Activated Charcoal: Learn About Side Effects (2024)

Table of Contents
What Is Activated Charcoal? How Activated Charcoal Works How Activated Charcoal Is Given When Not to Use Activated Charcoal Emergency Home Care for Suspected Poisoning From FAQs References
  • What Is Activated Charcoal?
  • How Activated Charcoal Works
  • How Activated Charcoal Is Given
  • When Not to Use Activated Charcoal
  • Emergency Home Care for Suspected Poisoning

What Is Activated Charcoal?

It was 1831. In front of his distinguished colleagues at the French Academy of Medicine, Professor Touery drank a lethal dose of strychnine and lived to tell the tale. He had combined the deadly poison with activated charcoal.

That's how powerful activated charcoal is as an emergency decontaminant in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract, which includes the stomach and intestines. Activated charcoal is considered to be the most effective single agent available. It is used after a person swallows or absorbs almost any toxic drug or chemical.

  • Activated charcoal is estimated to reduce absorption of poisonous substances nearly to 60%.
  • It works by binding (adsorbing) chemicals, thus reducing their toxicity (poisonous nature), through the entire length of the stomach and small and large intestines (GI tract).
  • Activated charcoal itself is a fine, black powder that is odorless, tasteless, and nontoxic.
  • Activated charcoal is often given after the stomach is pumped (gastric lavage). Gastric lavage is only effective immediately after swallowing a toxic substance (within about one-half hour) and does not have effects that reach beyond the stomach as activated charcoal does.

How Activated Charcoal Works

Activated charcoal absorbs a wide variety of drugs and chemicals. Adsorption is a process in which atoms and molecules move from a bulk phase (such as a solid, liquid, or gas) onto a solid or liquid surface. In other words, the toxic substance attaches to the surface of the charcoal. Because charcoal is not "digested," it stays inside the GI tract and eliminates the toxin when the person has a bowel movement.

  • This mechanism of action should not be confused with absorption. Absorption occurs when a substance passes into or through a tissue, like water passing into a sponge. Once the chemical or drug has been absorbed by the GI tract, activated charcoal can no longer retrieve the toxic ingestion. It will only attach to substances that are still inside the stomach or intestines.
  • The charcoal is "activated" because it is produced to have a very fine particle size. This increases the overall surface area and adsorptive capacity of the charcoal. It is produced by adding acid and steam to carbonaceous materials such as wood, coal, rye starch, or coconut shells. To put this in perspective, one standard 50-gram dose of activated charcoal has the surface area of 10 football fields.
  • Activated charcoal is often combined with sorbitol (a substance that stimulates the bowels to move, like a laxative) to shorten the amount of time to move through the system and reduce the possibility of constipation. However, to avoid adverse effects, sorbitol is not given with every dose of activated charcoal.
  • All efforts should be made to reduce adsorption of severely toxic substances, as activated charcoal does not bind as well with these substances:
    • Lithium (Eskalith, Lithobid), strong acids and bases, metals and inorganic minerals such as sodium, iron, lead, arsenic, iodine, fluorine, and boric acid.
    • Alcohol (such as ethanol, methanol, isopropyl alcohol, glycols, and acetone)
    • Hydrocarbons (such as petroleum distillates and plant hydrocarbons such as pine oil)
  • Activated charcoal does not irritate the mucous membranes of the GI system. In addition to adsorption of toxins, activated charcoal also adsorbs food nutrients, vitamins, and minerals. However, this short-term effect is not a concern when activated charcoal is used to treat poisoning.
See Also
Activated Charcoal: Benefits, Uses, Side Effects, and DosageWhat Is Activated Charcoal, and What Are its Health Benefits?Is Activated Charcoal the Solution to Your Bloating Problems? Here’s What to KnowActivated Charcoal: Health Benefits, Dosage, Side Effects, & More

How Activated Charcoal Is Given

Activated charcoal may be given by mouth to someone who is awake and alert. It is a black liquid drink.

  • If the person vomits the drink, another dose will be given through a nasogastric or orogastric tube (a tube inserted through the nose or mouth, down the esophagus and into the stomach).
  • If the person is unconscious (or nearly so), an endotracheal intubation (a procedure in which a tube is inserted through the mouth down into the trachea) may be necessary. This allows oxygen to be delivered and helps protect the airway and lungs from gastric content, which minimizes the risk of the person vomiting and choking.
  • Activated charcoal is usually given by a doctor. It is not a substance to be used at home. Doctors determine the dose or amount of charcoal to give based on the patient's weight (with special doses for children) and on how much poison was swallowed. There are some doctors who will prescribe charcoal for emergency use in the home. This should only be done under the direct guidance of the doctor or poison control center. In the United States, the direct line to the poison control center is 1-800-222-1222.
  • The doctor also determines when and if additional doses are given by monitoring blood levels of the poison. Other symptoms the doctor monitors are nausea and vomiting, abdominal pain, dizziness, and severe heart problems. Multiple doses of activated charcoal can be given if someone swallowed large doses of long-acting, sustained release medications.
  • In some cases, if blood levels of the poison remain too high, the doctor may recommend kidney dialysis. Dialysis may be the best way to remove the toxin from the bloodstream.

See Also
Activated Charcoal Removes Toxins, Whitens Teeth and More!

When Not to Use Activated Charcoal

  • Activated charcoal will not be given to people with an obstruction of the intestines or if the person swallowed a corrosive agent, such as a strong acid or alkali.
  • Strong acids may "burn" through the lining of the GI tract. Doctors will need to look at the lining with an endoscope - a special instrument designed to look inside the stomach. Activated charcoal is not to be used with this type of poison because it is difficult to see the lining of the GI tract with the scope after charcoal is given.
  • Activated charcoal can cause intestinal problems such as constipation, or it can create clumps of foreign material. This situation can be prevented by giving a laxative such as sorbitol to the patient, however, repeated doses with sorbitol may cause excessive diarrhea, dehydration, and chemical imbalance.
  • If the patient is fructose intolerant, family members should notify the treating doctor, and sorbitol will not be given with the activated charcoal. Sorbitol is a sugar substitute that acts as a laxative to move the charcoal through the system. Infants younger than one year of age year should not be given sorbitol because it may cause excessive fluid losses.
  • If an antidote to a specific type of drug poisoning is given, then the doctor may not give activated charcoal because the drug given as treatment will also be adsorbed. A classic example is an acetaminophen (Tylenol overdose) in which there is a clearly established antidote with acetylcysteine (Mucomyst).

Emergency Home Care for Suspected Poisoning

If you or someone you know has swallowed or breathed a poison and you or they have signs or symptoms, such as nausea, vomiting, pain, trouble breathing, seizure, confusion, or abnormal skin color, you must call either an ambulance, alert your local medical emergency system, or the National Poison Control Center in the United States (1-800-222-1222) for guidance (this number is routed to the poison control center that serves your area).

Place the telephone number (along with police, fire, and 911 or equivalent) near your home phones.

The best approach to poisoning is to identify the toxic substance and call your regional poison control center, or equivalent in your area, or go directly to the nearest Emergency Department.

  • Do not induce vomiting or give syrup of Ipecac.
    • Ipecac was once used to induce vomiting in poisoned patients for whom there was a chance to get the toxin out of the body. Several advisory bodies such as the American Association of Poison Control Centers and the American Academy of Pediatrics have recommended that Ipecac NOT be used and that it should not even be kept in the home. For more information on this subject go to: http://www.poison.org/prepared/ipecac.asp
  • A few poison centers recommend the use of activated charcoal in specific circ*mstances. Call your local poison control center for guidance before giving it to someone. In areas in which the poison center recommends activated charcoal, pharmacies will stock the product, and it can be purchased over-the-counter. In general, if the local poison center does not recommend its use at home, pharmacies will not stock it.
  • Milk products may decrease the ability of the charcoal to work. Do not attempt these types of home remedies. The best advice is to get the person to an Emergency Department.
  • If the person cannot be aroused, is vomiting, or has difficulty breathing, this is a 911 emergency. Bring the container of poison or medicine bottles, if known, to the Emergency Department.

References

Medically reviewed by John A. Daller, MD; American Board of Surgery with subspecialty certification in surgical critical care

REFERENCES:

The National Poison Control Center. "What is Ipecac Syrup?"

The American Academy of Family Physicians. "Updated on the Management of Childhood Poisoning."

Activated Charcoal: Learn About Side Effects (2024)

FAQs

What are the side effects of taking activated charcoal? ›

Activated charcoal is safe for most adults when used short-term. Side effects of activated charcoal include constipation and black stools. More serious, but rare, side effects are a slowing or blockage of the intestinal tract, regurgitation into the lungs, and dehydration.

See More
When should I not take activated charcoal? ›

Ordinarily, this medicine is not effective and should not be used in poisoning if corrosive agents such as alkalis (lye) and strong acids, iron, boric acid, lithium, petroleum products (e.g., cleaning fluid, coal oil, fuel oil, gasoline, kerosene, paint thinner), or alcohols have been swallowed, since it will not ...

Read On
Should I drink water after taking activated charcoal? ›

Ingesting activated charcoal has a drying effect on the body, so stay hydrated as you take it. It's not uncommon for anywhere between 12 and 16 cups of water to be recommended as you take advantage of its cleansing properties.

See More
What medications does activated charcoal interfere with? ›

What Other Drugs Interact with Activated Charcoal?
  • Activated charcoal has moderate interactions with: acetylcysteine. acetylcysteine (antidote) citalopram. digoxin. dyphylline. methotrexate. theophylline.
  • Activated charcoal has mild interactions with: acarbose. leflunomide. miglitol.

Learn More Now
Is it OK to take charcoal daily? ›

You can buy over-the-counter activated charcoal products that claim to remove toxins from the body. It's not clear whether these products do what they claim. You shouldn't use these products to treat poisoning. While daily use of OTC supplements might be safe, they aren't medically recommended for health reasons.

Tell Me More
Is activated charcoal bad for kidneys? ›

It can help patients with kidney disease.

For patients with end-stage renal disease, activated charcoal may be a viable alternative to dialysis. The reason: It binds to urea and other toxins, reducing the number of waste products that filter through your kidneys. If you have kidney disease, talk to your doctor.

Show Me More
What not to eat with activated charcoal? ›

Do not take this medicine mixed with chocolate syrup, ice cream or sherbet, since they may prevent the medicine from working properly. If you are taking any other medicine, do not take it within 2 hours of the activated charcoal.

Read The Full Story
What is activated charcoal not useful for? ›

[13][14][15][14] It is important to note that activated charcoal does not effectively adsorb alcohols, metals such as iron and lithium, electrolytes such as magnesium, potassium, or sodium, and acids or alkalis due to the polarity of these substances.

Read On
Can activated charcoal reduce belly fat? ›

Some people even claim that activated charcoal can help with weight loss, though it isn't and shouldn't be used as a weight-loss pill. Activated charcoal has even proven effective at reducing intestinal gas, bloating, and abdominal cramps.

Read On
How quickly does activated charcoal work? ›

Emergency poison treatment

Studies show that ingesting 50–100 grams of activated charcoal within 5 minutes of taking a drug may reduce an adult's ability to absorb that drug by up to 74% ( 2 , 3 ). Activated charcoal is said to be most beneficial when taken within the first hour after an overdose or poisoning.

Read The Full Story

Does activated charcoal detox your liver? ›

Some over-the-counter activated charcoal products claim to support general detoxification of the body. However, no scientific evidence currently supports these claims.

Learn More Now
Can you take charcoal on an empty stomach? ›

Summary. Always take activated charcoal supplements on an empty stomach around 60 to 90 minutes before eating or taking any other supplements or medication. This will help make sure it doesn't prevent your body from absorbing other nutrients/supplements/medication properly.

Explore More
What diseases does activated charcoal cure? ›

Activated charcoal is commonly used to treat poisoning. It is also used for high cholesterol, hangovers, and upset stomach, but there is no strong scientific evidence to support most of these uses.

Find Out More
What drugs Cannot be absorbed by charcoal? ›

Activated charcoal adsorbs a wide variety of drugs and toxic agents; the exceptions are acids and alkalis, ethanol, ethylene glycol, iron, lithium and methanol.

Keep Reading
What is the difference between charcoal and activated charcoal? ›

Activated charcoal is a powder comprised of wood, bamboo, coal or coconut shells that have been burned at a very high temperature. In contrast, regular charcoal combines coal, peat, wood pulp, petroleum and coconut shells. As the name tells us, activated charcoal is charcoal that is activated by exposure to high heat.

Learn More
Can activated charcoal cleanse the liver? ›

Some over-the-counter activated charcoal products claim to support general detoxification of the body. However, no scientific evidence currently supports these claims.

Explore More
Does activated charcoal stop you being sick? ›

Gastroenteritis is a temporary illness that affects your digestive system. While temporary, its symptoms can be very uncomfortable. Some people take activated charcoal for gastrointestinal relief. But there's little evidence indicating it's helpful for treating these symptoms.

Know More

References

Top Articles
Best Balance Transfer Credit Cards (2024) | SmartAsset.com
Discover it® Balance Transfer Offer
1800Comcast
Uconn Basketball Sports Reference
Chinese cargo cranes at U.S. ports pose espionage risk, probe finds
CCSD renewed contract with teacher accused of ‘disturbing’ conduct
Cars & Trucks - By Owner near Kissimmee, FL - craigslist
Massage Charleston, SC - Earthling Day Spa
Baby-led weaning: pros and cons | Baby & toddler, Feeding articles & support | NCT
Obgyn Near Me That Accepts Tenncare
42 Best Sites Like Craigslist & Craigslist Personals Alternatives
Boost Mobile 69Th Ashland
Nezuko's Breeding Night
Haxorus #612 - Serebii.net Pokédex
Craigslist Louisiana Cars And Trucks - By Owner
The Mikayla Campinos Leak: What You Need - TechQuiter
Csg Mill Hall
Sweurit
Pay.imaginepay.com/Provider/Rai
Weather Annapolis 10 Day
Working at a Costco Independent Practice as a New Grad Optometrist
Elgin Il Building Department
Academic Service economie en bedrijfskunde - Leiderschap bij verandering |... | bol
new york cars & trucks - by owner "used car" - craigslist
manhattan cars & trucks - by owner - craigslist
Rosalina 20 0,02 mg/0,1 mg 63 St mit dem E-Rezept kaufen - Shop Apotheke
Forest Lake Dr
Guadalajara Taqueria Cisco Menu
Weather Com Radar
Tock vs OpenTable: Reservations Systems Compared
Wnem Radar
Grizzly Expiration Date Chart 2023
Ess Medstar.net
Top Sororities At Indiana University
Doofus Jerry Comic Read Online
Seancody Real Names
Xraws.con
Skip The Games Anchorage
Olx Ipatinga
Williamson-Spencer & Penrod Funeral Homes Obituaries
Nacktyoga Forum
Bevmo Federal Way
Qc Craigslist Tools
Oriellys Tooele
Muma San Mateo
Dr Manish Patel Mooresville Nc
Craiglist Morgantown
Craigslistct
Used cars for sale in Lagos
Nsav Investorshub
Red Bull Paddock Codes
It Might Get Smoked Nyt
Latest Posts
What is a good APR for a credit card?
Best Balance Transfer Cards With 0% APR of July 2024
Article information

Author: Sen. Emmett Berge

Last Updated:

Views: 6145

Rating: 5 / 5 (60 voted)

Reviews: 91% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Sen. Emmett Berge

Birthday: 1993-06-17

Address: 787 Elvis Divide, Port Brice, OH 24507-6802

Phone: +9779049645255

Job: Senior Healthcare Specialist

Hobby: Cycling, Model building, Kitesurfing, Origami, Lapidary, Dance, Basketball

Introduction: My name is Sen. Emmett Berge, I am a funny, vast, charming, courageous, enthusiastic, jolly, famous person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.