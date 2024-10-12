Accelerated Second Degree (USFSM) Student Onboarding Packet Spring 2024 - College of Nursing (2024)

Complete College of Nursing Compliance Requirements

All College of Nursing students are required to complete a Background Check, Immunization and Health Insurance Verification, and Drug Screening for the College of Nursing via CastleBranch.com. This is notthe same as the Medical History Form from USF Student Health Services. The Castle Branch requirements are required for all undergraduate students in the College of Nursing.

IMPORTANT:Watch this Compliance Video:UG Compliance Orientation Video

IMPORTANT:Along with the video above, the College of Nursing has createda Guide to Castle Branch (click to access guide)to assist youin the compliance process.Please reference both of these guides in its entirety, as it contains crucial information and will answer questions on completing College of Nursing compliance requirements.

The College of Nursing must have proof of health insurance and clearance on both your drug test and background checks, and fingerprints by November 10, 2023 or your seat in the program will be forfeited. All other compliance requirements are due by the start of the semester.

The COVID-19 vaccination documentation has been added to the Castle Branch immunization tracker.

At this time we do not require COVID vaccinations for students to enroll in any of our nursing pathways/programs. While we do not require a vaccination many of our clinical partners require vaccinations of students based upon the federal mandate. We expect that most if not all of our clinical sites will require COVID vaccinations by the end of February to comply with the federal mandate.Medical and religious exemptions may be granted but this is at the discretion of our clinical partners. We cannot guarantee an exception will be made.

Purchase your CastleBranch account IMMEDIATELY using your USF email ($222):

For fingerprinting purposes, you must purchase your CastleBranch based on where you are currently residing and will be doing your fingerprints (this is not your state of residency). If you will be getting your fingerprints done outside of Florida, you must purchase the out of state fingerprinting package (Code UE01osfp ).

Go tohttps://portal.castlebranch.com/UD99

Select Place Order –> College of Nursing –> Undergraduate Program –> SECOND DEGREE

Select Code UE01: I am a new student ordering for the first time

If you are currently residing out of state*-Select Code: UE01osfp : I am new student ordering for the first time and need an out of state* fingerprint

: Once purchased you will receive instructions from CastleBranch within 48 hours

The urine drug screen must be completed within 72 hours after receiving your instructions If the drug screening is not completed within 72 hours of purchase, an additional cost will be required as the drug screen package will need to be re-purchased



*Out of State Coding:Out of state is considered where you are currentlyphysically residing and not your state of residence

Purchase, complete, and upload your HIPAA Compliance in Castle Branch

Go tohttps://portal.castlebranch.com/UD98

Select Place Order –> College of Nursing –> Undergraduate Program –> Second Degree

UE01hipaa: HIPAA eLearning Tracker

Questions Regarding the Castle Branch Process

Please contact Castle Branch at 888-723-4263 with any questions regarding Castle Branch requirements and submission of documentation. If you have called Castle Branch and they cannot assist you, please emailcon-compliance@usf.edu. You must email from yourUSF email and include your name, program (Accelerated Second Degree), and cohort (Spring 2023 USF Sarasota Manatee).

Due to military documentation not being in line with civilian documentation, there is the possibility that your military documentation will be rejected. If this happens, please contact the College of Nursing's Student Academic Compliance (con-compliance@usf.edu). Each rejection will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis. Please remember to include your U-ID in your email.

Please note that this is not a one-time process.You, the student, must monitor all requirements and keep them up to date during the time of your enrollment in The College of Nursing. Failure to keep the programmatic and clinical requirements up-to-date can result in being restricted from attending clinicals and dismissal from the program.