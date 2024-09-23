Activated Charcoal: 15 Benefits & Uses for Health and Wellness (2024)

Table of Contents
What Is Activated Charcoal? What Are the Benefits of Activated Charcoal? Detoxification Alleviating Gas and Bloating Digestive Health Lowering Cholesterol Reducing the Effects of Radiation Anti-Aging Activated Charcoal Uses Digestive Cleansing First Aid for Poisons or Toxins Facial Mask Acne Spot Treatment Teeth Whitening Flatulence Relief Bug Bites Water Filtration Air Purification Activated Charcoal Forms Pills & Tablets Capsules Powder Are There Side Effects to Using Activated Charcoal? Your Story Related Posts FAQs References

Activated Charcoal: 15 Benefits & Uses for Health and Wellness (1)

Activated charcoal is a hot topic in health and wellness these days, gaining recognition as a powerhouse agent for detoxification with a wide range of potential uses. We see activated charcoal in everything from facial masks and teeth whiteners to digestive remedies and even an exotic new food trend that uses its charcoal hue for an element of surprise (think jet-black ice cream).

Activated charcoal benefits are no secret. A staple in traditional Ayurvedic and Chinese medicine, activated charcoal remains to this day a common emergency room antidote for cases of toxicity and poisoning in developed nations around the world.[1] As for activated charcoal uses in daily life, this natural healing product is extremely versatile and generally considered safe. Yet activated charcoal should be handled with care (scroll down for an overview of activated charcoal side effects).

What Is Activated Charcoal?

Activated charcoal is a byproduct of burning coconut shells, bamboo, olive pits, wood, or various other substances. For your natural medicine cabinet, we recommend purchasing activated charcoal that is organic and made from coconut shells.

Processed at very high temperatures, this unique charcoal is "activated" in a way that changes its structure to increase the surface area and make it more porous. It is the porousness of activated charcoal that makes it effective at attaching to ("adsorbing") toxins and flushing them out of the body. This is the principle behind activated charcoal detox.

Unlike the charcoal briquettes you use to light your barbecue, activated charcoal is free of toxins and carcinogens and is generally safe to consume and apply topically. Never substitute regular charcoal for the activated charcoal used for health and wellness!

What Are the Benefits of Activated Charcoal?

With its purifying qualities, activated charcoal offers potential benefits including detoxification, alleviating gas and bloating, digestive health, lowering cholesterol, reducing the effects of radiation, and anti-aging.

Detoxification

The most scientifically proven of all of activated charcoal's benefits, detoxification happens naturally with this powerful agent. Because activated charcoal's porous surface has a negative electrical charge, it attracts positively charged molecules such as toxins and gases for safe removal from the GI tract. In hospital emergency rooms throughout the developed world, a high single-use dosage of activated charcoal is the most frequently used method of gastrointestinal decontamination after certain kinds of poisoning, toxic exposure and drug overdose.[2]

Activated charcoal is considered to be effective for acute poisoning from a wide variety of drugs and poisons including acetaminophen, aspirin and tricyclic antidepressants. However, it is not useful for poisoning from lithium, iron, cyanide, potassium, and ethanol.[3]

While some use activated charcoal as a hangover cure, there is currently no evidence to support this. More than one study has shown that activated charcoal is not effective at adsorbing alcohol.[4]

Alleviating Gas and Bloating

Activated charcoal's ability to reduce gas and bloating in the digestive system is scientifically proven. A double-blind clinical trial found reduced gas and bloating in subjects that used activated charcoal compared to the placebo group.[5] And in 2011, the European Food Safety Authority presented its scientific opinion in favor of using activated charcoal to reduce excess gas in the digestive system.[6] For more tips, see 10 Natural Remedies for Gas.

Digestive Health

When used for digestive cleansing, activated charcoal can promote overall digestive health. Considered a natural gut cleanser, activated charcoal can help lighten the body's toxic load — potentially reducing allergic reactions and oxidative damage, as well as strengthening immune System.

See Also
Activated Charcoal: Benefits, Uses, Side Effects, and DosageWhat Is Activated Charcoal, and What Are its Health Benefits?Is Activated Charcoal the Solution to Your Bloating Problems? Here’s What to KnowActivated Charcoal: Health Benefits, Dosage, Side Effects, & More

Lowering Cholesterol

Some researchers have found that activated charcoal can help people lower their cholesterol. Just as it does with toxins, activated charcoal can attach to (adsorb) and flush out cholesterol in the intestine, preventing its absorption in the bloodstream. In a controlled study of people with high cholesterol, activated charcoal was effective at lowering total and LDL cholesterol levels.[7]

Reducing the Effects of Radiation

Piggybacking on its powers of detoxification, activated charcoal can also reduce the effects of radiation. Through the process of adsorption, activated charcoal attaches to radionuclides in the same way that it attaches to other toxins. See our article, 13 Natural Remedies for Radiation Exposure, for more about activated charcoal's ability to neutralize radiation, as well as the science behind it.

Anti-Aging

Through its ability to rid the body of toxins, activated charcoal has the potential to be a natural approach to healthy aging. With a reduced toxic load, the body experiences less of the oxidative damage that drives the aging process. In the same way, it may help to prevent cellular damage to our natural detox organs (the kidneys and liver) and also support adrenal gland health.

Activated Charcoal Uses

Activated charcoal use runs the gamut from gut-cleansing detox to purifying facials, teeth whitening, bug-bite care, and more. Keep activated charcoal on hand for natural healing remedies like these.

Digestive Cleansing

The digestive tract is where a myriad of toxins can enter our bodies, from pesticides and heavy metals in food, to chemicals in water and exposure to mold. When you eliminate toxins with a digestive cleanse, you can feel lighter, stronger, and more energetic. While there are many different kinds of digestive cleanses, a simple approach is to eat whole, organic foods and avoid sugar, caffeine, and alcohol.

Activated charcoal can supercharge your cleanse by assisting with the removal of toxins through the process of adsorption — that is, the toxins attach to the activated charcoal like metal to a magnet, and then pass safely out of the body with a bowel movement.

Recipe: To add activated charcoal to your cleanse, take 10 grams (either as a powder added to water or in pill form) 90 minutes before each meal for two days. Be sure to drink plenty of water to avoid constipation.

First Aid for Poisons or Toxins

An antidote to certain types of poisoning or exposure to toxic substances, drugs, or household chemicals, activated charcoal is handy to keep in your first aid kit or medicine cabinet. If you or someone has ingested a chemical, it is essential to first contact 911 or a poison control center immediately. Depending on the type of poison, they may instruct you to administer activated charcoal at home before going to an emergency room.

Note: Having activated charcoal in your first-aid kit or medicine cabinet can help jump-start the recovery process but should never replace a healthcare professional.

Facial Mask

In the same way that activated charcoal draws toxins out of the digestive system, when applied topically, it can draw oils, dirt, bacteria and other impurities from the pores, leaving skin clean, clear and less prone to breakouts.

Recipe: Mix a teaspoon of activated charcoal powder with a tablespoon of honey to make a paste. Apply to face and neck with a cosmetic brush. Keep on for 5 to 10 minutes, then wash off with your favorite natural cleanser.

Note that activated-charcoal powder is very messy when spilled! Avoid using it over hard-to-clean areas such as tile grout.

See Also
Activated Charcoal Removes Toxins, Whitens Teeth and More!

Acne Spot Treatment

Mixed with a bit of aloe vera gel, activated charcoal makes an effective acne spot treatment.

Recipe: Break open one capsule of activated charcoal in a small bowl. Using a cotton swab, mix with a half-teaspoon of aloe vera gel to create a thick paste. Apply paste to acne. Let dry about 30 minutes. Wash off with warm water.

Teeth Whitening

It may seem counterintuitive to turn your teeth black in order to whiten them (don't worry — the black washes off!), but many people have success using activated charcoal as a natural teeth whitener. Because activated charcoal is abrasive to the teeth, dab it on gently rather than using a toothbrush.

Recipe: In a small bowl, break open two capsules of activated charcoal. Using a cotton swab, mix in just enough water to make a thick paste (less than 1 teaspoon). Dab paste onto teeth, let sit three minutes and rinse.

Flatulence Relief

Activated charcoal's ability to alleviate gas and bloating is clinically proven. If certain foods trigger gas, activated charcoal is one way to keep flatulence at bay.

Tip: Take 1 gram of activated charcoal at least 30 minutes before you eat and 1 gram an hour after you eat.

Bug Bites

Activated charcoal can be a great remedy for mosquito bites and bee stings, as it can alleviate the itching and discomfort that they cause.

Recipe: In a small bowl, break open one capsule of activated charcoal. Using a cotton swab, mix with ½ tablespoon of coconut oil and apply to the bug bite or bee sting.

Water Filtration

Just as it can remove impurities from the body, activated charcoal can also remove contaminants from water. Activated charcoal is a key component in many commercially available water filtration systems, and works in a similar way to the carbon filtration in the popular Brita water pitchers.

Activated charcoal in water filters may be effective at removing pesticides, solvents, and other chemicals. However, it is less effective at removing fluoride, viruses, bacteria, and hard-water minerals.

Air Purification

In the same spirit, activated carbon is also effective as a filter for air purification. Much like baking soda, commercially available charcoal bags can be placed in the refrigerator, car, pet areas, gym bags, and other places to freshen air, neutralize odors, and combat mold.

Activated Charcoal Forms

Activated charcoal is available in pills, tablets, capsules, and loose powder for multipurpose use. In all forms, activated charcoal is odorless and neutral-tasting.

Pills & Tablets

Activated charcoal to reduce gas and bloating is often taken in pill or tablet form. Generally, two pills or tablets are recommended to be taken at least 30 minutes before eating gas-producing foods, and one hour after.

Capsules

Purchasing activated charcoal in capsule form is a handy way to use small amounts for recipes. Simply break open a capsule into a small bowl to release the powder, and mix it with water, coconut oil or another ingredient to make a paste for DIY healing.

Powder

A jar of fine, jet-black activated charcoal powder is handy for a variety of uses. In cases of poisoning or the ingestion of toxins, activated charcoal powder is mixed with a liquid and given as a drink (or, in emergency rooms, administered through a tube from the mouth to the stomach).

For more common household use, activated charcoal powder can be used in small amounts for teeth whitening and other remedies.

Are There Side Effects to Using Activated Charcoal?

It is important to remember that activated charcoal not only adsorbs to toxins and unwanted chemicals in the body but it can get rid of good things, too, such as nutrients from food, supplements, and prescription medicines, making them less effective.

It is best to take activated charcoal on an empty stomach between meals so that it does not affect the absorption of nutrients. Activated charcoal should be taken 90 minutes to two hours prior to supplements and prescription medications.

Keep in mind that activated charcoal can make your stool turn black, but this is a temporary and harmless side effect. In addition, be sure to drink plenty of water to prevent constipation when taking activated charcoal.

Activated charcoal is generally considered safe for use during pregnancy. At least one study supports its use for cholestasis, which is a condition marked by the reduction or stoppage of bile flow, during pregnancy.[8] Some pregnant women use it to alleviate symptoms of nausea and vomiting (morning sickness) as well as diarrhea, though its effectiveness in such cases is not well documented. In some people, activated charcoal can cause side effects of vomiting and diarrhea — the very symptoms it may be used to relieve.

Your Story

References (8)
  1. LoVecchio F, et al. "The feasibility of administration of activated charcoal with respect to current practice guidelines in emergency department patients." Journal of Medical Toxicology. Sept. 2007.
  2. Juurlink DN. "Activated charcoal for acute overdose: a reappraisal." British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology. Mar. 2016.
  3. Olson KR. "Activated Charcoal for Acute Poisoning: One Toxicologist's Journey." Journal of Medical Toxicology. 2010.
  4. Hultén BA, et al. "Does alcohol adsorb to activated charcoal?" Human Toxicology. May 1986.
  5. Jain NK, et al. "Efficacy of activated charcoal in reducing intestinal gas: a double-blind clinical trial." The American Journal of Gastroenterology. Jul. 1986.
  6. "Scientific Opinion on the substantiation of health claims related to activated charcoal and reduction of excessive intestinal gas accumulation (ID 1938) and reduction of bloating (ID 1938) pursuant to Article 13(1) of Regulation (EC) No 1924/2006." European Food Safety Authority Journal. 2011.
  7. Neuvonen PJ, et al. "Activated charcoal in the treatment of hypercholesterolaemia: dose-response relationships and comparison with cholestyramine." European Journal of Clinical Pharmacology. 1989.
  8. Kaaja RJ, et al. "Treatment of cholestasis of pregnancy with peroral activated charcoal. A preliminary study." Scandinavian Journal of Gastroenterology. Feb. 1994.

†Results may vary. Information and statements made are for education purposes and are not intended to replace the advice of your doctor. If you have a severe medical condition or health concern, see your physician.

Related Posts

  • Lung Cleanse: 10 Ways to Detox Your Lungs
  • Natural Mosquito Repellent: A Safe Bug Spray That Really Works
  • The Health Benefits of Phytase

Top

Activated Charcoal: 15 Benefits & Uses for Health and Wellness (2024)

FAQs

Activated Charcoal: 15 Benefits & Uses for Health and Wellness? ›

Benefits of Activated Charcoal

View Details
What diseases does activated charcoal cure? ›

Activated charcoal is commonly used to treat poisoning. It is also used for high cholesterol, hangovers, and upset stomach, but there is no strong scientific evidence to support most of these uses.

Show Me More
What is activated charcoal benefits and uses? ›

Activated charcoal is a black powder that's odorless. It usually comes from plant sources like coal, wood chips, coconut shells, moss, or tree bark. Because it can neutralize some harmful substances in the body, medical professionals use it to treat certain kinds of drug overdose and emergency poisonings.

View More
What medications does activated charcoal interfere with? ›

What Other Drugs Interact with Activated Charcoal?
  • Activated charcoal has moderate interactions with: acetylcysteine. acetylcysteine (antidote) citalopram. digoxin. dyphylline. methotrexate. theophylline.
  • Activated charcoal has mild interactions with: acarbose. leflunomide. miglitol.

Read On
Can activated charcoal reduce belly fat? ›

Some people even claim that activated charcoal can help with weight loss, though it isn't and shouldn't be used as a weight-loss pill. Activated charcoal has even proven effective at reducing intestinal gas, bloating, and abdominal cramps.

Continue Reading
What is the miracle of activated charcoal? ›

Activated charcoal is thought to offer several other benefits, including less gas and flatulence, lower cholesterol levels, and improved kidney function. Some people claim that it helps whiten your teeth, filters water, and even cures hangovers.

Keep Reading
What is activated charcoal Cannot be used for? ›

Ordinarily, this medicine is not effective and should not be used in poisoning if corrosive agents such as alkalis (lye) and strong acids, iron, boric acid, lithium, petroleum products (e.g., cleaning fluid, coal oil, fuel oil, gasoline, kerosene, paint thinner), or alcohols have been swallowed, since it will not ...

Discover More Details
What does activated charcoal do inside your body? ›

Working to eliminate toxins and chemicals that linger in our bodies, taking a few capsules of activated charcoal per day can flush your system. (3) This can help to improve mental clarity, support a healthy digestive system, and can even reduce kidney and liver problems.

Read On
Can charcoal detox your body? ›

Some over-the-counter products containing activated charcoal claim to detoxify the body. However, there is little evidence to support this, and the body is typically able to detoxify itself. Additionally, activated charcoal is only effective against particular toxins in specific circ*mstances.

Discover More Details
Can activated charcoal remove heavy metals from the body? ›

Certain substances do not bind to activated charcoal. As a result, charcoal will not help combat the toxic effects of these substances, which include: some metals, such as salts of iron and lithium. hydrocarbons, such as gasoline and paint thinners.

Explore More

What not to mix with activated charcoal? ›

Do not take this medicine mixed with chocolate syrup, ice cream or sherbet, since they may prevent the medicine from working properly. If you are taking any other medicine, do not take it within 2 hours of the activated charcoal.

Discover More
Who should not use charcoal? ›

Make sure you tell your doctor if you have any other medical problems, especially: Bleeding, intestinal or. Blockage, intestinal or. Hole in the intestine—Activated charcoal may make these conditions worse.

Get More Info
What drugs Cannot be absorbed by charcoal? ›

Activated charcoal adsorbs a wide variety of drugs and toxic agents; the exceptions are acids and alkalis, ethanol, ethylene glycol, iron, lithium and methanol.

Keep Reading
What does charcoal do for your gut? ›

In addition to absorbing harmful substances, activated charcoal may help absorb gas, alleviating bloating and flatulence. A study including 52 adults found taking activated charcoal reduced gas that can obstruct ultrasound images. 5 However, this research is flawed due to the small sample size.

Show Me More
What are the health benefits of charcoal? ›

Activated Charcoal Health Benefits
  • Applications of Activated Charcoal. Activated charcoal traps chemicals and prevents their absorption in the body. ...
  • Emergency Toxin Removal. ...
  • Trimethylaminuria. ...
  • Cholesterol Levels. ...
  • Water Filtration. ...
  • Teeth Whitening. ...
  • Further Reading.

See More
What is the side effect of activated charcoal? ›

Activated charcoal is safe for most adults when used short-term. Side effects of activated charcoal include constipation and black stools. More serious, but rare, side effects are a slowing or blockage of the intestinal tract, regurgitation into the lungs, and dehydration.

Discover More Details
Can I take activated charcoal every day? ›

It may be best to speak with a doctor before taking activated charcoal daily as there is little large-scale research to establish its benefits when it is not used in a medical setting.

Explore More
Is activated charcoal good for liver and kidneys? ›

Activated charcoal may help the kidneys work better by cutting the amount of waste that they have to filter. It might be especially helpful for people who have kidney disease.

Show Me More

References

Top Articles
Who is Sky Bri?  Unmasking the True Face of the Internet Sensation!
Politics latest: Chancellor under more pressure over cut to winter fuel payment
60 Famous Ph.D. Theses In History
manhattan cars & trucks - by owner - craigslist
3 Ways to Solve a Cryptogram - wikiHow
Trauma Surgery | Hartford Hospital
Fab Last Minute Cruises
Skyward: Loading page... (05.24.06.00.08)
Jeezy Net Worth Forbes
What To Expect When Moving With a U-Haul Trailer (2024)
Dr Phil On Erectile Dysfunction: How Many Pumps For A Coloplasty Erection
The Amazing Maurice Showtimes Near Mary Pickford Theatre
41K Y'all Jacking The Snitches
Peraton Sso
Wtms Meaning Snapchat
He bought a cruise ship on Craigslist and spent over $1 million restoring it. Then his dream sank | CNN
Kreme Delite Menu
Prime Time 777 Game Room Photos
Gluten Ease Walgreens
Keeper of the lost cities | Eine magische Reise beginnt
Hocus Pocus Showtimes Near Harkins Theatres Yuma Palms 14
25X11X10 Atv Tires Tractor Supply
Bbwcumdreams
16 Real People Share Their Heartwarming (& Heartbreaking) Missed Connections Stories
Roblox: One Fruit tier list
Imvu Emporium Name
Shroomkitty666
Wgu Admissions Login
Thesteameast.to
What is Alameda Research? Sam Bankman-Fried’s secretive proprietary trading firm is major DeFi investor
Unblocked Games FreezeNova
Alisa Goldfinch Reddit
Today's Final Jeopardy Clue
Boyfriendtv..com
Between Friends Comic Strip Today
Death Note 9Anime
913 W Summerside Rd Phoenix Az 85041
Crossword Jam Level 247
Craigslist Free Stuff Yamhill County
Goatdee
A guide for Tummo meditation | Wim Hof Method
Justice Web Brazos County Mugshots
Craigslist Cars And Trucks Mcallen
Ch3Rbet Bikini
Sean Hannity My Pillow Promo Code 2022
RL Carriers Tracking - TrackingMore
Television Archive News Search Service
Best Big Dog 247
Lesson 1 Homework 5.5 Answer Key
Ikea Projekt
No Man’s Sky Expedition 12: Omega Walkthrough & Milestone Guide
Edt National Board
Latest Posts
Sky Bri: Wiki, Bio, Age, Height, Family, Boyfriend, Parents, Net Worth
Sky Bri - Light Pricks
Article information

Author: Edmund Hettinger DC

Last Updated:

Views: 6141

Rating: 4.8 / 5 (58 voted)

Reviews: 89% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Edmund Hettinger DC

Birthday: 1994-08-17

Address: 2033 Gerhold Pine, Port Jocelyn, VA 12101-5654

Phone: +8524399971620

Job: Central Manufacturing Supervisor

Hobby: Jogging, Metalworking, Tai chi, Shopping, Puzzles, Rock climbing, Crocheting

Introduction: My name is Edmund Hettinger DC, I am a adventurous, colorful, gifted, determined, precious, open, colorful person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.