ACTIVATED CHARCOAL: Overview, Uses, Side Effects, Precautions, Interactions, Dosing and Reviews (2024)

Overview

Activated charcoal has pores that can trap chemicals. It is typically taken by mouth as a treatment for some swallowed poisons. There is little evidence for other uses.

Charcoal is made from peat, coal, wood, coconut shell, or petroleum. Activated charcoal is made by heating charcoal in the presence of a gas. This process causes the charcoal to develop lots of internal spaces or pores. These pores help activated charcoal trap chemicals.

Activated charcoal is commonly used to treat poisoning. It is also used for high cholesterol, hangovers, and upset stomach, but there is no strong scientific evidence to support most of these uses.

Uses & Effectiveness ?

Possibly Effective for

  • Poisoning. Taking activated charcoal by mouth is useful for trapping drugs and other types of chemicals to stop poisoning. It should be used under the guidance of a healthcare provider along with standard treatments for poisoning.

There is interest in using activated charcoal for a number of other purposes, but there isn't enough reliable information to say whether it might be helpful.

Side Effects

When taken by mouth: Activated charcoal is likely safe when used short-term. Taking activated charcoal long-term is possibly safe. Common side effects include constipation and black stools.

When applied to the skin: Activated charcoal is likely safe for most adults when applied to wounds.

Special Precautions and Warnings

When taken by mouth: Activated charcoal is likely safe when used short-term. Taking activated charcoal long-term is possibly safe. Common side effects include constipation and black stools.

When applied to the skin: Activated charcoal is likely safe for most adults when applied to wounds. Pregnancy and breast-feeding: Activated charcoal is possibly safe when used short-term when pregnant or breast-feeding. Consult with your healthcare provider before using it.

Gastrointestinal (GI) blockage or slow movement of food through the intestine: Don't use activated charcoal if you have any kind of intestinal blockage. Also, if you have a condition that slows the passage of food through the intestine, speak with a healthcare professional before using activated charcoal.

Interactions ?

    Moderate Interaction

    Be cautious with this combination

  • Alcohol (Ethanol) interacts with ACTIVATED CHARCOAL

    Taking alcohol with activated charcoal might decrease how well activated charcoal works to prevent poison absorption.

  • Medications taken by mouth (Oral drugs) interacts with ACTIVATED CHARCOAL

    Activated charcoal reduces absorption of drugs and other chemicals in the stomach and intestines. Taking activated charcoal along with medications taken by mouth can decrease how much medicine the body absorbs. This can decrease the effects of your medication. To prevent this interaction, take activated charcoal at least one hour after medications you take by mouth.

  • Syrup of ipecac interacts with ACTIVATED CHARCOAL

    Activated charcoal can bind syrup of ipecac in the stomach. This decreases the effects of syrup of ipecac.

  • Birth control pills (Contraceptive drugs) interacts with ACTIVATED CHARCOAL

    Activated charcoal reduces absorption of substances in the stomach and intestines. Taking activated charcoal along with birth control pills can decrease how much of the birth control pills the body absorbs. This can decrease the effects of birth control pills. To prevent this interaction, take activated charcoal at least 3 hours after or 12 hours before birth control pills.

Dosing

In foods, activated charcoal is increasingly used as a black food coloring.

As medicine, activated charcoal has most often been used under the supervision of a healthcare professional in a single dose of 100 grams by mouth. It's also used in wound dressings. Speak with a healthcare provider to find out what type of product and dose might be best for a specific condition.

When taken by mouth: Activated charcoal is likely safe when used short-term. Taking activated charcoal long-term is possibly safe. Common side effects include constipation and black stools. When applied to the skin: Activated charcoal is likely safe for most adults when applied to wounds.

What is a major side effect of activated charcoal? ›

Activated charcoal is safe for most adults when used short-term. Side effects of activated charcoal include constipation and black stools. More serious, but rare, side effects are a slowing or blockage of the intestinal tract, regurgitation into the lungs, and dehydration.

What are the interactions of activated charcoal? ›

Taking activated charcoal along with medications taken by mouth can decrease how much medicine the body absorbs. This can decrease the effects of your medication. To prevent this interaction, take activated charcoal at least one hour after medications you take by mouth.

What does activated charcoal do for you? ›

Descriptions. Activated charcoal is used in the emergency treatment of certain kinds of poisoning. It helps prevent the poison from being absorbed from the stomach into the body. Sometimes, several doses of activated charcoal are needed to treat severe poisoning.

When not to take active charcoal? ›

Gastrointestinal (GI) blockage or slow movement of food through the intestine: Don't use activated charcoal if you have any kind of intestinal blockage. Also, if you have a condition that slows the passage of food through the intestine, speak with a healthcare professional before using activated charcoal.

What not to mix with activated charcoal? ›

Do not take this medicine mixed with chocolate syrup, ice cream or sherbet, since they may prevent the medicine from working properly. If you are taking any other medicine, do not take it within 2 hours of the activated charcoal.

What drugs Cannot be absorbed by charcoal? ›

Activated charcoal adsorbs a wide variety of drugs and toxic agents; the exceptions are acids and alkalis, ethanol, ethylene glycol, iron, lithium and methanol.

How quickly does activated charcoal work? ›

Some studies show it can remove toxins from your system within half an hour. But once your stomach or intestines absorb toxic chemicals, activated charcoal can't remove them. So to prevent poisoning, you'll need to take activated charcoal as soon as possible (within the first 1-4 hours of exposure).

What is the difference between charcoal and activated charcoal? ›

Activated charcoal is a powder comprised of wood, bamboo, coal or coconut shells that have been burned at a very high temperature. In contrast, regular charcoal combines coal, peat, wood pulp, petroleum and coconut shells. As the name tells us, activated charcoal is charcoal that is activated by exposure to high heat.

Does activated charcoal remove toxins from the body? ›

Activated charcoal adsorbs ingested toxins within the gastrointestinal tract preventing the systemic absorption of that toxin. Activated charcoal only adsorbs toxins that are in the dissolved liquid phase via direct contact.

Can activated charcoal reduce belly fat? ›

Some people even claim that activated charcoal can help with weight loss, though it isn't and shouldn't be used as a weight-loss pill. Activated charcoal has even proven effective at reducing intestinal gas, bloating, and abdominal cramps.

Can activated charcoal cleanse the liver? ›

Some over-the-counter activated charcoal products claim to support general detoxification of the body. However, no scientific evidence currently supports these claims.

What complications must you consider when administering activated charcoal? ›

No significant toxicity from activated charcoal exists as it is not systemically absorbed; however, adverse effects from the administration, as listed above, such as emesis, aspiration, and bowel obstruction, can occur.

Is breathing in activated charcoal safe? ›

Activated charcoal can cause you to choke or vomit. It can also damage your lungs if you breathe it in by accident. Activated charcoal may cause a blockage in your intestines if you receive several doses.

When should activated charcoal not be administered to a patient? ›

An important contraindication is impaired consciousness with the danger of aspiration in a patient whose airway has not yet been secured. Activated charcoal is ineffective or inadequately effective in cases of poisoning with acids or bases, alcohols, organic solvents, inorganic salts, or metals.

What is the most important after administering activated charcoal to a patient? ›

After administering activated charcoal to a patient, it is MOST important to: be alert for vomiting.

