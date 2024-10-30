Access Control & Gate Information :: Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall (2024)

REQUESTING ACCESS TO JBM-HH

When requesting base access online:

- Online access request applications are for a 24-hour pass only.

- Please request online no more than 14 days ahead or less than three days prior to the date access is needed.

- One email address can be linked to one active request at a time.

- You can submit a pass request using Gmail; however, due to Gmail's advanced security settings, the emails
containing approved passes may get sent to spam or be blocked entirely.

- If you do not receive an email response within 24 to 72 hours, check your spam folder.

- Active requests begin when you enter your information online and end when the pass expires.

- If approved, you will receive your pass via email. It MUST BE PRINTED when you come to the installation.

- If you do not get an email response within 24 to 72 hours, get a denial, or have any questions call the VCC during regular business hours at 703-696-0186/0189 for assistance.

Request a 24-hour base access pass by visiting:https://pass.aie.army.mil/jbmhh/

JOINT BASE ACCESS FAQS

What kind of ID should I always have with me when visiting the joint base?

You must have one form of authorized photo identification such as State Identification Cards/Drivers Licenses, Passports, Non-DoD Common Access Cards, and Green Cards. All documents must be original – no copies or digital versions.

Do minors need to request base access?

Minors who are 17 years of age and younger do not need post access however, they must be accompanied by a parent, guardian or visiting the installation for authorized group activities.

What gates can I use as a visitor to JBM-HH?

Visitors may only use the Hatfield Gate on the Myer campus and 2nd Street Gate on the McNair campus.

What if I need a pass for longer than one day?

Take your current active pass or go directly to the VCC during regular operating hours, they can assist you. Make sure you have one form of authorized photo identification such as State Identification Cards/Drivers Licenses, Passports, Non-DoD Common Access Cards, and Green Cards. All documents must be original – no copies or digital versions. You must all have an authorized reason for post access and/or an authorized DoD sponsor.

What if I do not have a pass and need to get on base outside regular business hours?

Bring one authorized photo identification, such as original documents of State Identification Cards/Drivers Licenses, Passports, Non-DoD Common Access Cards, and Green Cards, to either the 2nd Street Gate (McNair campus) or Hatfield Gate (Myer campus) and you will be directed to in-lane vetting with law enforcement. If approved, you will receive a 24-hour post access pass.

Visitors may be able to shorten the process by prefilling out and printing theRequest for Installation Access Form. Each passenger in the vehicle (18+) must complete a copy of the request form. Answer the questions in Section A: blocks 1-10a (continue if a non-US Citizen) are mandatory. Block 11, mark Event Attendee. Section C is mandatory.

What if I have an active base access request but need another one or need extend my current one?

Do not submit another online request. Call or stop by the Visitor Control Center during regular business hours.

How can DoD civilian retirees access the base?

DoD civilian retirees who do not have a DoD ID card must follow the base access procedures outlined on this page to access JBM-HH. Civilian Retiree Identification (ID) Cards are no longer issued or a valid form of identification to access military installations.

What are the hours of operation for the Visitor Control Center?

The VCC at Hatfield Gate (Myer campus) is open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. It is closed on Sundays.

The VCC at 2nd Street Gate (McNair campus) is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and is closed on weekends.

Both VCCs are closed on federal holidays.

What if I have further questions regarding base access to JBM-HH?

When in doubt, we invite you to always invite you to reach out to the VCC at 703-696-0186/0189 for assistance.

How can I register for pedestrian access to Henry Gate?

Henry Gate is open to all DoD ID card holders; however, you MUST REGISTER your ID in advance. Please visit or call the Visitor Control Center at Hatfield Gate (Myer Campus) during regular business hours. The phone number is 703-696-0186/0189.

How do Uber/Lyft Drivers access the base?

All Uber, Lyft, and taxi drivers who do not have a DoD ID card are required to follow the same base access procedures as visitors.

What addresses do I need to navigate to the Visitor Control Centers?

When using a navigation system, use the following addresses:
VISITOR CONTROL CENTER - HATFIELD GATE, MYER CAMPUS (VCC)
Building: S-507
29 Carpenter Road
Fort Myer, 22211

VISITOR CONTROL CENTER - 2ND STREET GATE, MCNAIR CAMPUS (VCC)
Building: 65
1600 2nd Street SW
Washington, D.C., 20024

What is the Trusted Traveler Program?

The Trusted Traveler Program has returned to the joint base. Individuals aged 18 and older holding a Department of Defense identification card may vouch for up to eight occupants inside their vehicle. Occupants must still have a valid state issued identification for access to the base.

GATE HOURS

Gate Name Gate Description Gate Sunday Hours Gate Monday Hours Gate Tuesday Hours Gate Wednesday Hours Gate Thursday Hours Gate Friday Hours Gate Saturday Hours
Wright Gate Wright Gate is located on the Myer Campus at Marshall Drive and North Meade Street, off Route 110. It may be accessed by DoD card holders. 5 a.m. - 11 p.m. 5 a.m. - 11 p.m. 5 a.m. - 11 p.m. 5 a.m. - 11 p.m. 5 a.m. - 11 p.m. 5 a.m. - 11 p.m. 5 a.m. - 11 p.m.
Henry Gate Henry Gate is located on the Myer Campus at Route 50 and North Pershing Drive and is accessible to pedestrians with registered DoD ID cards only - no vehicles. 24/7 24/7 24/7 24/7 24/7 24/7 24/7
Henderson Hall Henderson Hall Main Gate is located at South Orme Street and Southgate Road and is accessible to DoD ID card holders. 6 a.m. - 7 p.m. 6 a.m. - 7 p.m. 6 a.m. - 7 p.m. 6 a.m. - 7 p.m. 6 a.m. - 7 p.m. 6 a.m. - 7 p.m. 6 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Hatfield Gate & VCC Hatfield Gate is located on the Myer Campus at the intersection of 2nd Street South at Route 27 (Washington Boulevard). This gate has a Visitor Control Center and may be accessed by DoD ID card holders, commercial vehicles and visitors. 24/7 24/7 24/7 24/7 24/7 24/7 24/7
2nd Street Gate & VCC The 2nd Street Gate is located at 4th and P Streets on the McNair Campus of JBM-HH. It has a Visitor Control Center and may be accessed by DoD ID card holders, commercial vehicles, and visitors. closed 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. closed
Can civilians get into Fort Myer? ›

You must have one form of authorized photo identification such as State Identification Cards/Drivers Licenses, Passports, Non-DoD Common Access Cards, and Green Cards.

How do I enter Fort Myer? ›

Fort Myer has two gates:
  1. Hatfield Gate on Washington Blvd. at South 2nd Street -- Main gate, open at all times;
  2. Wright Gate on Marshall Dr. at Meade St. just off Rte 110 --Open from 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. seven days a week;

What units are at Fort Myer? ›

Within Joint Base Myer – Henderson Hall, major units include the 3rd U.S. Infantry (The Old Guard), HHC U.S. Army Garrison, HHC U.S. Army, The U.S. Army Band (TUSAB), 3rd Military Intelligence, CID/Washington District, National Defense University, White House Communications Agency, and the National Guard Bureau.

What is the zip code for Joint Base Myer Henderson? ›

The zip code for Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall is 22211. Other nearby zip codes include 22315, 22204, and 22310.

Can civilians walk onto a military base? ›

Most people can visit a military base with no issue. However, it's not like visiting grandma where you can just pull up and walk in. You must bring all required documents and be willing to submit to a background check. Usually, you'll need to have a sponsor, too.

What do civilians need to get on base? ›

The type of identification that you would need in order to gain access to base is a United States Certification of Naturalization or Certificate of Citizenship (Form N-550), United States Permanent Resident Card (Form I-551), School identification card with photograph, United States Coast Guard or Department of ...

Can non residents go to Fort Myers Beach? ›

There are more than 30 beach access points marked with colorful beach access signs offering entry onto developed, as well as secluded, pristine stretches of shoreline. Many are near restaurants and cafes. Parking is $2 per hour.

Can anyone access Fort Myers Beach? ›

Public access to Fort Myers Beach is available with many designated public beach access paths and streets, as well city and county parks. All public beach access streets have a designated sign on Estero Blvd. Look ahead and up to see signs that are Beach Access and numbered.

Who lives on Fort Myer? ›

Fort Myer is home to the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), The United States Army Band "Pershing's Own" and Headquarters U.S. Army Garrison. The garrison command includes Fort Myer, which is located in Arlington, VA and Fort Lesley J. McNair, which is located in Washington, D.C.

Is Fort Myers an active military base? ›

Joint Base Myer–Henderson Hall (JBMHH) consists of military installations at Fort Myer, Henderson Hall, The Pentagon, and Fort Lesley J. McNair. These installations and departments serve over 150,000 active duty, DoD civilian, and retired military personnel in the region.

What is the history of the joint base Myer Henderson Hall? ›

The oldest part of JBMHH is the McNair military reservation, which has been in service for over two centuries. It was established in 1791 as the Washington Arsenal, and renamed after Lieutenant General Lesley McNair in 1948. It was originally established to protect the new city of Washington.

What does infantry do at Fort Myers? ›

The 1st Battalion, 3d US Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) conducts memorial affairs to honor our fallen comrades, and ceremonies and special events to represent the Army, communicating its story to our Nation's citizens and the world.

What base is in Arlington, VA? ›

Joint Base Myer–Henderson Hall is a Joint Base of the United States military that is located around Arlington, Virginia which is made up of Fort Myer (Arl), Fort McNair (SW DC), and Henderson Hall.

How big is JBMHH? ›

Henderson Hall encompasses 22.3 acres of land located in Arlington, Virginia. The facility dates to World War II and the move of Headquarters, U.S. Marine Corps to the adjacent Navy Annex Building which has seen been demolished to make way for further development of Arlington National Cemetery.

What is Fort Myers full zip code? ›

Zip Code List City - Fort Myers, Florida
Zip CodeCityCounty
33901Fort MyersLee County
33902Fort MyersLee County
33903Fort MyersLee County
33905Fort MyersLee County
11 more rows

Can civilians get on Fort Leonard Wood? ›

Persons aged 18 years and older must present a state or federally issued picture identification. Persons not possessing a DoD issued ID card must have a valid reason to access Fort Leonard Wood, must undergo a criminal history background screening, and be issued a FLW pass.

Are civilians allowed on Fort Knox? ›

Individuals with a valid state-issued ID card (non-driver's license): Go to the Fort Knox Visitor Center and either use a kiosk or visit a manned window to obtain up to a 1-year visitor pass. With a visitor pass in hand, proceed directly to one of the three primary entrance gates.

