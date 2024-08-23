Accident Reports Lookup Online in Lubbock, Texas | MyAccident.org (2024)

Table of Contents
How to look up Lubbock, Texas Accident Report Police Jurisdictions For Lubbock, Texas References

How to look up Lubbock, Texas Accident Report

Lubbock Police Department offer's 2 ways to get a copy of your accident report:

Phone Number: 806-775-2865

In person: Lubbock Police Department, 916 Texas Ave

Email: [emailprotected]

Mailing: City of Lubbock,Attn: Open Records Officer,P.O. Box 2000, Lubbco*k, TX 79457

The cost of a Police report in Texas typically ranges from $6 to $20, depending on the how you obtain it. You will likely need to provide information such as the report number, your name, drivers license number, vehicle plate number, the date/time of accident, location of accident, who was involved in the accident, your mailing address, phone number, and email.

Accident Reports Lookup Online in Lubbock, Texas | MyAccident.org (1)

916 Texas AveNON-EMERGENCY806-775-2865

Police Jurisdictions For Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock Police DepartmentLubbock County Sheriff's OfficeLubbock Isd Police DepartmentTexas Tech University Police DepartmentLubbock International Airport Police DepartmentBuffalo Springs Lake Police DepartmentNew Deal Police DepartmentRansom Canyon Police Department

08/01/24 08:45 pmUS0062 2701, Lubbock, Lubbock, TX, USCase ID: 24-19759Crash ID : 20315699GMC2021 RED1234GILLIG2023 WHITE108/01/24 06:24 pmUS0082 , Lubbock, Lubbock, TX, USCase ID: 24-19750Crash ID : 20315689DODGE2011 GRAY1TOYOTA2011 SILVER1207/31/24 05:51 pm18TH ST 1301, Lubbock, Lubbock, TX, USCase ID: 24-19628Crash ID : 20312592TOYOTA2023 REDCHEVROLET2014 BLACK07/31/24 12:31 amFM3431 , Unknown, Lubbock, TX, USCase ID: 2024-00022007Crash ID : 20316287CHEVROLET2018 GRAY1HONDA2020 RED107/30/24 11:15 pmUS0062 , Unknown, Lubbock, TX, USCase ID: IR24-0049Crash ID : 20314215CHEVROLET2005 BLACKCHEVROLET2013 MAROON07/30/24 08:45 pmN COUNTY ROAD 1540 8096, Unknown, Lubbock, TX, USCase ID: 2024-00021989Crash ID : 20311872NISSAN2009 BLACK

Find My Report For Me

07/29/24 05:48 pmUS0062 2701, Lubbock, Lubbock, TX, USCase ID: 240649Crash ID : 20314989DODGE2011 WHITE1DODGE2014 BLACK1234507/29/24 03:21 am82ND ST 3099, Lubbock, Lubbock, TX, USCase ID: 24-19391Crash ID : 20312191NISSAN2023 RED1KAWASAKI2020 ORANGE07/28/24 07:26 amCR7700 2298, Unknown, Lubbock, TX, USCase ID: 2024-00021697Crash ID : 20309951GMC2003 WHITE07/27/24 08:08 pmUS0087 , Unknown, Lubbock, TX, USCase ID: 2024-00021643Crash ID : 20309948FREIGHTLINER2020 WHITE07/27/24 07:15 pmUS0082 , Lubbock, Lubbock, TX, USCase ID: 24-19267Crash ID : 20311767CADILLAC2014 TANCHEVROLET2021 RED1207/26/24 11:08 pmASH AVE 8601, Unknown, Lubbock, TX, USCase ID: 2024-00021585Crash ID : 20305968DODGE2016 SILVER1YAMAHA1998 GRAY1

Accident Reports Lookup Online in Lubbock, Texas | MyAccident.org (58)

Free Legal Consultation

You May Be Entitled To Compensation

07/25/24 08:57 pmSL0289 , Lubbock, Lubbock, TX, USCase ID: 24-19080Crash ID : 20313429FORD2002 BLACK107/25/24 08:34 amUS0082 , Lubbock, Lubbock, TX, USCase ID: 24-19040Crash ID : 20309686CHEVROLET1997 WHITECHEVROLET2015 WHITE07/25/24 07:43 amUS0062 , Lubbock, Lubbock, TX, USCase ID: 24-19033Crash ID : 20309689NISSAN2018 GRAYTOYOTA2015 GRAY107/24/24 10:53 pmSLIDE RD 3701, Lubbock, Lubbock, TX, USCase ID: 24-18996Crash ID : 20313424CHEVROLET2014 WHITEHYUNDAI2004 RED07/24/24 02:00 pmUS0084 , Lubbock, Lubbock, TX, USCase ID: 24-18952Crash ID : 20304187UNKNOWN SILVER1VOLKSWAGEN2016 MAROON107/24/24 05:57 amFM2255 5798, Lubbock, Lubbock, TX, USCase ID: 24-18940Crash ID : 20309690FORD2014 RED

Find My Report For Me

07/23/24 11:09 pmFM2528 , Unknown, Lubbock, TX, USCase ID: 2024-00021146Crash ID : 20303409SUBARU2017 WHITECHEVROLET2007 WHITE07/23/24 05:25 am93RD ST 5221, Lubbock, Lubbock, TX, USCase ID: 24-18847Crash ID : 20313345TOYOTA2007 BLUE07/23/24 04:51 am3RD PL 785, Lubbock, Lubbock, TX, USCase ID: 24-18843Crash ID : 20313341CHEVROLET2014 BLACK12CHEVROLET2006 TAN12307/23/24 01:33 am42ND ST 4201, Lubbock, Lubbock, TX, USCase ID: 24-18829Crash ID : 20300252CHRYSLER2015 BLUE123FORD2007 MAROON1207/23/24 01:26 amSL0289 , Lubbock, Lubbock, TX, USCase ID: 24-18828Crash ID : 20300251NISSAN2018 GREEN1NISSAN2016 GRAY107/22/24 09:21 pmSH0114 , Lubbock, Lubbock, TX, USCase ID: 24-18817Crash ID : 20297882NISSAN2014 GRAY12DODGE2008 WHITE1

Accident Reports Lookup Online in Lubbock, Texas | MyAccident.org (113)

Free Legal Consultation

You May Be Entitled To Compensation

07/22/24 07:45 pmIH0027 , Lubbock, Lubbock, TX, USCase ID: 24-18812Crash ID : 20299812TOYOTA2023 RED12CHRYSLER2012 GRAY107/22/24 01:21 pmUS0084 , Unknown, Lubbock, TX, USCase ID: 2024-00020953Crash ID : 20300363FORD2021 SILVER107/22/24 11:36 am82ND ST 2602, Lubbock, Lubbock, TX, USCase ID: 24-18783Crash ID : 20297674CADILLAC2015 BLACK107/22/24 03:38 amUNIVERSITY AVE , Lubbock, Lubbock, TX, USCase ID: 24-18761Crash ID : 20297855CHEVROLET2003 WHITE1PEDESTRIAN107/22/24 02:00 amUS0062 , Lubbock, Lubbock, TX, USCase ID: 24-18757Crash ID : 20297853FORD2004 WHITE123FORD2024 WHITE12307/21/24 11:26 pmSH0114 , Lubbock, Lubbock, TX, USCase ID: 24-18742Crash ID : 20313310ALFA ROMEO2019 RED1HYUNDAI2022 RED1

Find My Report For Me

07/21/24 11:10 pmINDIANA AVE 10303, Lubbock, Lubbock, TX, USCase ID: 24-18740Crash ID : 20304174KIA2011 WHITE1VOLKSWAGEN2019 WHITE107/21/24 04:10 amUS0082 , Lubbock, Lubbock, TX, USCase ID: 24-18679Crash ID : 20297688FORD1997 GREEN1FORD2022 BLUE107/21/24 02:19 am82ND ST 5191, Lubbock, Lubbock, TX, USCase ID: 24-18673Crash ID : 20309692LEXUS2017 SILVER123JEEP2022 BLUE07/20/24 09:09 pmFM1585 6401, Lubbock, Lubbock, TX, USCase ID: 2024-00020814Crash ID : 20300366VOLKSWAGEN2019 SILVER1INFINITI2019 SILVER107/20/24 04:23 pmMILWAUKEE AVE 7207, Lubbock, Lubbock, TX, USCase ID: 24-18638Crash ID : 20293530CHEVROLET2014 WHITE12KAWASAKI2013 GREEN107/20/24 01:03 pmE BROWN ST 1901, Lubbock, Lubbock, TX, USCase ID: 24-18628Crash ID : 20300427HARLEY-DAVIDSON2011 SILVER1CADILLAC2005 BEIGE

Accident Reports Lookup Online in Lubbock, Texas | MyAccident.org (170)

Free Legal Consultation

You May Be Entitled To Compensation

07/20/24 06:54 amUS0062 , Unknown, Lubbock, TX, USCase ID: TX 24-1029320Crash ID : 20296733PEDESTRIAN1GMC2015 BEIGE123407/20/24 04:40 amSL0289 , Lubbock, Lubbock, TX, USCase ID: 24-18604Crash ID : 20309677NISSAN2014 WHITE12FIAT2016 RED07/20/24 02:53 am82ND ST 5200, Lubbock, Lubbock, TX, USCase ID: 24-18592Crash ID : 20295576RAM2014 BLACK107/20/24 12:25 amFM0040 6496, Unknown, Lubbock, TX, USCase ID: 2024-00020735Crash ID : 20293616CADILLAC2011 BLACK1DODGE2004 RED123407/19/24 10:05 pmFM1264 , Lubbock, Lubbock, TX, USCase ID: 24-18569Crash ID : 20293980FORD2012 WHITECHEVROLET2020 BLACK107/19/24 09:20 pmSL0289 , Lubbock, Lubbock, TX, USCase ID: 24-18566Crash ID : 20302171HYUNDAI2015 WHITE12DODGE2009 ORANGE1

Find My Report For Me

07/19/24 05:11 amERSKINE ST , Lubbock, Lubbock, TX, USCase ID: 24-18509Crash ID : 20302170RAM2016 BLACK1MAZDA2012 UNKNOWN1207/19/24 03:54 amERSKINE ST 5726, Lubbock, Lubbock, TX, USCase ID: 24-18505Crash ID : 20299865CHEVROLET2012 RED1PEDESTRIAN107/19/24 01:16 amINDIANA AVE 7230, Lubbock, Lubbock, TX, USCase ID: 24-18496Crash ID : 20304160NISSAN2017 BLUE123FORD2011 WHITE107/19/24 12:52 amUNIVERSITY AVE 7413, Lubbock, Lubbock, TX, USCase ID: 24-18495Crash ID : 20312259DODGE2010 BLUEHUMMER2007 RED07/18/24 05:25 pmQUAKER AVE 5295, Lubbock, Lubbock, TX, USCase ID: 24-18473Crash ID : 20293531CHEVROLET2018 WHITE1CHEVROLET2017 GRAY1207/18/24 02:37 pmUS0082 , Lubbock, Lubbock, TX, USCase ID: 24-18462Crash ID : 20293532NISSAN2015 GRAY1FORD2008 TAN12

Accident Reports Lookup Online in Lubbock, Texas | MyAccident.org (229)

Free Legal Consultation

You May Be Entitled To Compensation

07/18/24 11:09 amSH0114 , Lubbock, Lubbock, TX, USCase ID: 24-18456Crash ID : 20302169NISSAN2011 TAN1GMC2012 SILVER107/18/24 11:05 amSL0289 , Lubbock, Lubbock, TX, USCase ID: 24-18455Crash ID : 20302158CHEVROLET2004 WHITE107/18/24 08:00 amCHICAGO AVE 2723, Lubbock, Lubbock, TX, USCase ID: 24-18449Crash ID : 20302160FORD2016 GRAY107/18/24 01:55 amUS0084 , Lubbock, Lubbock, TX, USCase ID: 24-18432Crash ID : 20300037DODGE2016 GRAY07/17/24 01:19 amTEXAS TECH PKWY , Lubbock, Lubbock, TX, USCase ID: 240628Crash ID : 20289572YAMAHA2023 BLACK107/16/24 09:21 pm98TH ST 3406, Lubbock, Lubbock, TX, USCase ID: 24-18305Crash ID : 20304126DODGE2019 RED1HYUNDAI2019 WHITE12

Find My Report For Me

07/16/24 03:21 pmFM0835 2000, Lubbock, Lubbock, TX, USCase ID: 24-18280Crash ID : 20288223DODGE2011 WHITE1DODGE2015 BLACK107/16/24 04:35 am88TH DR 3100, Lubbock, Lubbock, TX, USCase ID: 24-18246Crash ID : 20293575HONDA2016 BLACK107/15/24 11:42 pmSL0289 , Lubbock, Lubbock, TX, USCase ID: 24-18220Crash ID : 20297689CHEVROLET2014 GRAY1CHEVROLET2015 BLACK107/15/24 06:05 pmUS0082 , Lubbock, Lubbock, TX, USCase ID: 24-18194Crash ID : 20293981JEEP2016 BLACK1CHEVROLET2014 BLUE107/15/24 02:45 amSL0289 , Lubbock, Lubbock, TX, USCase ID: 24-18150Crash ID : 20287431BUICK2018 GOLD1MAZDA2015 WHITE107/14/24 10:52 pmMILWAUKEE AVE 6655, Lubbock, Lubbock, TX, USCase ID: 24-18131Crash ID : 20312807HONDA2003 BLACKKIA2023 BLUE

Accident Reports Lookup Online in Lubbock, Texas | MyAccident.org (280)

Free Legal Consultation

You May Be Entitled To Compensation

07/14/24 10:20 pmUS0084 1701, Lubbock, Lubbock, TX, USCase ID: 24-18126Crash ID : 20302163GMC2004 BLUE1CHEVROLET2008 WHITE1207/14/24 08:28 amUS0062 , Lubbock, Lubbock, TX, USCase ID: 24-18085Crash ID : 20287432FORD WHITE1DODGE2013 WHITE107/14/24 08:11 am29TH ST 4574, Lubbock, Lubbock, TX, USCase ID: 24-18082Crash ID : 20300387FORD GRAY1BMW2009 GRAY1207/14/24 05:56 amSL0289 , Lubbock, Lubbock, TX, USCase ID: 24-18075Crash ID : 20293983DODGE2020 WHITE1207/14/24 03:10 amUNIVERSITY AVE 9575, Lubbock, Lubbock, TX, USCase ID: 24-18063Crash ID : 20312201PONTIAC2009 WHITEKIA2014 BLACK1207/14/24 01:00 amAVENUE D 4816, Lubbock, Lubbock, TX, USCase ID: 24-18053Crash ID : 20312239CAN-AM2008 YELLOW

Find My Report For Me

07/13/24 11:41 pmUS0062 , Lubbock, Lubbock, TX, USCase ID: 24-18045Crash ID : 20302164FORD1999 RED1TOYOTA2013 GRAY107/13/24 08:50 pmIH0027 , Lubbock, Lubbock, TX, USCase ID: 24-18028Crash ID : 20293569VOLVO2023 RED107/13/24 05:58 amUS0084 , Lubbock, Lubbock, TX, USCase ID: 24-17974Crash ID : 20293984HONDA2024 BLACK1PEDESTRIAN107/12/24 10:15 pmIH0027 , Lubbock, Lubbock, TX, USCase ID: 24-17925Crash ID : 20302166JEEP2021 BLUE1BUICK2020 WHITE107/12/24 06:05 pmFM1264 , Lubbock, Lubbock, TX, USCase ID: 24-17905Crash ID : 20293522RAM2020 WHITE1JEEP2017 BLACK107/12/24 05:46 pmINDIANA AVE 7399, Lubbock, Lubbock, TX, USCase ID: 24-17885Crash ID : 20293570CHEVROLET2015 BLACK1NISSAN2015 RED1

Accident Reports Lookup Online in Lubbock, Texas | MyAccident.org (337)

Free Legal Consultation

You May Be Entitled To Compensation

07/12/24 03:14 pmUS0084 4099, Lubbock, Lubbock, TX, USCase ID: 24-17872Crash ID : 20295725DODGE2020 SILVER12CHRYSLER2015 SILVER107/12/24 02:22 am114TH ST 1601, Unknown, Lubbock, TX, USCase ID: 2024-00019870Crash ID : 20282483HUMMER2007 WHITE1DODGE2020 BLACK107/12/24 12:13 amSL0289 , Lubbock, Lubbock, TX, USCase ID: 24-17832Crash ID : 20285685BMW2020 SILVER107/11/24 09:22 pmUS0082 , Lubbock, Lubbock, TX, USCase ID: 24-17815Crash ID : 20287449FORD2019 SILVER1CHEVROLET2003 GRAY12307/11/24 08:55 pmFM0835 2700, Lubbock, Lubbock, TX, USCase ID: 24-17808Crash ID : 20285684JEEP2019 WHITE12GMC2020 BLACK107/11/24 02:45 pmUS0062 , Lubbock, Lubbock, TX, USCase ID: 24-17783Crash ID : 20285683KENWORTH2000 WHITE1

Find My Report For Me

07/11/24 05:05 amSL0289 , Lubbock, Lubbock, TX, USCase ID: 24-17756Crash ID : 20285512VICTORY MOTORCYCLES2016 BLACK107/11/24 04:11 amMILWAUKEE AVE 565, Lubbock, Lubbock, TX, USCase ID: 24-17751Crash ID : 20289086NISSAN2024 WHITE1YAMAHA2010 WHITE1207/10/24 11:41 pmUS0084 1199, Lubbock, Lubbock, TX, USCase ID: 24-17720Crash ID : 20303663NISSAN2018 SILVER12TOYOTA2012 BLACK107/10/24 10:39 pmSL0289 , Lubbock, Lubbock, TX, USCase ID: TX 2024-981202Crash ID : 20289230CHRYSLER2017 SILVER1234BUICK2015 SILVER107/10/24 09:15 pmINDIANA AVE 6599, Lubbock, Lubbock, TX, USCase ID: 24-17709Crash ID : 20304492TOYOTA2021 GRAY1234TOYOTA2011 WHITE107/10/24 04:20 pmUS0084 , Lubbock, Lubbock, TX, USCase ID: 24-17682Crash ID : 20279611CHEVROLET2006 SILVER12

Accident Reports Lookup Online in Lubbock, Texas | MyAccident.org (390)

Free Legal Consultation

You May Be Entitled To Compensation

07/10/24 03:15 pmUS0084 , Unknown, Lubbock, TX, USCase ID: 2024-978594Crash ID : 20289245FORD2015 GRAYFORD2019 WHITE107/10/24 12:59 am98TH ST 2501, Lubbock, Lubbock, TX, USCase ID: 24-17633Crash ID : 20294669NISSAN2009 BLUE1HYUNDAI2011 RED1207/09/24 04:52 pmSLIDE RD , Lubbock, Lubbock, TX, USCase ID: 24-17589Crash ID : 20297673TOYOTA2019 WHITE1HYUNDAI2013 GRAY1207/09/24 03:40 am82ND ST 2700, Lubbock, Lubbock, TX, USCase ID: 24-17554Crash ID : 20295616FORD2020 BLACK12FORD2008 SILVER107/09/24 02:51 amUS0062 , Lubbock, Lubbock, TX, USCase ID: 24-17551Crash ID : 20295617TOYOTA2020 WHITE1SUZUKI2017 WHITE107/09/24 12:56 amQUAKER AVE 9823, Lubbock, Lubbock, TX, USCase ID: 24-017543Crash ID : 20287437INTERNATIONAL2016 WHITE1FORD2009 TAN1
Accident Reports Lookup Online in Lubbock, Texas | MyAccident.org (2024)

References

Top Articles
GE Universal Remote Codes & Program Instructions - Universal Remote Codes
Is Activated Charcoal Legit?
Knock at the Cabin im TV - Sendung - TV SPIELFILM
How to watch Knock at the Cabin in the US on Netflix
Alkaline88 vs. Kirkland Signature: A Comparative Analysis of Alkaline Bottled Water Brands
Alkaline water + ph9,5 - Kirkland
Brazen Lying Is Medias Latest Escalation In Campaign Against Trump
He's DEAD, Jim! Megyn Kelly OWNS Creepy Obama Bro Tommy Vietor in Heated Back and Forth About ... Tampons
Civitiai
Guide to Advanced Product Quality Planning (APQP)
Craigslist Pets Plattsburgh Ny
Project Zomboid Lag
Latest Posts
8 Carat Engagement Rings - 111 For Sale at 1stDibs
Universal Remotes FAQ
Article information

Author: Manual Maggio

Last Updated:

Views: 6534

Rating: 4.9 / 5 (69 voted)

Reviews: 84% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Manual Maggio

Birthday: 1998-01-20

Address: 359 Kelvin Stream, Lake Eldonview, MT 33517-1242

Phone: +577037762465

Job: Product Hospitality Supervisor

Hobby: Gardening, Web surfing, Video gaming, Amateur radio, Flag Football, Reading, Table tennis

Introduction: My name is Manual Maggio, I am a thankful, tender, adventurous, delightful, fantastic, proud, graceful person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.