraordinary battle between The Temptations and the Four Tops led to a road tour together, famously called the“T’NT”tour. The two legendary groups still perform together today while on their respective concert tours. In 1988, Dr. Otis Williams’ critically-acclaimed autobiography,Temptations, written withThe New York Timesbestselling author Patricia Romanowski, was published nationally. The book went on to become the source for both the Emmy Award-Winning television miniseries,TheTemptations,in 1998 and in 2019 the smash hit Broadway musical,Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations, with Tony Award-Winning choreography and Grammy®-Winning music. In 1989, The Temptations were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Blockbuster #1 chart hits “Just My Imagination,” “Papa was a Rollin’ Stone,” and “My Girl” are among the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s “500 Songs That Shaped Rock and Roll.” The group was also inducted into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 1999, and into the Rhythm and Blues Music Hall of Fame in 2013. They were invited back to the Rhythm and Blues Music Hall of Fame in 2017 to receive The Rhythm & Blues Male Group of the 20thCentury Award. They also received the NAACP Image Award “Hall of Fame Award” in 1992. On September 14, 1994, The Temptations were given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, and on June 7, 2019 given a star on The Apollo Theater's Walk of Fame in Harlem in New York City. At the official ceremony, Dr. Otis Williams received a plaque marking the occasion on behalf of the legendary, classic five lineup. Dr. Otis Williams was also honored at the Apollo Theater's 85thAnniversary Gala on June 10th, 2019. In 2003, in 2012, and again, in September 2020,Rolling Stonemagazine included the group'sAnthologyalbum, originally released in 1973, among its list of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time. In 2020, the editors ofRolling Stonemagazine commented that The Temptations are “Indisputably the greatest black vocal group of the Modern Era…” In 2006, Dr. Otis Williams received an honorary degree of Doctor of Humane Letters from Stillman College, a Historically Black College/University in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. In 2018,the Library of Congress announced the induction of The Temptations’ classic mega-hit, “My Girl” into the National Recording Registry. In November of 2019, The Temptations appeared on Billboard’s 125thAnniversary list of the 125 Greatest of All Time Artists. In addition, for the 2019 holiday season, Universal Music Enterprises, The Temptations’ current recording company, released a first-of-its-kind, animated video featuring the Temptations’ “Silent Night,” one of the most popular holiday songs of all time. On March 24, 2020 Tantor Media, a division of Recorded Books, released the audiobook edition of Dr. Otis Williams’ critically acclaimed autobiography,Temptations,written withThe New York Timesbest-selling writer Patricia Romanowski.The audiobook includes a never-before-released introduction and a newly revised final chapter. Dr. Otis Williams narrates the new introduction and J.D. Jackson, an AudioFile Golden Voice Award winner, who also narratedPlaying for Keeps: Michael Jordan and the World He Madeby David Halberstam, narrates the book. The audiobook is available in CD, Mp3 and digital formats. In June of 2020, The Temptations released, what many called a message for our times, a new, soulful version of the popular single “You’ve Got a Friend,” as a YouTube video. The group raised their voices to reflect on their 60’s struggles and pay tribute to today’s movement for change. The video was recorded in a private session in Los Angeles, California. In July of 2020, The Temptations were among the Award-Winning stars to perform in the 40thanniversary presentation ofA Capitol Fourth, the national July 4thTV tradition on PBS. In November and December of 2020, the cast of the Broadway musical,Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations, performed in three nationally televised NBC-TV holiday events, including:the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade,Christmas in Rockefeller Center, andOne Night Only: The Best of Broadwayto benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Beginning June 2021 through 2022, the 60thanniversary of the Temptations’ legendary history and music is being commemorated. The Temptations always look forward to serenading fans with their soulful voices, lighting up stages with their famous Temptations’ Walk, and bringing joy to audiences of all ages.



Dr. Otis Clayborn Williams,founding member of the world-renowned, Grammy Award-winning group, The Temptations, is a music legend. From award-winning singer, songwriter to critically acclaimed author, from television producer, and Broadway executive producer to executive producer of the group’s brand-new album,Temptations 60, Dr. Williams defied all odds, having gone from the dirt roads of rural Texas to the highest heights of Detroit, Motown, and beyond. One of the world’s most significant and prolific musical institutions of all time, The Temptations are entertainment giants revered for their enduring catalog of music masterpieces. As the sole surviving member of the original Temptations, Dr. Williams is uniquely one of Detroit’s and America’s national treasures.Dr. Williams has been and still is the chief architect of The Temptations’ evolution throughout the 20thand 21st centuries. Celebrating 60 years at the forefront of The Temptations, and still performing around the world today, he is a global superstar.Dr. Otis Williams received an honorary degree, Doctorate of Humane Letters, from Stillman College, a historically Black college and university in Tuscaloosa, Alabama in 2006.Dr. Williams’ personal journey has been documented in his critically acclaimed 1988 autobiography,Temptations,which became the source for both the Emmy®award-winning television mini-series,Temptations, released in 1998, and most recently the smash hit Broadway musical,Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations,which won the 2019 Tony®Award for Best Choreography.Ain’t Too Proudbroke house records while in previews in major cities on its road to Broadway. It also broke house records at The Imperial Theater while on Broadway, and recently the touring production of the musical broke a house record at a local theater while on tour.Broadway’sAin’t Too Proud:The Life and Times of The Temptationsis currently touring across the U.S., to more than 50 cities, throughout this year and next. The electrifying Broadway musical is also scheduled to open in the UK, in the West End of London at the Prince Edward Theater, on March 31, 2023.

With millions of fans worldwide, Dr. Otis Williams has continued to lead and carry the torch for the group. The Temptations ranked #1 inBillboardmagazine’s most recent list of Greatest R&B/Hip-Hop Artists of All Time, andRolling Stonemagazine commented that The Temptations are “Indisputably the greatest black vocal group of the Modern Era…”

The Temptations are today one of the most iconic, bestselling brands in the entertainment world. With original member Dr. Otis Williams, the group’s track record of continuing to sell decades worth of history-making music is breathtaking.The Temptations have been awarded more than 50 Gold, Platinum and Multi-Platinum Awards all combined.

The unique contributions Dr. Otis Williams and The Temptations have made to the legacies of Detroit, Motown, The Motown Museum, American Culture and Black communities everywhere, as well as to the global music landscape are undeniable.

Dr. Williams said,“In everyone’s life, there are certain key people and events—linchpin friends and incidents without which there’d be an entirely different story to tell. My life has been blessed with many such people and events, and not a small amount of good fortune. But at the heart of my story, of The Temptations’ story, is the place where it all started, the place I will always go back to: Detroit.”

With great affection, Dr. Williams often says today,“Detroit was always known for the Big Three: Ford, Chrysler and GM. However, once Motown, one of the greatest record labels of all time, arrived in the city, it became known for the Big Four: Ford, Chrysler, GM and Motown.”

Williams added,“Looking back, I never could have imagined where my life has taken me. I’m proud of what The Temptations have achieved, and I’m grateful for every opportunity we’ve been so fortunate to receive. The music carries me…”

Born October 30, 1941 in Texarkana, Texas, Williams’ worldview was formed in the homes of his paternal grandmother, Della Gooden and his maternal grandparents Lucinda Eliga and Frank Fisher. The Black Baptist church was at the center of his childhood. His grandparents lived in a segregated community, and he attended an all-black school and an all-black church. Going to church and singing in the gospel choir on Sundays, were beloved rituals during his formative years. He was deeply loved and spoiled as any child brought up by two strict, God-fearing grandmothers could be.

Like many Black families who migrated north in the 50’s, so too did Williams’ mother, Hazel Louise Williams. She found work and a new home among the thriving, working-class black community in Detroit, Michigan. When Otis was eleven years old, he left Texas to join his mother and stepfather, Edgar Little, who worked on the assembly line at Ford Motor Company in Detroit. After arriving in the famous Motor City, it wasn’t long before young Williams set his sights on forming a singing group. Influenced by gospel singers such as the Dixie Hummingbirds, the Swan Silvertones, and others during his early childhood with his grandmothers, Otis did his share of singing in the halls of Hutchins Junior High in Detroit. As a teenager, he was often heard harmonizing with classmate Lamont Dozier of Holland-Dozier-Holland fame in the hallways between classes. Young Williams’ interest in music blossomed when he heard early R&B greats such as Ruth Brown, B.B.King, Nat “King” Cole, and Billy Eckstine on the black radio stations in Detroit. Unlike life in rural Texas, Detroit was a bustling city, filled with bright lights, cars, music and a strong vibrant Black community.

Once in high school, Williams started attending rock-‘n’-roll shows at the famous Fox Theater featuring acts like Chuck Berry, Frankie Lymon and the Teenagers and the Cadillacs. Mesmerized by the performers and the roar of live audiences, Otis decided to put his own group together. He pulled together other teenagers from his neighborhood, including Melvin Franklin who attended Northwestern High, the same high school as Otis. With Rock-‘n’-Roll mania sweeping his generation, Otis formed his first group called Otis Williams and The Siberians, then a group called the El Domingos, and eventually the group, Otis Williams and the Distants. The group consisted of: Otis Williams, Al Bryant, James Crawford, Melvin Franklin and Richard Street. They released “Come On” in 1959, a song written by Williams.It was while Otis and the group were performing “Come On,” at St. Stephen’s Community Center in Detroit in 1960, that they caught the attention of Berry Gordy.When Otis came off the stage and headed to the bathroom, he encountered Berry Gordy. Impressed with the performance, Berry told Otis if they ever decide to make a change, they should come see him because he was starting his own label.

As fate would have it, after an initial call to Mr. Gordy, Otis got an audition at Motown with writer and producer William “Mickey” Stevenson in 1961. By then William’s group had picked up new members, Eddie Kendricks and Paul Williams and called themselves The Elgins. Impressed with their sound, Stevenson called in Gordy who after hearing the group offered them their first contract on the spot. According to Williams, a few days before signing, they became known as The Temptations.The lineup of the original Temptations included: Otis Williams, Melvin Franklin, Paul Williams, Eddie Kendricks and Elbridge “Al” Bryant.From the start, Williams said he served as management liaison, Melvin as treasurer, Paul planned the shows and the choreography, Al arranged the transportation and Eddie handled the wardrobe.

In the beginning, besides doing their regular shows, The Temptations did a lot of background singing for other Motown artists. They actually made their debut at the famed Apollo Theater in Harlem in the early 60s as background singers for Mary Wells, Motown’s leading star at that time. Hoping for a big hit of their own, the group started to tour outside of Michigan. They did shows in cities such as Cleveland, Ohio with acts like Gladys Knight and the Pips, the Halos and others. Their song, “Dream Come True,” made a minor splash on the R&B chart at #22. In early 1963, The Temptations cut their sixth single, “I Want a Love I Can See” which was their first time working with the two writer-producers who would create the bulk of their greatest hits through the 1960s and 70s: Smokey Robinson and Norman Whitfield.

By December 1963, Al Bryant had left the group, and in 1964, Otis Williams invited David Ruffin, a long-time friend from his neighborhood in Detroit, to join the group. They lived one block from each other, Williams on Philadelphia Street and Ruffin on Euclid Avenue.The group became known as the legendary “Classic Five”–Otis Williams, Melvin Franklin, Eddie Kendricks, Paul Williams and David Ruffin. The Classic Five broke out with “The Way You Do The Things You Do” which peaked at #11 on the national pop chart in 1964.

The history of the legendary “Classic Five” is woven into the fabric of Detroit. Their rise to international fame is deeply rooted in Detroit’s and Motown’s own rich histories and cultures.What began in Detroit at Motown, when this remarkable combination of soulful voices united, was the genesis of an epic journey that introduced multiple superstars to the world and produced some of the greatest music in the modern era.The Temptations’ versatile voices, synchronized dance steps, handsome style and dazzling dress, set a new standard that became world famous and is still the group’s distinguished trademark today.

Taken under the wing of Berry Gordy, his executive team, writers and producers, Otis Williams and his fellow Temptations, like the other famous Motown recording artists were required to participate in Motown’s Artist Development.

Amid segregation, civil rights’ struggles, Vietnam protests, the women’s rights movement and all the upheaval of the 60s, The Temptations began touring the country by bus with Motown’s famous Motortown Revue. Generally, a bus carried five or six acts plus the band and Motown chaperones. By this time, the Motown artist roster was extraordinary, with artists such as The Temptations, The Supremes, Marvin Gaye, Smokey Robinson & The Miracles, Mary Wells, Gladys Knight & The Pips and others. They all developed a camaraderie, and on and off the road used their voices to bring people together.

Christmas Day in 1964, The Temptations were doing a Motortown Revue show at the Brooklyn Fox Theater with the Supremes, the Marvellettes, Marvin Gaye, the Miracles and Stevie Wonder. The next day Motown released “My Girl.” It charted at #76 three weeks later.

It was 1965, when “My Girl” became a #1 Pop chart hit, that was a game changer for Williams and The Temptations.The Temptations were performing at the Apollo Theater in Harlem when they received a telegram from Berry Gordy, The Supremes, The Beatles and many others, congratulating them on their #1 success. The Temptations’ fan base went global and like The Beatles, they became a household name worldwide. This was a mic drop moment in Williams’ iconic career.It was The Temptations’ first #1 million copy chart hit. “My Girl” would become the group’s magnum opus, and it was inducted into The Grammy Hall of Fame in 1998, and in 2018 it was entered into the National Recording Registry by the Library of Congress.

With “My Girl” having opened the door to global attention, the group continued to produce a string of hits that topped the charts in the decades to follow. The crowds and venues became bigger and more diverse. This was the dawn of Motown’s golden era, and The Temptations were at the center of it all.

When their longtime manager, Shelly Berger began managing both The Temptations and The Supremes in 1966, The Temptations made countless appearances on TV programs includingThe Ed Sullivan Show, The Hollywood Palace, The Dean Martin Show, Shindig, Hullabaloo, The Tonight Show, Where The Action is and The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour.The group also became a smash hit at the Copacabana nightclub in New York City, one of many major appearances negotiated by Mr. Berger that symbolized acceptance by the entertainment world at large. The Temptations were now show business titans.

By 1967, the Classic Five released their first live album,Temptations Live,which is also the only live album ever recorded featuring David Ruffin. It was recorded at the famous Rooster Tail Club in Detroit on October 3, 1966. The album reached #10 on the Pop chart and was onBillboard’sTop 200 list for almost an entire year.

After David Ruffin’s departure, Dennis Edwards joined the group in 1968.In 1968, and 1969, respectively, Diana Ross and the Supremes and The Temptations starred in primetime network television specials “TCB (Taking Care of Business)”and “G.I.T. (Getting It Together) on Broadway.”Never before had two contemporary African American groups headlined their own #1 nationally rated television specials, all produced by Motown, an African American owned company. The “TCB” special was named the #1 rated variety show in 1968 and received an Emmy®nomination. The original cast soundtrack album,TCB,reached #1 onBillboard’sTop 200 Albums chart. At the time, this was an unparalleled accomplishment for African American entertainers. The Temptations helped change the face of primetime television and fueled the growth in the performing arts and entertainment world for African Americans artists forever. Considered trailblazers, The Temptations opened doors for many artists who followed in their footsteps, reaching mainstream audiences here and abroad.

Otis Williams’ dream of performing in front of live audiences, was realized when he was but a teenager. However, he never imagined that The Temptations’ songs and performances would take him around the world performing for Presidents, and Heads of State, and fans everywhere, and that their songs would continue to be passed between generations, more than 60 years later. The Temptations’ music, then and now, continues to raise the spirit of the country and uplift a nation searching for common bonds and glimmers of hope and humanity.

Dr. Otis Williams is enormously proud that The Temptations, throughout the group’s history, have produced 53 Billboard Hot 100 singles, including fourBillboardHot 100 #1 singles: “My Girl,” “I Can’t Get Next to You,” “Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me),” and “Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone.” Additionally, they released 44 Top 10 R&B chart hits, 14 of which were #1 R&B singles, including timeless classics such as “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg,” “Beauty Is Only Skin Deep,” “I Wish It Would Rain,” and songs influenced by their funk/psychedelic soul sound including “Happy People,” and “Shakey Ground.” The group also has 16 #1 R&B Chart albums.

The Temptations are the recipients of numerous awards and honors.They have been awarded five Grammy®Awards (and have received nine Grammy®nominations), including the Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Grammy®Award at the 56thAnnual Grammy®Awards (2013).The Temptations delivered Motown’s, and their first-ever, GRAMMY®at the 11thAnnual Grammy®Awards in 1969 for Best Rhythm & Blues Performance by a Duo or Group, Vocal or Instrumental, for their song, “Cloud Nine.” They won their next two GRAMMYS®at the 15thAnnual Grammy®Awards in 1973 for the #1BillboardHot 100 Single, “Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone,” which won a total of three Grammy®awards that year: Best Rhythm & Blues Vocal Performance by a Duo, Group or Chorus, awarded to The Temptations; Best Rhythm & Blues Instrumental Performance, awarded to The Temptations and Paul Riser, and Best Rhythm & Blues Song, awarded to Barrett Strong and Norman Whitfield as songwriters.The group won their fourth GRAMMY®at the 43rdannual Grammy®awards in 2001 for their Top 20 R&B Chart Album,Ear-Resistiblefor Best Traditional Rhythm & Blues Vocal Performance. “My Girl” was inducted into the Grammy®Hall of Fame in 1998, followed by “Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone” a year later in 1999. “My Girl” has now become a standard.

In 1974, The Temptations were the very first group to be awarded Favorite Soul/Rhythm & Blues Band/Duo/ Group at the inaugural American Music Awards ceremony.In 1975, The Temptations recorded their album,A Song for You, that won the American Music Award for Best Soul/Rhythm & Blues Album, at the third annual American Music Awards ceremony in 1976. The album includes two very popular and bestselling #1 R&B singles, “Happy People,” (co-written by Lionel Richie) featuring the Commodores as instrumentalists, and “Shakey Ground” featuring instrumentals by Parliament-Funkadelic’s Eddie Hazel with Billy “Bass” Nelson. In August 1998, The Temptations released the album, Phoenix Rising,and it won the Soul Train Music Award for Best Rhythm & Blues/Soul Album by a Duo or Group at the 12thannual Soul Train Music Awards in 1999. The single, “Stay,” from that album became a “Top 30” R&B single.

In 1989, The Temptations were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.Blockbuster #1 chart hits “Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me),” “Papa was a Rollin’ Stone,” and “My Girl” are among the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s “500 Songs That Shaped Rock and Roll.” The group was also inducted into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 1999, and into the Rhythm and Blues Music Hall of Fame in 2013. They were invited back to the Rhythm and Blues Music Hall of Fame in 2017 to receive The Rhythm & Blues Male Group of the 20thCentury Award. They also received the NAACP Image Award “Hall of Fame Award” in 1992.

On September 14, 1994, The Temptations were given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, and on June 7, 2019 given a star on The Apollo Theater’s Walk of Fame in Harlem in New York City.At the official ceremony, Dr. Otis Williams received a plaque marking the occasion on behalf of the legendary, classic five lineup. Dr. Otis Williams was also honored at the Apollo Theater’s 85thAnniversary Gala on June 10th, 2019.

In 2003, in 2012, and again, in September 2020,Rolling Stonemagazine included the group’sAnthologyalbum, originally released in 1973, among its list of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time.

In 2018,the Library of Congress announced the induction of The Temptations’ classic mega-hit, “My Girl” into the National Recording Registry.

In March of 2019, the musicalAin’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptationsopened on Broadway at The Imperial Theater. As seen through the lens of Williams’ personal journey, the Broadway musical became an instant smash hit, receiving 12 Tony nominations and won the Tony Award for Best Choreography at the 73rdTony Awards in June 2019.

In November of 2019, The Temptations appeared onBillboardmagazine’s 125thAnniversary list of the 125 Greatest of All Time Artists.

On March 24, 2020 Tantor Media, a division of Recorded Books, released the audiobook edition of Dr. Otis Williams’ critically acclaimed autobiography,Temptations,written withThe New York Timesbest-selling writer Patricia Romanowski.The audiobook includes a never-before-released introduction and a newly revised final chapter. Dr. Otis Williams narrates the new introduction and J.D. Jackson, an AudioFile Golden Voice Award winner, narrates the book. The audiobook is available in CD, Mp3 and digital formats.

In October 2021,Ain’t Too Proud:The Life and Times of The Temptationsreopened on Broadway, after Broadway’s closure during the pandemic.

On October 30, 2021, Dr. Otis Williams turned 80.

On January 28, 2022, The Temptations released a brand-new album,Temptations 60,executive produced by Williams, in celebration of the group’s 60thanniversary. The new album consists of nearly all-original songs that are both modern and classic in feel and sound. In addition to tracks produced by group members, the album brings the iconic group together again with some of its beloved producers, including the legendary and award-winning Smokey Robinson and Narada Michael Walden.

At the time of the album’s release, Dr. Otis Williams said,“Our new albumcarries with it, our legacy, our love of music and our hope that through our music we can uplift and bring people together. Most of all, we want fans to enjoy it and share it with family and friends around the world. It’s a thank you gift from our hearts to all of our fans, past, present and future.”

For the new album, Dr. Williams also co-produced an updated version of “Come On,” the song that originally caught the attention of Mr. Gordy in 1960 and led Williams to Motown, and it features a special monologue about the group’s history.

Dr. Otis Williams and The Temptations are still lighting up concert stages around the world. The Temptations embarked on a national concert tour in 2022 that crisscrosses the U.S. and are also headlining concerts, Fall of 2022, in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands.

The Temptations’ presence in the world today has never been more vivid, and their popularity is ever-increasing.

Dr. Otis Williams’ remarkable achievements, and the longevity of his musical career, make him unlike any other musical artist in American culture in the modern era.



Ron Tysonis a first tenor and lead vocalist for the Temptations, and has been with the group since February 1983. Born February 8, 1948, in Philadelphia, PA, he was raised in Monroe, NC, where he recorded his first record at the age of 7 while singing with his grandfather’s gospel group, Southern Gospel Six. His grandfather’s home was a place where young Ron was introduced to many famous artists like Sam Cooke and the Soulters. In the segregated South of the 50s and 60s African-American recording artists often relied on the hospitality of local folks while touring the region because they weren’t allowed to eat at certain restaurants or stay in the upscale hotels. Ron’s grandfather, Horace Presson Sr., who also had a radio show promoting gospel music, welcomed those artists into his home and offered them meals. While at his grandfather’s dinner table, Ron was inspired and further drawn to music.As he grew older, Ron discovered he had a real talent for singing and returned to Philadelphia to attend Thomas Edison, Olney and Granoff School of Music where he studied opera and guitar. It was in Philadelphia that he found himself surrounded by world famous artists like Harold Melvin and the Blue Notes (who lived a few doors down from him), and Russell Thompkins of the Stylistics. By 1967, at age 19, Ron was lead singer of The Ethics, a group that originated in Philadelphia. Later changing their name to Love Committee the group released several disco and R&B hits in the 1970’s.As his career began to take off Ron was inspired by Eugene Booker Record, lead vocalist for the Chicago based Chi-lites to become a songwriter. Says Tyson, “I used to see his credits on various records and thought wow, this is what I want. I want to write! Eugene had written and produced many of the group’s hit songs, as well as songs for other artists. Without Eugene knowing it I learned what I wanted to do as a songwriter and singer from him. I’m so glad I was able to tell him that years later.” Tyson was also inspired as a songwriter by legendary R&B artists Bunny Sigler, and Joe Simon, who helped Ron fine tune his songwriting skills, including counting bars, and also Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff who owned and ran Philadelphia International Records. Ron wrote or co-wrote the majority of the songs for both The Ethics and Love Committee but his writing career truly took off as he began writing and co-writing songs for a wide range of famous artists including the Dells, Gloria Gaynor, The Four Tops, Curtis Mayfield, Harold Melvin and the Blue Notes, The O’Jays, Blue Magic, Archie Bell & The Drells, The Trammps, and many others. To date, Ron has written more than 200 songs.Ron was a big Temptations fan growing up and idolized Eddie Kendricks and his style. He feels blessed to have become a member of the group and has often referred to his Temptations career as one of the greatest things to happen to him. Ron’s first appearance as a member of the Temptations was on the“Motown 25, Today, Yesterday, Forever”television special in 1983. Says Tyson, “I remember practicing with choreographers Lon Fountain and Cholly Atkins at Lon’s house in advance of that show, every morning from 8:00am until noon. We’d take a lunch break and then continue working out from 1:00pm until 4:00pm. Coming from Philadelphia, a city of music, and growing up listening to the Temptations, and Marvin Gaye, the Four Tops, and so many others—all these people I admired—it was incredible being part of that historic show. I remember Martha Reeves saying everyone was going to be watching me because I was the new kid on the block, taking over the role originally sung by Kendricks. During the broadcast, as Smokey introduced us, and we walked up the four steps to the stage, I was just thinking ‘feet don’t fail me now.’ Then I heard him say ‘Ladies and Gentlemen, the Temptations and the Four Tops.’ It’s a moment I’ll always remember.”

Now, thirty-six years later, Ron says, “The original five paved the way. Now I feel like I’m a contributor on this end of history. It’s a great honor and privilege to be a Temptation. I’ve traveled a long way on a path that began at my grandfather’s house in North Carolina, took me back to Philadelphia, and then onto stages around the world. I take great pride in helping to carry the Temptations’ legacy on into the 21stcentury.”



Terry Weeksis a lead vocalist for the Temptations, and has been a member of the group since 1997. He was born December 23, 1963, shortly before the original five members of the group released their first big hit, “The Way You Do the Things You Do.” Terry grew up in Bessemer, AL near Birmingham listening to gospel, blue grass, and country music (which he once described as the best place, hands down, to learn group harmony). A graduate of McAdory High School, Weeks’ first love was playing the bass but as he started trying out for, and working with, local bands he realized people were drawn more to his singing than his playing.The original catalyst for his transition from musician to vocalist came while working at a local supermarket. When he and a co-worker, who was part of a local group, began harmonizing as they were stocking shelves the co-worker told Weeks “You’re a singer. You just don’t know it” and urged him to come to his group’s rehearsal. Says Weeks, “I was just out of high school and about to start my enlistment in the Air Force but in those few months he taught me how to be a singer. I was like a sponge, soaking it all up. As I moved away from playing the bass and gained more confidence as I opened up my voice, people started recognizing me for my singing talent.”Weeks would spend eight years in the Air Force, from 1982 to 1990, serving in Korea and in the U.S. at McConnell Air Force Base in Wichita, KS and Gunter Air Force Station in Montgomery, AL. He would often sing locally around the Montgomery base, and performed in Tops in Blue, an Air Force ensemble, made up of active duty members, that toured globally performing for airmen and their families.Once Weeks realized he wanted to make a go of it as a professional singer he gave himself a five-year window to make it happen. In the early 1990s Weeks, then in his late 20s, was visiting friends in Los Angeles when they encountered Otis Williams on Hollywood Boulevard. Says Weeks, “We introduced ourselves and I sang a Donny Hathaway tune for Otis right there on the sidewalk. He asked if I was working with anyone. I told him I was still in the military and it would be a month before I get out. We exchanged phone numbers but I never imagined I would hear from him. When I got home later that day he had already left two messages on my answer machine. I couldn’t believe it. When I called him back he said he wanted to sign me to his production company to do studio work. That was the beginning of my professional music career.”

While working for Williams, Weeks formed a group that signed with Motown which released their self-titled album in 1995. Eventually the group split up and Weeks continued doing studio work for Williams. He also worked with the Temptations during summers on the road, helping with wardrobe and security. Watching the Temptations at work—and the other groups they were performing with such as the O’Jays and the Spinners—Weeks was once again a sponge, absorbing everything he could. “I was in awe of these guys and saw close up the hard work needed to do what they were doing.”

Around this time Weeks was asked to fill in for Ali-Ollie Woodson who was dealing with health issues. The one-month fill-in gig became nine-months and in 1997 Weeks was made a permanent member of the Temptations, a role he sees as a sacred trust. “It’s a huge undertaking and I don’t take it lightly,” says Weeks who’s often told by veterans how the music of the Temptations got them through the war in Vietnam. “I defend the legacy of the Temptations as I’d defend my own family name. It means so much in the world of music, and culturally it helped African Americans find their own voice in the 60’s while striving to be recognized within society. You can’t tell the story of African Americans in this country without talking about the affect this music, and the music of so many others, had on Black culture. It’s part of the fabric of everything that was going on in the country at the time. I feel like I’m a caretaker of it. It’s an honor to be a part of a group, whose rich history and legacy I respect so much.”



Jawan M. Jacksonis making his debut with The Temptations this month as the bass vocalist.Born and raised in the heart of Motown, Jawan M. Jackson is a native of Detroit. Jackson made his professional debut starring in Broadway’sMotown: The Musical.In Broadway’sAin’t too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations,he originated the leading role of Melvin Franklin which earned him a Grammy®nomination.He has also appeared in several films, includingSparkle(2012),Love Thy Self(2014), For The Love Of Music(2018), and in television movies and specials including Netflix’sThe Get Down(2016), PBS’sDoo Wop Generations(2018), NBC’sOne Night Only: Best of Broadway(2020),andKennedy Center Honors(2021). He was also featured in The Wiggles 30th Anniversary song, “We're All Fruit Salad.”A graduate of Eastern Michigan University, Jackson began his career as a radio personality for Detroit’s top radio stations. Jackson is also thrilled to be part of the Board of Directors for Rosie's Theatre Kids.

Jawan is thrilled to now be a member of Motown’s legends, The Temptations. He said, “Having been a part of The Temptations’ family, in a starring role, in the Tony Award-Winning Broadway musical, Ain’t Too Proud, was the thrill of a lifetime. Now to have this opportunity to perform alongside Motown legend, Otis Williams as well as the other phenomenal vocalists Ron Tyson, Terry Weeks, and Anthony Grant, all of whom I respect so much, is the greatest honor of all time.”