Acbl Homeport (2024)

Table of Contents
1. Team Members - American Commercial Barge Line 2. American Commercial Barge Line: Marine Transportation 3. American Contract Bridge League • Dealing Infinite Possibilities 4. Log In - ACBL Connect 5. ACBL Clubhouse • Daily Online Games 6. Upcoming Events - American Contract Bridge League 7. Boat List - ACBL Connect 8. ACBL Administration • American Contract Bridge League 9. ACBL Wellness - Google Sites 10. ACBL Live for Clubs - Bridgewebs Link, USA FAQs References

1. Team Members - American Commercial Barge Line

  • Homeport is ACBL Team Members' source for the most up-to-date information, benefits and payroll resources, access to company email, and announcements!

  • Homeport is ACBL Team Members’ source for the most up-to-date information, benefits and payroll resources, access to company email, and announcements! Homeport is accessible to all ACBL Team Members through your BargeACBL O365 account.   If you have forgotten your user name or password, please contact the Help Desk at 1-812-288-0438 Transparency in Coverage Ameriben creates […]

See details

2. American Commercial Barge Line: Marine Transportation

  • ACBL meets your evolving business needs with full-service inland barge transportation solutions that are more economical, safer, cleaner and greener than ...

  • Welcome to ACBL Moving America Since 1915

See details

3. American Contract Bridge League • Dealing Infinite Possibilities

See details

4. Log In - ACBL Connect

  • With a new ACBLTrac.com Account you will have instant access to your barge shipment information. ACBL continues the Innovation with ACBLTrac!

  • With a new ACBLTrac.com Account you will have instant access to your barge shipment information.

See details

5. ACBL Clubhouse • Daily Online Games

  • Bevat niet: homeport | Resultaten tonen met:homeport

    See Also
    Best Business Courses Online [2024] | Coursera

  • Imagine this: An online game where your opponents are those at your skill level. Where you and your partner feel comfortable competing and it’s at a time convenient to you.

See details

6. Upcoming Events - American Contract Bridge League

  • Which bridge events will you attend? See what's next – from special games and unique courses to bridge championships and beyond. ACBL's upcoming events ...

  • Which bridge events will you attend? See upcoming events – from special games and unique courses to bridge championships and beyond.

See details

7. Boat List - ACBL Connect

  • ID, BOAT NAME, OFFICIAL NUMBER, LOCATION, LOCATION DATE, EVENT. 07, ANDREW CANNAVA, 579562, UM 176.00 (S), 06/29 21:32, SBT - Stop for Barge Traffic.

See details

8. ACBL Administration • American Contract Bridge League

  • See the divisions and responsibilities of ACBL administration and governing bodies, the policies they support and other official documents.

See details

9. ACBL Wellness - Google Sites

  • Once you clear your cookie's www.ACBLWellness.com will take. you directly to our new site! Back to Homeport. Not finding what you need?

  • Email or phone

See details

10. ACBL Live for Clubs - Bridgewebs Link, USA

  • The ACBL Live for Clubs web site gives information about session dates and times, results of sessions, club news, lessons and more.

See details
Acbl Homeport (2024)

FAQs

What are the largest barge companies in the US? ›

  • Ingram Marine Group (Tennessee, U.S.)
  • SEACOR Holdings (Florida, U.S.)
  • American Commercial Barge Line (ACBL) (Indiana, U.S.)
  • PTC Logistics (Florida, U.S.)
  • Neska Container Line B.V. (Dordrecht, Netherlands)
  • PACC Offshore Services Holdings (POSH) (Singapore)
  • Heartland Barge (Illinois, U.S.)
Mar 13, 2022

Learn More
How many barges does ACBL have? ›

With a fleet of 4,800 barges, powered by nearly 200 towboats, ACBL is one of the nation's largest liquid & dry cargo barge lines, operating fleets & terminals throughout the inland waterways network.

Get More Info Here
Who is the CEO of ACBL barge? ›

Leading inland barge transportation specialist American Commercial Barge Line (ACBL) has announced a reorganization that CEO Mike Ellis says “confirms our commitment to building a strong and diversified team capable of executing our strategic initiatives.”

Learn More
What is the number for the ACBL barge line? ›

Ready for ACBL to deliver greater value on the water to you? Contact our sales team for a rate quote at 800-638-2134.

View Details
How many crews are on a river barge? ›

All hotel barges are crewed, with crew members living onboard the vessel, or close to the cruise route. Depending on a boat's guest capacity and rating, crew on hotel barges range from three to seven.

See Details
How many shipping containers are on a barge? ›

You guessed it, container barges are designed to carry shipping containers across inland waterways. The average container barge can hold about 30 shipping containers, which of course makes it a great option for many shippers who may rely on highway transportation via truck.

Read More
Who owns the barges in Pittsburgh? ›

The barges are owned or operated by Campbell Transportation Company located on the left descending bank of the Ohio River, just downstream from the McKees Rocks Bridge. The McKees Rocks Bridge was closed in both directions and rail traffic was shut down on the rail bridge to Brunot Island.

Discover More Details
How far can shipping barges go up the mississippi? ›

To move goods up and down the Mississippi, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers maintains a 9-foot shipping channel from Baton Rouge, LA to Minneapolis, MN. From Baton Rouge past New Orleans to Head of Passes, a 45 foot channel is maintained to allow ocean-going vessels access to ports between New Orleans and Baton Rouge.

Read On
Why do so many barges use the Mississippi River? ›

The Mississippi River is a vital commercial waterway, with barges constantly plying its waters carrying a staggering amount of cargo. These flat-bottomed vessels are essential for transporting bulk commodities like grains, coal, petroleum products, and construction materials.

Keep Reading
How many members does ACBL have? ›

The ACBL from A to Z

As a member of the ACBL, you are one of more than 167,000 people who enjoy the camaraderie and fun of participating in a game of skill and strategy. ACBL members agree that duplicate bridge is one of the most challenging and exciting mind sports in the world!

View More

What does ACBL stand for in bridge? ›

The American Contract Bridge League was founded in 1937. Today it is the largest bridge organization in North America, supporting clubs and tournaments in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Bermuda.

Discover More Details
Who owns Tidewater barge? ›

In 2005, members of Tidewater's management team, in partnership with equity investor Endeavor Capital, bought Tidewater.

Discover More
What is the size of ACBL fleet? ›

ACBL operates a fleet of approximately 3,550 barges, including covered hopper and open hopper barges for dry products and tank barges for liquids, powered by nearly 190 towboats.

Read The Full Story
How many ACBL master points do I have? ›

To see your current masterpoint balance, go to the MyACBL portal. For a detailed statement, check your Masterpoint History.

Read The Full Story
What are the colors of the ACBL points? ›

Masterpoints are awarded in six “colors”: platinum, gold, red, silver, black and unpigmented. The color of each point indicates the difficulty of the event in which it was won, as well as the member's relative achievement in that event.

Read On
What are the largest tugboat companies in the USA? ›

The Great Lakes Towing Company, popularly called “The Towing Company,” operates the largest and most experienced U.S.-flag tugboat fleet.

Discover More
How big is Ingram Barge Company? ›

The Ingram Barge Company is a barge company based in Nashville, Tennessee, United States. Orrin Henry Ingram, Sr. Ingram Barge Company M/V PAT C at Chalmette, Louisiana. According to the company website, Ingram operates nearly 4,000 barges with a fleet of over 80 linehaul vessels and over 30 tug boats.

Keep Reading
Where is the Canal Barge company headquarters? ›

Founded in 1933, Canal Barge Company, Inc. is a family-owned, independent marine transportation company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Read The Full Story

References

Top Articles
New and Used Trailers for Sale Fort Collins, CO
Unleash Your Hauling Potential | Durable Trailers for Sale
Haul Like a Pro | Utility Trailers for Sale
Latest Posts
Trailer for Sale near Fort Collins CO
Maxey Trailer Sales, 1908 S. E. Frontage Road, Fort Collins, CO (2024)
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Lidia Grady

Last Updated:

Views: 5435

Rating: 4.4 / 5 (65 voted)

Reviews: 88% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Lidia Grady

Birthday: 1992-01-22

Address: Suite 493 356 Dale Fall, New Wanda, RI 52485

Phone: +29914464387516

Job: Customer Engineer

Hobby: Cryptography, Writing, Dowsing, Stand-up comedy, Calligraphy, Web surfing, Ghost hunting

Introduction: My name is Lidia Grady, I am a thankful, fine, glamorous, lucky, lively, pleasant, shiny person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.