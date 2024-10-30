Access Control & Gate Information :: Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall (2024)

24/7 Support

REQUESTING ACCESS TO JBM-HH

When requesting base access online:

- Online access request applications are for a 24-hour pass only.

- Please request online no more than 14 days ahead or less than three days prior to the date access is needed.

- One email address can be linked to one active request at a time.

- You can submit a pass request using Gmail; however, due to Gmail's advanced security settings, the emails

containing approved passes may get sent to spam or be blocked entirely.

- If you do not receive an email response within 24 to 72 hours, check your spam folder.

- Active requests begin when you enter your information online and end when the pass expires.

- If approved, you will receive your pass via email. It MUST BE PRINTED when you come to the installation.

- If you do not get an email response within 24 to 72 hours, get a denial, or have any questions call the VCC during regular business hours at 703-696-0186/0189 for assistance.

Request a 24-hour base access pass by visiting: https://pass.aie.army.mil/jbmhh/

JOINT BASE ACCESS FAQS

What kind of ID should I always have with me when visiting the joint base?

You must have one form of authorized photo identification such as State Identification Cards/Drivers Licenses, Passports, Non-DoD Common Access Cards, and Green Cards. All documents must be original – no copies or digital versions.

Do minors need to request base access?

Minors who are 17 years of age and younger do not need post access however, they must be accompanied by a parent, guardian or visiting the installation for authorized group activities.

What gates can I use as a visitor to JBM-HH?

Visitors may only use the Hatfield Gate on the Myer campus and 2nd Street Gate on the McNair campus.

What if I need a pass for longer than one day?

Take your current active pass or go directly to the VCC during regular operating hours, they can assist you. Make sure you have one form of authorized photo identification such as State Identification Cards/Drivers Licenses, Passports, Non-DoD Common Access Cards, and Green Cards. All documents must be original – no copies or digital versions. You must all have an authorized reason for post access and/or an authorized DoD sponsor.

What if I do not have a pass and need to get on base outside regular business hours?

Bring one authorized photo identification, such as original documents of State Identification Cards/Drivers Licenses, Passports, Non-DoD Common Access Cards, and Green Cards, to either the 2nd Street Gate (McNair campus) or Hatfield Gate (Myer campus) and you will be directed to in-lane vetting with law enforcement. If approved, you will receive a 24-hour post access pass.

Visitors may be able to shorten the process by prefilling out and printing theRequest for Installation Access Form. Each passenger in the vehicle (18+) must complete a copy of the request form. Answer the questions in Section A: blocks 1-10a (continue if a non-US Citizen) are mandatory. Block 11, mark Event Attendee. Section C is mandatory.

What if I have an active base access request but need another one or need extend my current one?

Do not submit another online request. Call or stop by the Visitor Control Center during regular business hours.

How can DoD civilian retirees access the base?

DoD civilian retirees who do not have a DoD ID card must follow the base access procedures outlined on this page to access JBM-HH. Civilian Retiree Identification (ID) Cards are no longer issued or a valid form of identification to access military installations.

What are the hours of operation for the Visitor Control Center?

The VCC at Hatfield Gate (Myer campus) is open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. It is closed on Sundays.

The VCC at 2nd Street Gate (McNair campus) is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and is closed on weekends.

Both VCCs are closed on federal holidays.

What if I have further questions regarding base access to JBM-HH?

When in doubt, we invite you to always invite you to reach out to the VCC at 703-696-0186/0189 for assistance.

How can I register for pedestrian access to Henry Gate?

Henry Gate is open to all DoD ID card holders; however, you MUST REGISTER your ID in advance. Please visit or call the Visitor Control Center at Hatfield Gate (Myer Campus) during regular business hours. The phone number is 703-696-0186/0189.

How do Uber/Lyft Drivers access the base?

All Uber, Lyft, and taxi drivers who do not have a DoD ID card are required to follow the same base access procedures as visitors.

What addresses do I need to navigate to the Visitor Control Centers?

When using a navigation system, use the following addresses:

VISITOR CONTROL CENTER - HATFIELD GATE, MYER CAMPUS (VCC)

Building: S-507

29 Carpenter Road

Fort Myer, 22211

VISITOR CONTROL CENTER - 2ND STREET GATE, MCNAIR CAMPUS (VCC)

Building: 65

1600 2nd Street SW

Washington, D.C., 20024

What is the Trusted Traveler Program?

The Trusted Traveler Program has returned to the joint base. Individuals aged 18 and older holding a Department of Defense identification card may vouch for up to eight occupants inside their vehicle. Occupants must still have a valid state issued identification for access to the base.

GATE HOURS