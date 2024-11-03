About Us - Tractor Supply Company (2024)

For nearly a century, Tractor Supply Company (TSC) has carved a niche for itself in the American retail sector, specializing in providing essential products for the rural lifestyle. Established in 1938, this Brentwood, Tennessee-based retail chain is one of the largest operators of rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. Dedicated to the spirit of “work hard, have fun, make money,” Tractor Supply Company stands as an embodiment of perseverance, community, and customer service, and an example of how to succeed in an ever-evolving retail landscape.

Early Years and Formation

Our journey began in 1938, as a mail-order tractor parts business founded by Charles E. Schmidt Sr. He realized that there was a significant need for a reliable source of affordable tractor parts for America’s family farmers. The business thrived on the commitment to provide value to these hard-working farmers, and thus Tractor Supply Company was born.

In the early 1950s, we opened our first physical store in Minot, North Dakota. Although initially dealing primarily in tractor parts, the store soon expanded its offerings, including a wider range of farm and ranch supplies, to serve the comprehensive needs of our rural customers.

The Evolution

Over the years, Tractor Supply Company has expanded its reach far beyond tractor parts, transforming into a retail powerhouse, offering a broad assortment of products for those who live a rural lifestyle, from ranchers and full-time farmers to homeowners in suburban and rural areas. Our customers depend on us for a unique mix of products to maintain their farms, ranches, homes, and animals.

Our product range includes everything from equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products, to hardware, truck, towing, and tool products. We also provide seasonal products, including lawn and garden equipment, gifts and toys, work/recreational clothing and footwear, and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

We’ve strategically grown, not only in terms of store count but also in the breadth of products and services we offer. As of today, we operate over 1,900 retail stores in 49 states, making us a staple in communities across America.

The Tractor Supply Co. Culture

At the heart of Tractor Supply’s evolution and growth has been our unwavering commitment to our mission statement: “To work hard, have fun and make money by providing legendary service and great products at everyday low prices.” Our unique culture is driven by our five core values – Ethics, Integrity, Respect, Perseverance, and Teamwork.

Our employees, or “Team Members,” as we prefer to call them, are an integral part of our success. Our ‘Out Here’ lifestyle is more than just a phrase; it’s a testament to our shared values and passion for the rural communities we serve.

Community Involvement and Sustainability

Being a responsible corporate citizen is a crucial part of Tractor Supply’s DNA. We’ve made consistent efforts to support the communities we serve. We have long-standing partnerships with 4-H and Future Farmers of America (FFA), through which we support youth development in agriculture.

Furthermore, we are passionate about environmental sustainability. We’ve launched initiatives like ‘Buy Online Pick Up In Store,’ which not only offer convenience to our customers but also help to reduce carbon emissions. In our stores, energy efficiency is a top priority, and we are continually exploring renewable energy options.

Innovation and Customer Experience

Innovation has been a driving force behind Tractor Supply’s growth. In response to the changing retail landscape, we’ve embraced e-commerce and developed a robust online presence, without compromising our roots in physical retail.

Our strategy, “Life Out Here,” prioritizes the customer experience. We offer a variety of services, including mobile point-of-sale, Buy Online Pickup in Store (BOPIS), and our Neighbor’s Club loyalty program, all designed to enhance customer engagement.

Tractor Supply Company’s ONETractor strategy is all about creating a seamless shopping experience, whether customers are shopping with us in-store, online, or through a mobile device. We strive to deliver convenience, value, and excellent service, regardless of how our customers choose to shop with us.

Conclusion

For more than eight decades, Tractor Supply Company has built a legacy rooted in the American spirit of hard work and dedication. Our story is one of continual growth and adaptation, always striving to better serve those who live the rural lifestyle. We are a testament to the belief that with grit, perseverance, and a commitment to serving customers, a company can thrive in any landscape.

As we look toward the future, Tractor Supply Co. remains committed to our customers, team members, and communities. We will continue to grow, innovate, and enhance the customer experience, all while staying true to our roots. We’re not just a store; we’re a part of the fabric of rural communities across America. Our mission, as it has always been, is to be the most dependable supplier of basic maintenance products to farm, ranch, and rural customers.

Tractor Supply Company – For Life Out Here.