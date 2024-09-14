Accelerated Second Degree (USFSM) Student Onboarding Packet Spring 2024 - College of Nursing (2024)

This packet includes detailed information about the on-boarding process for the Accelerated Second Degree program at the University of South Florida's College of Nursing for the Spring 2024 semester. It is essential that you read the packet in its entirety.
The Accelerated Second Degree program is a full-time program on the USF Sarasota-Manatee campus. Transportation for clinical experiences is the responsibility of the student, and some locations may be as much as two hours from the USF Sarasota-Manatee campus. Students will be assigned a clinical region. Generally, you will have courses, clinicals, and labs Monday – Saturday, that may include evenings and weekends; , the College of Nursing reserves the right to require clinical/lab participation on weekends as well as overnight. You will have common test times throughout the program that may take place during evenings or weekends.
The Accelerated Second Degree program is structured sequentially over four consecutive semesters: Spring 2024; Summer 2024 (12 weeks); Fall 2024; and Spring 2025. The anticipated graduation date is Spring (May) 2025.
In addition to Universitytuition and fees, there are other costs associated with the nursing program. Please ensure to review the estimated costs for incoming students.
All students must adhere to their program plans and academic continuity:
- Each student must adhere to the program plan received upon admission.
- Should a student break progression due to earning a non-passing grade or withdrawal, per the College of Nursing Progression Policy found in the College of Nursing Student Handbook, the student must petition and receive permission from the Baccalaureate Admissions Progression Committee to remain in or be readmitted to the program. The student’s program plan will be reviewed by the Program Director and/or Assistant Dean for any courses, clinicals, or labs that need to be repeated and to determine when there will be room in the next available cohort. Students must remain at their home campus in the pathway for which originally admitted.
- Should a student break progression due to a withdrawal with cause (WC), failure to register, or cancelation of enrollment by the University for financial reasons will be considered grounds for progression violation or dismissal. Students may not progress in their pathway if they voluntarily withdraw or withdraw with cause from any pre-licensure course, lab, or clinical in their designated pathway. The withdrawal will be considered a failed course and grounds for progression violation or dismissal.
- The student acknowledges that breaks in progression for any reason may result in pause for up to two years.
- If the break in progression causes the student to be outside of the graduation timeline outlined in the USF System Policy 10-505: Degree Progression and Completion Deadline for Undergraduate Students, permission must be received by Undergraduate Studies for the student to be readmitted to the major.
Action Items - Required of you to Complete
Complete the Intent to Enroll Form
The College of Nursing would like to know if you will accept or decline the offer for admission,no laterthan5:00 p.m. EDTonFriday, October 20, 2023.Pleaseclick hereto complete the Intent to Enroll.If you accept the offer, you will then proceed with your Onboarding Packet. In order for the Intent to Enroll to be received and valid, the submission date/time must showno laterthan5:00 p.m. EDTonFriday, October 20, 2023.Submissions after the posted deadline will not be valid and will cause the admission offer to be rescinded.Please be sure to submit the Intent to Enroll using the link provided in this message.
Complete College of Nursing Compliance Requirements
All College of Nursing students are required to complete a Background Check, Immunization and Health Insurance Verification, and Drug Screening for the College of Nursing via CastleBranch.com. This is notthe same as the Medical History Form from USF Student Health Services. The Castle Branch requirements are required for all undergraduate students in the College of Nursing.
IMPORTANT:Watch this Compliance Video:UG Compliance Orientation Video
IMPORTANT:Along with the video above, the College of Nursing has createda Guide to Castle Branch (click to access guide)to assist youin the compliance process.Please reference both of these guides in its entirety, as it contains crucial information and will answer questions on completing College of Nursing compliance requirements.
The College of Nursing must have proof of health insurance and clearance on both your drug test and background checks, and fingerprints by November 10, 2023or your seat in the program will be forfeited. All other compliance requirements are due by the start of the semester.
The COVID-19 vaccination documentation has been added to the Castle Branch immunization tracker.
At this time we do not require COVID vaccinations for students to enroll in any of our nursing pathways/programs. While we do not require a vaccination many of our clinical partners require vaccinations of students based upon the federal mandate. We expect that most if not all of our clinical sites will require COVID vaccinations by the end of February to comply with the federal mandate.Medical and religious exemptions may be granted but this is at the discretion of our clinical partners. We cannot guarantee an exception will be made.
Purchase your CastleBranch account IMMEDIATELY using your USF email ($222):
For fingerprinting purposes, you must purchase your CastleBranch based on where you are currently residing and will be doing your fingerprints (this is not your state of residency). If you will be getting your fingerprints done outside of Florida, you must purchase the out of state fingerprinting package (Code UE01osfp).
- Go tohttps://portal.castlebranch.com/UD99
- Select Place Order –> College of Nursing –> Undergraduate Program –> SECOND DEGREE
- Select Code UE01: I am a new student ordering for the first time
- If you are currently residing out of state*-Select Code: UE01osfp:I am new student ordering for the first time and need an out of state* fingerprint
- Once purchased you will receive instructions from CastleBranch within 48 hours
- The urine drug screen must be completed within 72 hours after receiving your instructions
- If the drug screening is not completed within 72 hours of purchase, an additional cost will be required as the drug screen package will need to be re-purchased
*Out of State Coding:Out of state is considered where you are currentlyphysically residing and not your state of residence
Purchase, complete, and upload your HIPAA Compliance in Castle Branch
- Go tohttps://portal.castlebranch.com/UD98
- Select Place Order –> College of Nursing –> Undergraduate Program –> Second Degree
- UE01hipaa: HIPAA eLearning Tracker
Questions Regarding the Castle Branch Process
Please contact Castle Branch at 888-723-4263 with any questions regarding Castle Branch requirements and submission of documentation. If you have called Castle Branch and they cannot assist you, please emailcon-compliance@usf.edu. You must email from yourUSF email and include your name, program (Accelerated Second Degree), and cohort (Spring 2023 USF Sarasota Manatee).
Due to military documentation not being in line with civilian documentation, there is the possibility that your military documentation will be rejected. If this happens, please contact the College of Nursing's Student Academic Compliance (con-compliance@usf.edu). Each rejection will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis. Please remember to include your U-ID in your email.
Please note that this is not a one-time process.You, the student, must monitor all requirements and keep them up to date during the time of your enrollment in The College of Nursing. Failure to keep the programmatic and clinical requirements up-to-date can result in being restricted from attending clinicals and dismissal from the program.
MyClinicalExchange Instructions
Click here for specific instructions:MyClinicalExchange Instructions
Register and Attend USF Orientation (New USF Students Only)
If you are a brand new University of South Florida degree-seeking student, welcome! YouMUSTattend the University's General Orientation (offered through USF Tampa) in addition to the College of Nursing Student Orientation. You can register for Orientation online athttp://usf.edu/orientation/.Once you register and pay for Orientation, you will be assigned a registration time ticket within 15 business days. Please note that your registration time ticket is created after you register for orientation, not after you attend orientation. The College of Nursing has no preference on when you attend your Orientation; therefore, please select a date that is most convenient for you. You should sign-up for an orientation through the USF Tampa campus (note: all Orientations will be conducted online; you will not have to attend in-person).
USF Orientation will advise you need to make an appointment with your advisor in order to register for classes, but you do not have to do so: your mandatory Nursing Student Orientation is considered your advising appointment.
University policy mandates that brand new University of South Florida degree-seeking students MUST attend a University orientation before the start of classes for the semester; those students that fail to do so will have their enrollmentcanceledby the University, which will result in cancellation/forfeiture of their seat in the nursing program.
Complete USF Compliance Requirements (New USF Students Only)
Per USF Policy 33-002, it is mandatory for USF students to submit all required immunization documentation and sign the official Medical History Formprior to course registration. A holdpreventing registration will remain on your account until you have fulfilled the following requirements.
- Medical History Form (Required):
- Sign form electronically through OASIS or MyBullsPath
-or-Download and sign the Medical History form. (Please note: if student is under 18, Legal Guardian signature required also on print form)
- Measles & Rubella Immunity (Required):
Submit proof of 2 MMRs given after 1st birthday, or
IgG quantitative lab report (performed within last 5 years). Lab reportmust include result and reference range.
- Hepatitis B Immunity(Recommended):
Submit proof of immunity to Hepatitis B by providing 3 vaccine dates or
Quantitative lab report or
Waive this recommended vaccine through your student OASISor MyBullsPath account (for Tip Sheet:click here) or on the USF Medical History form.
- For important information on Hepatitis B from the CDC click click here
- Meningitis Immunity (Recommended):
Submit proof of Meningitis vaccination administered after 16th birthday or
Waive this recommended vaccine through your student OASIS account or MyBullsPath (for Tip Sheet: click here) or on the USF Medical History form.
- For important information onMeningitisfrom the CDC click click here
- TB Screening: Per USF Policy 33-003, Tuberculosis Screening required for all students who use an international address at the time of application. Screening must be done within 6 months prior to the 1st semester you physically attend classes on any of the USF campuses. See this example of Tuberculosis screening document.
If you are missing any vaccine and/ or labs, please contact your current healthcare provider or schedule anImmunization Compliance Appointment by clicking here.
For an exemption request, please contact our office directly.
Please refer to the tabs on the left side for additional information particular to your student status/population.
For questions on USF Compliance, please contact USF Student Health Services directly at 813-974-4056
Attend the Mandatory College of Nursing Orientation
We are very excited for you to start your nursing journey with us and officially welcome you at the College of Nursing's Student Orientation on Friday, November 17 from 9:00am-3:30pm. It is required that you attend in person.The Nursing Student Orientation is for admitted students only and there is no room for guests.
The College of Nursing's Online Student Orientation is mandatory,in-person at USF Sarasota Manatee Campus- Room: SMC A320A from 9:00am-3:30pm.Those who do not attend will forfeit their seat in the program.
Attire: Business Casual
Check-in and laptop checks will begin at 8:30am and orientation will begin at 9:00am sharp. If you are not able to have your laptop checked prior to the start of orientation, they will also be available to assist during lunch and at the end of the orientation session.You will need to bring the devices you intend to use during the program with you for computer checks (E.g. Laptop and mobile devices- cell phone/tablet).
Orientation Parking
Parking is accommodated but you cannotpark in reserved or restricted spaces. Parking tickets will besuspended on the day of orientation.
Register for Classes
Please ensure to check and remove all holds prior to registration. You can view registration holds in your myusf: OASIS; Student; Student Records; View Holds. Only the office that placed the hold on your account is authorized to remove the hold. Therefore, if you have questions regarding how to remove a hold, please directly contact the office that placed a hold.
The earliest any student can register is after the Nursing Student Orientation on Friday, November 17th, even if your registration day/time assigned by the University is earlier. Please note that no matter when you register, you will be guaranteed a seat in all nursing courses, clinicals, and labs. Students must be registered in classes byDecember 8, 2023or they will forfeit their seat in the program.
If you are a new to USF student the earliest you would be able to register if Monday November 20th.
If you experience issues registering please reach out to your academic advisor, Ms. Blandford for further assistance.
Dr. Allyson Duffy, Director of the Accelerated Major at USF Sarasota-Manatee and St. Petersburg, will go over you first-semester schedule in detail at Nursing Student Orientation, as OASIS does not display complete or up-to-date information. Therefore, we request that you save scheduling questions for Nursing Student Orientation.
Important: After Nursing Student Orientation on November 17th, please clickhere for registration instructions.
The program is lock-step and full-time. The program plan can be foundhere
Register with Student Accessibility Services
Register with Student Accessibility Services (SAS) (if appropriate) if you need to request accommodations for your didactic coursework as the registration process can be lengthy.
Apply for Your VA Education Benefit and Complete Clockworks (Military Connected Students Only)
The College of Nursing has created a Base Guide to help familiarize our military-connected students with University, College, and Tampa Bay resources.
If you are using VA Benefits, after you register for classes, you will then apply for your VA Education Benefit and Submit a Clockwork Application. For questions on applying for VA Education Benefits and submitting Clockworks, please contact the USF Office of Veteran Success directly at 813-974-2291.
Apply for Your VA Education Benefit
FIRST SEMESTER STUDENTS ONLY* Visit https://www.va.gov/education/how-to-apply/ to either APPLY FOR or UPDATE your VA education benefits. Click the green "Find your education benefits form" button, complete the application, and save a screenshot of the "Claim received" page at the end to upload onto your Clockwork application. In 4-6 weeks, you will receive your first Certificate of Eligibility (COE) in the mail.
Submit a Clockwork Application
To request to use your VA education benefits each semester (Chapter 33, 35, 30, or 1606), you MUST complete steps 1-5 on your Clockwork application EVERY SEMESTER. If you make ANY changes to your class schedule AFTER OVS has certified you, complete a Change in Benefit Request by clicking the button at the top left of your original Clockwork application.
Out of State Student Waiver
*FOR STUDENTS BEING CHARGED OUT-OF-STATE FEES ONLY* You MUST complete an online Out of State Fee Waiver with the Office of Veteran Success EVERY SEMESTER that you qualify. Keep in mind that this waiver DOES NOT change your residency status at USF, but instead waives 100% of your out-of-state charges each semester.
Purchase your Nursing Uniforms
All undergraduate students participating in clinicals and lab must follow the College of Nursing's uniform and dress code, which can be found in theCollege of Nursing Student Handbook.You will need a minimum of one nursing scrub top, and nursing scrub pant.You will be required to wear your nursing scrub top and pants for all nursing clinicals and labs. Nursing labs will begin the first week and will be held 2-3 times per week.
You may purchase your uniforms in-person at any USF campus bookstore.You must purchase your tops in person at the bookstore, and can purchase your pants online or in person at the bookstore. You can purchase your order in-person through the USF Bookstore or by submitting your order to them via email. Pick-up at the bookstore is free; delivery is an additional fee. If you want your order delivered, you should order a minimum of two weeks prior to the beginning of the semester (six weeks prior if you are having your name embroidered on your lab coat).
For questions regarding uniform stock, sizing, pricing, or ordering, please contact the USF Bookstore directly at 813-974-2631.
Order Forms
Nursing Scrubs Order Form
Nursing Lab Coat Order Form
Completed order forms to be emailed tot.gainous@follett.com
Pricing (as of 3/14/2022)
Nursing Scrub Top - $42
Nursing Scrub Pants - $30
Size Chart
Manufacturer Size Chart
Purchase/Rent your Textbooks and Review Required Technology
You will need your textbooks and other required technologies by the first day of classes. Textbooks are available for purchase or rent through the USF Bookstore. Your Program Director will go over first semester textbooks and required technologies at Nursing Student Orientation.
In addition to Textbooks, there are other materials that you must purchase for the program that are not available through the USF Bookstore. You will be requried to purchase ATI.Assessment Technologies Institute (ATI) is an online learning platform designed to supplement the curriculum with resources to help nursing students learn, improve, apply, and test for NCLEX success.You will be required to enroll in ATI. The cost of ATI is about $1000 spread out over 4 payments. More information about purchasing ATI will be provided at orientation and again at the beginning of the semester.
All USF College of Nursing students are required to have a laptop/notebook computer with wireless internet connection and a web browser. Students are also required to have a compatible webcam and microphone; the webcam and microphone should either be built into your laptop/notebook or be a portable model. Specific information on requirements can be found below.
Students in all nursing courses are expected to meet these requirements to successfully participate in their courses. Failure to meet these technology standards may result in inability to complete program requirements. It is the student's responsibility to ensure all requirements are met before the semester starts.
The USF IT Service Center has certified Apple and Dell technicians. If you purchase a Mac or Dell laptop, you will be able to bring your laptop to the Service Center and only pay for replacement
The USF Computer Store offers laptop "bundles" and discounted software for registered students. For more information, visit USF Computer Store.Recommended Devices & Purchasing Instructions:
To purchase the following recommended devices from the USF Computer Store:
1. Login to the Online Catalog | USF Computer Store
2. Choose a purchase option
• Windows Laptops:
https://www.govconnection.com/IPA/Shop/Product/Search?CatId=202851&Sort=Availability&DefSort=Y
• Apple Products:
https://www.govconnection.com/category/apple/203596?cm_sp=MegaMenu-_-Products-_-
Apple
parts, if needed.
The USF IT Service Center has certified Apple and Dell technicians. If you purchase a Mac or Dell laptop, you will be able to bring your laptop to the Service Center and only pay for replacement
Contact the USF Computer Store for additional assistance at 813-974-1779.
Windows (PC) Minimum Requirements
Hardware Requirements:
• Intel Core i5/i7 series of processors OR AMD Ryzen series processors purchased in the
last 2 years
• 14” or higher display running 1366 X 768 resolution or higher
• 512 GB Solid State Hard Drive
• 16 GB RAM
The College of Nursing's Student Computer Requirement has specific information on hardware requirements. The USF Computer Store offers laptop "bundles" for registered students.
•Port for Ethernet wired connection (if a port is not provided you will need to purchase a MAC Minimum Requirements Software Requirements:
separate USB Ethernet adapter cable)
• Ethernet cable
• Wireless B/G/N Wi-Fi connection
• Power Adaptor
• Must have an HD webcam with at least 2 megapixels (if purchasing an external webcam,
please buy a Logitech C615 or Logitech C920)
• Headphones with microphone capabilitySoftware Requirements:
• PC - Windows 10 64 bit, Windows 11 64 bit recommended
• Microsoft Teams and Office 365. (Microsoft Office products are available for free
download in the Office 365 portal with a USF Account - https://portal.office.com/Home)
• Adobe Acrobat Reader DC
• Windows media player
• MacBook Air / MacBook Pro with M1 or M2 chip OR MacBook Air / MacBook Pro with
Intel chip purchased in the last 2 years
• 13” or higher display running 1366 X 768 resolution or higher
• 512 GB hard drive
• 16 GB RAM
• USB/Ethernet port adapter
• Ethernet cable
• Wireless B/G/N Wi-Fi connection
• Power Adaptor
• Must have an HD webcam with at least 2 megapixels (if purchasing an external webcam,
please buy a Logitech C615 or Logitech C920)
• Headphones with microphone capability
• macOS 12.6 (Monterey) or macOS 13.4 (Ventura)
• Microsoft Teams and Office 365. (Microsoft Office products are available for free
download in the Office 365 portal with a USF Account - https://portal.office.com/Home)
• Adobe Acrobat Reader DC
MAC Minimum RequirementsHardware Requirements:
Software Requirements:
Create your USF Email Signature Line
You will create a signature line in your USF email. Do not include U-ID in your signature line, but ensure to manually insert it when emailing your Academic Advisor. Your signature line will consist of your name, major (Accelerated Second Degree), your cohort semester and year (Spring 2023). Do not change your cohort as you progress through the program.
USF Signature Line Template:
Name
Accelerated Second Degree, Spring 2024
How to create your email signature:
PC Directions:
- ClickFile>Options>Mail>Signatures.
- Click the signature you want to edit.
- Remove the current signature in the edit area and copy and paste the above info into the signature box.
- Change the information to reflect your information. Be sure to update the hyperlink for the phone number and email by right-clicking on each and editing the text display area and email address area.
- When you're done, selectSave>OK.
Mac Directions
- Outlook>Preferences>Signatures.
- Click the signature you want to edit and click edit.
- Remove the current signature in the edit area and copy and paste the above info into the signature box.
- Change the information to reflect your information. Be sure to update the hyperlink for the phone number and email.
- When you're done, selectSave>OK.
If you need assistance in creating your USF Email Signature Line, please contact USF IS at 813-974-1222.
Finalize your Financial Aid or Method of Payment and USF College of Nursing Scholarship Application
Payment in full or approved deferment is due on the fifth day of the semester. You will not be sent a bill. The University will cancel the registration of a student whose registration fees have not been paid in full by the deadline as indicated on the university's academic calendar. Students who have a financial aid Tuition Deferment, Veteran's deferment, or Florida Prepaid will not be subject to cancellation. If your enrollment is canceled by the University for non-payment, you will not be allowed to attend clinicals until you are reinstated; having your enrollment canceled by the University for non-payment may lead to dismissal from the Nursing program.
Please review the estimated costs for incoming students and ensure to finalize your financial aid or method of payment. USF's Office of Financial Aid can assist you with any questions you have regarding the Financial Aid process. Additionally, you can also contact the USF Health Office of Financial Aid for assistance. In-person, Microsoft Teams and phone appointments are available with a Financial Aid Advisor.
All students are strongly encouraged to file a FAFSA, as many scholarships require a current FAFSA on-file for consideration.
Please also read carefully the Satisfactory Academic Progress (SAP) policy for Financial Aid.
Supplemental College of Nursing Scholarship Application
The College of Nursing has supplemental scholarships. Please be sure to have a FAFSA on file and submit the following application to be considered:https://usf.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_42ueznZNsfNteCy
To be considered for additional scholarships in the 2024-25 academic year, you should also submit theUSF Foundation scholarship applicationwhen it opens - applications for those scholarships are typically open November – April.
There may be additional scholarships opportunities listed on theUSF Foundation Scholarship Office Facebook page.
If something arises while in the program you can also apply for Emergency Scholarships:Emergency Scholarship Application
Obtain USF Photo ID Card
The USF Photo ID card is the official identification card of the University of South Florida. The USF Photo ID Card is a multi-functional card. College of Nursing students will use the USF Photo ID Card as part of their Nursing badge required for clinicals and labs; therefore, you must obtain the USF Photo ID Card by the first day of classes.Note: If you are a current USF student with a valid USF Photo ID card, do not purchase another one.
Payment:Students and Distance Learning students will no longer have to pay for the USF Photo ID Card at the time of issue. Instead, students will be conveniently billed through their university account. The cost of your original card is $10.Replacement cardsare $15.
Process:
- Complete the online ID card application on theUSFCard Request Site. (idnow.it.usf.edu)
- Submit a photo of yourself and a photo of your driver's license or passport.(Smartphones make it easy!!)
- Wait for the approved email
- Visit the IDcardcenter to pick up your card
- Activate your card usf.edu/activate-card(ATTENTION: Your card will not work for door access or payments until activated)
For detailed information including payment information please refer to our website:
If you have any questions, please contact USF Card Services directly at 813-974-2357.
Complete USF's Civics Literacy Requirement
All undergraduate degree-seeking students who enroll in a Florida public institution for the first time in Fall 2018 and thereafter must demonstrate civic literacy. Amended legislation in 2021 now requires undergraduate degree-seeking students to meet the State of Florida’s Civic Literacy requirement by passingBOTHan approved civic literacy course and a passing score on a designated civic literacy assessmentBEFOREgraduation from USF. Please talk to youracademic advisorabout whether you need to enroll in a course and take the assessment.
The 2017 Florida Legislature amendedSection 1007.25, Florida Statutesto require students initially entering a Florida College System institution or state university in 2018-19 and thereafter to demonstrate competency in civic literacy. This means beginning in Fall 2018 students who are first enrolled in a Florida public institution in Fall 2018 or later must meet the new state civic literacy requirement regardless of residency or past post-secondary enrollment.
The goal of the civic literacy initiative is to ensure a level of understanding among all graduates in the principles and practices of American democracy through an understanding of the U.S. Constitutions and other founding document as well as landmark Supreme Court cases and legislation and their impact on law and society.
If entering Florida public college or university as an undergraduate seeking student for the first time in the beginning of Fall 2018 through Summer A 2021, must earn credit in an approved Civic Literacy course OR achieve a passing score on a designated civic literacy assessment (not both)
If entering Florida public college of university as an undergraduate seeking student for the first time in the beginning of Summer B/Fall 2021or after, must earn credit in an approved Civic Literacy course AND achieve a passing score on a designated civic literacy assessment (both)
More information regarding the Civic Literacy requirement can be found here
Due to the rigor of the nursing program, students must complete the Civics Literacy assessment in Semester 1. The deadline for meeting the exam requirement is March 1, 2024.If you need to complete both the assessment AND course the assessment must be satisfied by March 1, 2024 and the course (AMH 2020 or POS 2041) must be taken in Semester 1.
Those students with the Civics Literacy requirement outstanding will also receive an email from their Academic Advisor prior to the start of the semester.
How to meet this requirement:
Students entering Summer B/Fall 2021 and later must satisfyBOTHthe Civic Literacycourse and assessmentrequirements.
Thecourse requirementmay be met by doing one of the following:
- CompletingPOS2041 American National Governmentwith a grade of “D-“ or higher.
- CompletingAMH2020 A History of the United States Since 1877with a grade of “D-“ or higher.
- Receiving accelerated credit through completion of one of the following:
- Advanced Placement Government and Politics: United States exam with a score of 3 or more.
- Advanced Placement United States History exam with a score of 4 or more.
- CLEP American Government exam with a score of 50 or more.
- Cambridge AICE History, US History (AS-Level) with a score of A-E.
- IB History: History of America with a score of of 5-7.
Theassessment requirementmay be met by doing one of the following:
- Scoring 3 or higher on the Advanced Placement Government and Politics: United States exam.
- Scoring 4 or higher on the Advanced Placement United States History exam.
- Scoring 50 or higher on the CLEP American Government exam;
- Scoring 60% or higher out of 100 on the US Citizenship and Immigration Services Naturalization Test (Civic Literacy Exam) is available through Canvas. There is not cost to students for the test itself.
How to satisfy the Civics Literacy Assessment:
There are several ways to satisfy the Civics Literacy Requirement. Completing the Civics Literacy quiz in Canvas is recommended as there is no cost and accessible once the semester begins. You must score a minimum of 60 on the quiz to satisfy the requirement. Please note that the score will not be reflected in GPA nor be on your transcript. If you prefer to take a course to meet the requirement, please ensure to contact your Academic Advisor prior to doing so. Deadline to complete the Assessment is March 1, 2024
Dates to Remember:
October 20
Intent to Enroll Form Due by 5:00pm
November 10
Clearance on background/drug test; Fingerprint; proof of health insurance due
November 17
Nursing Student Orientation
January 8
Classes Begin
Deadline to complete all College of Nursing compliance requirements
