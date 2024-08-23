Accident Reports Lookup Online in Lubbock, Texas | MyAccident.org (2024)

How to look up Lubbock, Texas Accident Report

Lubbock Police Department offer's 2 ways to get a copy of your accident report:

Phone Number: 806-775-2865

In person: Lubbock Police Department, 916 Texas Ave

Email: [emailprotected]

Mailing: City of Lubbock,Attn: Open Records Officer,P.O. Box 2000, Lubbco*k, TX 79457

The cost of a Police report in Texas typically ranges from $6 to $20, depending on the how you obtain it. You will likely need to provide information such as the report number, your name, drivers license number, vehicle plate number, the date/time of accident, location of accident, who was involved in the accident, your mailing address, phone number, and email.