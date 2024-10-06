Activated Charcoal: Health Benefits, Dosage, Side Effects, & More (2024)

- Blog
Written by Krista Bugden
Medically Reviewed by Felicia Newell, M.S., RDN
October 18, 2023
Activated charcoal is a highly porous form of carbon renowned for its exceptional ability to adsorb toxins and poisons. It boasts a diverse range of applications, from emergency poison treatments and food poisoning remedies to water filtration, teeth whitening, and alleviating digestive symptoms.
Far from being the latest fad, activated charcoal has been used for centuries. Starting as far back as 1500 B.C., Egyptians used it to treat intestinal issues and absorb foul smells from wounds. In 400 B.C., ancient Hindus and Phoenicians discovered the antiseptic properties of activated charcoal and began using it to purify their water.
By 50 A.D., leading the way for the use of activated charcoal in medicine was Hippocrates and Pliny, who began using it to treat many different ailments such as epilepsy, chlorosis, and vertigo. And finally, by the 1960s, hospitals began using activated charcoal to remedy alcohol and drug overdoses.
Curious about how activated charcoal can help you? In this article, we review what activated charcoal is, along with its health benefits, side effects, and dosage.
Table Of Contents
- What Is Activated Charcoal
- How Is Activated Charcoal Made?
- What Does Activated Charcoal Do?
- What Are the Health Benefits of Activated Charcoal?
- What About Using Charcoal for Teeth Whitening?
- How Much Activated Charcoal Should I Take?
- How Long Does Activated Charcoal Stay in Your System?
- Are There Any Side Effects of Activated Charcoal?
What Is Activated Charcoal
Activated charcoal, also called activated carbon, is a form of charcoal that has been processed to create an increased surface area for adsorption. "Adsorption" refers to the chemical process where atoms, ions, and molecules become gas, liquid, or a dissolvable solid to “stick” to a solid surface—and due to its large surface area, activated charcoal is remarkably effective at this (1, 2).
Unlike the regular charcoal that you find in your barbeque, activated charcoal has microscopic pores that enhance its ability to capture, bind, and remove substances. This high porosity also increases the surface area of charcoal, enhancing its ability for adsorption.
How Is Activated Charcoal Made?
Making activated charcoal starts with a process called “pyrolysis.” This involves heating carbon-rich materials like wood, coconut shells, or other organic matter to extremely high temperatures (1,292°F to 2,192°F) to remove all water and impurities.
To create a chemical change and prevent the burning of material, this step of the process happens in a low-oxygen environment. The end result is a carbonized material called “char.”
From there, the charcoal is then treated with an oxidizing gas like steam, air, or (sometimes) chemicals. This creates a network of tiny pores that dramatically increase the surface area of the charcoal (3). To put this into perspective, just one teaspoon of activated charcoal can have a surface area equivalent to that of a football field (4).
Trap & Eliminate Toxins
Activated Charcoal is a natural detox supplement that harnesses the power of coconut shells to bind unwanted materials in the body & support digestive comfort.
What Does Activated Charcoal Do?
Due to its unique properties, activated charcoal is used in various applications. Surprisingly, it’s used for water filtration, where it removes substances without stripping the water of minerals and salt.
Most famously, it’s known for use in treating poisonings and overdoses. This is because it can adhere to these substances, ensuring the body doesn’t absorb them (or absorb any more of them), which would be harmful and in some cases, life-threatening (4). And since the gut is unable to absorb it, it’s expelled from your body through your bowel movements.
Interestingly, charcoal is also very effective at absorbing gas, making it an effective treatment for flatulence or other digestive issues (5).
What Are the Health Benefits of Activated Charcoal?
Activated charcoal has many health benefits—here are five in particular…
1. Emergency Poison Treatment
One of the most well-documented uses of activated charcoal is treating oral poisonings and drug overdoses, such as those from prescription drugs or aspirin, sedatives, and acetaminophen (6). The porous surface of activated charcoal can bind to toxins, reducing their absorption in the gastrointestinal tract (7).
Yet, the timing matters. It’s thought that activated charcoal is most effective and efficient at treating poisons when taken within an hour of the overdose or poisoning. At the same time, taking it after this first hour also prevents poisons or drugs from being absorbed and helps the body eliminate them quickly.
Trap & Eliminate Toxins
Activated Charcoal is a natural detox supplement that harnesses the power of coconut shells to bind unwanted materials in the body & support digestive comfort.
Activated charcoal is even considered an excellent food poisoning medication as it can bind to toxins, helping you feel better faster. However, it’s not effective for all types of poisoning. It is also important to note that activated charcoal should be taken under the guidance of a medical professional.
NativeNote: Don’t use activated charcoal as an excuse to drink too much, take recreational drugs, or avoid the hospital if you have true food poisoning. This is a supplement, not a magic pill. If you’re suffering from food poisoning, an overdose, or gastrointestinal pain, contact your healthcare professional or visit an emergency room.
2. Reduces Cholesterol
If you’re struggling with high cholesterol, activated charcoal may help. Some older studies suggest activated charcoal may help lower cholesterol levels by binding to cholesterol and bile acids in the gut, thereby preventing their absorption (8). However, more research is needed to solidify this claim.
3. Anti-Aging
This is another one that requires more research. However, some argue that because activated charcoal can remove toxins from the body, it may also help slow the effects of aging—specifically effects caused by increased toxicity or free radicals in the body.
4. Can Enhance Kidney Function
Our kidneys are responsible for processing various waste materials and toxins and eliminating them from our bodies. However, activated charcoal may support the kidneys by alleviating some of this burden (9).
Trap & Eliminate Toxins
Activated Charcoal is a natural detox supplement that harnesses the power of coconut shells to bind unwanted materials in the body & support digestive comfort.
5. Improves Digestion
What About Using Charcoal for Teeth Whitening?
While not exactly a health benefit, we can’t go without saying that activated charcoal has gained popularity as a natural teeth-whitening agent. The belief is that it can adsorb plaque and other compounds that stain teeth, although scientific evidence supporting this use is minimal.
However, a recent systematic review showed activated charcoal to be quite abrasive on the teeth and not the best option for whitening when compared to other teeth whiteners (12).
How Much Activated Charcoal Should I Take?
Your dose of activated charcoal largely depends on your age, the reason you’re taking it, and the instructions on the supplement label. Here are general guidelines you can follow (13):
Age
Recommended Dosage
Children less than 1 year
Use is not recommended
Children 1-12 years old
25 to 50 grams
Adults and teens 13+
50 to 100 grams
If you’re wondering how to take activated charcoal for gas and bloating, it’s important to ensure you consume it on an empty stomach with a glass of water.
Native Note: Activated charcoal isn't ideal for long-term use. It can bind to essential nutrients and medications, potentially lowering their absorption. To minimize interference, use only when needed and stick to the recommended dosage. Avoid taking it within two hours of supplements or medications.
How Long Does Activated Charcoal Stay in Your System?
Technically, activated charcoal stays in your system until you pass it in your stool. This means it may take a day or two to eliminate it fully. However, the detoxifying effects of activated charcoal pills seem to last between one to four hours.
Are There Any Side Effects of Activated Charcoal?
Generally, activated charcoal is safe to take in the short term. The most common side effects include black stools and constipation. Meanwhile, more rare side effects include blocking of the intestinal tract, dehydration, and lung regurgitation (14).
Trap & Eliminate Toxins
Activated Charcoal is a natural detox supplement that harnesses the power of coconut shells to bind unwanted materials in the body & support digestive comfort.
