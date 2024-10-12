Accident Reports Lookup Online in Lubbock, Texas | MyAccident.org (2024)

The cost of a Police report in Texas typically ranges from $6 to $20, depending on the how you obtain it. You will likely need to provide information such as the report number, your name, drivers license number, vehicle plate number, the date/time of accident, location of accident, who was involved in the accident, your mailing address, phone number, and email.

You may obtain a copy of a Texas Peace Officer's Crash Report (CR-3) by using our Crash Report Online Purchase System link below. Customers using the online system receive their report(s) via email following the purchase. There is a minimal surcharge for using this system.

Instruction on how to do this will be on the form given to you at the accident scene by the police officer. You can also visit the website of the particular police department. Some departments may even offer the ability to get the report online.

All reports may still be reported by calling the Lubbock Police Department through 911, the non-emergency phone number (806) 775-2865, the police desk at (806) 775-2816, or visiting the police desk in person at 1205 15th Street, the East Patrol Division Station at 1901 Martin Luther King Jr.

Law enforcement would never ask you to pay over the phone to clear a warrant. Remember, the best defense against scammers is awareness and caution. If you have questions regarding a call, contact the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office non-emergency number 806-775-1601 and check the authenticity of the call or individual.

Generally, the front page of a police report is public. Records that would hinder the investigation or prosecution of a crime if they are released are exempt from disclosure. Information collected and maintained by the judiciary is not covered by the Texas Public Information Act.

You need to report a motor vehicle accident in Texas to the police if there is an injury or fatality, the vehicles cannot be moved, or if there is property damage over $1,000. You have a 10-day window after the accident to report to the police, but getting the process started sooner can be beneficial.

You may call (562) 345-4441 to submit your request and schedule an appointment to pick up your copy in person or you may request a copy through the mail. Please note that there are some crimes which are handled by specialized units within our Department.

You may also request your accident report by visiting the address above in person. Report or CR-3 copies cost $6.00 for a standard crash report and $8.00 for a certified crash report. The reports are usually available within 10 days.

In Texas, a Driver's Crash Report [1] must be filed within 10 days of the accident if the following occurred: The accident led to physical injury or death. The accident led to more than $1,000 of property damage.

The Texas Department of Transportation charges $6 for a regular copy of a police crash report. TxDOT charges $8 if you need a certified copy of the accident report for use in a legal proceeding.

Having the Police Service Number is very helpful. Reports are usually available 5 to 7 working days after the accident. There is a $6.00 fee for the accident report if requested through the mail or if picked up in person.

CR-2 Crash Reports in Texas



The CR-2 is a blue form that drivers involved in a crash must fill out and submit to your local police department within 10 days if there was any injury, death, or property damage of $1,000 or more.

The Austin Police Department (APD) provides copies of Austin, TX accident reports online via a 3rd-party service. To get a copy of the Austin police report online after a vehicle crash, you must buy one using the LexisNexis' BuyCrash® service. The APD police report costs $9.00.