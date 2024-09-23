Activated Charcoal: Learn About Side Effects (2024)

The best approach to poisoning is to identify the toxic substance and call your regional poison control center, or equivalent in your area, or go directly to the nearest Emergency Department.

Place the telephone number (along with police, fire, and 911 or equivalent) near your home phones.

If you or someone you know has swallowed or breathed a poison and you or they have signs or symptoms, such as nausea, vomiting, pain, trouble breathing, seizure, confusion, or abnormal skin color, you must call either an ambulance, alert your local medical emergency system, or the National Poison Control Center in the United States (1-800-222-1222) for guidance (this number is routed to the poison control center that serves your area).

Activated charcoal may be given by mouth to someone who is awake and alert. It is a black liquid drink.

Activated charcoal absorbs a wide variety of drugs and chemicals. Adsorption is a process in which atoms and molecules move from a bulk phase (such as a solid, liquid, or gas) onto a solid or liquid surface. In other words, the toxic substance attaches to the surface of the charcoal. Because charcoal is not "digested," it stays inside the GI tract and eliminates the toxin when the person has a bowel movement.

That's how powerful activated charcoal is as an emergency decontaminant in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract, which includes the stomach and intestines. Activated charcoal is considered to be the most effective single agent available. It is used after a person swallows or absorbs almost any toxic drug or chemical.

It was 1831. In front of his distinguished colleagues at the French Academy of Medicine, Professor Touery drank a lethal dose of strychnine and lived to tell the tale. He had combined the deadly poison with activated charcoal.

Activated charcoal is safe for most adults when used short-term. Side effects of activated charcoal include constipation and black stools. More serious, but rare, side effects are a slowing or blockage of the intestinal tract, regurgitation into the lungs, and dehydration.

Ingesting activated charcoal has a drying effect on the body, so stay hydrated as you take it. It's not uncommon for anywhere between 12 and 16 cups of water to be recommended as you take advantage of its cleansing properties.

What Other Drugs Interact with Activated Charcoal? Activated charcoal has moderate interactions with: acetylcysteine. acetylcysteine (antidote) citalopram. digoxin. dyphylline. methotrexate. theophylline.

Activated charcoal has mild interactions with: acarbose. leflunomide. miglitol.

You can buy over-the-counter activated charcoal products that claim to remove toxins from the body. It's not clear whether these products do what they claim. You shouldn't use these products to treat poisoning. While daily use of OTC supplements might be safe, they aren't medically recommended for health reasons.

It can help patients with kidney disease.



For patients with end-stage renal disease, activated charcoal may be a viable alternative to dialysis. The reason: It binds to urea and other toxins, reducing the number of waste products that filter through your kidneys. If you have kidney disease, talk to your doctor.

Do not take this medicine mixed with chocolate syrup, ice cream or sherbet, since they may prevent the medicine from working properly. If you are taking any other medicine, do not take it within 2 hours of the activated charcoal.

[13][14][15][14] It is important to note that activated charcoal does not effectively adsorb alcohols, metals such as iron and lithium, electrolytes such as magnesium, potassium, or sodium, and acids or alkalis due to the polarity of these substances.

Some people even claim that activated charcoal can help with weight loss, though it isn't and shouldn't be used as a weight-loss pill. Activated charcoal has even proven effective at reducing intestinal gas, bloating, and abdominal cramps.

Emergency poison treatment



Studies show that ingesting 50–100 grams of activated charcoal within 5 minutes of taking a drug may reduce an adult's ability to absorb that drug by up to 74% ( 2 , 3 ). Activated charcoal is said to be most beneficial when taken within the first hour after an overdose or poisoning.

Summary. Always take activated charcoal supplements on an empty stomach around 60 to 90 minutes before eating or taking any other supplements or medication. This will help make sure it doesn't prevent your body from absorbing other nutrients/supplements/medication properly.

Activated charcoal is commonly used to treat poisoning. It is also used for high cholesterol, hangovers, and upset stomach, but there is no strong scientific evidence to support most of these uses.

Activated charcoal adsorbs a wide variety of drugs and toxic agents; the exceptions are acids and alkalis, ethanol, ethylene glycol, iron, lithium and methanol.

Activated charcoal is a powder comprised of wood, bamboo, coal or coconut shells that have been burned at a very high temperature. In contrast, regular charcoal combines coal, peat, wood pulp, petroleum and coconut shells. As the name tells us, activated charcoal is charcoal that is activated by exposure to high heat.

Gastroenteritis is a temporary illness that affects your digestive system. While temporary, its symptoms can be very uncomfortable. Some people take activated charcoal for gastrointestinal relief. But there's little evidence indicating it's helpful for treating these symptoms.