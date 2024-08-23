Accident Reports Lookup Online in Lubbock, Texas | MyAccident.org (2024)

How to look up Lubbock, Texas Accident Report
Lubbock Police Department offer's 2 ways to get a copy of your accident report:
Phone Number: 806-775-2865
In person: Lubbock Police Department, 916 Texas Ave
Email: [emailprotected]
Mailing: City of Lubbock,Attn: Open Records Officer,P.O. Box 2000, Lubbco*k, TX 79457
The cost of a Police report in Texas typically ranges from $6 to $20, depending on the how you obtain it. You will likely need to provide information such as the report number, your name, drivers license number, vehicle plate number, the date/time of accident, location of accident, who was involved in the accident, your mailing address, phone number, and email.
Police Jurisdictions For Lubbock, Texas
Lubbock Police DepartmentLubbock County Sheriff's OfficeLubbock Isd Police DepartmentTexas Tech University Police DepartmentLubbock International Airport Police DepartmentBuffalo Springs Lake Police DepartmentNew Deal Police DepartmentRansom Canyon Police Department
Find My Report For Me
Free Legal Consultation
You May Be Entitled To Compensation
